AJC Varsity rankings: Johnson County No. 1 for 1st time since Herschel Walker era

The Trojans take over the top spot in Class A from Lincoln County. Dalton, Columbia and 5 others enter the rankings.

The Trojans take over the top spot in Class A from Lincoln County. Dalton, Columbia and 5 others enter the rankings.

There is a new No. 1 team in Class A, and it’s been a long time coming for Johnson County, which most recently held a top ranking when Herschel Walker was in the Trojans’ backfield in 1979.

Johnson County improved to 4-0 after beating Wilcox County 57-0 last week.

Dropping to No. 2 was Lincoln County, which lost to undefeated Strom Thurmond, the reigning South Carolina Class 2A champion, 33-20. Lincoln County beat Strom Thurmond last season and was Georgia’s Class A Division II runner-up to Bowdon.

Lincoln County was the preseason No. 1 team but lost that ranking when beaten on Aug. 28 by Westside of Augusta, a 3A school with a 2-2 record. Lincoln County regained the top ranking two weeks ago when four-time champion Bowdon lost its second game.