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These 26 Georgia teams are averaging 10 or more wins per season since 2020

Buford led GHSA in wins the last two decades, and holds the lead through five years of this one as well.
The lights turn from white to green as Buford celebrates the start of the fourth quarter during their game against Milton at Phillips Beard Stadium, Thursday, August, 14, 2025, in Buford, Ga. This was the first game at Buford’s new city-owned 10,000-seat, $62 million stadium. (Jason Getz/AJC)
The lights turn from white to green as Buford celebrates the start of the fourth quarter during their game against Milton at Phillips Beard Stadium, Thursday, August, 14, 2025, in Buford, Ga. This was the first game at Buford’s new city-owned 10,000-seat, $62 million stadium. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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Twenty-six schools have averaged 10 victories per season since 2020.

No surprise at the top: Buford leads with 76 wins. The Wolves also led in 2000-09 (139 wins) and 2010-19 (131 wins).

Just short: Colquitt County, Rome and Woodward Academy, all with 59 wins.

*GIAA