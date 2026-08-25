Toombs County named Team of the Week for Week 1

Toombs County won its first state championship two years ago in Class A Division I and made the final again last season.
Now in Class 3A, Toombs is stepping into a new world. Any question as to the Bulldogs’ ability to play at that or most any level was dismissed last week when they defeated Benedictine, then ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, 58-21.
It was perhaps the most impressive victory in program history, marking just the second time Toombs has beaten a Top 10 team from a higher class. The other came against Rome, a 33-29 victory in 2024.