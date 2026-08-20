AJC Varsity Erk Russell Classic coach names his players that embody legendary coach’s spirit Wheeler County coach Thomas Smith will lead his top-10 Class A team into its season-opener against Portal on Saturday in Statesboro, where it will be real hot. Allen E. Paulson stadium on Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro campus will be the site of the Erk Russell Classic Saturday. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 46 minutes ago Share

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Wheeler County coach Thomas Smith, whose team is playing Portal on Saturday in the 6 p.m. game of the Erk Russell Classic at Georgia Southern’s Paulson Stadium. McIntosh County Academy is playing Long County in the second game. The doubleheader is named for the late Georgia Southern coach whose 100th birthday would have been this year. (The Georgia Southern football team is dedicating its season to Russell on that account.) This is the 15th year of the Erk Russell Classic. Wheeler County is coming off a 12-1 season, the best in the program’s 60-year history, and the school’s first region title. 1. Why is it significant to be playing in this event as opposed to just playing it at home or away?

“It was actually a really tough decision because it was set to be a home game for us and we really enjoy playing at home and you don’t have to worry about travel. But in the end, we felt like it would be a great opportunity for our players to have the experience of playing at Georgia Southern.” Note: This will be the first time Wheeler County has played a football game in a Division I stadium or any venue that holds more than 8,500 people. 2. Erk Russell was known as a great motivator. Very passionate. Would head butt his helmeted players before games, causing his head to bleed, but firing up the team. What player or coach do you have who epitomizes that spirit today? “One of our core values is playing for the guy beside you, and I feel we have a lot of guys that represent that but the most recent would probably be senior running back/linebacker Malik Madison. He sprained his ankle in our first scrimmage, so we held him out of our second scrimmage. During the scrimmage we had a fumble and he tells me, ‘Coach I can get my pads on real quick.’ Jackson Scott, a tight end/linebacker, played every snap of the second scrimmage, and on film you can see him catch a cramp during a play, limp back to the huddle, work the cramp out and not miss a play. The last would be John Miller, a running back/linebacker. John dislocated his pinkie on a play, popped it back in and didn’t miss a play.”

3. What’s the scouting report on your team this year? We’ve got you ranked higher than any other poll in the composite rankings at No. 4 in Class A. Are we wrong?