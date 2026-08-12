Georgia high school football is back — and earlier than ever before

North Gwinnett will play Grayson at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in a showdown between Georgia power programs. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

The first four games of the 2026 GHSA football season will kick off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday.

The first four games of the 2026 GHSA football season will kick off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday.

High school football returns to Georgia before almost every other state this year.

The GHSA season is set to kick off on Wednesday, the earliest start in its history. The only state to start before Georgia this season was Hawaii.

The annual Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic will kick off sooner than usual to accommodate booking conflicts with Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The early start could offer Georgia high school football a new level of visibility, as no other states will play games on Wednesday.

“I think for the whole country, people are going to be watching this,” said I.J. Rosenberg, president of Score Atlanta, which runs and organizes the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic. “Fans have a way of finding broadcasts across the country that they want to watch, and now that you’re able to do that, I’m really excited to see.”