TOP PERFORMANCES Top performances from opening week of high school football season Throughout the football season, Top Performances will recognize dozens of players as well as offensive linemen in Lines of Distinction. Brookwood quarterback Gary Chatman attempts a pass during the first half against Cambridge in the GHSA football game in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Thursday, August 13, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 24 minutes ago Share

This is the first in a weekly series called Top Performances. It includes only a few players from a small opening-week schedule. Beginning next week, Top Performances will recognize dozens of players as well as offensive linemen in Lines of Distinction. From these performances, GHSF Daily beginning next week will select a Player of the Week and Offensive Line of the Week and make on-campus presentations. To make nominations in the future, reply directly to the GHSF Daily newsletter email or send to Todd Holcomb. Brookwood QB Gary Chatman was 8-of-13 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown in a 52-7 victory over Cambridge.

Cherokee Christian QB Colton Messer rushed for 247 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 39 yards in a 41-33 victory over Pinecrest Academy. Mount de Sales WR/LB Bryson Harrell scored two touchdowns and accounted for 205 all-purpose yards in a 33-14 victory over Central Fellowship. Harrell returned a punt for 51 yards to open the scoring and later had a 73-yard touchdown reception. He was credited with three tackles on defense. North Gwinnett QB Elam Rahman was 8-of-9 passing for 148 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-22 victory over Grayson. Roswell DB Ian Foust had nine solo tackles, two assists and two tackles for loss in a 32-20 victory over Walton. One tackle for loss came on a third-and-3 and preceded a blocked punt that turned the game in Roswell’s favor after the Hornets trailed 14-0.

South Gwinnett LB Jaylen Medlock had seven solo tackles, three assists and 1.5 tackles for loss and broke up a pass in a 29-3 victory over Lanier.