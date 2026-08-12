Maxwell GIAA region projections

The Maxwell Ratings, compiled by mathematician and Georgia High School Football Historians Association founder Loren Maxwell, have projected the region finishes of all GHSA and GIAA teams. The projections are based on historical scores, with the most recent season weighing most heavily. Teams that did unusually well, or poorly, in 2025 are projected to regress toward the mean. The ratings do not consider changes in player personnel or coaching staff. Below are Maxwell’s projections for GIAA teams.