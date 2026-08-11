LIST

Winningest football programs this decade by each GHSA classification

Buford, Carrollton have most wins of any classification.
Hughes running back Qwantavius Wiggins runs for a touchdown against Gainesville during their state quarterfinal playoff game on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Fairburn. Hughes has more victories (73) this decade than any other Class 6A football program. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
Hughes running back Qwantavius Wiggins runs for a touchdown against Gainesville during their state quarterfinal playoff game on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Fairburn. Hughes has more victories (73) this decade than any other Class 6A football program. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
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Most victories this decade

These are the football programs in each playoff classification that have the most victories this decade.

Class 7A

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A

Class 4A-2A Private