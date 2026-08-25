Toombs County named Team of the Week for Week 1

Toombs County won the Class A Division I state championship in 2024 and made it to the state title game in 2025 (pictured). This season the Bulldogs moved up to Class 3A. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

The Bulldogs jump up to Class 3A and start with a rout of the No. 2 team in 5A.

The Bulldogs jump up to Class 3A and start with a rout of the No. 2 team in 5A.

Toombs County won its first state championship two years ago in Class A Division I and made the final again last season.

Now in Class 3A, Toombs is stepping into a new world. Any question as to the Bulldogs’ ability to play at that or most any level was dismissed last week when they defeated Benedictine, then ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, 58-21.

It was perhaps the most impressive victory in program history, marking just the second time Toombs has beaten a Top 10 team from a higher class. The other came against Rome, a 33-29 victory in 2024.