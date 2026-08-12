The Cork Kell Classic football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the official start of Georgia's high school football season. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC/2025)

IN THE NEWS Georgia football kicks off with Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic doubleheader

The Georgia football season begins Wednesday with a Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic doubleheader at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

South Gwinnett and Lanier play the opener at 5 p.m., and No. 3 Grayson will play No. 5 North Gwinnett in a Class 7A game at 8 p.m.

South Gwinnett and Lanier have never played each other, but their coaches have known each other since their childhood.

South Gwinnett’s Bryan Lamar was a senior defensive end on Tucker’s 1998 team. Lanier’s Tyler Maloof was a ball boy on that team, which was coached by his father, Keith Maloof.

North Gwinnett and Grayson, schools on opposite sides of their county, haven’t played since 2017, during North Gwinnett’s state championship playoff run. They’ve won more games than any other Gwinnett County Schools program since then.