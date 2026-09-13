13 GHSA teams are unbeaten but unranked after Week 5

Richmond Academy, 4-0 for the first time since 2018, will play at home against No. 4 Benedictine in Class 5A this week.

Richmond Academy, 4-0 for the first time since 2018, will play at home against No. 4 Benedictine in Class 5A this week.

Thirteen GHSA teams are unbeaten but unranked, and a handful of them will have big opportunities this week.

Richmond Academy, 4-0 for the first time since 2018, will play at home against No. 4 Benedictine in Class 5A.

Berrien, 4-0 for the first time since 1992, will play at home against No. 4 Thomasville in a Class 2A game.

Model, 4-0 for the first time since 2016, will play at No. 6 Bremen in a Class 2A game.

LaFayette and Murray County, both 4-0, are playing each other in Chatsworth.

Murray County is 4-0 for the first time since 2001, also the last time the Indians were ranked. Their most recent 5-0 start came in 2000.