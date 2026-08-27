AJC Super 11 2027 watch list reflects another loaded year for Georgia talent

Despite the volume of talent, one position appears to be on the fringe: quarterback. Former Carrollton star Julian Lewis was the last quarterback to make the Super 11, in 2024.
When high school football kicked off across Georgia this month, the national 2028 recruiting rankings did not feature a Peach State passer ranked among the nation’s top 10 QBs or top 150 overall prospects.
The best chance at breaking the streak of Super 11s without a QB might come from a possible reclassification of 2029 QB prospect CJ Cypher. The Carrollton star is a national recruit who is already committed to Miami.
Who are the juniors to watch for next year’s Super 11? Several names have already risen to the top of our watch list.
The major contenders
5-star S Casey Barner, McEachern
McEachern free safety Casey Barner runs the ball for a touchdown against Kell in the first half of a Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic football game Wednesday, August. 19, 2026 at Kell High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
If there were such a thing as a Peach Pass express lane to the Super 11, he’d be on it. Georgia’s No. 1 prospect. Nation’s No. 1 safety.
He’s the first name on a list of standouts that is presented alphabetically, but he’d be the first name if it was presented by legitimacy, too.
4-star RB Zachary Belyeu, North Cobb
North Cobb running back Zach Belyeu runs the ball during the North Cobb vs. Marietta High School football game at Northcutt Stadium in Marietta, Ga., on Friday, October 10, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
The 5-foot-10, 215-pound junior is ranked by 247Sports Composite as the nation’s No. 16 running back and the No. 242 overall recruit.
He ran 20 times for 194 yards and three scores against 6A power Milton to open up his junior year. The workhorse entered his junior year with 2,545 career yards and 43 scores.
5-star CB Tyler Boyd, Carrollton
Class of 2028 Carrollton High School defensive back Tyler Boyd was named the top DB at the Nike Opening Atlanta regional on March 8, 2026. He was invited to the Nike Opening finals later this summer. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
He didn’t have any stars back in February, but he exploded during camp and the 7-on-7 season earlier this year. Boyd is now a 5-star and is ranked as the nation’s No. 4 cornerback and No. 34 overall prospect for 2028.
4-star S Nick Carroll, Toombs County
Toombs County wide receiver Nick Carroll (right) and running back Donterrius Mincey (left) react to recovering a fumbled ball by Worth County during the second half of a Class A Division I state championship game Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder down in Lyons is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the nation’s No. 3 safety and No. 55 overall recruit. He’s one of 14 in-state prospects who rank among the nation’s top 125 overall recruits for 2028.
Carroll had 42 tackles, seven interceptions and scored four rushing touchdowns as a sophomore.
5-star DL Prince Che, Thomas County Central
Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Prince Che runs onto the field during practice Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (A. Wallace for the AJC)
If there’s one state player that college scouts might love more than Barner, he’d be it. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder is ranked as the nation’s No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 18 overall prospect. He had 45 tackles, 18 TFLs and four sacks for the state champions last fall.
Che had four tackles and a sack to open up this year. Scouts already rave about his athleticism and overall explosiveness for his size.
5-star WR Madoxx Davis, Cartersville:
The 6-foot, 197-pound junior had 36 catches for 774 yards and six scores in 2025. The 247Sports Composite already has him as the nation’s No. 5 wide receiver and No. 23 overall prospect for this class.
Davis already holds 42 offers from a virtual who’s who of college football, including Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Ohio State, among others. “Oxx” has already been clocked at 10.65 seconds in the 100 meters and 4.42 in the 40. His pro agility shuttle time of 4.02 seconds is elite by NFL standards. He was named to the Nike Opening earlier this summer and invited to play in the 2027 Under Armour All-America Game.
4-star IOL Kweli Fielder, Carrollton
Class of 2028 4-star IOL Kweli Fielder takes in the gameday atmosphere at the Georgia-Ole Miss game on Saturday, October 18, 2025, inside Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder is already committed to Miami. He’s rated as the nation’s No. 3 interior offensive lineman and No. 61 overall prospect. The multiyear starter could’ve picked his school between the likes of Georgia and Ohio State. He’s generally regarded by the national recruiting services as the overall No. 10 junior in Georgia for 2028.
The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder is already committed to Miami. He’s rated as the nation’s No. 3 interior offensive lineman and No. 61 overall prospect. The multiyear starter could’ve picked his school between the likes of Georgia and Ohio State. He’s generally regarded by the national recruiting services as the overall No. 10 junior in Georgia for 2028.
4-star CB Jai’lil Goley, Gainesville
Hebron defensive back Jai'lil Goley (top left) intercepts the ball over East Jackson wide receiver Brady Saunders during the second half of play Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 at Hebron Christian Academy. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Goley, a state champion last fall, transferred from Hebron Christian to Gainesville for his junior year. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior is rated as the nation’s No. 5 cornerback and No. 38 overall.
He’s wanted by everyone, but Indiana and Ohio State are standing out for him at this time.
Goley, a state champion last fall, transferred from Hebron Christian to Gainesville for his junior year. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior is rated as the nation’s No. 5 cornerback and No. 38 overall.
He’s wanted by everyone, but Indiana and Ohio State are standing out for him at this time.
4-star RB Kevin Hartsfield, Newton
Newton High School 4-star running back Kevin Hartsfield is the consensus No. 1 RB prospect in America for the Class of 2028. He's already totaled up 2,026 yards on 12.9 yards per carry with 20 touchdowns in his first two varsity seasons. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
The nation’s No. 1 running back for 2028 came into his junior year with 2,026 yards and 20 rushing scores. He’s already ranked as the nation’s No. 35 overall prospect.
The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder had 23 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown in a season-opening win against Douglas County.
4-star DL Jamarcus Johnson, Toombs County
Toombs County defensive tackle Jamarcus Johnson plays defense during the first half of a Class A Division I state championship game against Worth County Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound junior has been on watch lists since his freshman season. The imposing Johnson is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the nation’s No. 5 defensive lineman and No. 42 overall recruit for this class.
He had 49 tackles and 13 TFLs as a sophomore.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound junior has been on watch lists since his freshman season. The imposing Johnson is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the nation’s No. 5 defensive lineman and No. 42 overall recruit for this class.
He had 49 tackles and 13 TFLs as a sophomore.
4-star LB Jay Schell, Rabun Gap
The Clemson legacy is the first of two prospects from non-traditional GHSA schools to make this watch list. He plays for the boarding school powerhouse Rabun Gap in Northeast Georgia.
The 6-foot-3, 214-pound junior had 77 tackles, 14 TFLs and three sacks in 2025. The nation’s No. 8 linebacker and No. 142 overall prospect started off his junior slate strong with 16 total tackles.
4-star S Giovanni Tuggle, Winder-Barrow
Tuggle, the nation’s No. 4 safety and No. 56 overall recruit, is widely regarded as a top-10 prospect in Georgia for 2028. He’s gotten all the major offers, including Alabama and Georgia, among others.
He had 74 tackles, four INTs and two TFLs last fall. Tuggle shows it is quite a year for safeties in Georgia with this class. The Peach State has three of the nation’s top four prospects at that position.
4-star TE Asa Wall, John Milledge Academy
Class of 2028 4-star tight end Asa Wall is a Georgia football legacy. He committed to UGA during his sophomore year of high school, in the middle of the 2025 season. The John Millege Academy standout is the son of former UGA fullback J.T. Wall. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
The Georgia legacy from the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA) defending state champions is already committed to the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder is ranked as the nation’s No. 6 tight end and No. 134 overall prospect among juniors.
The multisport athlete plays for his father, former UGA fullback J.T. Wall, and has already recorded a viral one-handed catch this season.
3-star RB Jacez “Mack” Walton, Central-Carrollton
Central (Carrollton) running back Jacez Walton (center) cores a rushing touchdown during the first half against Jonesboro in their GHSA football game at Tara Stadium, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Jonesboro, Ga. Jacez scored two touchdowns in the game as Central (Carrollton) won 24-21. (Jason Getz/AJC)
How can one not love a running back prospect with a nickname like “Mack” here? That fits the bruising running style for the 5-foot-11, 225-pound junior. His older brother, Jonaz, who was a 2025 Super 11 pick, is a freshman running back at Notre Dame.
He entered his junior year with 1,166 yards and 16 career rushing scores. Walton is ranked as the nation’s No. 27 RB and the No. 385 overall prospect.
How can one not love a running back prospect with a nickname like “Mack” here? That fits the bruising running style for the 5-foot-11, 225-pound junior. His older brother, Jonaz, who was a 2025 Super 11 pick, is a freshman running back at Notre Dame.
He entered his junior year with 1,166 yards and 16 career rushing scores. Walton is ranked as the nation’s No. 27 RB and the No. 385 overall prospect.
Honorable mentions
4-star TE Xevien Brinson, Stephenson: The 6-foot-6, 240-pound junior holds more than 30 offers and is the nation’s No. 4 TE and No. 76 overall recruit. He had 30 catches for 469 yards and four scores in 2025.
4-star CB Montravius Clay, Lee County: The nation’s No. 10 CB had 41 tackles and two INTs for the Trojans a year ago. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound junior has double-digit offers.
4-star OT Malakhi Dudley, Heritage: The 6-foot-5, 300-pound junior is ranked as the nation’s No. 19 OT and No. 167 overall recruit on the 247Sports Composite. Dudley’s top eight are Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Miami, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
4-star QB Chandler Dyson, Warner Robins: Dyson, the highest-rated QB in the state, is the nation’s No. 12 QB and No. 181 prospect nationally. He was first team All-Region last fall after throwing for 2,138 yards and running for another 536. Dyson throws a nice ball with good velocity from his 6-foot-3-plus frame.
4-star Major Floyd, East Laurens: The nation’s No. 7 ATH and No. 125 overall recruit was an All-Region choice a year ago. He projects as a WR or a safety at the next level.
Unranked WR Gavin Green, Rockmart: While he doesn’t have any national rankings, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound junior had 54 catches for 1,337 yards and 15 scores in 2025. That’s 24.8 yards per catch.
4-star EDGE Merrick Ham, Marietta: At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, he cuts an imposing figure in the huddle. Ham ranks as the nation’s No. 15 EDGE and No. 120 overall recruit. He had 40 tackles, 14 TFLs and seven sacks in 2025.
4-star QB Trace Hawkins, Calhoun: The Clemson commit is the nation’s No. 21 QB and No. 313 overall. He threw for 2,242 yards, 24 touchdowns and just three INTs last fall.
4-star DL Dawson Jacobs, Blessed Trinity: The UGA legacy is the younger brother of 2026 Super 11 pick DJ Jacobs. Jacobs has 30 offers and is the nation’s No. 21 DL and No. 176 overall recruit for this class. He had 96 tackles, 22 TFLs and five sacks as a sophomore.
3-star QB Cannon Robinson, Westlake: The 6-foot-2, 195-pound junior ranks as the nation’s No. 74 QB and No. 714 overall for Rivals. The aptly-named signal caller put up 2,707 yards, 26 TDs and threw just four INTs last season.
4-star Zyon Robinson, McEachern: The Stockbridge transfer had a prolific sophomore year with 44 catches for 732 yards and 13 scores. He’s the nation’s No. 19 WR and No. 138 overall recruit. Florida, FSU and Tennessee have all offered, among others.
4-star RB Christian Schettini, Northgate: The nation’s No. 10 RB and No. 162 overall recruit had 1,436 yards and 18 TDs as a junior. “Woody” averaged 131 yards per game and 6.4 yards per carry last season.
4-star EDGE Myles Tate, Woodward Academy: The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder ranks as the nation’s No. 18 EDGE and No. 152 overall recruit. Tate had 43 tackles, eight TFLs and four sacks last fall. He’s also got a bright future as a baseball prospect.
3-star LB Jaeden Taylor, Carver-Columbus: The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder has 14 reported offers and is ranked as the nation’s No. 27 LB and No. 419 overall. He had an eye-popping 156 tackles, 44 TFLs, seven sacks and two INTs for the state champs last fall.
4-star EDGE Elijah Tillman, Grayson: His massive 6-foot-7 frame has reeled in 40-plus college offers. He’s rated as the nation’s No 20 EDGE and No. 180 overall recruit for 2028.
4-star IOL Sam Walker, Central-Carrollton: Walker has 19 reported offers and ranks as the nation’s No. 7 IOL and No. 108 overall prospect. His 6-foot-4, 275-pound frame has already garnered a lot of college attention.
Unranked QB Aiden Watson, Harrison: Watson is another unranked prospect who still put up Super 11 resume numbers last fall. He completed 69% of his passes for 2,334 yards, 23 touchdowns and just one interception.