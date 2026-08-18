A look at the 31 GHSA football coaches nearing win milestones

Buford head coach Bryant Appling hugs a player as they celebrate their 28-21 win against Carrollton in the Class 6A GHSA football championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Several state champion Georgia high school football coaches could win their 100th, 150th, 200th or 250th game this season.

Several state champion Georgia high school football coaches could win their 100th, 150th, 200th or 250th game this season.

Coaches nearing win milestones

There are 31 Georgia high school football coaches who could hit significant career win milestones this season.

Blessed Trinity coach Ed Dudley, entering his 33rd season as a head coach, is nine wins shy of 250 for his career. The Titans have won at least nine games every season under Dudley.

Longtime Georgia coaches Johnny White (Douglas County), Dondrial Pinkins (Jasper County) and Preston Poag (North Murray) can all hit 100 career wins in Week 1. White and Pinkins would do so in dramatic fashion, too — Douglas County’s first game is a Saturday night clash with Newton (Aug. 22), and Jasper County’s first game will also be Pinkins’ first with his new team.