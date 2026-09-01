8 new teams, coaches lead Improvement Tracker

East Paulding coach Van Spence talks to his players after the Raiders' 27-23 victory over Harrison at Cobleigh Stadium on Aug. 28, 2026. (Chip Saye/AJC)

Newton and Greater Atlanta Christian lead their classifications after both start season 2-0 with victories over Top 10 teams.

Newton and Greater Atlanta Christian lead their classifications after both start season 2-0 with victories over Top 10 teams.

Eight new teams are in the lead in the AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Improvement Tracker.

Newton under Josh Skelton (Class 7A) and East Paulding under Van Spence (Class 6A) are coming off victories over Top 10 teams. Newton beat Roswell while East Paulding beat Harrison.

In Class 5A, Dalton, in its second season under Chris Prewett, is 2-0 after starting 0-5 a year ago and 0-10 the season before that.

Greater Atlanta Christian of 4A-2A Private and Montgomery County of Class A have won as underdogs each of the first two weeks.

Montgomery County is the only team that maintained its first-place standing from last week.