WATCH THE GAMES

Viewers’ guide to Week 1 games

By AJC Sports
43 minutes ago

On TV

Wednesday

Pebblebrook vs. Clarke Central, 4:30 p.m., PSN and Atlanta News First

McEachern at Kell, 7:30 p.m., PSN and Atlanta News First

Thursday

Centennial vs. Dunwoody, 4:30 p.m., PSN and Atlanta News First

Decatur at Blessed Trinity, 7:30 p.m., PSN and Atlanta News First

Friday

Hebron Christian vs. Carver (Atlanta), 2 p.m., PSN and Atlanta News First

Parkview vs. Coffee, 5 p.m., PSN and Atlanta News First

Gordon Lee at Trion, 7 p.m., WFLI (Chattanooga)

North Augusta (S.C.) at Strom Thurmond (S.C.), 7:30 p.m., WJBF MeTV 6.2 (Augusta)

Stephens County at Gilmer, 7:30 p.m., ETC 3 (Ellijay)

Houston County vs. West Forsyth, 8 p.m., PSN and Atlanta News First

On the Web

NFHS Network

Watch Georgia high school football all season long on the NFHS Network. You can stream games from around the state every week live and on-demand. Catch the action from your smartphone, tablet, computer, or connected TV devices like Apple TV, FireTV, Roku, and Google TV. Find your game and subscribe today.

PGL/FloFootball

FloFootball provides live football, behind-the-scenes coverage and access to more than 20 other sports. Watch live football events anytime on any device. This week’s featured Friday night game is Clay-Chalkville (Alabama) at Creekside.