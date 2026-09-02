AJC Varsity 2-way players, kicker lead the way in AJC Varsity top performances from Week 5 Five field goals by East Coweta’s Aaron McWilliams ties a single-game GHSA record held by six others. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 48 minutes ago Share

Top five *Columbia WR/DB DeMarco Cody had three receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns, intercepted three passes, forced a fumble and had seven solo tackles in a 34-21 victory over Hapeville Charter. *East Coweta PK Aaron McWilliams kicked field goals of 59, 51, 46, 44 and 36 yards and put all eight kickoffs in the end zone in a 31-14 victory over Lithonia. The five field goals ties a single-game GHSA record held by six others, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association. The 59-yard field goal is tied for sixth-longest in state history. *Fitzgerald RB LJ Devine rushed for 263 yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries in a 25-20 victory over Worth County.

*Howard WR/DB Ta’Shawn Poole caught nine passes for 249 yards and six touchdowns, had three solo tackles, four assisted tackles and one tackle for loss and returned a punt 22 yards in a 49-43 victory over Baldwin. *West Hall RB/LB Ben Phelps rushed for 251 yards and five touchdowns, scored a 2-point conversion, had 7½ tackles, two sacks and a tackle for a loss and caused a fumble in a 64-15 victory over Johnson of Gainesville. Best of the rest *Adairsville RB Javion Carson rushed for 230 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries in a 35-14 victory over Pickens. *Benedictine WR Eron Mallard had seven receptions for 172 yards and three touchdowns and two carries for 57 yards and a touchdown in a 42-21 victory over Statesboro.

*Bradwell Institute RB/WR Cameron Keeve rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns and caught an 80-yard TD pass in a 54-43 victory over Glynn Academy.

*Bremen QB Eli Brock was 13-of-17 passing for 278 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns on four carries in a 44-0 victory over Mount Zion of Carrollton. *Callaway QB AJ Williams was 11-of-16 passing for 195 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries in a 57-20 victory over Southwest. *Carver of Atlanta RB Jayden Bryant rushed 10 times for 175 yards and one touchdown in a 35-0 victory over Redan. *Cass LB Eli Simmons had 13 solo tackles and four assists in a 31-21 victory over Villa Rica. *Cherokee Bluff RB/DE Tony Rushin had 11 tackles, including two for loss and one sack, and six rushing attempts for 61 yards and a touchdown in a 42-8 victory over Forsyth Central.

*Colquitt County QB Khi Mitchell was 11-of-14 passing for 191 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 107 yards on five carries in a 45-17 victory over Lincoln of Florida. *Decatur QB Jenssen Kaivani was 17-of-27 passing for 265 yards and seven touchdowns, four to Isaac McCalep, in a 48-21 victory over Meadowcreek. *Dunwoody RB Bradley Stephens rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in a 40-10 victory over Midtown. *Eagle’s Landing Christian QB Cason Carrigan was 14-of-21 passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 102 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries in a 42-37 victory over St. Anne-Pacelli. *East Laurens DB/WR Major Floyd had six tackles, 40 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on six touches and a 45-yard punt return for a touchdown in a 28-21 victory over Metter.

*Etowah QB Zeke Douglass was 14-of-16 passing for 321 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 65 yards on six carries in a 42-17 victory over Cherokee. *Fannin County LB/RB Bryson Cole rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown, caught three passes for 106 yards and a touchdown and had nine solo tackles, four assists and two sacks in a 28-24 loss to White County. *Flowery Branch WR/DB Tyler Robinson had 255 all-purpose yards (60 rushing, 50 receiving, 145 returning), scored a touchdown, intercepted a pass and had three tackles in a 42-35 victory over North Hall. *Gainesville DE Demarcus Simmons had three tackles for loss and recovered three fumbles in a 40-22 victory over Oceanside Collegiate of South Carolina. *Gilmer PK Carter Gearhart was 6-of-6 on extra points and kicked a 49-yard field goal with 17 seconds in regulation in a 53-52 overtime victory over Rabun County.

*Greenville QB Zayden Kelley rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries, was 4-of-6 passing for 108 yards and returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown in a 58-56 victory over Southwest Georgia STEM. *Habersham Central QB Paris Wilbanks passed for 157 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown in a 28-13 victory over Loganville. *Heard County LB Jack Langley had six tackles and three tackles for loss in a 49-0 victory over Armuchee. *Holy Innocents’ WR/DB Brayden Bailey had four receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns and had two solo tackles and two tackles for loss in a 38-0 victory over Therrell. *Houston County WR Jeffery Thomas had 13 receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns in a 61-51 loss to Westlake.

*Jackson County QB Ben Musser was 10-of-16 passing for 228 yards and five touchdowns in a 54-28 victory over Mountain View. *Jefferson RB/LB Max Brown had 16 tackles and rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown on seven carries in a 20-0 victory over Oconee County. *Johnson County WR Jeremiah Scott had five receptions for 178 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 57-0 victory over Wilcox County. *Lassiter WR Collins Price had nine receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns, threw a TD pass and returned three punts for 80 yards in a 44-14 victory over Woodstock. *Loganville Christian LB Ellis Stewart had 16 solo tackles, four assists and a sack in a 31-17 loss to Towers.

*Lowndes QB Jordan Parker was 11-of-11 passing for 210 yards and two touchdowns in a 53-0 victory over Long County. *Lumpkin County QB Kolson Howell rushed for 159 yards and five touchdowns on 13 carries and was 8-of-12 passing for 97 yards in a 42-35 victory over East Forsyth. *Macon County RB Noah Parker rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in a 33-12 victory over Hawkinsville. *Monroe Area LB/RB Mandela Manga had 13 tackles, three tackles for loss, three QB pressures and two big hits, broke up a pass and rushed for 26 yards and a touchdown in a 21-13 victory over West Laurens. *North Paulding RB/LB Gavin Clark rushed for 66 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries, had five solo tackles, two assists and a tackle for loss and intercepted a pass in a 35-28 victory over Marietta.

*Northwest Whitfield RB Zavien Villafuerte rushed for 188 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries in a 42-28 victory over Woodland of Cartersville. *Ola RB/DB Cayden Hutson rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, had four solo tackles and forced a fumble in a 35-19 victory over Perry. *Parkview DB Broc Simmons had eight solo tackles, three assists and two tackles for loss in a 63-25 victory over West Forsyth. *Pierce County RB Jae’Veon Williams, playing only the first half, rushed for 293 yards and six touchdowns on 17 carries in a 48-6 victory over Johnson of Savannah. *Prince Avenue Christian RB Andrew Beard rushed for 227 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries in a 56-17 victory over Trinity Christian.

*Rabun County RB JK Fruster rushed for 130 yards and five touchdowns and had 21 receiving yards in a 53-52 overtime loss to Gilmer. *Richmond Hill WR Nick Cameron had seven receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-7 victory over Wando of South Carolina. *Rockmart WR Gavin Green had seven receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns, returned a punt 66 yards for a touchdown and scored a 2-point conversion in a 42-6 victory over Coahulla Creek. *Screven County RB Ab Hilton rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in a 42-6 victory over Claxton. *South Effingham RB Khyran White rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries in a 28-21 victory over Greenbrier.

*South Forsyth QB Khayel Sam Fong-Talia was 9-of-17 passing for 240 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in a 35-14 victory over Starr’s Mill. *Stephens County WR/DB Duke Collins had 86 receiving yards and three touchdowns and returned an interception for a touchdown in a 42-14 victory over Dawson County. Stockbridge OLB Caleb Thomas had five tackles for loss, five solo tackles, three assists and two QB pressures and broke up a pass in a 56-0 victory over Forest Park. *Strong Rock Christian RB Jake Johnson rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries in a 47-7 victory over Creekside Academy. *Taylor County WR Kendarius Richardson had seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in a 53-19 victory over Wheeler County.

*Thomas Jefferson Academy RB/LB Jake Hudson rushed for 201 yards and four touchdowns, had seven tackles and intercepted a pass to clinch a 35-28 victory over Rock Springs Christian. *Thomasville PK Camdon Christie was 6-of-6 on extra points, put six of seven kickoffs into the end zone and recovered his onside kick on the other kickoff in a 42-6 victory over Seminole County. *Toombs County RB Donterrius Mincey rushed for 230 yards and four touchdowns on eight carries in a 76-7 victory over Beach. *Towns County RB Alex Baert rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries and caught an 18-yard pass in a 52-7 victory over Cherokee Christian. *Troup RB Javarris Warner rushed for 239 yards on 12 carries in a 60-14 victory over Spalding.

*Union Grove WR Derek Lofton had 10 receptions for 133 yards in a 69-29 loss to Warner Robins. *Walton QB Christion Peacock was 14-of-16 passing for 315 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-3 victory over Wheeler. *Warner Robins WR Antavious Hawkins rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and caught three passes for 72 yards and a touchdown in a 69-29 victory over Union Grove. *Washington-Wilkes QB/DB Mayson Mingle was 4-of-4 passing for 79 yards and a touchdown, scored on a 19-yard run and 77-yard kickoff return, made two tackles and deflected two passes in a 54-8 victory over Hancock Central. *White County QB Brinn Robinson was 19-of-27 passing for 230 yards and two touchdowns and scored the winning touchdown on a 1-yard sneak with 14 seconds left in a 28-24 victory over Fannin County.