Every GHSA football team’s opening-game record since 2000

Cole Crawford, a Georgia Power 100 player, will lead Cartersville in the Purple Hurricanes' opener this weekend against Hiram. Cartersville has won 14 straight opening games. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation 2025)

Class 7A No. 1 Buford has lost recent openers to Milton (2024) and North Cobb (2020) and faces a tough test this week at home against 6A No. 2 Gainesville.

Class 7A No. 1 Buford has lost recent openers to Milton (2024) and North Cobb (2020) and faces a tough test this week at home against 6A No. 2 Gainesville.

Buford and Cartersville, both coincidentally ranked No. 1 in their classes, share the best opening-game record since 2000, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Both are 23-3 since 2000.

Cartersville, No. 1 in Class 5A, has won 14 straight openers and will play at Hiram this week. The most recent team to beat the Purple Hurricanes in an opening game was Pepperell in 2011.

Buford, No. 1 in Class 7A, has lost recent openers to Milton (2024) and North Cobb (2020) and faces a tough test this week at home against No. 2 Gainesville of Class 6A.