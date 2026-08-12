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Georgia football kicks off with Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic doubleheader

The Cork Kell Classic football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the official start of Georgia's high school football season. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC/2025)
The Cork Kell Classic football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the official start of Georgia's high school football season. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC/2025)
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4 hours ago

The Georgia football season begins Wednesday with a Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic doubleheader at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

South Gwinnett and Lanier play the opener at 5 p.m., and No. 3 Grayson will play No. 5 North Gwinnett in a Class 7A game at 8 p.m.

South Gwinnett and Lanier have never played each other, but their coaches have known each other since their childhood.

South Gwinnett’s Bryan Lamar was a senior defensive end on Tucker’s 1998 team. Lanier’s Tyler Maloof was a ball boy on that team, which was coached by his father, Keith Maloof.

North Gwinnett and Grayson, schools on opposite sides of their county, haven’t played since 2017, during North Gwinnett’s state championship playoff run. They’ve won more games than any other Gwinnett County Schools program since then.

The Corky Kell games will continue Thursday with Cambridge vs. Brookwood and Walton vs. Roswell. All Corky Kell games will be televised by Atlanta News First and Peachtree Sports Network and can be viewed online at the NFHS Network.

Most Georgia teams will open next week. The Georgia High School Association gave the Corky Kell permission to start a week earlier to accommodate the availability of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.