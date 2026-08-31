South Georgia football team forfeits win because of ineligible player

Long County forfeited its Aug. 22 game to McIntosh County Academy on Monday after self-reporting an ineligible player. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

Long County forfeited its opening game to McIntosh County Academy on Monday after self-reporting an ineligible player.

The player, who participated significantly in the 30-13 victory on Aug. 22, was not submitted for eligibility to the GHSA before the game. He will be eligible going forward.

“It’s an unfortunate mistake is all,” GHSA executive director Tim Scott said. “I don’t think there was an any ill intent to it.”

McIntosh County Academy, a Class A school, is now 1-1. Long County, a Class 4A school, is 0-1.

The game was a nonregion contest, but all games now count in qualifying and seeding teams for the playoffs using the GHSA’s Post Season Rankings.