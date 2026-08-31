Sandy Creek’s sweep of 7A powers earns it AJC Varsity Team of the Week

Sandy Creek head coach Darius Smiley addresses the team after the Patriots won 21-0 against Douglas County on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)

Sandy Creek beat Grayson, a team with more than twice the Patriots’ enrollment, 21-13 in its season opener.

Sandy Creek beat Grayson, a team with more than twice the Patriots’ enrollment, 21-13 in its season opener.

Sandy Creek coach Darius Smiley didn’t go looking to play Class 7A powers this season. He just couldn’t find enough local rivals or schools Sandy Creek’s size that wanted to play the 2025 Class 3A champions.

That’s how the Patriots wound up with No. 3 Grayson and No. 4 Douglas County (preseason rankings) on their schedule.

“It could be a bloodbath, or it could be close,” Smiley said during the offseason. “But we feel like our staff and kids are good enough to match up with some of the bigger schools. It’s a chance to test our skills on a bigger stage outside of the state championship game. It’s something our kids wanted.”