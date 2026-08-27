AJC Varsity GHSA’s new football coordinator names his two biggest fears Jasper Jewell had been athletic director for Atlanta Public Schools for 14 years and is a former head football coach at Stone Mountain and Miller Grove. The GHSA logo is shown at mid field before the GHSA Class 2A State Championship game between Burke County and Carver-Columbus at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 17 minutes ago Share

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is GHSA associate director and football supervisor Jasper Jewell, who has been on the job since April. Jewell retired from a 30-year career in education in 2023. He had been athletic director for Atlanta Public Schools for 14 years and is a former head football coach at Stone Mountain and Miller Grove. Jewell is a member of the Georgia Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame. 1. What are the things that you do in your role as GHSA football coordinator? “Once the game schedules are completed March 1 for the upcoming year, I start the process of assigning officials associations to the home teams. I also meet with the officials and go over rules and regulations that have changed or come down from the National Federation. The officials go through our officials camps. There are about seven across the state. We just completed our last camp last week at Starr’s Mill High School.

“Then if football coaches contact me about a problem, I’ll provide guidance. One of the biggest times of the year is during the summer months with the heat and humidity. I send letters to the principals, district athletic directors, school athletic directors and the head coaches, making sure they know the heat and humidity rules and have their wet bulbs and trainers on site to deal with those situations. We have to make sure kids are acclimated to the heat and ensure their safety. “It’s a full-scale job that keeps me busy, and most especially on Monday mornings, when I have officials reports (from all the football games) from the weekend. I go through and see which ones need to be assessed and which ones need warning letters or fines.” 2. What are the most difficult problems you have to deal with, or what is your biggest fear? “I have two big fears. One is the fear of having a catastrophic weather event. We pray to the good lord we don’t get caught with something like a hurricane because it throws off the schedule tremendously. We have more than 400 schools, and we have to look at rescheduling so many games when we have catastrophic weather. Two is the overall shortage of officials. It’s a nationwide shortage. While we understand it’s our job to make sure officials are doing everything they can to call games fairly and justly, at the same time we have to be considerate and work with our officials because there is a shortage.”

Note: As contractors, football officials choose the dates they are available to work. With the shortage, football associations sometimes do not have enough officials to cover all their assigned Friday games. To solve the problem, some Friday games are occasionally moved to Thursdays or Saturdays.