AJC Varsity

Maxwell projections: Grayson favored over North Gwinnett on opening day

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns.
A football is shown before the game between Douglass and LaGrange in the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
A football is shown before the game between Douglass and LaGrange in the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By Loren Maxwell
7 minutes ago

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5 and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or less, and at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and, thus, the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated.

Favorite Projection Underdog
Date Game Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
Wed, Aug 1295.00Class AAAAAAAGrayson72.0%27 - 1710North GwinnettClass AAAAAAA
Thu, Aug 1385.92Class AAAAAARoswell72.8%30 - 219WaltonClass AAAAAAA
Thu, Aug 1377.89Class AAAAAAABrookwood63.2%28 - 226CambridgeClass AAAAA
Wed, Aug 1271.06Class AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett63.7%22 - 184LanierClass AAAAAA
Fri, Aug 1452.40GIAA Class AAAJohn Milledge Academy68.0%28 - 217Brentwood SchoolGIAA Class AA
Fri, Aug 1450.11GIAA Class AAValwood School50.5%21 - 210Deerfield-WindsorGIAA Class AAA
Fri, Aug 1449.41GIAA Class AAAABrookstone61.8%22 - 202Westfield SchoolGIAA Class AAA
Fri, Aug 1447.93GIAA Class AAAAFirst Presbyterian74.0%26 - 1511St. Anne-PacelliGIAA Class AAAA
Fri, Aug 1443.15GIAA Class AAAASavannah Country Day78.0%27 - 1413Strong Rock ChristianGIAA Class AAAA
Fri, Aug 1438.06GIAA Class AAAABulloch Academy84.2%30 - 1515Pinewood ChristianGIAA Class AA
Fri, Aug 1433.89GIAA Class AASouthwest Georgia Academy74.2%26 - 1610Terrell AcademyGIAA Class AAA
Fri, Aug 1432.29GIAA Class AAAABethlehem Christian76.1%26 - 1412Calvary ChristianGIAA Class AAAA
Fri, Aug 1431.66GIAA Class AAAATattnall Square72.5%24 - 1410Gatewood SchoolGIAA Class AA
Fri, Aug 1431.17GIAA Class ARobert Toombs Academy62.4%24 - 204Flint River AcademyGIAA Class A
Fri, Aug 1429.77GIAA Class AAEdmund Burke Academy73.4%22 - 148Piedmont AcademyGIAA Class AA
Fri, Aug 1427.18GIAA Class AABriarwood Academy76.0%27 - 1710Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Class AA
Fri, Aug 1425.34GIAA Class AAAAMount de Sales56.9%21 - 201Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Class AAA
Fri, Aug 1421.24GIAA Class AAAAStratford Academy97.7%38 - 038Windsor AcademyGIAA Class A
Fri, Aug 1419.79GIAA Class AAAWestminster (Augusta)75.2%24 - 1410Thomas JeffersonGIAA Class A
Fri, Aug 1415.72GIAA Class AAAAthens Christian77.9%27 - 1413Augusta PrepGIAA Class AAA
Fri, Aug 1412.42GIAA Class AAARiverside Prep53.2%24 - 231Heritage (Newnan)GIAA Class AAA