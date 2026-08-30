SAYE IT AIN'T SO Cedar Shoals, Tucker wins among top surprises of high school football Week 2 Cedar Shoals ended a 22-game losing streak that was the longest in school history. Cedar Shoals head coach Rusty Charpia coaches during his first game of the season against Heritage High at Cedar Shoals High School in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

By Chip Saye 1 hour ago Share

AJC Varsity reporter and GHSF Daily editor Chip Saye ranks the most surprising and notable games of the weekend. 1. Chaos in Class A: Only two of last week’s top-10 teams in Class A — Johnson County and Bowdon — emerged with victories in Week 2. Then-No. 1 Lincoln County lost to Westside of Augusta, a Class 3A school, and No. 2 Clinch County lost to Jeff Davis of Class 2A. No. 3 Wheeler County and No. 8 Trion lost as two-touchdown favorites, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. No. 5 Early County, a 6-point favorite, lost by three touchdowns. Slight underdogs No. 10 Hawkinsville and No. 7 Emanuel County Institute lost close games, and Irwin County trailed Bacon County 28-0 in a game that was stopped by weather and scheduled to resume Oct. 13.

2. Tucker 41, Rome 14: Tucker pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the week, according to Maxwell, when it went on the road and defeated 20-point favorite Rome by 27 points. Tucker is 2-0 for the first time since 2023 but faces a big test against Stephenson in a DeKalb County showdown this week. Rome, which lost longtime coach John Reid (retirement) and star quarterback Aidan McPherson (transfer) from last season, is 0-2 for the third straight year. 3. Richmond Academy 41, Thomson 40: Richmond Academy, a 14-point underdog, handed Thomson just its second loss in 77 games against Richmond County schools this century. Thomson had won 23 consecutive games against the county’s schools, last losing to Richmond Academy 42-28 in 2020. Thomson, which lost to Prince Avenue Christian 30-21 in the opener, is 0-2 for just the second time since 2013. 4. Cedar Shoals 33, Seckinger 17: Cedar Shoals ended a 22-game losing streak that was the longest in school history with a win over 16-point favorite Seckinger. The victory was the Jaguars’ first since they defeated Chestatee 45-21 on Oct. 20, 2023. Cedar Shoals, which lost to Heritage of Conyers in this year’s season opener, last had a winning record in 2019, when it finished 8-4. 5. East Paulding 27, Harrison 23: East Paulding won on the road against a favored Class 7A opponent for the second consecutive week. East Paulding opened the season with a victory at 7-point favorite North Paulding before beating then-No. 10 Harrison, a 3-point favorite. East Paulding’s victory against Harrison was its first against a top-10 team since beating Kell in 2018. Harrison had won all six previous meetings in the series.