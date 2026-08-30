23 new coaches get first wins; one gets No. 100 of his career

Twenty-three GHSA football coaches got their first victories at their new schools last week. (Branden Camp for the AJC 2017)

Dondrial Pinkins got his first victory at Jasper County, 100th overall, as a 14-point underdog.

Dondrial Pinkins got his first victory at Jasper County, 100th overall, as a 14-point underdog.

First wins at new schools

Twenty-three GHSA football coaches got their first victories at their new schools last week.

For Jasper County’s Dondrial Pinkins, the 32-14 victory over then-No. 10 Mary Persons of Class 4A marked the coach’s 100th career victory. Jasper County was a 14-point underdog, according to the Maxwell Ratings.

Pinkins formerly coached at alma mater Mitchell County and Pelham.

Several other new coaches got their first wins in significant upsets.

Those who won as underdogs of 12 or more points include Mark Buchanan of King’s Ridge Christian (against Westminster), Anthony Williams of Locust Grove (against Dutchtown), Jacob Nichols of West Forsyth (against Norcross) and Justin Pearce of Woodstock (against Cambridge).