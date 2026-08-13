The 45 GHSA football teams that moved down in class averaged 3.1 wins

Sprayberry defensive back Jorden Edmonds (right) breaks up a pass during a 2025 playoff game. Sprayberry was playing in Class 5A, the second from the top, last season. Class 5A is now third-highest classification, meaning Sprayberry effectively moved down in class. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

Westside of Augusta and Sprayberry are successful 2025 teams now playing a class below, but most struggled last season.

Westside of Augusta and Sprayberry are successful 2025 teams now playing a class below, but most struggled last season.

Forty-five football-playing schools are playing down in classification from the previous cycle. This list accounts for the Georgia High School Association’s renaming of the classes. GHSA classes are now 7A through A instead of 6A through A Division II.

For example, Tift County is still in Class 6A, but 6A is now the second-highest class, not the highest. These 45 are getting needed relief. They averaged just 3.1 victories in 2025.

There are some good teams here, too, such as Westside of Augusta (10-2 last season) and Sprayberry (9-2).

Class 6A