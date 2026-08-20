How Georgia teams fared against out-of-state opponents

The GHSA logo is shown at mid field before the GHSA Class 2A State Championship game between Burke County and Carver-Columbus at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, December 17, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Georgia High School Association schools play numerous games against out-of-state competition. GHSF Daily will track the scores of those games each week to see how Georgia fares against the rest of the nation.

Total – 0-0

Vs. Alabama – 0-0

Vs. England – 0-0

Vs. Florida – 0-0

Vs. North Carolina – 0-0

Vs. South Carolina – 0-0

Vs. Tennessee – 0-0

This week’s games

Marietta at NFL Academy, England (Thu.)

Charlton Co. at West Nassau, Fla.

Clay-Chalkville, Ala. at Creekside

Copper Basin, Tenn. at Towers

Haralson Co. at Sardis, Ala.

Hayesville, N.C. at Towns Co.

Lakeside, Evans at Aiken, S.C.