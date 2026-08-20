How Georgia teams fared against out-of-state opponents

Georgia High School Association schools play numerous games against out-of-state competition. GHSF Daily will track the scores of those games each week to see how Georgia fares against the rest of the nation.
Total – 0-0
Vs. Alabama – 0-0
Vs. England – 0-0
Vs. Florida – 0-0
Vs. North Carolina – 0-0
Vs. South Carolina – 0-0
Vs. Tennessee – 0-0
This week’s games
Marietta at NFL Academy, England (Thu.)
Charlton Co. at West Nassau, Fla.
Clay-Chalkville, Ala. at Creekside
Copper Basin, Tenn. at Towers
Haralson Co. at Sardis, Ala.
Hayesville, N.C. at Towns Co.
Lakeside, Evans at Aiken, S.C.