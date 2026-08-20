AJC Varsity Former Bowdon star Kaiden Prothro ‘going to be an issue’ for college defenses Georgia junior receiver Sacovie White-Helton spills on the 2025 Super 11 pick’s progress. Georgia tight end Kaiden Prothro (center) gets in position during the G-Day spring game in April at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Prothro led all players with 46 receiving yards, including a 6-yard touchdown catch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 25 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — Georgia junior receiver Sacovie White-Helton was quick to confirm freshman Kaiden Prothro’s impressive progress in the UGA offense. “He’s shaping into a player that’s going to be an issue for people,” White-Helton said Wednesday. Prothro, a 2025 AJC Super 11 selection and key member of Bowdon’s four-peat state championship, arrived in Athens for the spring semester with hype typical of a player ranked in the nation’s top 40 (per 247Sports composite), and his G-Day performance did little to quell the enthusiasm. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Prothro led both G-Day teams with 46 yards receiving, making five catches, including one for a 6-yard touchdown.

“He’s like a hybrid; he can play tight end and at (receiver),” White-Helton said. “Just watching a young guy be able to take all this information and go back and forth — come from the tight ends room and then meet with us (receivers) one day, and then go back there.” It would seem like a lot to take in, but as tight ends coach Todd Hartley explained last week, Georgia wants to get the best out of Prothro even as he develops into more of a tight end. “It doesn’t mean he’s not a tight end right now, but his skill set is that he can run routes and he can catch passes and he has a good catch radius,” Hartley said. “But for his long-term development he’s probably drafted as an NFL tight end. “So it’s our job to get him ready to do that. But in the short term, we also want to showcase what he does well, and maybe that is in the slot, or maybe that is a little bit at tight end.”

Georgia’s strategy to use Prothro more at receiver makes sense when one considers the youth and inexperience in the receivers room compared to the great depth and talent the Bulldogs have returning at tight end.

Prothro was one of the more impressive pass catchers in the two-hour practice Aug. 9, which was open to subscribers of UGA’s “Glory Glory” NIL media initiative. The true freshman caught everything thrown his way, appearing to run crisp patterns and find holes in the secondary. Even when tightly covered, Prothro showed a knack for knowing how to use his body to shield defenders from potential pass breakups. It was one of many hot practices in fall drills, but Prothro appeared as strong and fit as any of his teammates, finishing at or near full speed. “He hasn’t been broken since he’s been here,” White-Helton noted. Perhaps not, but Hartley indicated Prothro can get even better with more hard work and coaching.