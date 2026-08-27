3 schools take the lead among Georgia teams in national rankings

Graphics cover the walls inside the football locker room in the Thomas County Central indoor athletic facility. (A. Wallace for the AJC)

Buford, the defending consensus national champion, is ranked in top seven in all 10 of polls considered by AJC Varsity.

Buford, the defending consensus national champion, is ranked in top seven in all 10 of polls considered by AJC Varsity.

Buford, Carrollton and Thomas County Central have separated themselves from the other Georgia teams in the national high school football polls after the first full week of the regular season.

Buford, the defending consensus national champion, is ranked in the top seven in all 10 of the polls considered by AJC Varsity. The Wolves are the top Georgia team in all but one poll, the Massey Ratings, which have Carrollton at No. 4, Buford at No. 5 and Thomas County Central at No. 6.

Carrollton is ranked in the top 24 of all 10 polls, while Thomas County Central made the top 25 in six of the 10.