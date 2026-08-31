Sandy Creek’s sweep of 7A powers earns it AJC Varsity Team of the Week

Sandy Creek coach Darius Smiley didn’t go looking to play Class 7A powers this season. He just couldn’t find enough local rivals or schools Sandy Creek’s size that wanted to play the 2025 Class 3A champions.
That’s how the Patriots wound up with No. 3 Grayson and No. 4 Douglas County (preseason rankings) on their schedule.
“It could be a bloodbath, or it could be close,” Smiley said during the offseason. “But we feel like our staff and kids are good enough to match up with some of the bigger schools. It’s a chance to test our skills on a bigger stage outside of the state championship game. It’s something our kids wanted.”
Be careful what you want, because you just may get it — and win it.
Sandy Creek defeated Douglas County 21-0 last week. JT Austin, with four tackles for loss, led a defense that held Douglas County to fewer than 100 yards total offense. The Tigers had not been shut out in a regular-season game since 2018.
Sandy Creek beat Grayson, a team with more than twice Sandy Creek’s enrollment, 21-13 in the opener. The Patriots had not had a comparable victory over a bigger program since defeating Archer in 2014, the year Archer reached the championship game in the highest class.
Sandy Creek is the AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Team of the Week. The award, sponsored by BSN Sports and Siemens, will be presented to the team this week at the school.