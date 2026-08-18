This school has won 21 games more in 6 seasons than it did the previous 10

Then-LaGrange quarterback Dylan Barber is under pressure during a 2024 game. LaGrange is 55-20 since 2020 after going 34-72 the 10 seasons before that. (Jason Getz/AJC)

It appears the Grangers are back, after a slow start to the 21st century.

It appears the Grangers are back, after a slow start to the 21st century.

LaGrange won three state titles in the first decade of the 21st century, then struggled the next decade, even going winless in 2017.

It appears the Grangers are back. They’ve won 21 more games in the past six seasons than they did the previous 10, the biggest improvement of any GHSA school.

LaGrange is starting this season ranked No. 8 in Class 5A. They are 55-20 since 2020, all under coach Matt Napier, brother of former Florida coach Billy Napier.

Forty GHSA schools have already won more games 2020-25 than 2010-19.

Below are the 40 schools with their net victory improvement and their W-L record since 2020.