24 new coaches get first wins, several as big underdogs

Correction
This story has been updated to remove an incorrect win total for Dondrial Pinkins.
Twenty-four GHSA football coaches got their first victories at their new schools last week, several as huge underdogs.
One of the more notable came from Jasper County’s Dondrial Pinkins, whose team beat then-No. 10 Mary Persons of Class 4A 32-14 as a 14-point underdog, according to the Maxwell Ratings projections.
Others who were underdogs of 12 or more points include Mark Buchanan of King’s Ridge Christian (against Westminster), Anthony Williams of Locust Grove (against Dutchtown), Jacob Nichols of West Forsyth (against Norcross) and Justin Pearce of Woodstock (against Cambridge).
- Apalachee: Chuck Kenyon
- Appling County: J.D. Sellers
- Bowdon: Jamie Abrams
- Brantley County: Matt Hickox
- Brunswick: Byron Slack
- Charlton County: Brandon Byram
- Jasper County: Dondrial Pinkins
- King’s Ridge Christian: Mark Buchanan
- Locust Grove: Anthony Williams
- Lovejoy: Jabari Wilder
- McDonough: Joe Dupree
- Redan: Ronald Lewis
- Riverdale: Marcus McKinney
- Rockmart: Richard Fendley
- South Atlanta: Keith Whatley
- Southeast Bulloch: Jason Anthony
- St. Pius: Adam Pullen
- Swainsboro: Dwight Smith
- Terrell County: Art Anderson
- Twiggs County: Ashley Harden
- Walker: Alec Lemon
- West Forsyth: Jacob Nichols
- Westside (Macon): James Harris
- Woodstock: Justin Pearce