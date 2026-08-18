Viewers’ guide to Week 1 games

On the Web

NFHS Network

Watch Georgia high school football all season long on the NFHS Network. You can stream games from around the state every week live and on-demand. Catch the action from your smartphone, tablet, computer, or connected TV devices like Apple TV, FireTV, Roku, and Google TV. Find your game and subscribe today.

PGL/FloFootball

FloFootball provides live football, behind-the-scenes coverage and access to more than 20 other sports. Watch live football events anytime on any device. This week’s featured Friday night game is Clay-Chalkville (Alabama) at Creekside.