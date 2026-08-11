Winningest football programs this decade by each GHSA classification

Most victories this decade
These are the football programs in each playoff classification that have the most victories this decade.
Class 7A
- 76-7: Buford
- 74-9: Carrollton
- 71-12: Grayson
- 59-13: Colquitt County
- 56-18: Mill Creek
- 56-20: North Gwinnett
- 55-16: North Cobb
- 53-24: Collins Hill
- 53-24: Walton
- 52-21: Norcross
Class 6A
- 73-10: Hughes
- 70-13: Milton
- 66-14: Creekside
- 62-15: Roswell
- 62-15: Thomas County Central
- 62-16: Lee County
- 59-16: Rome
- 59-18: Woodward Academy
- 58-19: Coffee
- 55-15: Brunswick
- 55-20: Gainesville
Class 5A
- 71-8: Cartersville
- 71-10: Marist
- 67-13: North Oconee
- 66-13: Jefferson
- 66-16: Benedictine
- 60-20: Warner Robins
- 56-17: Ware County
- 55-20: LaGrange
- 54-22: Perry
- 52-20: Cedartown
Class 4A
- 57-21: Calhoun
- 56-14: Sandy Creek
- 50-20: Troup
- 50-21: Peach County
- 50-25: Oconee County
- 47-20: Stephenson
- 47-23: Monroe Area
- 45-23: Cherokee Bluff
- 44-24: Cairo
- 44-25: North Hall