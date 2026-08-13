The 45 GHSA football teams that moved down in class averaged 3.1 wins

Forty-five football-playing schools are playing down in classification from the previous cycle. This list accounts for the Georgia High School Association’s renaming of the classes. GHSA classes are now 7A through A instead of 6A through A Division II.
For example, Tift County is still in Class 6A, but 6A is now the second-highest class, not the highest. These 45 are getting needed relief. They averaged just 3.1 victories in 2025.
There are some good teams here, too, such as Westside of Augusta (10-2 last season) and Sprayberry (9-2).
Class 6A
- Alpharetta
- Chapel Hill
- Grovetown
- Heritage (Conyers)
- Meadowcreek
- Mountain View
- Osborne
- South Cobb
- Tift County