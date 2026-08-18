AJC Varsity ‘He bet on himself’: Former North Oconee QB earns ACC scholarship Former North Oconee ATH Max Wilson was put on scholarship this past weekend at Clemson. A football helmet sits on the field at North Oconee High School in Bogart, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

By Hunter DeLauder 1 hour ago Share

A heartfelt moment was shared inside Clemson’s football facility this past weekend when former North Oconee two-way standout Max Wilson was put on scholarship. Clemson football posted a video on X in which Wilson, who walked on for the Tigers, informed his parents that he had just been awarded a scholarship. An emotional moment was then shown between the three of them, as well as players coming up to congratulate him afterwards. “I don’t think anyone in our program was surprised by the news this past weekend,” said North Oconee coach Tyler Aurandt. “Max has always been a kid that just puts his head down and goes to work. He is extremely intelligent and understand the game. I think the one thing that has always stood out to me is his toughness. The kid is tough as nails.”

The junior from Bogart walked on prior to the 2025 season and made one appearance for the Tigers against Furman on Nov. 22. There, Wilson played five offensive snaps at running back, alongside being selected to the ACC Honor Roll. During his North Oconee days, Wilson played quarterback and defensive back for the Titans, capping off his time there with a notable senior campaign. During the 2023-24 season, Wilson earned Region 8-4A Offensive Player of the Year honors after totaling 2,338 total yards — 1337 passing, 918 rushing, 83 receiving — 33 total touchdowns — 17 passing, 16 rushing — a 68.8% completion percentage and one interception playing safety. He helped lead the Titans’ offense to an average of 44.3 points per game that year. Wilson’s efforts helped lead North Oconee to a 12-1 season, with its only loss being to Benedictine 48-26 in the state quarterfinals.

“It was only a matter of time before he began to leave his mark and create a new legacy at Clemson,” Aurandt said. “He knew what he was up against when he made the decision to walk on at Clemson and he bet on himself, like he always has, and it’s paying off. He’s not afraid of a challenge and we couldn’t be more excited and happy for him and his family. This is confirmation that he’s in the right place and this will only motivate him even more.”