AJC VARSITY/GHSF DAILY RANKINGS A breakdown of how all ranked GHSA football teams fared in Week 3 Tucker quarterback Jace German passes against Stephenson during the second half of a high school football game between Tucker and Stephenson at Hallford Stadium, Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in Clarkston, GA. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 35 minutes ago Share

Class 7A 1. (1) Buford (2-0) Last week: Beat Mallard Creek (North Carolina) 41-7. Buford led 34-7 at halftime, scored four touchdowns on turnover returns and won with only 219 total yards. Jameer Cantrell returned fumbles 39 and 31 yards for touchdowns, caught a 27-yard TD pass and intercepted a pass. Ethan Hauser returned a fumble 47 yards for a score, and Jewlyan Dillard returned an interception 41 yards for a score. Next: Thursday vs. Miami Central (Florida) (2-0) 2. (2) Carrollton (3-0) Last week: Beat Catholic (Louisiana) 61-27. Carrollton put up 674 total yards and 31 first downs, scored touchdowns on nine of its first 10 possessions, five on drives of 80 yards or more. CJ Cypher was 26-of-34 passing for 358 yards and five touchdowns. Zach Watts rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries and had four receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown. Nick Archer rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. London Munoz had three receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Julian Satterwhite had two tackles for loss. Next: Friday vs. Hapeville Charter (1-1)

3. (3) North Gwinnett (3-0) Last week: Beat Walton 34-21. North Gwinnett took a 34-21 lead midway in the fourth quarter on Stephen Brown’s 27-yard run at the end of a nine-play, 75-yard drive. Brown rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown. Elam Rahman was 14-of-18 passing for 294 yards and three touchdowns. Evan Hawkins had five receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown. Derrick Washington Jr. had three tackles for loss and three QB hurries. Next: Friday at Mill Creek (0-3) 4. (5) Newton (3-0) Last week: Beat Locust Grove 71-7. The 71 points are a school record, beating the previous best from a 70-0 victory over Alcovy in 2024. Josiah Frazier was 7-of-8 passing for 222 yards and five touchdowns, two to Keyon Standifer, who had four receptions for 75 yards. Darius White rushed for 94 yards on seven carries and was 2-of-2 passing for 30 yards and a touchdown. Kevin Hartsfield had 99 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage on three touches. Next: Friday vs. Warner Robins (2-1)

5. (6) Valdosta (3-0)

Last week: Beat Bradwell Institute 56-13. Valdosta led 49-6 at halftime. Marquis Fennell rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries and caught four passes for 77 yards. Deron Foster rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Jamarian Mingo caught TD passes of 65 and 41 yards. Next: Friday vs. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (2-0) 6. (7) Lowndes (3-0) Last week: Beat Lithonia 22-8. Lowndes led 20-0 at halftime, and Lithonia’s only score was an 80-yard pass in the fourth quarter. Mason Woods rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. John Hogan had two tackles for loss, a sack and two forced fumbles, one that he recovered. Jakob Madden averaged 46 yards on four punts and put three kickoffs in the end zone. Next: Friday vs. Blanche Ely (Florida) (2-1) 7. (8) Brookwood (3-0) Last week: Beat South Gwinnett 55-20. Brayden Tyson rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Gary Chatman was 10-of-12 passing for 144 yards and rushed for 85 yards. Stephen Love returned a kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown. Brookwood is 3-0 for the first time since 2020. Next: Friday at Marist (2-0)

8. (10) Westlake (3-0) Last week: Beat Hillgrove 48-24. Westlake scored three third-quarter touchdowns after leading 27-24 at halftime. Cannon Robinson was 11-of-17 passing for 310 yards and four touchdowns, two to Roscoe Hayes, who had four receptions for 145 yards. Kamar Boykin had four receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown. Westlake had 567 total yards. Next: Friday at Northside (Warner Robins) (2-1) 9. (9) North Cobb (2-1) Last week: Beat East Coweta 38-27. North Cobb trailed 24-21 at halftime, allowing one touchdown on a 97-yard kickoff return, but allowed only a field goal in the second half. Ben Halevi was 13-of-21 passing for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Zach Belyeu rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries and caught a 56-yard pass. Next: Sept. 18 vs. Paulding County (3-0) 10. (NR) Marietta (2-1)

Last week: Beat McEachern 21-19. Marietta led 21-6 at halftime, allowing only a special teams touchdown on a bad snap to the punter. McEachern’s Casey Barner scored on a 71-yard run with 6:41 left, but Marietta stopped a 2-point try. McEachern’s final possession got only to midfield. Titus Grant rushed for 101 yards on 30 carries. Jayden Whiteside was 13-of-27 passing for 180 yards and three touchdowns, two to Merrick Ham. Marietta had lost three straight to McEachern and 17 straight to Top 10 opponents. The Blue Devils entered the Top 10 for the first time since 2021. Next: Friday at Cherokee (1-2) Out: No. 4 McEachern (2-1) Class 6A 1. (1) Thomas County Central (2-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lithonia (1-1) 2. (2) Lee County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Sequoyah 43-32. Lee County trailed 32-21 with 2:30 left and scored 22 points in 70 seconds. Jaden Upshaw had 11 receptions for 213 yards and two touchdowns and returned a punt 50 yards for the go-ahead score with 1:40 left. Lee County got within 32-29 on Jordan Bush’s TD run. Montravious Clay returned an interception 35 yards for the final score with 1:20 left. Cohen Lawson was 23-of-34 passing for 372 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions. Carter Blackwell had six receptions for 93 yards. Lee County led in total yards 544-428. Next: Friday vs. Colquitt County (2-1) 3. (7) Creekside (1-1) Last week: Beat St. Joseph Regional (New Jersey) 49-20. Creekside led 14-13 at halftime and scored the next 28 points. Savoy Nichols was 14-of-20 passing for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Armani Hill had two long TD receptions. Gary Walker scored two rushing touchdowns. Tavarre Terrell had six tackles, 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and three QB hurries. Next: Friday at Newnan (0-2) 4. (4) Coffee (3-0) Last week: Beat Zephyrhills Christian (Florida) 42-6. Coffee led 36-0 at halftime. Bobby Reynolds rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. TreSean Smith, Ja’Siah McRae and Amauni Manning intercepted passes. Next: Sept. 18 vs. Crestview (Florida) (0-3)

5. (5) Milton (2-1) Last week: Beat Cambridge 53-21. Milton scored touchdowns on eight of its nine full possessions. Derrick Baker was 15-of-22 passing for 318 yards and five touchdowns. Jordan Carrasquillo had six receptions for 151 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Battle Ground Academy (Tennessee) (3-0) 6. (6) Roswell (2-1) Last week: Beat Etowah 52-17. Matt Schletty was 17-of-25 passing for 293 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, leading Roswell to touchdowns on all seven drives he led. Sean Smith had seven receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Chase Jackson had six receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Reid Lubitz had five solo tackles and a tackle for a loss. Next: Sept. 18 vs. Archer (3-0) 7. (8) Gainesville (0-2)

Last week: Lost to East St. Louis (Illinois) 24-21. Playing the consensus No. 46 team nationally, Gainesville cut the lead to 24-21 in the fourth quarter on Kharim Hughley’s 24-yard run with 10:39 left but didn’t get much farther than midfield on subsequent possessions. Hughley was 13-of-25 passing for 188 yards and threw a 68-yard TD pass to Doyle Morrison on Gainesville’s first play from scrimmage. Hughley rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and accounted for all but 15 of Gainesville’s total yards. All-state running back Nigel Newkirk, an Alabama commit recovering from a knee injury, has not played this season. Next: Friday vs. McEachern (2-1) 8. (3) Hughes (1-1) Last week: Lost to Grayson 22-3. Hughes was held to 108 total yards against its Class 7A opponent. Next: Friday at Morrow (2-0) 9. (9) Houston County (2-0) Last week: Beat Jones County 45-14. Austin Stinson rushed for 226 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries and caught three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown. Ryan Maxwell was 17-of-23 passing for 211 yards and two touchdowns. Jeffery Thomas had seven receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown. Kawaan Jones had four solo tackles, a sack and an interception. Next: Friday at Central (Carrollton) (1-2)

10. (10) Jackson County (2-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. North Oconee (3-0) Class 5A 1. (1) Cartersville (3-0) Last week: Beat Woodstock 54-0. Cartersville led 48-0 at halftime against a Class 6A opponent. Brayden Doss was 10-of-12 passing for 244 yards and three touchdowns. Madoxx Davis had four receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. West Forsyth (1-2) 2. (2) Blessed Trinity (3-0) Last week: Beat Hebron Christian 37-20. Ty Page was 17-of-21 passing for 300 yards and three touchdowns, his third giving Blessed Trinity a 37-0 lead in the third quarter. MJ Craft rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Quinn Smith had four receptions for 138 yards and three touchdowns. DJ Jacobs returned a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Lambert (1-2)

3. (3) Marist (2-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Brookwood (3-0) 4. (4) North Oconee (3-0) Last week: Beat Clarke Central 17-10. Brodie Wiepking scored on a 13-yard run late in the fourth quarter to break a 10-10 tie. Joby McCannon rushed for 180 yards on 25 carries. Brooks Benton was 10-of-14 passing for 121 yards. Next: Friday at Jackson County (2-0) 5. (8) Benedictine (2-1) Last week: Beat Camden County 27-23. Eron Mallard rushed for 163 yards on nine carries, scored on an 87-yard run and caught four passes for 63 yards. Omari Burse was 10-of-15 passing for 150 yards. Trailing 23-17, Benedictine made a fourth-and-2 stop on its 32-yard line in the fourth quarter and drove for the winning touchdown. Camden did not threaten again. Parker DiTomasso, a sophomore who had never attempted a field goal in a varsity game, was good from 42 and 23 yards. Next: Sept. 18 at Statesboro (3-0)

6. (5) Lithonia (1-1) Last week: Lost to Lowndes 22-8. Lithonia outgained Lowndes, the No. 6 Class 7A team, 294-219 in total yards but got down 20-0 in the first half. The Bulldogs’ lone score came on J’Mir Dobbs’ 80-yard TD pass to Chase Livsey in the fourth quarter. Next: Friday at Thomas County Central (2-0) 7. (10) Cass (3-0) Last week: Beat Creekview 27-21. Xzaevion Turner stopped a fake punt attempt at the Creekview 33, setting up Kalil Charles’ 5-yard run that gave Cass a 27-7 lead with 10:09 left. Creekview got within 27-21, but Cass didn’t allow a first down on Creekview’s final possession. Charles rushed for 106 yards on 19 carries. Kalel Charles rushed for 29 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Jahlil Abdullah-Kortey had two receptions for 76 yards in the first half before leaving with an injury. Next: Friday at Heritage (Ringgold) (1-2) 8. (NR) Tucker (3-0)

Last week: Beat Stephenson 21-14. Tucker defensive end Maverick Armour forced a fumble that teammate Tyaire Byrd recovered in Stephenson’s backfield at the Tucker 6 yard line with 12 seconds left to preserve the victory. Stephenson had driven from its 17 to Tucker’s 2 after forcing a turnover. Jace German was 10-of-12 passing for 217 yards and threw a 91-yard TD pass to Jerron Guiden. Champ Tillman rushed for 76 yards on 13 carries. Tucker had lost five straight games to Stephenson and 23 straight to Top 10 opponents dating to 2017. Tucker is ranked for the first time since 2019. Next: Sept. 18 vs. Central Gwinnett (1-1) 9. (NR) Mays (3-0) Last week: Beat Pebblebrook 20-7. Michai Harmon rushed for 107 yards on 25 carries. Mays is ranked for the first time since 2020 and 3-0 for the first time since 2015. Mays started 0-3 last season. Next: Thursday at Cedar Grove (0-2) 10. (NR) Ola (2-1) Last week: Beat LaGrange 26-16. Ola took a 21-14 lead in the final two minutes of the third quarter on Caden Worley’s 58-yard TD pass to Jacoby Parker and did not allow an offensive touchdown after that. Caden Waye, an uncommitted 4-star senior running back, rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Jaquan Adams rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Worley was 6-of-6 passing for 99 yards. Next: Friday vs. Starr’s Mill (0-2)

Out: No. 6 Jefferson (1-2), No. 7 LaGrange (1-2), No. 9 Warner Robins (2-1) Class 4A 1. (1) Sandy Creek (3-0) Last week: Beat North Clayton 28-19. Sandy Creek trailed 13-7 in the second quarter and didn’t have a two-possession advantage until Caleb Hill’s 55-yard TD pass to freshman Brennan Williams for a 28-13 lead early in the fourth quarter in this Region 4 opening game. Hill was 13-of-20 passing for 127 yards and rushed for 50 yards and two touchdowns. JT Austin had four tackles for loss. Next: Friday vs. Fayette County (0-3) 2. (2) Troup (3-0) Last week: Beat Calhoun 42-0. Javarris Warner rushed for 124 yards on 12 carries and caught a TD pass. Trey Dean had five receptions for 105 yards and three touchdowns. Chase Mosley was 11-of-14 passing for 206 yards and five touchdowns. The victory was the most lopsided against Calhoun since 2017. Next: Sept. 18 vs. Spalding (3-0)

3. (5) Peach County (3-0) Last week: Beat Jefferson 30-23. Caiden Ivory was 11-of-20 passing for 155 yards, and his 69-yard TD pass to Cam Barth gave Peach County a 30-13 lead in the third quarter. Ashton Barton rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Next: Sept. 18 vs. Upson-Lee (0-3) 4. (3) Cairo (2-0) Last week: Beat Hardaway 52-13. Cairo led 45-0 in the first quarter, during which La’Derrick Perkins scored on a 60-yard kickoff return after a safety, a 43-yard pass and a 6-yard run. He scored a fourth touchdown in the second quarter on a short run for a 52-0 lead. Jamon Williams and Tavon Jackson returned fumbles for touchdowns. Next: Thursday at Westover (3-0) 5. (7) Monroe Area (3-0)

Last week: Beat Habersham Central 49-17. Cooper Shumate rushed for 325 yards and three touchdowns, one on a 93-yard run, and was 5-of-8 passing for 84 yards and a touchdown. Monroe Area had 453 rushing yards. Next: Friday at Flowery Branch (2-1) 6. (6) Douglass (2-1) Last week: Lost to Douglas County 35-24. Douglass held Douglas County, a Class 7A team, to 38 rushing yards and intercepted three passes but surrendered three fourth-quarter TD passes, five in the game. Douglass wide receiver Zalen Green scored on an 85-yard reception. Travis Isaacs returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday at East Coweta (2-1) 7. (4) Stephenson (2-1) Last week: Lost to Tucker 21-14. Stephenson drove 81 yards and reached the Tucker 2-yard line in the final minute but lost a fumble at the 6. Zabrian Boler was 12-of-23 passing for 233 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 54 yards but was intercepted twice. Jayden Johnson rushed for 98 yards and surpassed 4,000 rushing yards for his career. Next: Friday vs. Griffin (3-0)

8. (9) North Hall (2-1) Last week: Beat Cherokee Bluff 28-27. North Hall recovered an onside kick with 1:41 left and ran out the clock. Colton Steele rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and had 185 all-purpose yards. McKane Harker had 15 total tackles. Next: Sept. 18 at Flowery Branch (2-1) 9. (10) Westover (3-0) Last week: Beat Columbus 49-8. Malik Young rushed for 139 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries. Morgan Williams returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Thursday vs. Cairo (2-0) 10. (NR) Baldwin (3-0) Last week: Beat Dublin 20-14. Kamden Patterson threw a 68-yard TD pass to Justin Burton with 54 seconds left to break a 14-14 tie. Baldwin then forced a turnover on downs at the Baldwin 44 to end the game. Baldwin trailed 14-0 in the first half. Baldwin finished with 299 total yards, about half of it on two long touchdowns, the other being Tavares Hooks’ 82-yard run. Next: Sept. 18 vs. Howard (1-2)

Out: No. 8 Calhoun (1-2) Class 3A 1. (1) Toombs County (3-0) Last week: Beat Swainsboro 49-21. Donterrius Mincey scored all seven of his team’s touchdowns on runs, rushed for 255 yards on 29 carries and caught a 23-yard pass. Joseph Owens was 11-of-14 passing for 158 yards and caught a 23-yard pass. Hayden Bullard and Jamarcus Johnson had three tackles for loss apiece. Next: Sept. 18 vs. Beach (1-1) 2. (2) Worth County (2-0) Last week: Beat Early County 31-0. Worth County led 31-0 at halftime. Lyndon Worthy was 13-of-19 passing for 161 yards and four touchdowns, two to Keaton Tucker. Next: Friday at Thomasville (1-1)

3. (3) Pierce County (2-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Swainsboro (1-2) 4. (5) Appling County (2-0) Last week: Beat Savannah 49-0. Appling County led 35-0 in the first quarter as Bubba Green returned a fumble 29 yards for a touchdown, Jaiden Knight scored on a 26-yard run and an 89-yard punt return and Titus Wallace scored on pass receptions of 5 and 49 yards. Appling held Savannah to 58 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Wayne County (1-1) 5. (10) Hart County (3-0) Last week: Beat Cedar Shoals 48-14. Tucker Parson was 16-of-24 passing for 203 yards and four touchdowns, two to PJ Johnson. Hart County is 3-0 for the first time since 2021. Next: Friday at Winder-Barrow (2-1)

6. (NR) Hapeville Charter (1-1) Last week: Beat Carver (Columbus) 31-25. Keylan Pope passed for three touchdowns, including a 70-yarder to Xavier Paige for a 7-6 lead in the first quarter and Hapeville never trailed again, building the lead as high as 31-13. Pope also scored a touchdown on a short run. Carver did not cross midfield after getting within 31-25 in the fourth quarter. Next: Friday at Carrollton (3-0) 7. (7) Burke County (2-1) Last week: Beat Southeast Bulloch 30-7. Ranquavious Morris passed for 35 yards, rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns, intercepted a pass and returned a fumble 76 yards for a touchdown. Landen Wright rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and caught a 30-yard pass. Burke County held Southeast Bulloch to 9 yards rushing. Next: Friday vs. Jones County (0-3) 8. (9) Northeast (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Perry (1-2) 9. (6) Carver (Columbus) (1-2) Last week: Lost to Hapeville Charter 31-25. Sebastian Heard was 12-of-22 passing for 220 yards and two touchdowns, both to TJ Woodson Jr., who had four receptions for 145 yards. Carver was held to 98 rushing yards and lost the lead for good in the first quarter. Next: Friday at Southwest DeKalb (1-1) 10. (4) Morgan County (2-1) Last week: Lost to Oconee County 36-15. Morgan County trailed 29-8 at halftime and never got back in the game against a Class 4A opponent. Morgan County ran twice as many plays as Oconee County and led 412-282 in total yards but committed three turnovers to Oconee County’s none. Next: Friday at Mountain View (2-0)

Out: No. 8 Rockmart (1-2) Class 2A 1. (1) Heard County (2-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Bowdon (1-2) 2. (2) Fitzgerald (2-0) Last week: Beat Irwin County 28-0. Fitzgerald led 7-0 at halftime and scored three second-half touchdowns, each set up by turnovers. Darryon Devine returned an interception 70 yards for a 28-0 lead with 10:01 left. Fitzgerald held Irwin County to 96 total yards and 1-of-6 passing. LJ Devine rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Next: Friday at Dodge County (1-1) 3. (4) Bleckley County (3-0) Last week: Beat Jasper County 35-7. Bleckley County led 28-0 at halftime. Brody Fleming was 22-of-29 passing for 344 yards and five touchdowns. Jason McNulty Jr. had six receptions for 161 yards and three touchdowns. Bleckley is 3-0 and has its highest ranking since 2022. Next: Friday at Emanuel County Institute (1-2)

4. (3) Dublin (2-1) Last week: Lost to Baldwin 20-14. Dublin led 14-0 but was held to less than 200 yards rushing and gave up a 57-yard touchdown pass in the final minute. Next: Friday at Washington County (1-2) 5. (5) Thomasville (1-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Worth County (2-0) 6. (6) Bremen (3-0) Last week: Beat Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 62-0. Bremen led 28-0 in the first quarter as Canyon Carter scored on a punt return and pass reception and Landon Hannah and Thacker Dudley returned interceptions for touchdowns. Bremen is 3-0 for the first time since 2018. Next: Sept. 18 vs. Mount Zion (Carroll) (1-1)

7. (8) Jeff Davis (3-0) Last week: Beat Metter 40-0. Mark Durden rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown, threw a 31-yard TD pass and returned an interception for a touchdown. Jacob Laney rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Kobe Hill rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns and had four tackles playing linebacker. Josh Worthington had eight tackles. Next: Sept. 18 vs. McIntosh County Academy (2-1) 8. (7) Cook (1-2) Last week: Lost to Colquitt County 38-6. Cook trailed 28-0 at halftime and didn’t score until the fourth quarter against a Class 7A opponent. Next: Friday vs. West Laurens (1-1) 9. (9) Swainsboro (1-2)

Last week: Lost to Toombs County 49-21. Swainsboro took a 14-0 lead into the second quarter after returning a fumble for a touchdown but couldn’t keep up with the No. 1 team in Class 3A. Kyle Johnson rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. Next: Friday at Pierce County (2-0) 10. (NR) Commerce (2-0) Last week: Beat Elbert County 34-7. Marco Huff, a sophomore with offers from Georgia and Texas A&M, rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and scored on a 99-yard run. Next: Friday vs. Greene County (1-2) Out: No. 10 Dodge County (1-1) Class A 1. (2) Lincoln County (2-1)

Last week: Beat Aquinas 53-20. Zayden Hardy, RJ Fears and Aiden Jones returned interceptions for touchdowns. Hardy’s interception return from midfield gave Lincoln County the lead for good, 19-14, with 38 seconds left in the first half. Jones also rushed for 38 yards and caught a 46-yard TD pass. Bryson Elam rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Derick Gladman was 3-of-3 passing for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Harlem (2-1) 2. (3) Johnson County (2-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Wheeler County (1-1) 3. (4) Clinch County (1-2) Last week: Beat Miller County 35-3. Lamarcus Bryant rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Jakyri Posley had three receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown. Clinch County held Miller County to 99 total yards and 2-of-15 passing. Next: Sept. 18 vs. Bacon County (1-1)

4. (1) Bowdon (1-2) Last week: Lost to Lamar County 20-7. Bowdon was held to 142 total yards against a Class 3A opponent. Next: Friday vs. Heard County (2-0) 5. (9) Taylor County (3-0) Last week: Beat Manchester 41-14. Leland Holder was 14-of-20 passing for 301 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Ty’Quavion Pinkard had six receptions for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Da’Kobie Henry had 67 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown apiece rushing and receiving on six touches. ZayQuan Dozier, rated Georgia’s No. 1 sophomore prospect by 247Sports, forced three fumbles. Taylor County is 3-0 for the first time since 2020 and holds its highest ranking since 2017. Next: Sept. 18 vs. Wheeler County (1-1) 6. (8) Macon County (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Manchester (1-2) 7. (NR) Randolph-Clay (3-0) Last week: Beat Mitchell County 24-0. Randolph-Clay ended a 24-game winless streak against top-10 teams that dated to 2006, also the last year the Red Devils were ranked. Rae’Shawn Clyde rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and was 3-of-7 passing for 75 yards and a touchdown. Jeremiah Starling rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Jakauri Feaster had 10 tackles and two sacks. Randolph-Clay held Mitchell County to 150 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Calhoun County (1-2) 8. (NR) Montgomery County (3-0) Last week: Beat Lanier County 26-6. Zaden Waller rushed for 249 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries, and Elijah McEwen rushed for 212 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Montgomery County rushed for 474 yards and was 0-of-3 passing. Montgomery County, 1-9 last season, is ranked for the second time since 1990, the first since a one-week stay in 2022. Next: Sept. 18 vs. Treutlen (2-0)

9. (5) Emanuel County Institute (1-2) Last week: Lost to Statesboro 25-12. ECI got within 17-12 in the fourth quarter before Statesboro, a Class 5A team, scored a clinching touchdown. Davis Johnson was 10-of-27 passing for 79 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 95 yards on nine carries. Next: Friday vs. Bleckley County (3-0) 10. (6) Charlton County (1-1-1) Last week: Lost to Berrien 24-21. Berrien, a 3-0 Class 2A team, won on a 42-yard field goal, rallying after Charlton County had taken a 21-14 lead in the fourth quarter. Charlton County’s Elijah Bryant rushed for 159 yards on 11 carries and scored on runs of 63 and 48 yards. Next: Friday vs. Frederica Academy (1-3) Out: No. 7 Mitchell County (2-1), No. 10 Miller County (2-1)

Class 4A-2A Private 1. (1) Calvary Day (3-0) Last week: Beat St. Pius 44-0. James Mobley was 16-of-18 passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Ty Pinckney had seven receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown. Zay Middleton rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Next: Friday at Ambassador Christian (North Carolina) (3-0) 2. (2) Greater Atlanta Christian (2-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Prince Avenue Christian (1-0) 3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (1-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Greater Atlanta Christian (2-0) 4. (5) Holy Innocents’ (3-0) Last week: Beat Mount Vernon 51-14. Holy Innocents’ led 35-0 at halftime. Freshman Deuce Grayson returned two interceptions for touchdowns. Ryan Woods was 9-of-11 passing for 79 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown. Sam Chasteen rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Finn Ferrero had eight total tackles and two tackles for loss. Brayden Bailey had 148 all-purpose yards. Next: Friday at Haralson County (2-1)

5. (6) Lovett (3-0) Last week: Beat Fellowship Christian 42-13. Knox Thomason rushed for 225 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Sam Abney rushed for 54 yards on 13 carries and was 7-of-10 passing for 163 and three touchdowns with two interceptions. Lovett maintained a lead of 10 points or more after each quarter and allowed two field goals and an 80-yard reception in the second quarter. Next: Sept. 18 at Wesleyan (1-1) 6. (4) Hebron Christian (1-2) Last week: Lost to Blessed Trinity 37-20. Hebron Christian scored its points after Blessed Trinity, the No. 2 team in Class 5A, had the game in control. Sophomore Dylan Hudson had 248 all-purpose yards (54 rushing, 40 receiving, 154 returning) and scored on a run and a reception. Next: Sept. 18 at Hart County (3-0) 7. (8) Aquinas (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Lincoln County 53-20. Aquinas passed for 226 yards but was intercepted four times, three that were returned for touchdowns, against the No. 1 Class A team. Next: Sept. 18 vs. Social Circle (3-0) 8. (7) Savannah Christian (1-2) Last week: Lost to Glynn Academy 45-28. The game against a Class 6A opponent got away when Glynn Academy scored 17 unanswered points in the third quarter. Caden Godbee was 14-of-25 passing for 284 yards and three touchdowns. William Bucey had five receptions for 163 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted a pass. Ivyn Richardson had 11 solo tackles, five assists and a tackle for loss. Next: Friday vs. Fellowship Christian (1-1) 9. (NR) North Cobb Christian (3-0) Last week: Beat Mount Paran Christian 42-6. North Cobb Christian led 35-0 at halftime. Jake Orton rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. Jayden McCullough was 12-of-17 passing for 219 yards and two touchdowns. Toby Martin had three receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Wesleyan (1-1)