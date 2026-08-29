AJC Varsity Newton, Sandy Creek, Blessed Trinity post big wins; 22 top-10 teams lose Sandy Creek players line up in formationduring the first half against Douglas County at Douglas County High School in Douglasville, GA on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 55 minutes ago Share

Newton and Sandy Creek defeated premium opponents for the second straight week, Blessed Trinity and Troup won county rivalry games and Class A’s top 10 suffered serious damage, with No. 1 Lincoln County and six others losing on the second Friday night of the football season. Twenty-two top-10 teams lost across all classifications, including defending Private champion Hebron Christian (to Benedictine), No. 6 Calhoun of Class 5A (to Greater Atlanta Christian) and No. 10 Harrison of Class 7A (to East Paulding). Newton, ranked No. 6 in Class 7A, beat Class 6A’s No. 3 team, Roswell, 42-15. Newton defeated then-No. 4 Douglass County 34-27 in overtime last week as an unranked team.

Newton has beaten top-10 teams in consecutive weeks for the first time in history. Sandy Creek, the No. 1 team in Class 4A, beat Douglas County, now ranked No. 7, 21-0, becoming the first team to shut out the Tigers in the regular season since 2018. It was hard to imagine in preseason that Sandy Creek would start 2-0, as Douglas County and Grayson were ranked in the top five of the highest class to start the season. Sandy Creek beat Grayson, a school with three times its enrollment, 21-13. No. 3 Blessed Trinity of 5A beat No. 2 Milton of 6A 21-20 in a game between north Fulton County schools. Milton had a first-and-10 at the Blessed Trinity 12-yard line in the final two minutes but was intercepted on fourth down. Blessed Trinity lost to Milton the previous two seasons in their only prior meetings.

No. 3 Troup of 4A beat No. 4 LaGrange of 5A 22-20. It was the first meeting between those Troup County rivals when both were ranked in the top five.

Class A’s top 10 was dismantled, as only No. 4 Johnson County and No. 6 Bowdon, a four-time reigning champion, were victorious. The rest - from No. 1 Lincoln County to No. 10 Hawkinsville – were beaten this week. Also losing Friday were Clinch County, Wheeler County, Early County, Trion and Irwin County. ECI lost to Swainsboro on Thursday. Lincoln County lost to Westside of Augusta, a Class 3A school, 48-41. No. 2 Clinch County lost to Jeff Davis, a Class 2A school, 42-7. Wheeler County (to Montgomery County), Trion (to Model) and Irwin County (to Bacon County) were two-touchdown favorites, according to the Maxwell Ratings. Bowdon, which lost to unranked Bremen 38-19 last week, bounced back with a 32-3 victory over Callaway, the No. 8 team in 2A.