Viewers’ guide to Week 1 games

On TV
Wednesday
Pebblebrook vs. Clarke Central, 4:30 p.m., PSN and Atlanta News First
McEachern at Kell, 7:30 p.m., PSN and Atlanta News First
Thursday
Centennial vs. Dunwoody, 4:30 p.m., PSN and Atlanta News First
Decatur at Blessed Trinity, 7:30 p.m., PSN and Atlanta News First
Friday
Hebron Christian vs. Carver (Atlanta), 2 p.m., PSN and Atlanta News First
Parkview vs. Coffee, 5 p.m., PSN and Atlanta News First
Gordon Lee at Trion, 7 p.m., WFLI (Chattanooga)
North Augusta (S.C.) at Strom Thurmond (S.C.), 7:30 p.m., WJBF MeTV 6.2 (Augusta)
Stephens County at Gilmer, 7:30 p.m., ETC 3 (Ellijay)
Houston County vs. West Forsyth, 8 p.m., PSN and Atlanta News First