AJC Varsity rankings: Johnson County No. 1 for 1st time since Herschel Walker era

There is a new No. 1 team in Class A, and it’s been a long time coming for Johnson County, which most recently held a top ranking when Herschel Walker was in the Trojans’ backfield in 1979.
Johnson County improved to 4-0 after beating Wilcox County 57-0 last week.
Dropping to No. 2 was Lincoln County, which lost to undefeated Strom Thurmond, the reigning South Carolina Class 2A champion, 33-20. Lincoln County beat Strom Thurmond last season and was Georgia’s Class A Division II runner-up to Bowdon.
Lincoln County was the preseason No. 1 team but lost that ranking when beaten on Aug. 28 by Westside of Augusta, a 3A school with a 2-2 record. Lincoln County regained the top ranking two weeks ago when four-time champion Bowdon lost its second game.
Johnson County has not played a Top-10 team. The Trojans were 11-1 last season and lost to Brooks County 14-7 in the second round.
Johnson County reached the state semifinals as recently as 2022, and has played 18 games as the No. 2 team since 2000, but the school’s only state championship and time spent at No. 1 came in 1979, when Walker was the nation’s most celebrated recruit. He would sign with Georgia and win the Heisman Trophy.
Herschel Walker breaks away for a Johnson County touchdown in 1979. (Kenneth Walker/AJC file)
Moving into the rankings this week are Colquitt County, Dalton, Woodland of Stockbridge, Northwest Whitfield, Columbia, Treutlen and Eagle’s Landing Christian.
Dalton was 3-8 last season and 0-10 the one before. Second-year coach Chris Prewett, formerly at Roswell, has the Catamounts 4-0.
Columbia moved to No. 7 in Class 3A after beating previous No. 5 Hapeville Charter 34-21. It was Columbia’s first victory over a Top-10 team since 2015 (Cedar Grove). Columbia is 2-2 but with losses to undefeated Carrollton and Tucker from higher classes.