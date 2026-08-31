AJC VARSITY/GHSF DAILY RANKINGS How the new top 10 teams in each classification fared in Week 2 The Sandy Creek football team celebrates their victory over Douglas County at Douglas County High School in Douglasville, GA on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 35 minutes ago Share

Class 7A 1. (1) Buford (1-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Mallard Creek (2-0) 2. (2) Carrollton (2-0) Last week: Beat Columbia 61-6. CJ Cypher was 23-of-30 passing for 324 yards and six touchdowns. Zach Watts rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and caught six passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Rontre Welch had four receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Catholic, Louisiana (0-0) 3. (3) North Gwinnett (2-0) Last week: Beat Collins Hill 40-0. Stephen Brown had 151 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns and scored on North Gwinnett’s first play from scrimmage on a 71-yard hook-and-lateral play. Bryson Ford had a team-leading four solo tackles and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday vs. Walton (1-1)

4. (4) McEachern (2-0) Last week: Beat West Broward (Florida) 20-13. Brenton James was 12-of-23 passing for 186 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown. Michai Rowe had 10 total tackles. Casey Barner had 78 all-purpose yards and intercepted a pass in the end zone on West Broward’s final drive. Next: Friday vs. Marietta (1-1) 5. (6) Newton (2-0) Last week: Beat Roswell 42-15. Newton trailed 15-14 at halftime but outscored Roswell 28-0 in the second half. Josiah Frazier was 17-of-23 passing for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Keyon Standifer had five receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown. Kevin Hartsfield rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Newton beat then-No. 4 Douglas County in its opener and now has beaten Top 10 teams in consecutive weeks for the first time in history. Next: Friday vs. Locust Grove (1-1)

6. (5) Valdosta (2-0)

Last week: Beat Howard 56-6. Deron Foster rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Marquis Fennell had 192 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on nine receptions and four rushes. Tripp Perry was 13-of-15 passing for 129 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Bradwell Institute (2-0) 7. (8) Lowndes (2-0) Last week: Beat Harris County 38-0. Lowndes led 38-0 at halftime. Jayce Johnson, a Texas A&M-committed quarterback who sat out the opener with an injury, was 8-of-11 passing for 181 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown on three carries. Kaevone Thomas had four receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Fred Vaughn and Ronnie Mitchell had three tackles for loss apiece. Next: Friday vs. Lithonia (1-0) 8. (9) Brookwood (2-0) Last week: Beat Mill Creek 36-8. Brayden Tyson rushed for 117 yards on 17 carries. Brookwood had 306 yards of total offense. Brookwood, which had lost its past four meetings against Mill Creek, is 2-0 for the first time since 2020. Next: Friday vs. South Gwinnett (1-1)

9. (NR) North Cobb (1-1) Last week: Beat Hillgrove 29-15. Ben Halevi was 10-of-16 passing for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Zach Belyeu rushed for 74 yards, and his 17-yard run midway in the fourth quarter gave North Cobb its final advantage. In the fourth quarter, Christian Williams had two sacks and two forced fumbles, and Keegan Vayens recovered both. Next: Thursday vs. East Coweta (2-0) 10. (NR) Westlake (2-0) Last week: Beat Wheeler 66-10. Westlake gained 655 total yards and nine touchdowns on 29 plays. Christian Womack rushed for 174 yards on two carries, which were scoring runs of 94 and 80 yards. Next: Friday at Hillgrove (1-1) Out: No. 7 Douglas County (0-2), No. 10 Harrison (1-1)

Class 6A 1. (1) Thomas County Central (2-0) Last week: Beat Lincoln (Florida) 63-14. Thomas County Central led 49-7 at halftime, and defensive starters played on one series in the second half while offensive starters played none. Jamarion Paytee rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Aidan McPherson was 9-of-12 passing for 168 yards and three touchdowns. Jabari Watkins had four receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Sept. 11 vs. Lithonia (1-0) 2. (6) Lee County (2-0) Last week: Beat Carol City (Florida) 23-20. Lee County rallied from a 20-8 halftime deficit, didn’t allow a second-half first down and beat the consensus national No. 18 team. Lee County led 240-165 in total yards. Cohen Lawson was 9-of-15 passing for 145 yards and a touchdown. Jace Murray had 14 tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss. KJ Streeter returned an interception 48 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Sequoyah (2-0) 3. (5) Hughes (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Grayson (0-2) 4. (10) Coffee (2-0) Last week: Beat Ware County 27-7. Coffee took a 7-0 lead into halftime and expanded it to 20-0 early in the fourth quarter. Coffee rushed for 350 yards and four touchdowns and was 1-of-2 passing for 1 yard. Bobby Reynolds rushed for 136 yards on 28 carries. Xavien Littleton rushed for 86 yards on eight carries and scored all four Coffee touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Zephyrhills Christian (Florida) (1-1) 5. (2) Milton (1-1) Last week: Lost to Blessed Trinity 21-20. Milton lined up for a 32-yard field goal in the final minute but mismanaged the snap, leading to an unplanned pass and interception. Milton rallied from a 14-0 first-half deficit and took a 20-14 lead with 4:48 left on Derrick Baker’s 14-yard pass to Jordan Carrasquillo. Milton had four turnovers. Blessed Trinity had none. Blaize Battaglia had 15 tackles. Next: Friday vs. Cambridge (0-2)

6. (3) Roswell (1-1) Last week: Lost to Newton 42-15. Roswell was outscored 28-0 after leading 15-14 at halftime. Matt Schletty rushed for 100 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries and was 10-of-22 passing for 236 yards. Chase Jackson had four receptions for 109 yards. Next: Friday at Etowah (2-0) 7. (4) Creekside (0-1) Last week: Off. Next: Saturday at St. Joseph (New Jersey) (0-1) 8. (7) Gainesville (0-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at East St. Louis (Illinois) (1-1) 9. (8) Houston County (1-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Jones County (0-2)

10. (9) Jackson County (2-0) Last week: Beat Dacula 43-35. Jackson County trailed 35-30 entering the fourth quarter and won on touchdown runs by Ben Musser and Daylan Maxwell. Musser’s 51-yard score with 4:01 left was the game-winner. Dacula did not seriously threaten after that. Musser rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries and was 7-of-13 passing for 90 yards. Maxwell rushed for 101 yards on 18 carries. Jackson County has beaten Dacula by eight points or less each of the past three seasons. Next: Sept. 11 vs. North Oconee (2-0) Class 5A 1. (1) Cartersville (2-0) Last week: Beat Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 49-14. Cartersville led 42-0 at halftime. Brayden Doss was 10-of-13 passing for 129 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 66 yards on four carries. Madoxx Davis had four receptions for 82 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Woodstock (1-1) 2. (3) Blessed Trinity (2-0)

Last week: Beat Milton 21-20. MJ Craft scored his third touchdown of the game on a 4-yard run with 3:57 left, and Brody Payton made an interception in the final minute after Milton’s 32-yard field goal attempt became a mismanaged snap and desperation pass. Blessed Trinity forced four turnovers and committed none. Craft rushed for 74 yards on 27 carries. Quinn Smith had five receptions for 141 yards. Next: Friday at Hebron Christian (1-1) 3. (2) Marist (2-0) Last week: Beat Druid Hills 53-0. Marist scored on all seven possessions and added a defensive touchdown on Owen Hare’s fumble recovery. Marist rushed for 362 yards, led by Cullen O’Leary’s 81. Next: Sept. 11 vs. Brookwood (2-0) 4. (5) North Oconee (2-0) Last week: Beat Stockbridge 38-24. Joby McCannon rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, and his 16-yard run gave North Oconee the lead for good, 24-18, in the third quarter. Brooks Benton was 11-of-16 passing for 102 yards and a touchdown to Carson Thoms. Next: Friday vs. Clarke Central (2-0)

5. (6) Lithonia (1-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Lowndes (2-0) 6. (8) Jefferson (1-1) Last week: Beat Westside (South Carolina) 55-21. Jefferson led 41-14 in the first half. Carter Perrin scored on a 70-yard kickoff return, a 45-yard interception return and a 22-yard reception. Boone Horn was 11-of-14 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Christopher Hays rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Next: Friday at Peach County (2-0) 7. (4) LaGrange (1-1) Last week: Lost to Troup 22-20. LaGrange got within 22-20 in the final minute and was incomplete on a 2-point pass attempt. Peyton Davis rushed for 227 yards on 22 carries. LaGrange led in total offense 457-225. All-state kicker Cooper Metcalf barely missed a 51-yard field-goal attempt, and a bad snap sabotaged a 48-yard attempt. Next: Thursday vs. Ola (1-1)

8. (9) Benedictine (1-1) Last week: Beat Hebron Christian 48-17. Benedictine led 48-3 in the third quarter and ended Hebron Christian’s 17-game winning streak against Georgia opponents. Omari Burse was 11-of-15 passing for 210 yards and five touchdowns. Eron Mallard had four receptions for 137 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 33 yards. Stanley Smart Jr. rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Next: Friday vs. Camden County (2-0) 9. (7) Warner Robins (2-0) Last week: Beat Northeast 21-20. Antavious Hawkins scored on a 3-yard run with 16 seconds left, and the extra point won the game. Chandler Dyson was just 7-of-18 passing for 66 yards and a touchdown but rushed for 101 yards on nine carries. Warner Robins led 310-204 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Northside (Warner Robins) (1-1) 10. (NR) Cass (2-0)

Last week: Beat Sprayberry 50-29. Kalil Charles rushed for 208 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Jeremy Barrett had seven receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown. Tyson Beauford forced and recovered two fumbles. Zach Stiles had two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. Next: Friday vs. Creekview (2-0) Out: No. 10 Ware County (1-1) Class 4A 1. (1) Sandy Creek (2-0) Last week: Beat Douglas County 21-0. Sandy Creek held Douglas County to 70 total yards. Caleb Hill was 19-of-26 passing for 203 yards and a touchdown. Tyrann Williams rushed for 126 yards on 21 carries. Khaylin Stevenson had eight receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at North Clayton (1-1) 2. (3) Troup (2-0)

Last week: Beat LaGrange 22-20. LaGrange scored a touchdown with 41 seconds left to get within 22-20, and Troup’s Markell Smith broke up the Grangers’ 2-point conversion pass attempt. Javarris Warner rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Chase Mosley was 5-of-9 passing for 91 yards. Next: Friday vs. Calhoun (1-1) 3. (2) Cairo (1-0) Last week: Game with Worth County postponed until Sept. 25. Next: Friday vs. Hardaway (0-2) 4. (4) Stephenson (2-0) Last week: Beat Decatur 50-0. Jayden Johnson rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Zabrian Boler was 10-of-14 passing for 121 yards and three touchdowns, two to 4-star tight end Xevien Brinson. Stephenson led 35-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Tucker (2-0)

5. (5) Peach County (2-0) Last week: Beat Jones County 42-19. Zion Ellison rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns, and Ashton Barton rushed for 91 yards and three touchdowns. Barton’s scores came in the first half, when Peach County took a 28-6 lead. Ace Blunt intercepted two passes. Next: Friday vs. Jefferson (1-1) 6. (7) Douglass (2-0) Last week: Beat Hampton 36-20. Janarius Gooden rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Brandon Bonneau returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Douglas County (0-2) 7. (8) Monroe Area (2-0)

Last week: Beat Loganville 52-35. Monroe Area scored 38 points in the second half to break open a close game. Cooper Shumate was 16-of-21 passing for 327 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Bryce Bell had 10 receptions for 243 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for 43 yards on four carries, had six solo tackles and broke up three passes. Cortavious Scott made 22 tackles and had 68 yards from scrimmage on nine touches. Next: Friday vs. Habersham Central (1-1) 8. (6) Calhoun (1-1) Last week: Lost to Greater Atlanta Christian 24-17. Calhoun got within 24-17 on Drew Huff’s 57-yard TD pass to TK Christian with 7:42 left but didn’t get the ball back. Calhoun was limited to 249 total yards, most of it coming from Huff (121 passing, 52 rushing) and Hudson Chadwick (57 rushing, 64 receiving). Huff also had nine solo tackles. Next: Friday at Troup (2-0) 9. (9) North Hall (1-1) Last week: Beat Winder-Barrow 33-28. Alex Schlieman was 26-of-34 passing for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Cole Cable had 15 receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown. Colton Steele had 99 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 17 rushes and four receptions. North Hall took a 33-21 lead with 7:38 left on Schlieman’s 11-yard pass to Steele. Next: Friday at Cherokee Bluff (0-2)

10. (NR) Westover (2-0) Last week: Beat Seminole County 34-0. Westover held Seminole County to 78 total yards. Malik Young rushed for 92 yards on 11 carries. Gabe Hopper was 5-of-14 passing for 178 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown. Kel Simmons had four receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown and made seven solo tackles. Jalen Mack scored two touchdowns on short runs. Next: Friday at Columbus (2-0) Out: No. 10 Mary Persons (1-1) Class 3A 1. (1) Toombs County (2-0) Last week: Beat Vidalia 44-6. Donterrius Mincey rushed for 207 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. Joseph Owens was 11-of-16 passing for 224 yards. Brandon Stevens had seven receptions for 193 yards. Next: Friday at Swainsboro (1-1)

2. (2) Worth County (1-0) Last week: Game with Cairo postponed until Sept. 25. Next: Friday at Early County (0-1) 3. (4) Pierce County (2-0) Last week: Beat Brooks County 47-26. Jae’Veon Williams rushed for 322 yards and four touchdowns on 37 carries. Pierce County held Brooks County to minus-46 yards rushing. Pierce County allowed touchdowns on a kickoff return and fumble return. Next: Sept. 11 vs. Swainsboro (1-1) 4. (9) Morgan County (2-0) Last week: Beat Eastside 24-10. Alex Corrias rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. Morgan County rushed for 270 yards as a team. Next: Friday vs. Oconee County (0-2)

5. (6) Appling County (1-0) Last week: Beat New Hampstead 7-0. Appling County scored on its opening possession. The game was stopped by lightning. New Hampstead was unable to reschedule, and Appling County took the forfeit. Next: Friday vs. Savannah (0-2) 6. (5) Carver (Columbus) (1-1) Last week: Beat Spencer 21-19. Jamar Devontae Williams rushed for 169 yards on 15 carries, and his 77-yard run with 9:42 left gave Carver a 21-13 lead. Spencer got within 21-19 with 2:47 left, but Carver’s Chris Harris intercepted a desperate throw under pressure on Spencer’s 2-point try. Carver passed for only 29 yards and was intercepted and lost a fumble on another pass play. Carver is 27-1 in the series since 1999, losing in 2017. Next: Friday at Hapeville Charter (0-1) 7. (3) Burke County (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Statesboro 29-22. Burke County led 14-0 in the second quarter but got down 22-14 in the third and couldn’t recover against a Class 5A team. Mykheal Smith rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and caught a 69-yard TD pass. Next: Friday vs. Southeast Bulloch (1-1) 8. (10) Rockmart (1-1) Last week: Beat Cedartown 49-13. Charlie Cannon was 7-of-8 passing for three touchdowns and rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown on two carries. Gavin Green had three receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown and returned a punt for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Mary Persons (1-1) 9. (7) Northeast (1-1) Last week: Lost to Warner Robins 21-20. Northeast took a 20-14 lead on Jordan Wiggins’ 38-yard pass to Jacory Sherman in the fourth quarter, but Warner Robins scored in the final minute on the next possession. Wiggins passed for 191 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown. Maurice Wilson had four tackles for loss and broke up two passes. Next: Sept. 11 vs. Perry (0-2)

10. (NR) Hart County (2-0) Last week: Beat Madison County 51-12. Tucker Parson was 18-of-22 passing for 221 yards and four touchdowns, each to a different receiver. PJ Johnson had six receptions for 97 yards. Za’breylin Harper returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Cedar Shoals (1-1) Out: No. 8 Callaway (1-1) Class 2A 1. (1) Heard County (2-0) Last week: Beat Clarkston 58-8. Ethan Tisdale was 9-of-12 passing for 179 yards and five touchdowns. Brody Buc Cofield had three receptions, all touchdowns, totaling 62 yards. Heard County limited Clarkston to 38 total yards. Next: Sept. 11 at Bowdon (1-1)

2. (2) Fitzgerald (1-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Irwin County (1-0) 3. (3) Dublin (2-0) Last week: Beat Perry 41-20. Dublin rushed for 568 yards and six touchdowns on 53 carries. Jamarcus Knight rushed for 189 yards and a touchdown. Travion Bostic rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Ryland Yates scored three touchdowns and rushed for 79 yards. Next: Friday vs. Baldwin (2-0) 4. (4) Bleckley County (2-0) Last week: Beat Cook 34-19. Brody Fleming was 17-of-29 passing for 155 yards and two touchdowns, both to Ahmari Blackshear. Kix Foskey rushed for 64 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. His 1-yard run in the fourth quarter iced the game after Cook got within 26-19. Blecklely County, which beat West Laurens last week, has opened with consecutive victories over top-10 opponents for the first time in history. Next: Friday vs. Jasper County (1-1)

5. (9) Thomasville (1-1) Last week: Beat Bainbridge 45-21. Christian Hayes rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns and was 7-of-13 passing for 86 yards. Makari Williams intercepted two passes and returned one 51 yards for a touchdown. Next: Sept. 11 vs. Worth County (1-0) 6. (NR) Bremen (2-0) Last week: Beat Haralson County 41-3. Eli Brock was 13-of-18 passing for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Tavares Bexley rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Carter Allen made field goals of 51 and 39 yards. Thacker Dudley had 11 tackles. Next: Friday at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (0-2) 7. (5) Cook (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Bleckley County 34-19. Cook trailed 26-6 entering the fourth quarter and got within 26-19 on TD runs by Markeise Miller and Malcolm Merritt. Miller rushed for 74 yards on 12 carries. Cook trailed 289-232 in total yards. Next: Friday at Colquitt County (0-1) 8. (NR) Jeff Davis (2-0) Last week: Beat Clinch County 42-7. Mark Durden rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries and intercepted a pass. Kobe Hill rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns and forced a fumble. Clinch County’s only touchdown came on a blocked punt. Next: Friday at Metter (0-2) 9. (6) Swainsboro (1-1) Last week: Beat Emanuel County Institute 28-21. Ja’Bios Smith’s 14-yard run gave Swainsboro a 28-14 lead early in the fourth quarter, and freshman Jayvion Sherrod ended ECI’s final threat with an interception at the Swainsboro 37 in the final moments. Kamarion Dukes and Jayden Wilcher also intercepted passes. Joshua Gray was 10-of-17 passing for 121 yards and two touchdowns, both to Kyle Johnson, who had 163 yards from scrimmage on 12 rushes and three receptions. Next: Friday vs. Toombs County (2-0)

10. (8) Dodge County (1-0) Last week: Beat Lamar County 30-13. The score was 13-13 at halftime, and Dodge County held Lamar County to 43 total yards in the second half. Jordan Johnson rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Kain Mincey was 15-of-22 passing for 161 yards and a touchdown. Lamar County’s touchdowns came on two plays of more than 50 yards. Next: Friday vs. West Laurens (0-1) Out: No. 7 Rabun County (1-0), No. 10 Pepperell (1-1) Class A 1. (6) Bowdon (1-1) Last week: Beat Callaway 32-3. Bowdon stayed on the ground, rushing for 279 yards and going 0-for-3 passing. Connor Daniel rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Next: Friday at Lamar County (1-1)

2. (1) Lincoln County (1-1) Last week: Lost to Westside (Augusta) 48-41. Westside scored the winning touchdown with 6:12 left. Lincoln County drove to the Westside 34 but no farther. Derick Gladman was 5-of-7 passing for 190 yards and four touchdowns and intercepted a pass playing defense. Aiden Jones had 158 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage on 10 rushes and two receptions and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Lincoln County was outgained 496-332. The 89 points total for a game are the most in Lincoln County history. Next: Friday vs. Aquinas (2-0) 3. (4) Johnson County (2-0) Last week: Beat Warren County 35-0. Jeremiah Scott had 179 all-purpose yards (77 rushing, 11 receiving, 91 returning) and scored four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving). Next: Sept. 11 vs. Wheeler County (1-1) 4. (2) Clinch County (0-2)

Last week: Lost to Jeff Davis 42-7. Clinch County, playing without four starters, scored the game’s opening touchdown on Lamarcus Bryant’s 41-yard run but was down 21-7 by halftime. Traviian Miller rushed for 83 yards on 18 carries and was 12-of-20 passing for 111 yards. Bryant had 140 yards from scrimmage. Next: Friday at Miller County (2-0) 5. (7) Emanuel County Institute (1-1) Last week: Lost to Swainsboro 28-21. Davis Johnson’s 20-yard pass to Chase Johnson got ECI within 28-21 midway in the fourth quarter, but ECI didn’t mount another deep drive. Davis Johnson passed for 100 yards but was intercepted three times. ECI trailed 338-235 in total yards. Next: Friday at Statesboro (2-0) 6. (NR) Charlton County (1-0-1) Last week: Beat McIntosh County Academy 25-7. Charlton County held McIntosh County Academy to seven first downs, 180 yards rushing and 0-of-4 passing with two interceptions. Elijah Bryant rushed for 80 yards on 13 carries. AJ Glover was 6-of-10 passing for 61 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Berrien (2-0)

7. (NR) Mitchell County (2-0) Last week: Beat Hawkinsville 30-26. Jadarian Hudson was 11-of-17 passing for 221 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. King Grissom had seven receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Mitchell County beat then-No. 10 Seminole County in the opener. Mitchell County has won consecutive games against ranked teams for the first time since 1992, when the Eagles defeated Vidalia, Lovett and Washington County in the final three games of a 15-0 season. Next: Friday vs. Randolph-Clay (2-0) 8. (NR) Macon County (2-0) Last week: Beat Wilcox County 46-0. Kha’Madj Mitchell was 14-of-18 passing for 278 yards and four touchdowns. Ja’Marion Stewart had five receptions for 221 yards and three touchdowns. Noah Parker rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Next: Sept. 11 vs. Manchester (1-1) 9. (NR) Taylor County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Mount Zion (Carrollton) 35-7. Da’Kobie Henry rushed for 64 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Leland Holder was 3-of-5 passing for 157 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 32 yards. Ty’Quavion Pinkard caught a 70-yard TD pass. ZayQuan Dozier had 12 tackles and three tackles for loss. Tayor County is ranked for the first time since 2020. Next: Friday at Manchester (1-1) 10. (NR) Miller County (2-0) Last week: Beat Atkinson County 51-25. Jamarion Shephard rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns on five carries. Hezekiah Judkins was 11-of-22 passing for 140 yards. Kia’Londre Butler had five receptions for 60 yards. Miller County is in the rankings for the first time since 2009. Next: Friday vs. Clinch County (0-2) Out: No. 3 Wheeler County (1-1), No. 5 Early County (0-1), No. 8 Trion (1-1), No. 9 Irwin County (1-0), No. 10 Hawkinsville (1-1) Class 4A-2A Private 1. (1) Calvary Day (2-0)

Last week: Beat Jenkins 30-13. Zay Middleton rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. James Mobley was 10-of-15 passing for 162 yards and touchdowns to three receivers. Next: Friday vs. St. Pius (1-1) 2. (3) Greater Atlanta Christian (2-0) Last week: Beat Calhoun 24-17. GAC ran off the final 7 minutes, 42 seconds of the game after Calhoun got within 24-17. Michael Miller was 16-of-22 passing for 203 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Zach Koons had six receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Pierce Wilson had 112 yards from scrimmage on 15 rushes and three receptions. Next: Sept. 11 at Prince Avenue Christian (1-0) 3. (4) Prince Avenue Christian (1-0) Last week: Off. Next: Sept. 11 vs. Greater Atlanta Christian (2-0)

4. (2) Hebron Christian (1-1) Last week: Lost to Benedictine 48-17. Hebron Christian trailed 28-3 at halftime against a Top 10 Class 5A opponent and never got back in the game. Michael Kyles Jr. had five receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown. Hebron Christian’s 11-game winning streak overall and 17-game streak against Georgia opponents ended. Next: Friday vs. Blessed Trinity (2-0) 5. (7) Holy Innocents’ (2-0) Last week: Beat Athens Academy 47-0. Ryan Woods was 6-of-12 passing for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Brayden Bailey had four receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a 5-yard run. Next: Friday vs. Mount Vernon (2-0) 6. (10) Lovett (2-0)

Last week: Beat Pace Academy 44-14. Sam Abney rushed for 79 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries and was 6-of-10 passing for 91 yards and a touchdown. Knox Thomason rushed for 125 yards on 11 carries and caught two passes for 24 yards. Cade McKenzie’s 53-yard interception return gave Lovett a 34-0 lead with 1:53 left in the first half. Next: Friday vs. Fellowship Christian (1-0) 7. (5) Savannah Christian (1-1) Last week: Lost to Bethesda Academy 32-28. Savannah Christian led 14-0 in the first half and 28-16 in the third quarter but failed to hold on against a Savannah team that is the defending Class 2A champion in the South Carolina Independent School Association. Bethesda led 466-302 in total yards. Caden Godbee was 11-of-21 passing for 170 yards and two touchdowns for Savannah Christian. Next: Friday at Glynn Academy (0-2) 8. (6) Aquinas (2-0) Last week: Beat Washington-Wilkes 28-14. Aquinas tied the game 14-14 with 11:50 left. Julius Moretta-Snell recovered Jones Rhodes’ ensuing onside kick, turning the game in Aquinas’ favor for good. Elijah Hutchinson rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and had a team-leading five solo tackles and two tackles for loss. Turner Stevenson was 10-of-13 passing for 135 yards and two touchdowns, both to Joseph Lambert. Whit Hankinson had three tackles for loss. Next: Friday at Lincoln County (1-1)