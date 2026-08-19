These 26 Georgia teams are averaging 10 or more wins per season since 2020

Twenty-six schools have averaged 10 victories per season since 2020.
No surprise at the top: Buford leads with 76 wins. The Wolves also led in 2000-09 (139 wins) and 2010-19 (131 wins).
- 76 - Buford
- 74 - Carrollton
- 73 - Hughes
- 72 - Prince Avenue Christian
- 71 - Cartersville
- 71 - Carver (Columbus)
- 71 - Grayson
- 71 - Marist
- 70 - Bowdon
- 70 - Milton
- 70 - Pierce County
- 69 - Fitzgerald
- 67 - Calvary Day
- 67 - North Oconee
- 66 - Benedictine
- 66 - Creekside
- 66 - Jefferson
- 62 - Fellowship Christian
- 62 - John Milledge Academy*
- 62 - Lee County
- 62 - Rockmart
- 62 - Roswell
- 62 - Thomas County Central
- 62 - Thomson
- 60 - Rabun County
- 60 - Warner Robins