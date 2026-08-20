Georgia high school football live updates: Scores, upsets and more from Week 1

Georgia HS football Thursday night schedule: Week 1
Here is Thursday night's Georgia high school football schedule.
Most notable is Blessed Trinity's matchup with Decatur, which will televise Georgia's No. 1 senior prospect, DJ Jacobs, and his younger brother, 4-star junior Dawson Jacobs.
Marietta will also kick off its season in Loughborough, England, against the NFL's talent development school, the NFL Academy. Read more about that matchup below.
Ex-UGA WR now head of UK-based NFL Academy, which opens season vs. Marietta
Georgia's top-ranked small private school, Calvary Day, opens its season at Glynn Academy. Check out the full list.
- Decatur at Blessed Trinity
- Marietta at NFL Academy
- Calvary Day at Glynn Academy
- Dunwoody vs. Centennial (at Blessed Trinity)
- Gordon Central at Southeast Whitfield
- Ringgold at Lakeview-Fort Olgethorpe
- Lakeside-Evans at Aiken (S.C.)
- Baker County at Westwood
- Burke County at Greenbrier
- Landmark Christian at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
- Therrell at Stone Mountain
- Clarkston at Druid Hills
- Drew at Riverdale
- B.E.S.T. Academy at Utopian Academy