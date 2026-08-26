Georgia counties with most 3-star recruits or higher per capita since 2001

In this AJC file photo, the Clinch County football team runs onto the field before its game against Savannah Christian in the Class A final Saturday afternoon at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga., Dec. 11, 2010. (Jason Getz/AJC)

In July, AJC Varsity compiled a list of the Georgia counties with the most consensus 3-, 4- and 5-star recruits per capita. To compile the rankings, the AJC researched 247Sports’ annual lists of consensus 3-star prospects and higher dating to 2001. There are 8,365 of those from Georgia, or about 300 per year. For population, the AJC used each county’s average from 2000, 2010 and 2020 census data. Clinch County came out on top. Below shows the top prospects per capita, the county, the total number of prospects and the population used.

Counties with most top recruits per capita

Per capita / county / prospects / population