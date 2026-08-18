LIST

A look at the 31 GHSA football coaches nearing win milestones

Several state champion Georgia high school football coaches could win their 100th, 150th, 200th or 250th game this season.
Buford head coach Bryant Appling hugs a player as they celebrate their 28-21 win against Carrollton in the Class 6A GHSA football championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Buford head coach Bryant Appling hugs a player as they celebrate their 28-21 win against Carrollton in the Class 6A GHSA football championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
52 minutes ago

Coaches nearing win milestones

There are 31 Georgia high school football coaches who could hit significant career win milestones this season.

Blessed Trinity coach Ed Dudley, entering his 33rd season as a head coach, is nine wins shy of 250 for his career. The Titans have won at least nine games every season under Dudley.

Longtime Georgia coaches Johnny White (Douglas County), Dondrial Pinkins (Jasper County) and Preston Poag (North Murray) can all hit 100 career wins in Week 1. White and Pinkins would do so in dramatic fashion, too — Douglas County’s first game is a Saturday night clash with Newton (Aug. 22), and Jasper County’s first game will also be Pinkins’ first with his new team.

Nearing 200 career wins are Benedictine coach Danny Britt (196), Metter coach Lee Shaw (195), Callaway coach Pete Wiggins (195) and Burke County coach Franklin Stephens (195).

Here’s a look at all 31 GHSA football coaches that could hit a milestone of career wins this year. All coaches within 15 wins of the next milestone are listed below.

250

Ed Dudley, Blessed Trinity: 241

200

Danny Britt, Benedictine: 196

Lee Shaw, Metter: 195

Pete Wiggins, Callaway: 195

Franklin Stephens, Burke County: 195

Travis Noland, Jefferson: 188

Shane Queen, North Cobb: 187

150

Bradley Warren, McIntosh County Academy: 149

John Hunt, Woodward Academy: 149

James Teter, Sequoyah: 148

Tim Hardy, Greater Atlanta Christian: 145

Jesse Hicks, East Laurens: 139

100

Johnny White, Douglas County: 99

Dondrial Pinkins, Jasper County: 99

Preston Poag, North Murray: 99

Jeff Littleton, Tift County: 96

Tanner Glisson, Troup: 96

Jared Zito, South Paulding: 95

Thomas Smith, Wheeler County: 95

John Ford, Effingham County: 95

Heath Webb, Lumpkin County: 94

Sean Calhoun, Colquitt County: 94

Winston Gordon, Hapeville Charter: 94

Matt Lezotte, Richmond Hill: 92

Stanley Pritchett, Douglass: 92

Scott Roberts, Wayne County: 92

Tucker Pruitt, Camden County: 90

Frank Killingsworth, Early County: 90

Bryant Appling, Buford: 90

Tyler Aurandt, North Oconee: 87

Adam Carter, Lowndes: 85