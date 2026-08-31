24 new coaches get first wins, several as big underdogs

Twenty-three GHSA football coaches got their first victories at their new schools last week. (Branden Camp for the AJC 2017)

Correction This story has been updated to remove an incorrect win total for Dondrial Pinkins.

Twenty-four GHSA football coaches got their first victories at their new schools last week, several as huge underdogs.

One of the more notable came from Jasper County’s Dondrial Pinkins, whose team beat then-No. 10 Mary Persons of Class 4A 32-14 as a 14-point underdog, according to the Maxwell Ratings projections.

Others who were underdogs of 12 or more points include Mark Buchanan of King’s Ridge Christian (against Westminster), Anthony Williams of Locust Grove (against Dutchtown), Jacob Nichols of West Forsyth (against Norcross) and Justin Pearce of Woodstock (against Cambridge).