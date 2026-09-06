AJC Varsity rankings: Upset wins put 3 teams in top 10 for first time in years

Tucker players leave the field after warmups before the game against Stephenson on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Hallford Stadium in Clarkston. Tucker beat Class 4A No. 4 Stephenson 21-14. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

Lincoln County retakes the No. 1 ranking in Class A.

Lincoln County retakes the No. 1 ranking in Class A.

Marietta, Tucker and Randolph-Clay beat Top 10 teams for the first time in years.

Now, the three are ranked, also for the first time in years.

Marietta defeated then-No. 4 McEachern 21-19 in Class 7A, ending a 17-game losing streak against Top 10 teams that dated back to 2021.

For the first time since that 2021 season, Marietta is in the rankings, coming in at No. 10. Marietta is 2-1, with its only loss to NFL Academy in a game played in England to open the season.

Marietta’s entry pushed McEachern out of the rankings.

Tucker defeated Stephenson, the No. 4 team in Class 4A, 21-14 and entered the rankings at No. 8 in 5A.