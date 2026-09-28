Thomas County Central QB wins Player of the Week after his second 6-TD performance

Thomas County Central quarterback Aidan McPherson warms during a July practice shortly after joining his new team. (A. Wallace for the AJC)

Aidan McPherson, a transfer from Rome, rushed for 271 yards and six touchdowns and passed for a touchdown in a history victory over No. 2 Lee County.

Aidan McPherson, a transfer from Rome, rushed for 271 yards and six touchdowns and passed for a touchdown in a history victory over No. 2 Lee County.

In August, quarterback Aidan McPherson scored six touchdowns against state power Colquitt County in his first game for Thomas County Central. It hardly left room for an encore.

Then came Lee County, ranked No. 2 to Thomas County’s No. 1 in Class 6A last week. McPherson accounted for seven touchdowns, rushing for 271 yards and six scores and passing for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Thomas County Central, a reigning state champion, won 49-26.

“He is such a humble superstar,” Thomas County Central coach Justin Rogers said. “Great teammate and extremely talented. He is really getting comfortable in the new system now.”