AJC Varsity AJC Super 11 2027 watch list reflects another loaded year for Georgia talent McEachern’s Casey Barner headlines next year’s crop. Here are 30 other names to watch out for. Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Prince Che runs onto the field during practice Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (A. Wallace for the AJC)

By Jeff Sentell 11 minutes ago Share

The 2026 season has just started, but it already looks like it will be a very tall task to make the AJC Super 11 next fall. With 26 in-state prospects who already rank among the nation’s top 200 overall junior recruits on the 247Sports Composite rankings, the state, as always, is loaded. While the 2026 Super 11 squad was just announced earlier this month, it is never too early to take a good look at which elite players might make up the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s 43rd annual spotlight of the state’s best seniors. Despite the volume of talent, one position appears to be on the fringe: quarterback. Former Carrollton star Julian Lewis was the last quarterback to make the Super 11, in 2024.

When high school football kicked off across Georgia this month, the national 2028 recruiting rankings did not feature a Peach State passer ranked among the nation’s top 10 QBs or top 150 overall prospects. The best chance at breaking the streak of Super 11s without a QB might come from a possible reclassification of 2029 QB prospect CJ Cypher. The Carrollton star is a national recruit who is already committed to Miami. Who are the juniors to watch for next year’s Super 11? Several names have already risen to the top of our watch list. The major contenders 5-star S Casey Barner, McEachern McEachern free safety Casey Barner runs the ball for a touchdown against Kell in the first half of a Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic football game Wednesday, August. 19, 2026 at Kell High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

If there were such a thing as a Peach Pass express lane to the Super 11, he’d be on it. Georgia’s No. 1 prospect. Nation’s No. 1 safety.

He’s the first name on a list of standouts that is presented alphabetically, but he’d be the first name if it was presented by legitimacy, too. 4-star RB Zachary Belyeu, North Cobb North Cobb running back Zach Belyeu runs the ball during the North Cobb vs. Marietta High School football game at Northcutt Stadium in Marietta, Ga., on Friday, October 10, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) The 5-foot-10, 215-pound junior is ranked by 247Sports Composite as the nation’s No. 16 running back and the No. 242 overall recruit. He ran 20 times for 194 yards and three scores against 6A power Milton to open up his junior year. The workhorse entered his junior year with 2,545 career yards and 43 scores. 5-star CB Tyler Boyd, Carrollton Class of 2028 Carrollton High School defensive back Tyler Boyd was named the top DB at the Nike Opening Atlanta regional on March 8, 2026. He was invited to the Nike Opening finals later this summer. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) He didn’t have any stars back in February, but he exploded during camp and the 7-on-7 season earlier this year. Boyd is now a 5-star and is ranked as the nation’s No. 4 cornerback and No. 34 overall prospect for 2028.

4-star S Nick Carroll, Toombs County Toombs County wide receiver Nick Carroll (right) and running back Donterrius Mincey (left) react to recovering a fumbled ball by Worth County during the second half of a Class A Division I state championship game Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC) The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder down in Lyons is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the nation’s No. 3 safety and No. 55 overall recruit. He’s one of 14 in-state prospects who rank among the nation’s top 125 overall recruits for 2028. Carroll had 42 tackles, seven interceptions and scored four rushing touchdowns as a sophomore. 5-star DL Prince Che, Thomas County Central Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Prince Che runs onto the field during practice Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (A. Wallace for the AJC) If there’s one state player that college scouts might love more than Barner, he’d be it. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder is ranked as the nation’s No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 18 overall prospect. He had 45 tackles, 18 TFLs and four sacks for the state champions last fall.

Che had four tackles and a sack to open up this year. Scouts already rave about his athleticism and overall explosiveness for his size. 5-star WR Madoxx Davis, Cartersville: The 6-foot, 197-pound junior had 36 catches for 774 yards and six scores in 2025. The 247Sports Composite already has him as the nation’s No. 5 wide receiver and No. 23 overall prospect for this class. Davis already holds 42 offers from a virtual who’s who of college football, including Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Ohio State, among others. “Oxx” has already been clocked at 10.65 seconds in the 100 meters and 4.42 in the 40. His pro agility shuttle time of 4.02 seconds is elite by NFL standards. He was named to the Nike Opening earlier this summer and invited to play in the 2027 Under Armour All-America Game. 4-star IOL Kweli Fielder, Carrollton Class of 2028 4-star IOL Kweli Fielder takes in the gameday atmosphere at the Georgia-Ole Miss game on Saturday, October 18, 2025, inside Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder is already committed to Miami. He’s rated as the nation’s No. 3 interior offensive lineman and No. 61 overall prospect. The multiyear starter could’ve picked his school between the likes of Georgia and Ohio State. He’s generally regarded by the national recruiting services as the overall No. 10 junior in Georgia for 2028. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder is already committed to Miami. He’s rated as the nation’s No. 3 interior offensive lineman and No. 61 overall prospect. The multiyear starter could’ve picked his school between the likes of Georgia and Ohio State. He’s generally regarded by the national recruiting services as the overall No. 10 junior in Georgia for 2028.

4-star CB Jai’lil Goley, Gainesville Hebron defensive back Jai'lil Goley (top left) intercepts the ball over East Jackson wide receiver Brady Saunders during the second half of play Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 at Hebron Christian Academy. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC) Goley, a state champion last fall, transferred from Hebron Christian to Gainesville for his junior year. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior is rated as the nation’s No. 5 cornerback and No. 38 overall. He’s wanted by everyone, but Indiana and Ohio State are standing out for him at this time. Goley, a state champion last fall, transferred from Hebron Christian to Gainesville for his junior year. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior is rated as the nation’s No. 5 cornerback and No. 38 overall. He’s wanted by everyone, but Indiana and Ohio State are standing out for him at this time. 4-star RB Kevin Hartsfield, Newton Newton High School 4-star running back Kevin Hartsfield is the consensus No. 1 RB prospect in America for the Class of 2028. He's already totaled up 2,026 yards on 12.9 yards per carry with 20 touchdowns in his first two varsity seasons. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) The nation’s No. 1 running back for 2028 came into his junior year with 2,026 yards and 20 rushing scores. He’s already ranked as the nation’s No. 35 overall prospect. The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder had 23 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown in a season-opening win against Douglas County.

4-star DL Jamarcus Johnson, Toombs County Toombs County defensive tackle Jamarcus Johnson plays defense during the first half of a Class A Division I state championship game against Worth County Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC) The 6-foot-5, 320-pound junior has been on watch lists since his freshman season. The imposing Johnson is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the nation’s No. 5 defensive lineman and No. 42 overall recruit for this class. He had 49 tackles and 13 TFLs as a sophomore. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound junior has been on watch lists since his freshman season. The imposing Johnson is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the nation’s No. 5 defensive lineman and No. 42 overall recruit for this class. He had 49 tackles and 13 TFLs as a sophomore. 4-star LB Jay Schell, Rabun Gap The Clemson legacy is the first of two prospects from non-traditional GHSA schools to make this watch list. He plays for the boarding school powerhouse Rabun Gap in Northeast Georgia. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound junior had 77 tackles, 14 TFLs and three sacks in 2025. The nation’s No. 8 linebacker and No. 142 overall prospect started off his junior slate strong with 16 total tackles. 4-star S Giovanni Tuggle, Winder-Barrow Tuggle, the nation’s No. 4 safety and No. 56 overall recruit, is widely regarded as a top-10 prospect in Georgia for 2028. He’s gotten all the major offers, including Alabama and Georgia, among others.

He had 74 tackles, four INTs and two TFLs last fall. Tuggle shows it is quite a year for safeties in Georgia with this class. The Peach State has three of the nation’s top four prospects at that position. 4-star TE Asa Wall, John Milledge Academy Class of 2028 4-star tight end Asa Wall is a Georgia football legacy. He committed to UGA during his sophomore year of high school, in the middle of the 2025 season. The John Millege Academy standout is the son of former UGA fullback J.T. Wall. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) The Georgia legacy from the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA) defending state champions is already committed to the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder is ranked as the nation’s No. 6 tight end and No. 134 overall prospect among juniors. The multisport athlete plays for his father, former UGA fullback J.T. Wall, and has already recorded a viral one-handed catch this season. 3-star RB Jacez “Mack” Walton, Central-Carrollton Central (Carrollton) running back Jacez Walton (center) cores a rushing touchdown during the first half against Jonesboro in their GHSA football game at Tara Stadium, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Jonesboro, Ga. Jacez scored two touchdowns in the game as Central (Carrollton) won 24-21. (Jason Getz/AJC) How can one not love a running back prospect with a nickname like “Mack” here? That fits the bruising running style for the 5-foot-11, 225-pound junior. His older brother, Jonaz, who was a 2025 Super 11 pick, is a freshman running back at Notre Dame. He entered his junior year with 1,166 yards and 16 career rushing scores. Walton is ranked as the nation’s No. 27 RB and the No. 385 overall prospect. How can one not love a running back prospect with a nickname like “Mack” here? That fits the bruising running style for the 5-foot-11, 225-pound junior. His older brother, Jonaz, who was a 2025 Super 11 pick, is a freshman running back at Notre Dame. He entered his junior year with 1,166 yards and 16 career rushing scores. Walton is ranked as the nation’s No. 27 RB and the No. 385 overall prospect.