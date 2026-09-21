AJC VARSITY/GHSF DAILY RANKINGS A breakdown of how all ranked GHSA football teams fared in Week 5 Commerce running back Demarco Huff (11) reacts to his touchdown during the first half of a game Friday, Sept. 11, 2026 at Commerce High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 52 minutes ago Share

Class 7A 1. (1) Buford (4-0) Last week: Beat Grayson 23-13. Leading 16-13 with 7:50 left, Buford faked a field goal, and holder Ian Chafin scored from the 3, giving Buford its final margin. DJ Hunter was 11-of-23 passing for 120 yards and a touchdown. Brady Wagner had five solo tackles and two sacks. Next: Friday at Seckinger (0-4) 2. (2) Carrollton (5-0) Last week: Beat West Charlotte (North Carolina) 49-6. Carrollton led 42-6 at halftime. CJ Cypher was 13-of-16 passing for 267 yards and three touchdowns. Zach Watts rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries and caught a 55-yard TD pass. Darrell McFadden had four receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Tavarius Ackey had two tackles for loss totaling 20 yards. Next: Friday at Archer (4-1)

3. (3) North Gwinnett (5-0) Last week: Beat Berkmar 62-0. North Gwinnett led 55-0 at halftime. Elam Rahman was 5-of-5 passing for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Oct. 2 at Duluth (0-4) 4. (4) Newton (5-0) Last week: Beat Thomson 49-0. Newton got most of its points on defense and special teams as Braylon Miller, Omarion Wallace and D’Marion Pittman scored on returns of Thomson fumbles, and Zayden Harden scored on a blocked-punt return. Keith Smoak blocked that punt, and Miller blocked another for a safety. Next: Oct. 2 at Westlake (5-0)

5. (5) Valdosta (4-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Stockbridge (3-1)

6. (6) Lowndes (5-0) Last week: Beat Long County 53-0. Jordan Parker was 11-of-11 passing for 210 yards and two touchdowns. Kaevone Thomas had eight receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Fred Vaughn had four tackles for loss. Israel Harrison returned a punt for a touchdown. Lowndes held Long County to 84 total yards. Next: Oct. 2 vs. Winter Haven (Florida) (3-1) 7. (7) Brookwood (5-0) Last week: Beat Duluth 46-0. Michael Johnson returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Brayden Tyson rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and caught an 8-yard TD pass. Gary Chatman was 12-of-15 passing for 213 yards and four touchdowns, one a 64-yarder to Braddock Green. Next: Friday at Norcross (2-2) 8. (8) Westlake (5-0)

Last week: Beat Houston County 61-51. Westlake had 751 total yards. Cannon Robinson was 15-of-27 passing for 345 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Jacob Jackson rushed for 239 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Christian Womack rushed for 103 yards on nine carries. Roscoe Hayes had seven receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown. Next: Oct. 2 vs. Newton (5-0) 9. (9) North Cobb (3-1) Last week: Beat Paulding County 52-0. North Cobb led 28-0 as Ben Halevi threw two TD passes and Jayden Harris returned a fumble for a touchdown. Halevi passed for 141 yards and three touchdowns. Zach Belyeu rushed for 55 yards on three carries and sat out the second half of the rout. Next: Oct. 2 vs. Cherokee (1-4) 10. (NR) Colquitt County (3-2) Last week: Beat Lincoln (Florida) 45-17. Khi Mitchell was 11-of-14 passing for 191 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 107 yards on five carries. Antwan Lockett had three receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown. Jason Stephenson rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Markeverin Graham returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Oct. 2 vs. Rickards (Florida) (1-3)

Out: No. 10 Marietta (3-2) Class 6A 1. (1) Thomas County Central (4-0) Last week: Beat Brooks County 69-0. Thomas County Central scored six touchdowns in the second quarter, led 56-0 at halftime and held Brooks County to minus-51 yards rushing and 29 yards passing. Aidan McPherson and Roland Waldrop threw two TD passes apiece. Next: Friday at Lee County (4-0) 2. (2) Lee County (4-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Thomas County Central (4-0) 3. (3) Coffee (4-0) Last week: Beat Crestview (Florida) 47-6. Coffee led 33-6 at halftime and used nine ball carriers to rush for 240 yards. Next: Friday at Tift County (3-1)

4. (4) Creekside (3-1) Last week: Beat Tri-Cities 56-0. Savoy Nichols was 14-of-19 passing for 289 yards and five touchdowns. Gary Walker rushed for 166 yards on nine carries. Creekside held Tri-Cities to minus-6 yards rushing. Tavarre Terrell and Major Levell had eight tackles apiece, and Levell returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Morrow (2-1) 5. (5) Milton (3-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Johns Creek (1-3) 6. (6) Gainesville (2-2) Last week: Beat Oceanside Collegiate (South Carolina) 40-22. Gainesville took a 22-0 lead early in the third quarter, and Oceanside never got closer than 9 points from there. Arshawn Sampson rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Kharim Hughley was 9-of-13 passing for 108 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown. Demarcus Simmons had three tackles for loss and recovered three fumbles. Next: Friday vs. Alpharetta (1-3)

7. (7) Roswell (3-1) Last week: Beat Archer 37-21. Roswell took a 34-7 lead in the third quarter against a previously unbeaten Class 7A team. Matt Schletty rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries and was 8-of-18 passing for 66 yards. Next: Friday at Lanier (2-2) 8. (8) Hughes (3-1) Last week: Beat Northside (Columbus) 53-0. Hughes quarterbacks Prince Amari Aminu and Ethan Walker were 10-of-13 passing for 161 yards and three touchdowns. Jor-El Jackson scored on an 83-yard run. Jermiah Graves scored on an 80-yard pass. Next: Friday vs. Lovejoy (1-3) 9. (9) Jackson County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Mountain View 54-28. Jackson County began pulling away with Daylan Maxwell’s 7-yard TD run late in the first half that gave the Panthers a 33-21 lead. Maxwell rushed for 136 yards on 22 carries. Ben Musser was 10-of-15 passing for 228 yards and five touchdowns (three to Noah Norwood) and rushed for 51 yards on five carries. Next: Friday at Habersham Central (2-2) 10. (10) Sequoyah (4-1) Last week: Beat Rome 42-7. Sequoyah took a 28-0 halftime lead after a scoreless first quarter. Nolan Shakar was 12-of-20 passing for 178 yards and two touchdowns, both to Duke Sanders. Trace Washington returned an interception 78 yards for a touchdown. Next: Oct. 2 vs. Pope (3-2) Class 5A 1. (1) Cartersville (4-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Villa Rica (4-1)

2. (2) Blessed Trinity (4-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Marist (3-1) 3. (3) Marist (3-1) Last week: Beat Campbell 53-0. Marist held Campbell to 54 total yards. Ferdi Ngando rushed for a team-leading 47 yards and threw a 24-yard pass. Next: Friday vs. Blessed Trinity (4-0) 4. (4) Benedictine (3-1) Last week: Beat Statesboro 42-21. With Benedictine trailing 14-7 against an undefeated opponent, Eron Mallard scored the game’s next four touchdowns. Mallard had six receptions for 171 yards and rushed for 57 yards on three carries. Stanley Smart rushed for 112 yards on 12 carries. Omari Burse was 14-of-20 passing for 236 yards and three touchdowns. Each of Benedictine’s six touchdowns covered more than 30 yards. Peyton Bean had seven tackles and an interception. Next: Friday at Richmond Academy (4-0)

5. (5) North Oconee (4-1) Last week: Beat Calhoun 38-0. North Oconee led 28-0 at halftime and held Calhoun to 99 total yards. Joby McCannon rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Brooks Benton was 12-of-17 passing for 169 yards and a touchdown. Next: Oct. 2 vs. Winder-Barrow (2-3) 6. (6) Tucker (4-0) Last week: Beat Central Gwinnett 46-7. Champ Tillman rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Christian Copeland rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Andre Blackburn returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Druid Hills (3-1) 7. (7) Cass (5-0)

Last week: Beat Villa Rica 31-21. Cass took a 10-point lead on Kalil Charles’ 6-yard run with 1:19 left. Charles rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Noah Rogers was 10-of-17 passing for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Eli Simmons had 13 solo tackles. Next: Friday at Woodland (Cartersville) (2-2) 8. (9) Mays (4-0) Last week: Off. Next: Thursday vs. Banneker (2-2) 9. (10) Ola (4-1) Last week: Beat Perry 35-19. Cayden Hutson rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, had four solo tackles and forced a fumble. Caden Waye had 89 yards and a touchdown from scrimmage on 14 touches and made nine solo tackles. Caden Worley was 10-of-16 passing for 209 yards and a touchdown. Camron Arriola had eight solo tackles and two tackles for loss. Next: Friday vs. Jones County (2-3)

10. (NR) Dalton (4-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cedartown (4-1) Out: No. 8 Lithonia (1-3) Class 4A 1. (1) Sandy Creek (5-0) Last week: Beat Riverdale 42-0. Caleb Hill was 7-of-10 passing for 150 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Luella (1-3) 2. (2) Troup (4-0) Last week: Beat Spalding 60-14. Javarris Warner rushed for 239 yards on 12 carries. Chase Mosley was 9-of-12 passing for 214 yards and three touchdowns. Trey Dean had three receptions for 115 yards. His 70-yard touchdown gave Troup a 36-14 lead early in the third quarter. Troup held Spalding to 38 yards rushing. Next: Friday at Mary Persons (3-1)

3. (3) Peach County (4-0) Last week: Beat Upson-Lee 63-3. Peach County led 42-0 in the first half. Ashton Barton rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Next: Friday at Spalding (3-1) 4. (4) Cairo (4-0) Last week: Beat Monroe 40-0. Cairo led 31-0 at halftime. Bryce Puckett was 11-of-18 passing for 147 yards and two touchdowns, including a 65-yarder to Bryian Duncan to open the scoring. Xiquavian Teal rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Next: Friday at Worth County (2-2) 5. (5) Monroe Area (5-0) Last week: Beat West Laurens 21-13. Monroe held West Laurens without a first down on three possessions after the Raiders got within 21-13. Cooper Shumate rushed for 105 yards and passed for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Bryce Bell had five catches for 87 yards and a touchdown and had nine tackles. Mandela Manga had three tackles for loss and scored a touchdown. Next: Oct. 2 vs. East Hall (2-2)

6. (6) Stephenson (3-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Pace Academy (0-4) 7. (7) Douglass (2-2) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Salem (1-3) 8. (NR) Woodland (Stockbridge) (4-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at McDonough (3-2) 9. (8) North Hall (2-2) Last week: Lost to Flowery Branch 42-35. North Hall rallied from down 21 points to get within seven but couldn’t get the ball back as Flowery Branch ran off the final 5:12 of the game. Alex Schlieman was 23-of-36 passing for 368 yards and two touchdowns. Cole Lindlief had 10 receptions for 196 yards. Next: Friday vs. East Hall (2-2)

10. (NR) Northwest Whitfield (4-1) Last week: Beat Woodland (Cartersville) 42-28. Northwest Whitfield broke away from a 28-28 halftime game. Zavien Villafuerte rushed for 188 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries. Smith Browning was 14-of-18 passing for 248 yards and one touchdown. Zirous Davison had six receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown. Next: Oct. 2 vs. Adairsville (4-1) Out: No. 9 Baldwin (3-1), No. 10 Spalding (3-1) Class 3A 1. (1) Toombs County (4-0) Last week: Beat Beach 76-7. Toombs County led 55-0 at halftime. Donterrius Mincey rushed for 230 yards and four touchdowns on eight carries. Alex Scott and Jayce Pittman returned fumbles for touchdowns. Kareem Palmer and Jayden Greene returned interceptions for touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Pierce County (4-0)

2. (2) Pierce County (4-0) Last week: Beat Johnson (Savannah) 48-6. Pierce County led 41-0 at halftime. Jae’Veon Williams rushed for 214 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries. Next: Friday at Toombs County (4-0) 3. (3) Appling County (4-0) Last week: Beat Tattnall County 49-13. Appling County led 49-0 at halftime. Harrison Hickox was 13-of-17 passing for 189 yards and three touchdowns, two to Titus Wallace. Jaiden Knight rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Next: Friday vs. Brantley County (2-2) 4. (4) Hart County (5-0) Last week: Beat Hebron Christian 24-17. Hart County endured a 3-hour rain and lightning delay, restarting a game late in the third quarter at 12:15 a.m. and finishing at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Hebron Christian got within 24-17 midway in the fourth quarter, but Hart County ran out the clock, converting three third-and-long plays (one with a Tucker Parson pass, two others with Parson scrambles). Parson was 9-of-23 passing for 190 yards and three touchdowns and an interception. Kurston Curry had four receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Hart County led 332-257 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Lumpkin County (4-0)

5. (7) Northeast (3-1) Last week: Beat Jackson 49-10. Northeast outscored Jackson 29-0 in the second half. Jordan Wiggins was 16-of-22 passing for 241 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Scottavian Thomas had eight receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Lamar County (3-1) 6. (8) Lumpkin County (4-0) Last week: Beat East Forsyth 42-35. Kolson Howell scored on a 4-yard run on a fourth-and-2 with 3:28 left to break a 35-35 tie, and Lumpkin County stopped East Forsyth on a fourth-and-2 at midfield with 45 seconds left to clinch the victory. Lumpkin County rushed for 374 yards and six touchdowns and finished with 471 total yards. Howell rushed for 159 yards and five touchdowns on 13 carries. Xander Dorsey rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Next: Friday at Hart County (5-0) 7. (NR) Columbia (2-2)

Last week: Beat Hapeville Charter 34-21. Columbia beat a Top 10 team for the first time since 2014. DeMarco Cody had three receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns, intercepted three passes, forced a fumble and had seven solo tackles. Damarion Davis had six receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown and intercepted a pass. Czar Daniels was 18-of-20 passing for 335 yards and four touchdowns. Jamal Miller had four sacks. Next: Friday vs. Cedar Grove (0-4) 8. (6) Worth County (2-2) Last week: Lost to Fitzgerald 25-20. Worth County got within 25-20 with 3:10 left on Lyndon Worthy’s 26-yard pass to Cayson Shipp but did not threaten again. Worthy was 14-of-28 passing for 222 yards. Worth County was held to 58 yards rushing. Next: Friday vs. Cairo (4-0) 9. (9) Burke County (2-2) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Hephzibah (3-1)

10. (5) Hapeville Charter (1-3) Last week: Lost to Columbia 34-21. Hapeville rallied from a 21-7 deficit to tie the game but lost control after Columbia scored off an interception late in the third quarter. The 2025 Class 2A runner-up, Hapeville clung to a Top 10 ranking despite its 1-3 record. Its other losses are against Carrollton and Lee County. Next: Oct. 1 vs. Miller Grove (2-2) Out: No. 10 Thomson (1-3) Class 2A 1. (1) Heard County (4-0) Last week: Beat Armuchee 49-0. Ethan Tisdale was 12-of-14 passing for 229 yards and three touchdowns. Brody Buc Cofield returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown. Tripp Curbow had three receptions for 98 yards. Jack Langley had six tackles and three tackles for loss. Next: Friday vs. Coosa (2-2)

2. (2) Fitzgerald (4-0) Last week: Beat Worth County 25-20. RJ Stanley scored on a 3-yard run with 4:28 left for a 25-13 lead, and Fitzgerald was not in danger of surrendering the lead from there. LJ Devine rushed for 263 yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries. Fitzgerald led 320-280 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Jeff Davis (4-0) 3. (3) Bleckley County (4-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Dublin (3-1) 4. (4) Thomasville (3-1) Last week: Beat Seminole County 42-6. Thomasville led 42-0 at halftime. Christian Hayes was 8-of-10 passing for 124 yards. Sincere Bates blocked a punt that Nyier Harris returned for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Berrien (4-0)

5. (5) Dublin (3-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Bleckley County (4-0) 6. (6) Bremen (4-0) Last week: Beat Mount Zion (Carrollton) 44-0. Eli Brock passed for 278 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 52 yards and two touchdowns. Canyon Carter had three receptions for 118 yards. Cade Hanes had 11 tackles. Next: Friday vs. Model (4-0) 7. (7) Jeff Davis (4-0) Last week: Beat McIntosh County Academy 36-7. Mark Durden rushed for 62 yards, was 2-of-4 passing, both completions for touchdowns, and had four tackles. Kobe Hill rushed for 88 yards and three touchdowns and had eight tackles. Jacob Laney rushed for 73 yards on five carries. Josh Worthington had 11 tackles. Jeff Davis led 353-127 in total yards. Next: Friday at Fitzgerald (4-0)

8. (8) Cook (2-2) Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 2 vs. Berrien (4-0) 9. (9) Commerce (4-0) Last week: Beat Chestatee 85-0. Marco Huff returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, and Commerce led 65-0 at halftime and set a school record for most points in a game, besting the 83 scored against East Hall in 1966. Huff rushed for 85 yards on three carries. Jamario Bonds rushed for 90 on two carries. Both scored two touchdowns. Jayden Locklear scored on a blocked punt. Brody McDaniel scored on a punt return. Next: Oct. 2 at Temple (2-2) 10. (10) Swainsboro (1-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at East Laurens (1-3) Class A 1. (2) Johnson County (4-0) Last week: Beat Wilcox County 57-0. Chance Wombles was 11-of-12 passing for 335 yards and three touchdowns. Jeremiah Scott had five receptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 23 yards and a touchdown. Johnson County is No. 1 for the first time since its 1979 state championship team led by Herschel Walker. Next: Friday at Glascock County (1-3) 2. (1) Lincoln County (3-2) Last week: Lost to Strom Thurmond (South Carolina) 33-20. Lincoln County lost to South Carolina’s defending Class 2A champion. Lincoln County was outgained 330-297, though 60 of the Red Devils’ yards came on Kaden Jones’ TD run in the final minute. Lincoln County played without preseason all-state players Jonathan Norman and Aiden Jones, who were injured. Next: Oct. 2 vs. Emanuel County Institute (2-3)

3. (3) Clinch County (2-2) Last week: Beat Bacon County 35-0. Clinch County held Bacon County to 73 total yards. Traviian Miller passed for 70 yards and rushed for 61. Kyiis Mingo had six solo tackles and two tackles for loss. Next: Friday at Seminole County (1-3) 4. (4) Taylor County (4-0) Last week: Beat Wheeler County 53-19. Leland Holder was 15-of-19 passing for 241 yards and three touchdowns. Kendarius Richardson had seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Da’Kobie Henry rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown on six carries and rushed for 29 yards. Taylor County had more than 200 yards rushing and passing. Next: Friday vs. Chattahoochee County (3-1) 5. (5) Macon County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Hawkinsville 33-12. Noah Parker rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Macon County led only 7-6 at halftime. Next: Oct. 2 vs. Taylor County (4-0) 6. (6) Bowdon (2-3) Last week: Beat Miller County 44-14. Jett Abrams gained 126 of Bowdon’s 421 rushing yards and caught a 68-yard TD pass. Next: Friday vs. Calvary Christian (3-2) 7. (NR) Treutlen (4-0) Last week: Beat Montgomery County 21-7. Treutlen scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away from a 7-7 game. Major Morton was 3-of-8 passing for 90 yards and two touchdowns, both 31 yarders to Zaniel Stokes. Treutlen held Montgomery County, which entered undefeated, to 6-of-17 passing for 69 yards and an interception and led 232-174 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Telfair County (2-2)

8. (7) Randolph-Clay (4-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Kendrick (2-2) 9. (9) Charlton County (3-1-1) Last week: Beat Early County 19-12. Early County got within 19-12 with about two minutes to go, but Charlton County recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock. Elijah Bryant rushed for 55 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Charlton County was outgained 196-164. Next: Oct. 2 vs. Lanier County (0-5) 10. (10) Emanuel County Institute (2-3) Last week: Beat Jenkins County 44-20. Ab Marsh rushed for 171 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. Virginia Tech commit Chase Johnson rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on three carries. ECI had 398 yards rushing and 133 passing. Next: Oct. 2 at Lincoln County (3-2)

Out: No. 8 Montgomery County (3-1) Class 4A-2A Private 1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (3-0) Last week: Beat Trinity Christian 56-17. Andrew Beard rushed for 227 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries. Gavin Hollum was 9-of-16 passing for 168 yards and a touchdown and caught a 21-yard TD pass from Hudson Hill. Hill caught a TD pass from Hollum and returned a punt for a touchdown. Carson Prince had 16 tackles and four tackles for loss. Trinity Christian’s Ashton Clare, who entered as the state’s leading passer, threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Fellowship Christian (2-1) 2. (2) Calvary Day (3-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Rockdale County (3-2)

3. (3) Holy Innocents’ (5-0) Last week: Beat Therrell 38-0. Brayden Bailey had four receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns and had two solo tackles and two tackles for loss. Ryan Woods passed for 140 yards, and Sam Chasteen rushed for 85. Preston Massie had two sacks. Next: Friday vs. Temple (2-2) 4. (4) Greater Atlanta Christian (3-1) Last week: Beat Landmark Christian 49-16. Pierce Wilson rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and caught four passes for 57 yards. Michael Miller was 12-of-18 passing for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman Bryce Aukerman was 5-of-5 passing for 47 yards and a touchdown. Next: Oct. 3 at Douglass (2-2) 5. (5) Lovett (4-0)

Last week: Beat Wesleyan 21-14. Sam Abney scored on a 10-yard run to break a 14-14 tie with 2:18 left. Sam Cooley recovered a Wesleyan fumble on the next possession to clinch the victory. Abney rushed for 91 yards on 16 carries and was 12-of-21 passing for 144 yards. Knox Thomason, who entered as the leading rusher in Private, rushed for 42 yards on eight carries. Next: Friday at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (3-1) 6. (6) Hebron Christian (1-3) Last week: Lost to Hart County 24-17. After a three-hour rain and lightning delay, the teams restarted at 12:15 a.m. with two minutes left in the third quarter. Hebron got within 24-17 midway in the fourth quarter but failed to get the ball back. Jordan Greene was 10-of-13 passing for 53 yards and two interceptions and rushed for 60 yards on seven carries. Dylan Hudson had 44 rushing yards and 40 receiving yards on 14 touches. Fred Moses had three tackles for loss. Next: Friday at Morgan County (2-2) 7. (7) Aquinas (3-1) Last week: Beat Social Circle 27-14. Aquinas never trailed and took its final margin on Turner Stevenson’s 36-yard pass to Mason Nixon with 4:30 left. Elijah Hutchinson rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and had 41 receiving yards. Nixon had three receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown. Stevenson passed for 161 yards. Whit Hankerson, Tavaries Walker and Alex Nelson had two tackles for loss apiece. Next: Friday at Putnam County (3-1)

8. (8) Christian Heritage (4-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Fannin County (1-3) 9. (9) Fellowship Christian (2-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Prince Avenue Christian (3-0) 10. (NR) Eagle’s Landing Christian (3-1) Last week: Beat St. Anne-Pacelli 42-37. ELCA took a 42-30 lead with 6 minutes left on Cason Carrigan’s 40-yard pass to Joseph Thomas, and after Pacelli got within 42-37, Kaleb Harless broke up a pass from the ELCA 30-yard line on fourth-and-2 with 1:15 left to clinch the victory. Sidney Thomas forced a Pacelli fumble on the second-half kickoff, and ELCA cashed the opportunity for a 27-16 lead. Carrigan was 14-of-21 passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 102 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries. Thomas had seven receptions for 177 yards. Next: Friday vs. Greene County (1-3)