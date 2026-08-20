Live UpdatesAugust 20, 2026, 4:00 PM

Georgia high school football live updates: Scores, upsets and more from Week 1

Follow along for statewide coverage of Georgia high school football’s return in 2026.

Clarke Central quarterback Kenneth Bryant III (center) carries the ball for a short gain against Pebblebrook on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, during the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic game at Kell. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Clarke Central quarterback Kenneth Bryant III (center) carries the ball for a short gain against Pebblebrook on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, during the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic game at Kell. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Week 1 is full of national showdowns and nonregion rivalries. Follow below for highlights, scores and upsets from games across Georgia high school football this weekend.

Live scores can be found on the AJC Varsity scoreboard.

If you would like to submit something for the live updates, email jack.leo@ajc.com, tag @TheLeoReport on X or tag @AJCVarsity on Instagram.

AJC
8 minutes ago
Jack Leo

Georgia HS football Thursday night schedule: Week 1

Here is Thursday night's Georgia high school football schedule. 

Most notable is Blessed Trinity's matchup with Decatur, which will televise Georgia's No. 1 senior prospect, DJ Jacobs, and his younger brother, 4-star junior Dawson Jacobs. 

Marietta will also kick off its season in Loughborough, England, against the NFL's talent development school, the NFL Academy. Read more about that matchup below.

Ex-UGA WR now head of UK-based NFL Academy, which opens season vs. Marietta

Georgia's top-ranked small private school, Calvary Day, opens its season at Glynn Academy. Check out the full list.

  • Decatur at Blessed Trinity
  • Marietta at NFL Academy
  • Calvary Day at Glynn Academy
  • Dunwoody vs. Centennial (at Blessed Trinity)
  • Gordon Central at Southeast Whitfield
  • Ringgold at Lakeview-Fort Olgethorpe
  • Lakeside-Evans at Aiken (S.C.)
  • Baker County at Westwood
  • Burke County at Greenbrier
  • Landmark Christian at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
  • Therrell at Stone Mountain
  • Clarkston at Druid Hills
  • Drew at Riverdale
  • B.E.S.T. Academy at Utopian Academy