AJC Varsity Upsets produce five new top teams in latest Maxwell summary The ratings below are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. Lincoln County, and coach Lee Chomskis, unseated Bowdon as the No. 1 team in the Maxwell summary for Class A after Week 1. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

By Loren Maxwell 17 minutes ago Share

Throughout the 2026 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 463 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association, and the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs. Maxwell GHSA football ratings As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage. For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 214 of 229 total games including 0 tie(s) (93.45%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 10.98 points and all game margins within 16.37 points. All data is courtesy of the Georgia chapter of the High School Football Historians Association. Home Advantage: 1.12