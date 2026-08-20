IN THE NEWS McEachern’s ‘big-time player’ Casey Barner shows off 5-star talent in win McEachern standout Joakim Gouda did not play and Kell running back Moonie Gipson saw limited action. McEachern's Casey Barner (8) reacts to a catch in the first half of a Corky Kelly + Dave Hunter Classic football game Wednesday, August. 19, 2026 at Kell High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

By Chip Saye 21 minutes ago Share

The highly anticipated, star-studded matchup between top-10 teams McEachern and Kell in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic was missing a few of its key pieces Thursday night — but it wasn’t missing Casey Barner. Barner, McEachern’s all-around standout, rushed for a team-leading 67 yards on two carries, scored on a 58-yard run, had an interception that set up an Indians touchdown and had four tackles and a tackle for loss in a 40-10 victory over the Longhorns in the teams’ season opener at Kell High School. Barner is a 5-star prospect ranked among the top five players nationally in the junior class.

“Big-time players step up in big-time games, and he’s a really big-time player,” McEachern coach Kareem Reid said. “He showed out again and shows why he’s so highly ranked.” One of the noticeable absences was Kell’s Moonie Gipson, who sat out the majority of the game as he continues to recover from an injury suffered in last year’s playoffs. The senior, a two-time all-state running back and AJC Super 11 selection who is committed to Georgia Tech, rushed for 1,918 yards and 24 touchdowns last season and has 4,343 rushing yards in his career. Kell, a state semifinalist last season, is ranked No. 10 in Class 6A. Without Gipson, the Longhorns couldn’t get much of a running game going and they fell behind 27-3 late in the first half. Donte Grant and Noah Daniel carried the load in the backfield, finishing with a combined 88 yards on 22 carries. Quarterback Boston Pierce tried to keep the Longhorns close with 126 yards passing in the first half, including a 33-yard touchdown to Daniel that cut the lead to 27-10 late in the second quarter, but McEachern scored on its first possession of the second half to re-establish control. Kayden Battle returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown and a 40-10 lead with 5:47 remaining in the third quarter. It was one of two interceptions on the night for Battle.

“It didn’t affect our preparation at all,” Reid said of Gipson’s absence. “They were who they were in terms of schematically. We were down some guys too. Everybody’s battling injuries. It’s part of football, you’ve just got to play through it.”