Grayson head coach Greg Carswell watches his Rams play against North Gwinnett during the first half of the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

COMPOSITE RANKINGS Grayson remains in top 10 despite season-opening loss to North Gwinnett

Grayson dropped out of the AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily rankings after losing to North Gwinnett last week but remained in the top 10 of the Composite rankings.

North Gwinnett, Brookwood and Roswell moved up after the limited four-game schedule of the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here’s a look at Georgia’s teams ranked on a consensus of six polls (AJC — Atlanta Journal-Constitution/GHSF Daily; ITG — ITG Next; SC — Score Atlanta; 680 — 680 The Fan; CG — Coach Georgia; MW — Maxwell Ratings).