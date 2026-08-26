AJC Varsity

Upsets produce five new top teams in latest Maxwell summary

The ratings below are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results.
Lincoln County, and coach Lee Chomskis, unseated Bowdon as the No. 1 team in the Maxwell summary for Class A after Week 1. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
Lincoln County, and coach Lee Chomskis, unseated Bowdon as the No. 1 team in the Maxwell summary for Class A after Week 1. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
By Loren Maxwell
17 minutes ago

Throughout the 2026 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 463 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association, and the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA football ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 214 of 229 total games including 0 tie(s) (93.45%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 10.98 points and all game margins within 16.37 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia chapter of the High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.12

By class

7A 6A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(2)Carrollton1-0 110.091(1)Thomas County Central1-0101.66
2(1)Buford1-0 105.572(2)Hughes1-095.76
3(3)North Gwinnett1-0 96.893(4)Roswell1-092.99
4(12)Newton1-0 88.894(3)Creekside0-192.38
5(13)McEachern1-0 88.835(7)Lee County1-092.34
6(7)Valdosta1-0 88.486(5)Milton1-091.47
7(5)Colquitt County0-1 87.097(9)Houston County1-089.63
8(9)Lowndes1-0 86.718(6)Gainesville0-189.41
9(18)Norcross1-0 86.149(8)Rome0-184.91
10(11)Brookwood1-0 85.8610(11)Sequoyah1-083.96
11(10)North Cobb0-1 84.5511(13)Coffee1-081.07
12(4)Grayson0-2 84.3512(10)Woodward Academy0-180.05
13(6)Douglas County0-1 83.4513(15)East Paulding1-077.54
14(16)Westlake1-0 82.0014(12)Kell0-173.98
15(17)Camden County1-0 81.6415(18)Jackson County1-072.55



5A 4A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Marist1-090.201(1)Sandy Creek1-088.39
2(4)Cartersville1-087.402(2)Calhoun1-078.85
3(3)North Oconee1-085.743(4)Peach County1-076.91
4(6)Blessed Trinity1-080.654(3)Troup1-076.50
5(9)LaGrange1-079.195(5)Stephenson1-074.18
6(2)Benedictine0-178.236(6)Cairo1-073.88
7(5)Jefferson0-178.087(8)Douglass1-073.60
8(11)Sprayberry1-076.948(9)Monroe Area1-068.49
9(7)Ware County1-075.969(7)Oconee County0-167.74
10(10)Warner Robins1-074.1810(11)Mary Persons1-065.31
11(13)Eastside1-073.4311(10)North Hall0-163.42
12(16)Cass1-072.5712(17)Spalding1-062.23
13(15)Stockbridge0-071.7113(12)West Laurens0-161.19
14(14)Cambridge0-170.8914(20)Baldwin1-060.56
15(8)Central (Carrollton)0-170.7615(18)Westover1-060.52



3A 2A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(2)Toombs County1-082.201(2)Fitzgerald1-069.04
2(1)Carver (Columbus)0-173.542(1)Thomasville0-167.03
3(3)Burke County1-070.383(6)Heard County1-066.53
4(6)Appling County0-069.064(3)Dublin1-066.19
5(4)Carver (Atlanta)0-168.585(7)Bleckley County1-064.34
6(8)Pierce County1-068.526(5)Brooks County0-161.26
7(5)Hapeville Charter0-168.457(8)Rabun County0-060.24
8(11)Northeast1-068.438(4)Swainsboro0-160.14
9(10)Worth County1-068.299(11)Cook1-059.35
10(12)Morgan County1-068.1310(10)Jeff Davis1-058.57
11(9)Thomson0-167.5611(14)Bremen1-058.18
12(13)Callaway1-065.3912(12)Dodge County0-055.67
13(7)Rockmart0-163.9113(9)Laney0-154.78
14(20)Hart County1-063.2514(13)Commerce0-054.02
15(14)Sumter County0-162.7915(18)Fannin County1-053.47



1A Private
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(2)Lincoln County1-064.501(1)Hebron Christian1-081.05
2(1)Bowdon0-163.582(2)Calvary Day0-178.61
3(3)Clinch County0-159.233(3)Prince Avenue Christian1-076.03
4(4)Early County0-055.464(5)Savannah Christian1-074.15
5(9)Irwin County1-052.885(4)Fellowship Christian1-073.85
6(8)Emanuel County Institute1-052.846(8)Greater Atlanta Christian0-165.08
7(10)Trion1-052.667(9)Holy Innocents0-063.99
8(6)Johnson County1-052.548(7)Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)0-163.02
9(5)Manchester0-152.199(13)Lovett1-062.72
10(11)Wheeler County1-050.6010(6)Athens Academy1-061.77
11(12)Charlton County0-0-148.5911(12)Whitefield Academy1-061.29
12(14)Schley County1-047.8912(11)Wesleyan0-058.35
13(7)Wilcox County0-147.6413(14)Aquinas0-157.21
14(23)Mitchell County1-047.4814(10)Westminster (Atlanta)0-057.06
15(16)Warren County1-046.6015(15)North Cobb Christian1-054.67



GIAA 4A GIAA 3A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(2)Stratford Academy2-055.371(1)John Milledge Academy2-059.75
2(4)Bulloch Academy2-050.932(3)Westfield School2-050.53
3(1)First Presbyterian1-149.773(4)Frederica Academy1-147.62
4(3)Brookstone0-246.384(2)Deerfield-Windsor0-243.63
5(6)St. Anne-Pacelli1-145.815(5)Tiftarea Academy0-138.57



GIAA 2A GIAA 1A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Valwood School1-152.561(1)Flint River Academy1-033.35
2(2)Brentwood School0-245.932(4)Windsor Academy1-128.43
3(3)Southwest Georgia Academy1-041.373(3)Thomas Jefferson1-121.37
4(5)Briarwood Academy2-039.914(2)Robert Toombs Academy0-219.54
5(4)Edmund Burke Academy2-039.025    



GAPPS
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Lanier Christian1-024.35     
2(2)King's Academy1-024.24     
3(3)Cherokee Christian1-019.45     
4(5)Rock Springs Christian1-013.17     
5(4)Creekside Christian0-111.83     



All classes

Classification rankings are shown in brackets. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rnk [Class] Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA1-0110.0984.9121 [10]43.92-14.31
2 [2]Buford8-AAAAAAA1-0105.5789.4111 [7]38.51-15.20
3 [1]Thomas County Central2-AAAAAA1-0101.6687.0916 [6]37.72-12.08
4 [3]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA1-096.8984.3524 [11]36.03-9.00
5 [2]Hughes3-AAAAAA1-095.7670.4270 [19]36.56-7.34
6 [3]Roswell7-AAAAAA1-092.9981.0132 [10]35.42-5.72
7 [4]Creekside3-AAAAAA0-192.3832.99-7.53
8 [5]Lee County2-AAAAAA1-092.3468.4583 [24]35.04-5.44
9 [6]Milton7-AAAAAA1-091.4784.5522 [7]32.25-7.36
10 [1]Marist6-AAAAA1-090.2080.0535 [5]29.35-8.99
11 [7]Houston County2-AAAAAA1-089.6375.2655 [17]32.43-5.34
12 [8]Gainesville7-AAAAAA0-189.41105.572 [2]30.09-7.46
13 [4]Newton4-AAAAAAA1-088.8983.4526 [13]31.23-5.80
14 [5]McEachern3-AAAAAAA1-088.8373.9859 [21]29.75-7.22
15 [6]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA1-088.4866.59100 [33]30.45-6.18
16 [1]Sandy Creek4-AAAA1-088.3984.3524 [2]28.95-7.58
17 [2]Cartersville7-AAAAA1-087.4062.93124 [21]31.23-4.32
18 [7]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA0-187.09101.663 [1]29.41-5.82
19 [8]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA1-086.7168.9478 [28]29.77-5.08
20 [9]Norcross7-AAAAAAA1-086.1478.1741 [16]28.46-5.83
21 [10]Brookwood7-AAAAAAA1-085.8670.8967 [24]29.93-4.07
22 [3]North Oconee8-AAAAA1-085.7467.7490 [15]29.23-4.65
23 [9]Rome6-AAAAAA0-184.91110.091 [1]28.60-4.45
24 [11]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA0-184.5591.478 [5]28.89-3.80
25 [12]Grayson4-AAAAAAA0-284.3592.646 [4]27.79-4.70
26 [10]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA1-083.9668.5481 [22]28.29-3.81
27 [13]Douglas County2-AAAAAAA0-183.4588.8912 [8]27.17-4.42
28 [1]Toombs County3-AAA1-082.2078.2340 [3]27.11-3.24
29 [14]Westlake2-AAAAAAA1-082.0067.8488 [29]28.27-1.87
30 [15]Camden County1-AAAAAAA1-081.6469.9574 [27]27.86-1.93
31 [11]Coffee2-AAAAAA1-081.0767.8189 [25]26.72-2.49
32 [1]Hebron Christian8-AAA1-081.0568.5880 [3]27.47-1.72
33 [16]Walton5-AAAAAAA0-181.0192.995 [3]27.08-2.08
34 [4]Blessed Trinity6-AAAAA1-080.6558.13175 [33]24.80-3.99
35 [17]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA1-080.2577.0548 [20]24.22-4.18
36 [12]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA0-180.0590.209 [3]24.77-3.42
37 [5]LaGrange3-AAAAA1-079.1968.3885 [13]24.82-2.51
38 [2]Calhoun7-AAAA1-078.8578.0843 [3]25.47-1.52
39 [18]Harrison3-AAAAAAA1-078.8157.46185 [42]25.94-1.00
40 [2]Calvary Day3-AA1-078.6162.87125 [8]25.57-1.18
41 [6]Benedictine1-AAAAA0-178.2382.2027 [4]25.33-1.04
42 [19]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA0-178.1786.1418 [9]25.35-0.97
43 [20]Archer4-AAAAAAA1-078.1261.79132 [36]26.25-0.01
44 [7]Jefferson8-AAAAA0-178.0878.8537 [6]24.20-2.02
45 [21]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA1-077.7470.5769 [25]25.08-0.80
46 [13]East Paulding5-AAAAAA1-077.5469.9773 [21]24.57-1.11
47 [22]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA1-077.1166.8199 [32]25.490.23
48 [23]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA1-077.0965.52105 [34]22.47-2.76
49 [24]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA0-177.0580.2534 [15]22.93-2.26
50 [8]Sprayberry6-AAAAA1-076.9467.3793 [16]25.830.75
51 [3]Peach County2-AAAA1-076.9168.9379 [8]26.901.85
52 [4]Troup2-AAAA1-076.5058.84166 [26]24.760.11
53 [25]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA1-076.1566.9497 [30]22.49-1.80
54 [3]Prince Avenue Christian8-AA1-076.0367.5692 [4]26.652.47
55 [9]Ware County1-AAAAA1-075.9659.39155 [29]24.470.37
56 [26]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-175.2689.6310 [6]23.19-0.21
57 [27]Marietta5-AAAAAAA0-174.7323.130.26
58 [10]Warner Robins2-AAAAA1-074.1858.66169 [32]23.931.60
59 [5]Stephenson5-AAAA1-074.1864.35111 [14]23.491.17
60 [4]Savannah Christian3-AA1-074.1561.77133 [11]24.081.79
61 [14]Kell6-AAAAAA0-173.9888.8313 [4]22.670.55
62 [6]Cairo1-AAAA1-073.8867.0395 [10]22.450.42
63 [5]Fellowship Christian9-AA1-073.8563.02123 [7]22.790.80
64 [7]Douglass5-AAAA1-073.6073.5463 [6]19.79-1.95
65 [2]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA0-173.5473.6062 [5]21.790.11
66 [11]Eastside4-AAAAA1-073.4359.87150 [26]22.330.76
67 [12]Cass7-AAAAA1-072.5762.30129 [23]21.620.91
68 [15]Jackson County8-AAAAAA1-072.5565.95104 [27]21.010.31
69 [13]Stockbridge4-AAAAA0-071.7122.873.02
70 [14]Cambridge6-AAAAA0-170.8985.8619 [3]22.683.65
71 [15]Central (Carrollton)3-AAAAA0-170.7666.53101 [17]22.553.64
72 [28]Lambert6-AAAAAAA0-170.5777.7444 [18]22.703.99
73 [29]North Atlanta3-AAAAAAA0-170.4295.764 [2]21.072.51
74 [3]Burke County4-AAA1-070.3851.05239 [25]22.554.02
75 [16]Creekview6-AAAAAA1-070.1350.22247 [47]20.462.18
76 [30]North Paulding5-AAAAAAA0-169.9777.5445 [19]21.603.48
77 [17]Brunswick1-AAAAAA0-169.9581.6429 [9]22.334.24
78 [18]Tift County2-AAAAAA1-069.6654.70204 [42]21.123.31
79 [31]Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-069.3057.73179 [39]21.614.16
80 [4]Appling County3-AAA0-069.0620.203.00
81 [1]Fitzgerald1-AA1-069.0459.23158 [9]19.282.10
82 [16]Jenkins1-AAAAA0-168.9486.7117 [2]21.304.21
83 [17]Perry2-AAAAA0-168.9376.9150 [9]19.992.91
84 [5]Carver (Atlanta)6-AAA0-168.5881.0531 [2]19.873.14
85 [32]Denmark6-AAAAAAA0-168.5483.9625 [12]18.862.17
86 [6]Pierce County3-AAA1-068.5220.163.50
87 [8]Monroe Area8-AAAA1-068.4951.61233 [32]19.492.85
88 [7]Hapeville Charter6-AAA0-168.4592.347 [1]17.921.33
89 [8]Northeast2-AAA1-068.4351.72232 [24]18.692.12
90 [19]Newnan3-AAAAAA0-168.3879.1936 [12]21.484.95
91 [9]Worth County1-AAA1-068.2961.26137 [10]21.605.17
92 [10]Morgan County8-AAA1-068.1357.84178 [15]22.606.33
93 [20]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA0-167.8482.0028 [8]18.642.65
94 [33]Parkview7-AAAAAAA0-167.8181.0730 [14]20.644.69
95 [9]Oconee County8-AAAA0-167.7485.7420 [1]18.552.67
96 [18]Mays5-AAAAA1-067.6463.17122 [20]17.591.81
97 [11]Thomson4-AAA0-167.5676.0353 [4]20.064.35
98 [21]River Ridge6-AAAAAA0-167.3776.9449 [15]18.833.32
99 [19]Dutchtown4-AAAAA1-067.3062.79126 [22]18.843.40
100 [2]Thomasville1-AA0-167.0373.8860 [1]20.575.40
101 [20]Whitewater3-AAAAA1-067.0147.42272 [47]21.406.25
102 [22]Effingham County1-AAAAAA0-166.9476.1552 [16]21.266.17
103 [23]Clarke Central8-AAAAAA1-066.8852.61222 [46]20.245.22
104 [21]Ola2-AAAAA0-166.8177.1146 [8]18.243.29
105 [22]Jones County2-AAAAA0-166.5988.4814 [1]19.734.99
106 [3]Heard County6-AA1-066.5370.7668 [2]20.295.61
107 [23]Tucker5-AAAAA1-066.3259.48154 [28]20.556.09
108 [4]Dublin2-AA1-066.1950.20248 [20]18.904.56
109 [34]North Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-165.9572.5566 [23]18.053.96
110 [24]Lanier7-AAAAAA0-165.5277.0947 [14]18.715.05
111 [12]Callaway2-AAA1-065.3950.44245 [26]17.934.40
112 [10]Mary Persons2-AAAA1-065.3151.50234 [33]18.735.27
113 [6]Greater Atlanta Christian5-AAAA1-065.0863.42119 [6]19.005.78
114 [25]Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAAA1-064.5352.99217 [45]15.592.91
115 [1]Lincoln County8-A1-064.5054.07208 [6]18.926.28
116 [24]Southwest DeKalb5-AAAAA0-164.3574.1857 [10]18.025.52
117 [5]Bleckley County2-AA1-064.3461.19138 [6]18.826.33
118 [7]Holy Innocents5-AAA1-063.9948.64260 [19]17.145.00
119 [25]Villa Rica7-AAAAA1-063.9353.89213 [38]17.395.32
120 [13]Rockmart7-AAA0-163.9160.55144 [12]18.706.65
121 [26]Statesboro1-AAAAA1-063.7253.40216 [39]17.635.76
122 [27]Jonesboro4-AAAAA0-163.6158.01176 [34]17.465.71
123 [2]Bowdon7-A0-163.5858.18173 [3]19.217.49
124 [11]North Hall6-AAAA0-163.4265.08108 [13]18.597.02
125 [26]Shiloh4-AAAAAA1-063.3958.17174 [36]16.575.04
126 [14]Hart County8-AAA1-063.2555.06201 [18]16.284.88
127 [27]New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-163.1767.6491 [26]16.415.10
128 [8]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-AA0-163.0273.8561 [2]17.926.76
129 [28]Hiram5-AAAAAA0-162.9387.4015 [5]19.388.32
130 [29]Glynn Academy1-AAAAAA0-162.8778.6139 [13]17.236.22
131 [15]Sumter County1-AAA0-162.7967.3094 [6]16.615.67
132 [9]Lovett5-AAA1-062.7257.06188 [15]15.274.40
133 [35]Campbell3-AAAAAAA1-062.4361.38135 [37]15.745.16
134 [28]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA0-162.3072.5765 [11]17.196.75
135 [12]Spalding2-AAAA1-062.2350.50244 [34]15.124.75
136 [16]Lamar County2-AAA1-062.0459.00163 [14]13.683.50
137 [36]Northgate2-AAAAAAA0-161.7978.1242 [17]15.065.13
138 [10]Athens Academy8-AA0-161.7774.1558 [1]18.828.91
139 [29]Harris County3-AAAAA1-061.4652.19228 [41]14.835.23
140 [37]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA0-161.3862.43128 [35]16.697.17
141 [11]Whitefield Academy5-AA1-061.2958.35172 [14]16.707.27
142 [6]Brooks County1-AA0-161.2668.2986 [3]14.194.79
143 [13]West Laurens3-AAAA0-161.1964.34112 [15]16.146.80
144 [38]Etowah5-AAAAAAA1-061.1957.87177 [38]17.408.07
145 [17]Crisp County1-AAA0-060.6415.056.26
146 [18]Stephens County8-AAA0-160.6157.63181 [16]16.427.66
147 [30]East Forsyth8-AAAAA1-060.6059.82151 [27]15.166.42
148 [31]Lithonia5-AAAAA1-060.5952.57223 [40]15.166.43
149 [14]Baldwin2-AAAA1-060.5650.19249 [35]16.918.21
150 [32]Dalton7-AAAAA1-060.5563.91115 [19]17.668.96
151 [15]Westover1-AAAA1-060.5241.35314 [46]16.317.65
152 [33]Cedartown7-AAAAA1-060.3934.66358 [55]15.506.97
153 [19]North Murray7-AAA1-060.3154.03209 [19]15.667.21
154 [7]Rabun County8-AA0-060.2416.698.30
155 [8]Swainsboro2-AA0-160.1459.35157 [8]16.027.73
156 [34]Griffin3-AAAAA1-060.1054.98202 [35]15.847.60
157 [39]Seckinger8-AAAAAAA0-159.8773.4364 [22]15.517.50
158 [16]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA0-159.8260.60141 [20]16.338.37
159 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA/AAA2-059.7542.25306 [4]15.087.19
160 [20]Lumpkin County8-AAA1-059.5152.46227 [21]16.068.41
161 [21]Columbia6-AAA0-159.4866.32102 [7]15.037.40
162 [17]Bainbridge1-AAAA0-159.3975.9654 [5]15.067.53
163 [18]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA1-059.3640.31326 [48]16.729.21
164 [9]Cook1-AA1-059.3560.14148 [7]15.487.99
165 [3]Clinch County2-A0-159.2369.0477 [1]15.337.96
166 [35]Evans1-AAAAA1-059.1758.78167 [31]15.047.73
167 [30]McIntosh3-AAAAAA1-059.1359.06161 [32]14.397.12
168 [36]Starr's Mill3-AAAAA0-159.0659.13160 [30]14.847.64
169 [22]Elbert County8-AAA1-059.0351.93231 [23]14.977.79
170 [19]Upson-Lee2-AAAA0-159.0062.04131 [18]14.267.12
171 [23]Westside (Augusta)4-AAA1-058.9513.61416 [49]13.776.67
172 [37]Centennial6-AAAAA1-058.8654.11207 [37]15.788.77
173 [20]Hampton4-AAAA0-158.8476.5051 [4]15.048.05
174 [21]Harlem3-AAAA0-158.7859.17159 [24]14.097.16
175 [40]Paulding County5-AAAAAAA1-058.7656.24192 [43]15.848.94
176 [31]Veterans2-AAAAAA0-158.6674.1856 [18]15.388.57
177 [41]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA1-058.5942.29305 [48]13.947.21
178 [10]Jeff Davis1-AA1-058.5743.82290 [23]14.177.46
179 [12]Wesleyan5-AAA0-158.3561.29136 [12]14.658.15
180 [11]Bremen6-AA1-058.1863.58118 [5]13.817.48
181 [24]Cedar Grove6-AAA0-158.1763.39120 [9]15.699.38
182 [32]Decatur4-AAAAAA0-158.1380.6533 [11]14.047.77
183 [22]North Clayton4-AAAA1-058.0163.61117 [17]17.0010.84
184 [33]Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-157.8761.19139 [31]13.897.88
185 [38]Madison County8-AAAAA0-157.8468.1387 [14]15.979.98
186 [39]St. Pius X6-AAAAA0-157.7369.3076 [12]13.867.99
187 [34]Lassiter6-AAAAAA1-057.6556.17193 [40]15.629.83
188 [23]Gilmer6-AAAA1-057.6360.61140 [19]15.339.56
189 [42]Kennesaw Mountain3-AAAAAAA1-057.5755.17200 [46]15.9410.23
190 [40]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA1-057.5636.75349 [52]14.348.64
191 [43]Duluth7-AAAAAAA0-157.5256.15194 [44]15.459.78
192 [41]Allatoona7-AAAAA0-157.4678.8138 [7]14.588.98
193 [24]New Hampstead3-AAAA0-157.4054.11206 [29]16.0210.48
194 [13]Aquinas4-AA1-057.2125.09392 [24]15.059.69
195 [14]Westminster (Atlanta)5-AAAA0-157.0662.72127 [9]14.018.81
196 [25]Ringgold7-AAA1-056.4145.27283 [30]13.538.98
197 [42]Wayne County1-AAAAA1-056.4151.11238 [42]12.968.41
198 [25]Long County3-AAAA1-056.2643.31295 [42]15.7311.33
199 [35]South Paulding5-AAAAAA0-156.2458.76168 [34]14.9210.53
200 [44]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA0-156.1757.65180 [40]15.2210.91
201 [45]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA1-056.1557.52184 [41]14.9610.67
202 [36]Mountain View8-AAAAAA1-056.1333.54362 [58]14.8210.54
203 [26]Monroe1-AAAA0-056.0213.209.04
204 [43]Richmond Academy1-AAAAA1-055.8454.78203 [36]12.908.92
205 [12]Dodge County2-AA0-055.6713.8410.02
206 [27]Adairsville7-AAAA1-055.6248.30262 [36]13.669.90
207 [26]Miller Grove6-AAA1-055.6047.73267 [29]12.668.92
208 [4]Early County1-A0-055.4612.699.08
209 [1]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA/AAA2-055.3737.12346 [11]14.3410.83
210 [37]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA0-155.1757.57182 [37]12.999.68
211 [38]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA0-155.0663.25121 [30]13.8510.64
212 [44]Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-154.9860.10149 [25]13.3910.27
213 [13]Laney4-AA0-154.7855.84196 [13]12.809.88
214 [28]Luella4-AAAA0-154.7069.6675 [7]11.688.83
215 [15]North Cobb Christian5-AAA1-054.6752.85219 [16]14.1111.30
216 [39]Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAAA0-154.2412.9110.53
217 [40]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAAA1-054.1157.40186 [39]15.3713.11
218 [41]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA0-154.1158.86165 [33]12.8810.63
219 [42]Grovetown1-AAAAAA0-154.0764.50110 [28]12.5710.36
220 [29]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA0-154.0360.31147 [22]12.6810.51
221 [14]Commerce8-AA0-054.0213.1010.94
222 [27]Franklin County8-AAA1-054.0142.68301 [33]11.789.63
223 [45]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA1-053.9740.35324 [49]14.5312.41
224 [30]White County6-AAAA1-053.9444.24289 [40]12.4610.38
225 [43]Alexander5-AAAAAA0-153.8963.93114 [29]12.3410.31
226 [44]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAAA1-053.8013.5811.63
227 [46]Rockdale County4-AAAAAAA1-053.7838.89333 [49]13.1711.25
228 [15]Fannin County7-AA1-053.4744.87285 [22]13.1511.54
229 [31]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA0-153.4063.72116 [16]12.0410.50
230 [32]Spencer1-AAAA1-053.3846.38276 [38]12.2310.71
231 [46]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA0-152.9964.53109 [18]12.5411.41
232 [5]Irwin County2-A1-052.8847.64268 [15]12.0311.01
233 [33]Pickens6-AAAA0-152.8554.67205 [28]13.1112.12
234 [6]Emanuel County Institute3-A1-052.8448.16263 [12]12.0811.10
235 [7]Trion7-A1-052.6649.47253 [10]12.3011.49
236 [47]Pebblebrook3-AAAAAAA0-152.6166.8898 [31]11.1610.40
237 [47]M.L. King4-AAAAA0-152.5760.59142 [24]11.9611.24
238 [1]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 2-AA/A1-152.5643.63291 [3]14.5313.83
239 [8]Johnson County5-A1-052.5440.91315 [21]10.9910.31
240 [16]Pepperell6-AA1-052.5038.72335 [29]12.5911.94
241 [34]Dawson County6-AAAA0-152.4659.51153 [23]11.1510.54
242 [35]Dougherty1-AAAA0-052.4513.2112.62
243 [9]Manchester7-A0-152.1961.46134 [2]11.9611.62
244 [16]Mount Vernon9-AA1-051.9837.11347 [22]12.7812.66
245 [36]East Jackson8-AAAA0-151.9359.03162 [25]12.6912.62
246 [37]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA0-151.7268.4384 [9]12.3012.45
247 [45]Walnut Grove8-AAAAAA0-151.6168.4982 [23]10.4210.67
248 [28]Jackson2-AAA0-151.5065.31107 [8]10.8411.20
249 [17]Putnam County4-AA1-051.5041.82309 [27]11.6812.04
250 [17]Christian Heritage7-AA1-051.4745.50281 [20]12.0112.40
251 [38]Liberty County3-AAAA0-151.1156.41190 [27]9.3010.04
252 [46]Greenbrier1-AAAAAA0-151.0570.3871 [20]11.0611.87
253 [29]Hephzibah4-AAA1-051.0140.51322 [38]11.9112.76
254 [47]South Effingham1-AAAAAA1-050.9346.48275 [52]10.6911.62
255 [18]Social Circle4-AA1-050.9332.88365 [35]12.0813.00
256 [2]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA/AAA2-050.9337.94340 [9]12.1113.04
257 [48]Chapel Hill5-AAAAAA1-050.9147.60269 [51]9.3810.33
258 [10]Wheeler County4-A1-050.6035.73355 [29]12.0713.32
259 [2]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA/AAA2-050.5345.90280 [3]11.1212.44
260 [18]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA0-150.5062.23130 [10]10.8012.16
261 [39]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)4-AAAA0-150.4465.39106 [12]9.9811.40
262 [40]Howard2-AAAA1-050.3840.43323 [47]12.3113.79
263 [48]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA0-150.2270.1372 [26]10.9012.54
264 [19]Jasper County4-AA0-150.2066.19103 [4]10.3111.96
265 [30]Washington County4-AAA0-150.1960.56143 [11]10.9912.66
266 [49]Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA1-050.1142.61302 [53]11.7013.44
267 [48]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA1-050.0237.65342 [51]10.7412.58
268 [3]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA/AAA1-149.7744.72286 [6]9.8911.98
269 [31]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AAA1-049.5742.59303 [34]9.6611.95
270 [20]Gordon Lee7-AA0-149.4752.66221 [15]10.1612.55
271 [32]Temple5-AAA1-049.4440.61321 [37]11.5013.91
272 [49]Banneker5-AAAAA1-049.3838.99332 [50]9.7512.23
273 [21]ACE Charter2-AA1-049.3634.79357 [33]11.3413.84
274 [50]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-049.2948.31261 [45]10.5613.12
275 [50]Loganville8-AAAAAA1-048.8740.85317 [55]8.9611.94
276 [19]Pace Academy5-AAAA0-148.6463.99113 [5]7.6010.81
277 [11]Charlton County2-A0-0-148.5912.1515.41
278 [51]Pope6-AAAAAA0-148.3149.29257 [50]11.0314.58
279 [33]Sonoraville7-AAA0-148.3055.62197 [17]11.4014.96
280 [22]Metter3-AA0-148.1652.84220 [14]8.0111.70
281 [34]Haralson County5-AAA1-048.039.1813.01
282 [41]Woodland (Stockbridge)4-AAAA1-047.9044.26288 [39]8.9712.93
283 [23]Berrien1-AA1-047.9034.81356 [32]10.7914.75
284 [12]Schley County6-A1-047.8938.45337 [26]10.3414.31
285 [52]Chamblee4-AAAAAA0-147.7355.60198 [41]9.7213.84
286 [13]Wilcox County4-A0-147.6452.88218 [7]9.4613.68
287 [3]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA/AAA1-147.6229.95374 [7]8.9213.15
288 [51]Lithia Springs3-AAAAA0-147.6050.91242 [43]9.9714.23
289 [14]Mitchell County2-A1-047.4839.32329 [22]10.0714.44
290 [52]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA1-047.4235.93354 [54]11.3515.78
291 [42]McDonough4-AAAA0-147.4267.0196 [11]9.1013.54
292 [15]Warren County8-A1-046.6046.13278 [19]8.2013.46
293 [24]Screven County3-AA0-146.4850.93241 [19]8.0613.43
294 [4]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA/AAA0-246.3851.96230 [2]9.1714.65
295 [16]Macon County6-A1-046.1532.35367 [31]8.7814.49
296 [17]Jenkins County5-A0-146.1346.60274 [17]9.1314.86
297 [18]Washington-Wilkes8-A1-046.0633.03364 [30]9.1114.91
298 [2]Brentwood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA/A0-245.9355.34199 [1]10.6316.56
299 [5]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA/AAA1-145.8152.57224 [1]8.9715.01
300 [20]Darlington6-AA0-145.5051.47236 [17]9.7316.08
301 [6]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA/AAA1-145.4247.38273 [4]7.3413.78
302 [25]Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA0-145.2756.41189 [12]9.7916.38
303 [53]Meadowcreek4-AAAAAA1-045.2437.57344 [56]9.2415.86
304 [35]Union County7-AAA0-144.8753.47215 [20]8.1115.10
305 [36]South Atlanta6-AAA0-044.576.8714.15
306 [19]Hawkinsville4-A1-044.3728.31381 [34]8.0815.57
307 [53]Union Grove2-AAAAA0-144.2647.90264 [46]6.6914.29
308 [43]East Hall8-AAAA0-144.2453.94212 [31]10.9118.52
309 [7]Savannah Country DayGIAA District 2-AAAA/AAA0-244.2345.42282 [5]6.9514.58
310 [26]Vidalia2-AA0-143.8258.57171 [11]6.9614.99
311 [4]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA/AAA0-243.6351.16237 [2]6.0114.24
312 [20]Treutlen4-A1-043.6337.00348 [27]6.7214.95
313 [54]Tri-Cities3-AAAAAA1-043.6127.40384 [59]5.5913.84
314 [21]Taylor County6-A1-043.5839.02330 [23]6.3014.57
315 [22]McIntosh County Academy3-A0-143.3156.26191 [5]5.3413.90
316 [55]Morrow3-AAAAAA1-043.1325.74390 [61]5.9314.66
317 [37]Therrell5-AAA1-043.0218.63411 [47]5.2114.05
318 [54]Druid Hills5-AAAAA1-042.9111.86422 [59]5.9814.93
319 [44]Windsor Forest3-AAAA1-042.8741.53311 [45]6.9115.90
320 [38]LaFayette7-AAA1-042.7732.39366 [40]6.9316.01
321 [45]Chestatee6-AAAA0-142.6854.01210 [30]8.3617.54
322 [56]Cedar Shoals8-AAAAAA0-142.6150.11250 [48]5.5614.82
323 [21]Landmark Christian5-AA0-142.5949.57252 [18]6.9516.21
324 [27]Mount Zion (Carrollton)6-AA1-042.3833.89360 [34]7.0516.53
325 [57]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA0-142.2958.59170 [35]6.7616.33
326 [22]Mount Paran Christian9-AA0-142.236.8616.49
327 [28]Model6-AA1-042.0010.37423 [41]6.2516.11
328 [46]Shaw1-AAAA1-041.9933.77361 [53]5.7215.59
329 [23]Greene County8-A0-141.8251.50235 [8]6.9116.95
330 [8]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA/AAA2-041.6622.48403 [12]6.2716.47
331 [29]Bacon County1-AA0-141.5740.68320 [28]6.0516.34
332 [39]Beach3-AAA0-141.5342.87299 [32]5.7216.05
333 [47]North Springs5-AAAA1-041.3937.72341 [52]5.3815.85
334 [3]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA District 3-AA/A1-041.3729.69376 [7]5.6816.17
335 [23]King's Ridge Christian9-AA0-141.3560.52145 [13]5.7716.28
336 [30]East Laurens2-AA0-140.9152.54225 [16]5.5716.51
337 [24]Miller County1-A1-040.8817.34414 [43]5.4916.47
338 [9]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA/AAA0-140.8548.87259 [3]5.4516.46
339 [40]Tattnall County3-AAA0-040.755.8616.96
340 [24]Providence Christian8-AA1-040.7421.92404 [25]6.8417.96
341 [41]Brantley County3-AAA1-040.6841.57310 [35]4.2115.39
342 [58]Osborne5-AAAAAA0-140.6149.44254 [49]5.2316.47
343 [31]Oglethorpe County8-AA0-140.5151.01240 [18]6.0917.44
344 [42]Southwest2-AAA0-140.4350.38246 [27]5.9817.41
345 [59]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-140.3553.97211 [43]5.0816.59
346 [43]Coahulla Creek7-AAA0-140.3159.36156 [13]5.3816.93
347 [60]South Cobb5-AAAAAA1-039.9234.32359 [57]5.6117.54
348 [4]Briarwood AcademyGIAA District 4-AA/A2-039.9124.65394 [9]5.7817.73
349 [55]Drew4-AAAAA1-039.8633.21363 [56]5.2617.26
350 [25]Seminole County1-A0-139.3247.48270 [16]4.1916.72
351 [5]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA District 4-AA/A2-039.0224.19396 [10]3.6416.47
352 [44]Pike County2-AAA0-139.0243.58294 [31]5.1017.94
353 [26]Telfair County4-A0-138.9936.61350 [28]4.6717.53
354 [56]Mundy's Mill4-AAAAA0-138.9949.38255 [44]4.0616.93
355 [61]Alcovy4-AAAAAA0-138.8953.78214 [44]5.1618.13
356 [45]Rutland2-AAA1-038.8123.60400 [44]4.2017.24
357 [32]Dade County7-AA0-138.7252.50226 [17]4.3417.48
358 [5]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA/AAA0-138.5759.75152 [1]4.7518.04
359 [27]Randolph-Clay1-A1-038.5224.99393 [38]5.5418.87
360 [28]Turner County4-A0-138.4547.89266 [14]5.9919.39
361 [48]Columbus1-AAAA1-038.273.90427 [55]4.2817.87
362 [29]Atkinson County2-A0-038.047.0220.83
363 [62]Riverwood7-AAAAAA0-137.7241.39312 [54]2.6516.79
364 [46]Redan6-AAA0-137.6550.02251 [28]4.2118.41
365 [49]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA0-137.5745.24284 [47]3.0817.36
366 [33]Banks County8-AA †1-037.4623.44401 [38]4.1718.56
367 [47]McNair6-AAA0-137.1151.98229 [22]4.1318.88
368 [34]Bryan County3-AA0-137.0043.63292 [24]3.3218.17
369 [63]Midtown4-AAAAAA0-136.7557.56183 [38]2.9818.08
370 [30]Montgomery County3-A1-036.6138.99331 [24]4.9420.18
371 [64]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-036.4727.27385 [60]3.5918.98
372 [48]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA1-036.3820.52408 [46]3.4618.94
373 [31]Lake Oconee Academy8-A1-036.3526.45388 [37]1.5617.07
374 [49]West Hall8-AAAA0-135.9347.42271 [37]3.3119.24
375 [32]Portal3-A0-135.7350.60243 [9]4.2220.36
376 [33]Lanier County2-A0-134.8147.90265 [13]3.2320.28
377 [34]Wilkinson County5-A0-134.7949.36256 [11]4.1621.23
378 [50]Ridgeland7-AAAA0-134.6660.39146 [21]2.2019.40
379 [51]Fayette County4-AAAA0-134.3239.92327 [49]3.1520.68
380 [10]Calvary ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA/AAA1-133.8937.63343 [10]2.6520.61
381 [35]Washington5-AA0-133.7741.99308 [26]-0.4717.62
382 [50]Discovery8-AAAAAAA0-133.5456.13195 [45]1.9920.30
383 [1]Flint River AcademyGIAA District 2-AA/A1-033.3519.54410 [4]2.7221.23
384 [52]Riverdale4-AAAA0-133.2139.86328 [50]-0.1118.53
385 [36]Jefferson County4-AA0-133.0346.06279 [21]1.6820.51
386 [11]Bethlehem ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA/AAA0-232.8842.41304 [7]0.6019.58
387 [37]Chattooga7-AA0-132.3942.77300 [25]1.9621.43
388 [35]Dooly County4-A0-132.3546.15277 [18]1.4120.91
389 [36]Chattahoochee County6-A1-032.2116.70415 [44]0.7120.35
390 [6]Sherwood ChristianGIAA District 3-AA/A1-031.8812.20420 [11]3.3423.32
391 [49]Central (Macon)2-AAA1-031.7023.14402 [45]1.1721.33
392 [50]Islands3-AAA1-031.3718.25412 [48]-0.6119.88
393 [51]Murray County7-AAA1-030.9026.58387 [42]0.9721.93
394 [37]Hancock Central5-A1-030.0823.84398 [40]1.5623.33
395 [7]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 4-AA/A0-229.9549.28258 [2]1.8323.74
396 [52]Towers6-AAA †1-029.93-0.0921.84
397 [6]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA/AAA0-029.700.4622.62
398 [7]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA/AAA0-129.6941.37313 [5]0.6422.81
399 [12]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA/AAA2-028.8712.01421 [13]0.0423.03
400 [53]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-028.6825.87389 [54]0.1223.30
401 [2]Windsor AcademyGIAA District 2-AA/A1-128.4338.37338 [1]-1.5421.88
402 [8]Athens ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA/AAA1-128.3728.37380 [8]-2.4621.03
403 [38]Marion County6-A0-128.3144.37287 [20]0.0023.55
404 [8]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AA/A0-127.8227.70383 [8]-1.0522.99
405 [39]Baconton Charter1-A †1-027.7027.82382 [35]-1.4322.73
406 [54]Salem5-AAAA0-127.4043.61293 [41]0.6125.06
407 [57]Northview6-AAAAA †0-127.2736.47351 [53]-0.7323.86
408 [40]Calhoun County1-A †1-026.7124.13397 [39]-0.9024.25
409 [38]Coosa6-AA0-126.5830.90371 [36]-1.1724.11
410 [41]Towns County8-A †0-126.49-0.3125.06
411 [25]Mount Pisgah Christian9-AA0-126.4536.35353 [23]-3.0322.37
412 [39]Gordon Central7-AA0-125.8728.68379 [37]-1.5324.46
413 [58]Forest Park4-AAAAA0-125.7443.13296 [48]-2.3923.72
414 [40]Glenn Hills4-AA1-025.2617.43413 [39]-1.6624.93
415 [9]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 2-AA/A1-025.14-0.1926.52
416 [42]Glascock County5-A0-125.0957.21187 [4]-0.1626.61
417 [55]Hardaway1-AAAA0-124.9938.52336 [51]-3.2723.59
418 [10]Gatewood SchoolGIAA District 2-AA/A0-224.9640.78318 [4]-3.0123.89
419 [1]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 11-024.35-4.5023.01
420 [11]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA District 2-AA/A1-124.3429.72375 [6]-3.3824.14
421 [2]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 11-024.2410.11424 [2]-2.5925.03
422 [43]Pelham1-A0-124.1326.71386 [36]-1.5326.20
423 [53]Cross Creek4-AAA0-123.8430.08373 [41]-3.5824.43
424 [44]Claxton3-A1-023.799.41425 [46]-2.0426.02
425 [45]Crawford County6-A0-123.6038.81334 [25]-0.7727.49
426 [41]Armuchee6-AA0-123.4437.46345 [30]-4.1724.25
427 [46]Georgia Military Prep5-A0-023.28-3.0425.54
428 [47]Greenville7-A0-123.1431.70369 [33]-2.1426.58
429 [13]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA/AAA0-121.9240.74319 [8]-2.6627.28
430 [26]Mt. Bethel Christian9-AA0-021.42-4.7125.73
431 [3]Thomas JeffersonGIAA District 4-AA/A1-121.3721.34406 [3]-5.5624.93
432 [42]Savannah3-AA0-120.5236.38352 [31]-6.5924.75
433 [12]Piedmont AcademyGIAA District 2-AA/A0-220.0040.34325 [5]-4.9826.88
434 [43]Utopian Academy5-AA1-019.8313.53417 [40]-5.0027.03
435 [9]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA/AAA1-019.67-2.9529.24
436 [4]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA District 4-AA/A0-219.5428.85378 [2]-6.2126.11
437 [3]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 11-019.45-4.1428.27
438 [56]Stone Mountain5-AAAA †0-118.6343.02297 [43]-4.9528.28
439 [59]Groves1-AAAAA0-118.2531.37370 [57]-1.7131.90
440 [10]Augusta PrepGIAA District 1-AAAA/AAA1-117.7320.68407 [10]-4.7929.34
441 [54]Butler4-AAA0-117.4325.26391 [43]-7.7226.71
442 [55]Kendrick1-AAA0-117.3440.88316 [36]-6.5228.00
443 [48]Terrell County1-A0-116.7032.21368 [32]-7.2827.87
444 [11]Westminster (Augusta)GIAA District 1-AAAA/AAA0-114.2521.37405 [9]-10.3827.23
445 [44]Josey4-AA0-113.6158.95164 [10]-7.4630.79
446 [49]B.E.S.T. Academy7-A0-113.5319.83409 [42]-10.8427.49
447 [4]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 11-013.17-16.03429 [3]-9.4929.20
448 [12]Riverside PrepGIAA District 4-AAAA/AAA1-112.997.11426 [12]-5.1833.69
449 [13]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA District 3-AAAA/AAA0-212.2030.37372 [6]-8.0831.57
450 [57]Clarkston5-AAAA †0-111.8642.91298 [44]-8.9431.06
451 [5]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 10-111.8328.87377 [1]-9.5830.45
452 [50]Pataula Charter1-A †0-011.45-8.9631.45
453 [27]Walker9-AA0-110.3742.00307 [21]-7.5133.98
454 [60]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAAA †0-110.1124.24395 [58]-5.8035.95
455 [51]Twiggs County5-A0-19.4123.79399 [41]-10.1432.31
456 [14]Dominion ChristianGIAA District 1-AAAA/AAA0-07.06-10.9833.82
457 [6]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 10-04.98-11.3035.57
458 [56]Jordan1-AAA †0-13.9038.27339 [39]-11.6836.27
459 [52]Central (Talbotton)6-A1-0-1.40-17.85430 [47]-16.1137.15
460 [15]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 1-AAAA/AAA0-1-3.5012.99419 [11]-15.3140.05
461 [53]Scintilla Charter Academy2-A †0-0-9.93-18.9242.86
462 [54]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A †0-1-16.0313.17418 [45]-17.3350.55
463 [61]Cross Keys5-AAAAA †0-1-17.85-1.40428 [60]-27.9741.73

† — Plays a nonregion schedule / # — Qualifies for the GHSA private school playoffs

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
12-AAAAAAA591.2582.89
22-AAAAAA787.0979.65
31-AAAAAAA586.1484.01
44-AAAAAAA581.8976.44
57-AAAAAAA781.5472.79
68-AAAAAAA779.2568.87
77-AAAAAA778.3366.96
83-AAAAAA976.5567.12
93-AAAAAAA776.3270.13
106-AAAAAA874.0668.02
115-AAAAAAA873.6468.47
126-AAAAA772.8368.96
137-AAAAA770.7064.51
146-AAAAAAA668.6464.45
153-AAAAA768.3963.60
168-AAAAA668.3466.42
178-AAA768.2963.66
182-AAAA867.8062.83
191-AAAAA867.0459.56
202-AAAAA766.0161.25
211-AA762.2857.81
221-AAAAAA861.8458.02
235-AAAAAA861.7555.65
244-AAAAA961.2653.69
253-AA661.0550.82
264-AAAA961.0152.58
273-AAA860.6151.31
288-AAAA660.5854.69
297-AAAA660.1951.87
301-AAA560.0056.52
318-AA659.8455.55
328-AAAAAA859.7354.26
335-AAAAA758.9758.39
342-AA758.8654.35
351-AAAA957.7551.21
366-AAA857.6853.70
374-AAA757.4448.48
385-AAA857.3953.72
393-AAAA757.2954.43
405-AAAA757.1855.34
416-AAAA656.9553.83
422-AAA856.4249.66
437-AAA853.6848.47
444-AAAAAA952.8548.52
455-AA652.5145.16
46GIAA District 6-AAAA/AAA552.2447.08
476-AA851.5044.64
487-A550.2641.02
498-A549.7247.06
504-AA848.8742.07
519-AA748.3938.23
522-A647.4946.84
537-AA746.9642.38
54GIAA District 2-AAAA/AAA446.0240.61
55GIAA District 5-AAAA/AAA445.1942.87
564-A745.1642.29
573-A543.3438.45
58GIAA District 3-AAAA/AAA541.1034.92
596-A738.6931.48
605-A738.4131.62
61GIAA District 4-AA/A637.6732.62
62GIAA District 3-AA/A336.8133.69
63GIAA District 2-AA/A735.7129.83
641-A635.1935.84
65GIAA District 4-AAAA/AAA632.1627.79
66GAPPS Region 1619.9216.34
67GIAA District 1-AAAA/AAA413.118.88

Least likely results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/21Ware CountyBainbridge22 - 2115.4487.6%0.351
08/21BowdonBremen19 - 384.2763.2%0.385
08/21Central (Carrollton)Heard County28 - 503.1059.7%0.413
08/21Richmond HillEffingham County22 - 2110.3378.7%0.427
08/21Winder-BarrowApalachee19 - 1514.7586.6%0.429
08/21Villa RicaAlexander29 - 2711.1780.4%0.434
08/21Bacon CountyBrantley County0 - 202.0156.3%0.445
08/21Telfair CountyMontgomery County15 - 223.5160.9%0.445
08/21RockmartDalton21 - 352.2357.0%0.448
08/21New HampsteadBradwell Institute34 - 472.1656.8%0.452
08/21Stephens CountyGilmer28 - 431.8655.8%0.455
08/21MiltonNorth Cobb30 - 298.0473.4%0.456
08/14First PresbyterianSt. Anne-Pacelli21 - 225.0965.5%0.466
08/21JonesboroNorth Clayton12 - 134.4763.8%0.472
08/21Edmund Burke AcademyAthens Christian16 - 139.5276.9%0.472

Highest-rated matchups

These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
95.6209/25Thomas County CentralLee County - 8.1973.8%
94.4710/24HughesCreekside - 2.2557.1%
92.9510/09Thomas County CentralHouston County - 10.9079.9%
92.7911/06RoswellMilton - 0.4051.3%
91.1508/22BufordGainesville39 - 1917.2989.9%
91.0911/06Lee CountyHouston County - 3.8461.9%
91.0810/02RoswellGainesville - 4.7164.5%
90.9710/23MiltonGainesville - 0.9352.9%
90.6708/28RoswellNewton - 5.2366.0%
89.5909/11GainesvilleMcEachern - 1.7155.4%
89.4710/30North GwinnettNorcross - 9.6277.1%
89.0609/11Lee CountyColquitt County - 6.3869.2%
88.9808/21Thomas County CentralColquitt County57 - 2115.7087.9%
88.3410/16ValdostaColquitt County - 0.2750.8%
88.1410/30ValdostaLowndes - 0.6552.0%