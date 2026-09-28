AJC VARSITY/GHSF DAILY RANKINGS A breakdown of how all ranked GHSA football teams fared in Week 6 Blessed Trinity running back MJ Craft (34) takes a handoff for a touchdown from quarterback Luke Ray (12) during the first half a high school football game between Blessed Trinity and Marist, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 44 minutes ago Share

Class 7A 1. (1) Buford (5-0) Last week: Beat Seckinger 58-0. DJ Hunter was 11-of-14 passing for 134 yards and a touchdown. Will Wyatt had three solo tackles and three tackles for loss. Next: Oct. 9 at Dacula (2-2) 2. (2) Carrollton (6-0) Last week: Beat Archer 38-7. CJ Cypher was 22-of-33 passing for 279 yards and three touchdowns, two to CJ Spencer. Nick Archer rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Boyd had seven solo tackles. Next: Oct. 9 at Douglas County (3-2) 3. (3) North Gwinnett (5-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Duluth (0-5) 4. (4) Newton (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Westlake (5-0) 5. (5) Valdosta (5-0) Last week: Beat Stockbridge 58-21. Valdosta led 51-7 at halftime. Deron Foster rushed for 171 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries. Marquis Fennell had 195 all-purpose yards, including 95 rushing with two touchdowns. Next: Oct. 16 at Colquitt County (3-2). 6. (6) Lowndes (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Winter Haven (Florida) (3-2) 7. (7) Brookwood (6-0) Last week: Beat Norcross 57-23. Brookwood led 36-9 at halftime. Brayden Tyson rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Gary Chatman was 9-of-13 passing for 127 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 42 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Parkview (4-2)

8. (8) Westlake (5-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Newton (5-0) 9. (9) North Cobb (3-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cherokee (1-4) 10. (10) Colquitt County (3-2) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Rickards (Florida) (2-3) Class 6A 1. (1) Thomas County Central (5-0) Last week: Beat Lee County 49-26. Aidan McPherson rushed for 271 yards and six touchdowns on 25 carries and was 7-of-13 passing for 99 yards. Jordan McNeil rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Thomas County Central took a 35-12 halftime lead and rushed for 493 yards on 43 carries. Next: Friday vs. Veterans (4-1)

2. (4) Creekside (4-1) Last week: Beat Morrow 74-0. Savoy Nichols was 9-of-12 passing for 156 yards and five touchdowns. Gary Walker rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Cameron McCrary had four tackles for loss. Cassius Burch and Tavarre Terrell had two tackles for loss apiece. Next: Friday at McIntosh (1-3) 3. (3) Coffee (5-0) Last week: Beat Tift County 35-14. Tift County returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, but Coffee led 21-14 at halftime and controlled the second half. Coffee rushed for 344 yards and five touchdowns. Bobby Reynolds rushed for 160 yards on 25 carries. Xavien Littleton rushed for 119 yards on 20 carries. Kadrien Wooten forced a fumble and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday vs. Lee County (4-1) 4. (2) Lee County (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Thomas County Central 49-26. Lee County put up 377 total yards but had two turnovers and gave up an onside kick. Cohen Lawson was 14-of-20 passing for 181 yards. Jordan Bush rushed for 85 yards and scored three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Coffee (5-0) 5. (5) Milton (4-1) Last week: Beat Johns Creek 63-0. Brayden Henderson rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns on five carries. Derrick Baker was 16-of-20 passing for 264 yards and three touchdowns, two to Aedyn Meintzer. Anthony Dixon and Roman Tumminia had tackles for loss apiece. Next: Friday vs. Lanier (2-3) 6. (6) Gainesville (3-2) Last week: Beat Alpharetta 56-0. Kharim Hughley was 7-of-8 passing for 160 yards and two touchdowns. Gainesville had 401 total yards. Next: Friday at Roswell (4-1)

7. (7) Roswell (4-1) Last week: Beat Lanier 39-15. Roswell led 23-0 in the first quarter and 32-0 at halftime. Matt Schletty was 12-of-16 passing for 160 yards and two touchdowns, both to Dre Cousey, and rushed for 75 yards on six carries. Kylyn Fletcher had seven solo tackles and two tackles for loss. Tyler Pressnall blocked a punt. Next: Friday vs. Gainesville (3-2) 8. (8) Hughes (4-1) Last week: Beat Lovejoy 49-0. Prince Amari Aminu and Ethan Walker together were 11-of-14 passing for 201 yards, and each threw two TD passes. Kamorion Lemon rushed for 104 yards on nine carries. Jaylen White had two tackles for loss. Next: Friday at Newnan (2-3) 9. (9) Jackson County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Habersham Central 40-7. Jackson County scored 26 points in the second quarter to take a 33-7 lead. Ben Musser was 10-of-14 passing for 259 yards and five touchdowns, two apiece to Noah Norwood and Landon Jones. It was Musser’s second straight five-TD passing game. Jackson County is 5-0 for the first time. Next: Friday vs. Loganville (3-2) 10. (10) Sequoyah (4-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Pope (3-2) Class 5A 1. (1) Cartersville (5-0) Last week: Beat Villa Rica 58-0. Cartersville led 58-0 at halftime. Harris Turner was 12-of-13 passing for 229 yards and four touchdowns. Madoxx Davis had five receptions for 75 yards and three touchdowns. Brayden Doss rushed for 89 yards on five carries. Cooper Melvin returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Cass (6-0)

2. (2) Blessed Trinity (5-0) Last week: Beat Marist 17-14. Richard Morthland kicked a 27-yard field goal on the final play of the game. Luke Ray was 17-of-24 passing for 179 yards. MJ Craft rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Bishop Dameron had 12 solo tackles, and DJ Jacobs and Dawson Jacobs had two tackles for loss apiece. Blessed Trinity led 258-150 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Centennial (3-2) 3. (3) Marist (3-2) Last week: Lost to Blessed Trinity 17-14. Marist rallied from a 14-0 deficit, tying the game on Engin McCarthy’s 8-yard interception return with 10:07 left, but lost on a 27-yard field goal on the final play. Hayes Rollauer was 7-of-8 passing for 106 yards but was held to 24 yards rushing on 16 carries. Marist finished with 61 yards rushing. Next: Oct. 9 vs. Cambridge (2-3) 4. (4) Benedictine (4-1)

Last week: Beat Richmond Academy 52-49. Benedictine fumbled at the Richmond Academy 1-yard line with 5:20 left, then held on to win when Jon Black broke up a fourth-and-6 at the Benedictine 35. Omari Burse was 20-of-28 passing for 293 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Eron Mallard had 11 receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown. Stanley Smart Jr. rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Evans (3-2) 5. (5) North Oconee (4-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Winder-Barrow (2-3) 6. (6) Tucker (5-0) Last week: Beat Druid Hills 56-0. Eight players scored Tucker’s eight touchdowns. They included Andre Blackburn on an 85-yard kickoff return and Aaron Goode on a 10-yard fumble return. Jace German was 9-of-12 passing for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Oct. 9 at Southwest DeKalb (3-2)

7. (7) Cass (6-0) Last week: Beat Woodland (Cartersville) 42-21. Noah Rogers was 13-of-16 passing for 155 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown. Kalil Charles rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Malakai Keita had three sacks and 12 total tackles. Cass is 6-0 for the first time since 1983. Next: Friday vs. Cartersville (5-0) 8. (8) Mays (5-0) Last week: Beat Banneker 23-0. Mays forced six turnovers. D’Andre Hennix had nine tackles and intercepted two passes. Jaquavious Hill had three sacks and returned a fumble 50 yards for a touchdown. Kenneth Newton returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown. Kendrick Henderson was 12-of-17 passing for 260 yards and a touchdown. Nathan Carter had four receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Lithonia (1-3) 9. (NR) Jefferson (3-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Flowery Branch (3-2) 10. (NR) Jones County (3-3) Last week: Beat Ola 17-14. Jones County entered the fourth quarter trailing 14-0 and won on Jacob Watts’ 38-yard field goal in overtime. Watts also averaged 47 yards on two punts, one downed at the 1-yard line. Jonathan Hurley was 17-of-25 passing for 210 yards and two touchdowns. Hunter Hardwick had nine solo tackles, eight assists and two sacks. Ayjuan Fuller intercepted a jump pass on Ola’s overtime possession ahead of Watts’ field goal. Next: Friday vs. Union Grove (1-4) Out: No. 9 Ola (4-2), No. 10 Dalton (4-1) Class 4A 1. (1) Sandy Creek (6-0)

Last week: Beat Luella 55-0. Nathan Holston, Bryce Barlow and Malcolm Robinson returned interceptions for touchdowns, and Barlow and Levi Smith returned fumbles for touchdowns. Sandy Creek held Luella to minus-3 yards rushing and 5-of-22 passing. Caleb Hill was 9-of-13 passing for 226 yards and two touchdowns, one an 83-yarder to Khaylin Stevenson. Next: Friday at Woodland (Stockbridge) (5-0) 2. (3) Peach County (5-0) Last week: Beat Spalding 62-21. Caiden Ivory was 14-of-22 passing for 227 yards and four touchdowns, each to a different receiver, and rushed for 44 yards and two touchdowns. Ashton Barton rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Next: Friday vs. Mary Persons (3-2) 3. (2) Troup (5-0) Last week: Beat Mary Persons 24-21. McCarty Harrelson, who is committed to Georgia Tech as a punter, kicked a 35-yard field goal with 1 second left. Javarris Warner rushed for 215 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries. Chase Mosley was 12-of-21 passing for 214 yards and a touchdown to Blaize Bell, who had five receptions for 94 yards. Jeremiah Culpepper had nine solo tackles. Next: Friday at Westside (Macon) (2-3)

4. (4) Cairo (5-0) Last week: Beat Worth County 42-14. Cairo led only 7-0 at halftime and scored five second-half touchdowns. Xiquavian Teal rushed for 237 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries. Stevan Thornton III had six solo tackles and three sacks. Cairo is 5-0 for the first time since 2010. Next: Friday at Spencer (3-2) 5. (5) Monroe Area (5-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. East Hall (2-3) 6. (6) Stephenson (4-1) Last week: Beat Pace Academy 47-0. Jayden Johnson rushed for 137 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries. Zabrian Boler was 16-of-24 passing for 277 yards and three touchdowns. Noah Mahoney had six receptions for 89 yards. Next: Friday vs. Salem (1-4)

7. (7) Douglass (3-2) Last week: Beat Salem 66-8. Douglass scored 37 points in the third quarter. Jahlil Roderique was 10-of-10 passing for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Zalen Green had four receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown. Next: Saturday vs. Greater Atlanta Christian (3-1) 8. (8) Woodland (Stockbridge) (5-0) Last week: Beat McDonough 37-32. Woodland took a 37-20 lead early in the fourth quarter and ran out the clock once McDonough got within five points. Courey Bryan rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. Jorden Guinn was 13-of-24 passing for 319 yards and three touchdowns, one an 80-yarder to Dallas Fishback. Woodland is 5-0 for the first time. Next: Friday vs. Sandy Creek (6-0) 9. (9) North Hall (3-2)

Last week: Beat East Hall 56-21. North Hall led 49-7 at halftime. Alex Schlieman was 16-of-17 passing for 222 yards and four touchdowns. Colton Steele rushed for 113 yards on seven carries and had 160 all-purpose yards. Noah Kemp scored on a 64-yard interception, a 24-yard reception and a 1-yard run. Next: Friday vs. Dawson County (0-5) 10. (10) Northwest Whitfield (4-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Adairsville (4-1) Class 3A 1. (1) Toombs County (5-0) Last week: Beat Pierce County 28-7. Toombs County scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to break open a competitive game. Donterrius Mincey rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns, one covering 76 yards in the fourth quarter, on 16 carries. Joseph Owens was 8-of-17 passing for 131 yards and a touchdown, a 67-yarder to Brandon Stephens that opened the scoring in the game. Alex Scott and MJ Burton each had 12 tackles and two tackles for loss. Next: Friday at Brantley County (2-3)

2. (4) Hart County (6-0) Last week: Beat Lumpkin County 50-14. Kaidyn Allen returned an interception 35 yards for a 22-7 lead early in the second half. Shane Moore returned a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown for a 36-7 lead, and Kurston Curry returned a punt 70 yards for a 43-7 lead. Tucker Parson was 14-of-19 passing for 280 yards and three touchdowns, one 74 yards to PJ Johnson. Next: Friday at Stephens County (3-2) 3. (3) Appling County (5-0) Last week: Beat Brantley County 45-6. Appling County led 35-0 at halftime. Jaiden Knight rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Harrison Hickox was 9-of-13 passing for 157 yards and a touchdown, a 64-yarder to Rett Thomas. Next: Friday vs. Johnson (Savannah) (1-4) 4. (2) Pierce County (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Toombs County 28-7. Jae’Veon Williams rushed for 265 yards on 42 carries and scored on a 78-yard run for a 7-7 tie in the first half, but Pierce County had no passing yards in its matchup against No. 1 Toombs County. Next: Friday vs. Beach (2-3) 5. (5) Northeast (4-1) Last week: Beat Lamar County 31-8. Jordan Wiggins was 15-of-18 passing for 254 yards and four touchdowns. Tavares Tinsley Jr. had four receptions for 144 yards and touchdowns of 67 and 60 yards. Northeast held Lamar County to 3-of-9 passing for 18 yards and three interceptions. Next: Thursday at Rutland (2-3) 6. (7) Columbia (3-2) Last week: Beat Cedar Grove 63-6. A week after intercepting three passes against Hapeville Charter, freshman DeMarco Cody returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, returned an interception 97 yards for a touchdown and returned a fumble 56 yards for a touchdown. He returned another fumble 25 yards. Jamarion Davis caught a 48-yard touchdown pass, and twin Damarion Davis returned a fumble 62 yards for a touchdown. TJ Wilcox had eight total tackles and forced two fumbles. Next: Thursday at South Atlanta (4-1)

7. (NR) Crisp County (4-1) Last week: Beat Landmark Christian 63-7. Derrell Brown rushed for 210 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries. Caden Lofton was 8-of-9 passing for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Kerxavier Bly returned a blocked punt for a touchdown. D’Irayan Holly returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Oct. 9 at Sumter County (1-4) 8. (NR) KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (4-1) Last week: Beat Lovett 34-0. KIPP Atlanta rushed for 303 yards. Dylan Favors rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Lawrence Moreland was 10-of-15 passing for 103 yards and two touchdowns. LaDell Moreland had five tackles for loss. Chaz Bivins returned an interception 95 yards for a touchdown and forced a fumble. Next: Friday at North Cobb Christian (3-1) 9. (6) Lumpkin County (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Hart County 50-14. Kolson Howell passed for 196 yards but was intercepted twice. Mac Powell had seven receptions for 126 yards. Weston Veater rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Lumpkin County trailed only 387-320 in total yards but committed five turnovers. Next: Oct. 9 vs. Stephens County (3-2) 10. (10) Hapeville Charter (1-3) Last week: Off. Next: Thursday vs. Miller Grove (3-2) Out: No. 8 Worth County (2-3), No. 9 Burke County (2-3) Class 2A 1. (1) Heard County (5-0) Last week: Beat Coosa 50-7. Ethan Tisdale was 15-of-19 passing for 299 yards and two touchdowns. Darience Coleman rushed for 78 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries. Zay Moreland had seven receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown. Tripp Curbow had four receptions for 98 yards. Cason Holtzclaw had three tackles for loss. Next: Friday at Darlington (3-2)

2. (7) Jeff Davis (5-0) Last week: Beat Fitzgerald 29-20. Jeff Davis stopped Fitzgerald’s 2-point try with 5:15 left to maintain a 21-20 lead, then drove 62 yards on eight plays for the clinching touchdown, Kobe Hill’s 25-yard run. Hill rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and was in on 17 tackles. Mark Durden rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and had six tackles. Jeff Davis has its highest ranking since 1962. Next: Oct. 9 vs. Bacon County (1-3) 3. (4) Thomasville (4-1) Last week: Beat Berrien 56-21. Christian Hayes rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and was 6-of-9 passing for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Makari Williams had 140 all-purpose yards and scored on a rush and a 71-yard punt return and made four tackles. Doug Edwards had 10 tackles and three tackles for loss. Next: Friday vs. Brooks County (1-4) 4. (6) Bremen (5-0)

Last week: Beat Model 49-24. Bremen opened a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and 35-3 in the second against a previously undefeated opponent. Tavares Bexley rushed for 204 yards and four touchdowns. Thacker Dudley had five catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Pepperell (3-2) 5. (5) Dublin (4-1) Last week: Beat Bleckley County 27-21. Jaydon McRae scored on an 11-yard run to break a 21-21 tie in the fourth quarter, and Dublin made two fourth-down stops in its red zone to preserve the victory. Dublin trailed 21-14 at halftime after allowing Bleckley to score on returns of a fumble and an interception. Dublin rushed for 325 yards, with Jamarcus Knight (133) and Trevion Bostic (107) each going for more than 100. Dublin led 355-273 in total yards. Next: Oct. 9 vs. Swainsboro (2-3) 6. (2) Fitzgerald (4-1) Last week: Lost to Jeff Davis 29-20. Fitzgerald got within 21-20 with 5:15 left on RJ Stanley’s 3-yard run at the end of an 11-play, 80-yard drive but failed on a 2-point try. Jeff Davis went up by 9 points in the final two minutes. Fitzgerald’s LJ Devine rushed for 103 yards on 26 carries. Next: Friday at Bacon County (1-3)

7. (3) Bleckley County (4-1) Last week: Lost to Dublin 27-21. Bleckley County scored on a recovered fumble by Willy Walters (forced by Cody Register) and a 95-yard interception return by Octavius Tate. Bleckley County led 21-14 at halftime but failed to score twice in the fourth quarter after driving into Dublin’s red zone. Zyion Love rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Brody Fleming was 12-of-25 passing for 123 yards. Next: Friday at Swainsboro (2-3) 8. (8) Cook (2-2) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Berrien (4-1) 9. (9) Commerce (4-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Temple (2-3)

10. (10) Swainsboro (2-3) Last week: Beat East Laurens 42-13. Kyle Johnson rushed for 242 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries. Joshua Gray was 13-of-20 passing for 116 yards. Next: Friday vs. Bleckley County (4-1) Class A 1. (1) Johnson County (5-0) Last week: Beat Glascock County 61-22. Jeremiah Scott rushed for 257 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries, caught a 30-yard pass and returned a kickoff 67 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Wilkinson County (2-3) 2. (2) Lincoln County (3-2) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Emanuel County Institute (2-3) 3. (4) Taylor County (5-0) Last week: Beat Chattahoochee County 64-6. Da’Kobie Henry rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Leland Holder was 6-of-9 passing for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Qua Pinkard had three receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown. Taylor County is 5-0 for the first time since 1999. Next: Friday at Macon County (4-0)

4. (3) Clinch County (3-2) Last week: Beat Seminole County 14-9. Clinch County trailed 9-0 at halftime and scored two touchdowns in the third quarter for the final margin. Seminole County made no deep threat in the fourth quarter. Lamarcus Bryant had an interception at the Seminole County 31 to set up the winning drive. Traviian Miller was 6-of-14 passing for 79 yards and rushed for 76 yards on 20 carries. Clinch held Seminole to 122 total yards. Next: Friday at Irwin County (2-2) 5. (5) Macon County (4-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Taylor County (5-0) 6. (6) Bowdon (3-3)

Last week: Beat Calvary Christian 26-14. Joshua Chandler rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Jett Abrams rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Levi Parker had 10 solo tackles. Next: Oct. 16 vs. Trion (5-1) 7. (8) Randolph-Clay (5-0) Last week: Beat Kendrick 52-0. Rae’shawn Clyde rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries and was 7-of-10 passing for 248 yards and four touchdowns. Tyre Smith had four receptions for 98 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Miller County (2-4) 8. (9) Charlton County (3-1-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lanier County (0-5)

9. (10) Emanuel County Institute (2-3) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Lincoln County (3-2) 10. (NR) Trion (5-1) Last week: Beat Northview 48-21. Linc Allen rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 56 yards and one touchdown. His TD runs of 28 and 34 yards in the third quarter broke open the game. Landon Kimbell rushed for 145 yards and one touchdown. Next: Oct. 9 at Greenville (1-4) Out: No. 7 Treutlen (4-1) Class 4A-2A Private 1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (4-0) Last week: Beat Fellowship Christian 41-0. Andrew Beard rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Gavin Hollum was 21-of-30 passing for 216 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 52 yards on five carries. Hudson Hill had seven receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Oct. 9 vs. Providence Christian (3-1)

2. (2) Calvary Day (4-1) Last week: Beat Rockdale County 35-10. James Mobley was 16-of-23 passing for 307 yards and three touchdowns. Ca’Den Jones rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown. Jeffrey McCormick had four sacks. Next: Friday at Metter (0-5) 3. (3) Holy Innocents’ (6-0) Last week: Beat Temple 41-19. Sam Chasteen rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Ryan Woods was 8-of-11 passing for 249 yards and three touchdowns. Brayden Bailey had two receptions, both for touchdowns, covering 73 and 37 yards. Bennett Burroughs had a team-leading five solo tackles and intercepted a pass. Holy Innocents’ is 6-0 for the first time since 2019. Next: Friday vs. Lovett (4-1) 4. (4) Greater Atlanta Christian (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Saturday at Douglass (3-2) 5. (10) Eagle’s Landing Christian (4-1) Last week: Beat Greene County 42-21. Cason Carrigan was 13-of-19 passing for 172 yards and touchdowns to four different receivers and rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Lamont Ifill had 13 total tackles. Next: Friday at Trinity Christian (1-4) 6. (5) Lovett (4-1) Last week: Lost to KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 34-0. Lovett managed just 106 total yards. Next: Friday at Holy Innocents’ (6-0) 7. (NR) Wesleyan (3-2) Last week: Beat Gilmer 45-21. Wesleyan led 17-14 at halftime and scored three third-quarter touchdowns. Jameson Hilton was 12-of-16 passing for 180 yards and three touchdowns, each to a different receiver, and rushed for 42 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Kyle Baxley scored on a 19-yard run, and Beck Baxley scored on a 25-yard pass to put the game away. Next: Friday vs. Haralson County (3-2)

8. (6) Hebron Christian (1-4) Last week: Lost to Morgan County 30-26. Hebron Christian rallied from a 15-3 deficit to lead 26-24 before Morgan County scored the winning touchdown with 35 seconds left. Hebron Christian’s Lucas Ardeu kicked field goals of 51, 46 and 40 yards. Jordan Greene rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Freshman Quentin Davie Jr. was 10-of-24 passing for 130 yards and a touchdown. Michael Kyles Jr. had six receptions for 110 yards. Next: Friday vs. Franklin County (3-2) 9. (9) Fellowship Christian (2-2) Last week: Lost to Prince Avenue Christian 41-0. Fellowship Christian held its ranking in a weekend when four other Top 10 teams lost to unranked teams. Next: Friday at Mount Vernon (4-2) 10. (NR) North Cobb Christian (3-1)