Every GHSA football team’s opening-game record since 2000

Buford and Cartersville, both coincidentally ranked No. 1 in their classes, share the best opening-game record since 2000, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Both are 23-3 since 2000.
Cartersville, No. 1 in Class 5A, has won 14 straight openers and will play at Hiram this week. The most recent team to beat the Purple Hurricanes in an opening game was Pepperell in 2011.
Buford, No. 1 in Class 7A, has lost recent openers to Milton (2024) and North Cobb (2020) and faces a tough test this week at home against No. 2 Gainesville of Class 6A.
Discovery is 0-10 all time in openers and hopes to break the drought in a home game Friday against Mountain View.
- 23-3 — Cartersville
- 23-3 — Buford
- 22-4 — Athens Academy
- 22-4 — Carver (Columbus)
- 22-4 — Northside (Warner Robins)
- 22-4 — Colquitt County
- 21-5 — Westside (Macon)
- 21-5 — Calhoun
- 21-5 — Eastside
- 21-5 — Camden County
- 20-5-1 — Fitzgerald
- 20-5 — Blessed Trinity
- 20-6 — Charlton County
- 20-6 — Thomson
- 20-6 — Union County
- 20-6 — Stephenson
- 20-6 — Ware County
- 20-6 — Lee County
- 20-6 — Lowndes
- 19-6-1 — Sandy Creek
- 19-6-1 — Jonesboro
- 19-6-1 — Coffee
- 19-7 — Calvary Day
- 19-7 — Commerce
- 19-7 — Wesleyan
- 19-7 — Stephens County
- 19-7 — Peach County
- 19-7 — Upson-Lee
- 19-7 — Marist
- 19-7 — Creekside
- 19-7 — Richmond Hill
- 19-7 — Norcross
- 19-8 — Roswell
- 18-7-1 — Jefferson
- 18-7-1 — Glynn Academy
- 18-8 — Trion
- 18-8 — Dodge County
- 18-8 — Darlington
- 18-8 — Burke County
- 18-8 — Mary Persons
- 18-8 — Northwest Whitfield
- 18-8 — Tucker
- 18-8 — Griffin
- 18-8 — Lovejoy
- 18-8 — Chamblee
- 18-8 — Milton
- 18-8 — Thomas County Central
- 18-8 — Etowah
- 18-8 — Valdosta
- 18-9 — Grayson
- 17-5 — Fellowship Christian
- 17-8-1 — Vidalia
- 17-9 — Johnson County
- 17-9 — Lincoln County
- 17-9 — Metter
- 17-9 — Fannin County
- 17-9 — Jeff Davis
- 17-9 — Toombs County
- 17-9 — Riverdale
- 17-9 — Greater Atlanta Christian
- 17-9 — North Hall
- 17-9 — Pickens
- 17-9 — Evans
- 17-9 — Tift County
- 17-9 — East Coweta
- 17-9 — Harrison
- 17-9 — Carrollton
- 17-9 — Newton
- 16-7 — Kell
- 16-7 — Northside (Columbus)
- 16-8 — Putnam County
- 16-9-1 — Savannah Christian
- 16-10 — Clinch County
- 16-10 — Wilcox County
- 16-10 — Mount Zion (Carrollton)
- 16-10 — Eagle’s Landing Christian
- 16-10 — Dublin
- 16-10 — Temple
- 16-10 — Elbert County
- 16-10 — Morgan County
- 16-10 — Hardaway
- 16-10 — Troup
- 16-10 — Benedictine
- 16-10 — Cedartown
- 16-10 — Sequoyah
- 16-10 — Rome
- 16-10 — McIntosh
- 16-10 — Gainesville
- 16-10 — Jackson County
- 16-10 — Loganville
- 16-10 — South Forsyth
- 16-10 — North Atlanta
- 16-10 — Parkview
- 16-10 — Collins Hill
- 15-5 — Marion County
- 15-7 — Mill Creek
- 15-9 — Lamar County
- 15-10-1 — Washington County
- 15-10-1 — Baldwin
- 15-10-1 — Warner Robins
- 15-10-1 — Clarke Central
- 15-10-1 — Houston County
- 15-11 — Emanuel County Institute
- 15-11 — Lanier County
- 15-11 — Greenville
- 15-11 — Telfair County
- 15-11 — Bleckley County
- 15-11 — Bremen
- 15-11 — Screven County
- 15-11 — Beach
- 15-11 — Crisp County
- 15-11 — Pierce County
- 15-11 — Bainbridge
- 15-11 — Monroe
- 15-11 — Westminster
- 15-11 — Statesboro
- 15-11 — St. Pius
- 15-11 — Stockbridge
- 15-11 — Newnan
- 15-11 — Cedar Shoals
- 15-11 — Midtown
- 15-11 — Hiram
- 15-11 — North Cobb
- 15-11 — Central Gwinnett
- 15-12 — South Gwinnett
- 15-12 — North Gwinnett
- 14-5 — North Cobb Christian
- 14-6 — Creekview
- 14-7 — Prince Avenue Christian
- 14-10 — Hart County
- 14-10 — Flowery Branch
- 14-11-1 — Randolph-Clay
- 14-11-1 — Taylor County
- 14-11-1 — Swainsboro
- 14-11-1 — Adairsville
- 14-12 — Bowdon
- 14-12 — Jenkins County
- 14-12 — Manchester
- 14-12 — Wheeler County
- 14-12 — Warren County
- 14-12 — Brooks County
- 14-12 — Tattnall County
- 14-12 — Dawson County
- 14-12 — Oconee County
- 14-12 — Central (Carrollton)
- 14-12 — Druid Hills
- 14-12 — Mays
- 14-12 — Madison County
- 14-12 — Dalton
- 14-12 — Lassiter
- 14-12 — Lakeside (Atlanta)
- 14-12 — East Paulding
- 14-12 — Heritage (Conyers)
- 14-13 — Walton
- 13-5 — King’s Ridge Christian
- 13-7 — Ola
- 13-7 — Hillgrove
- 13-11 — M.L. King
- 13-12-1 — Greene County
- 13-12-1 — Social Circle
- 13-12-1 — Southwest
- 13-12-1 — Monroe Area
- 13-12-1 — Cass
- 13-12-1 — Rockdale County
- 13-13 — Pelham
- 13-13 — Hawkinsville
- 13-13 — Schley County
- 13-13 — Treutlen
- 13-13 — Cook
- 13-13 — Coosa
- 13-13 — Landmark Christian
- 13-13 — Heard County
- 13-13 — Rabun County
- 13-13 — Laney
- 13-13 — Northeast
- 13-13 — Ringgold
- 13-13 — Towers
- 13-13 — Cedar Grove
- 13-13 — McNair
- 13-13 — Pike County
- 13-13 — Cross Creek
- 13-13 — Callaway
- 13-13 — LaFayette
- 13-13 — Westover
- 13-13 — Cairo
- 13-13 — West Laurens
- 13-13 — Shaw
- 13-13 — Winder-Barrow
- 13-13 — Villa Rica
- 13-13 — Banneker
- 13-13 — Starr’s Mill
- 13-13 — Jones County
- 13-13 — Woodstock
- 13-13 — Woodward Academy
- 13-13 — Riverwood
- 13-13 — Northgate
- 13-13 — Campbell
- 13-13 — Cherokee
- 13-13 — Douglas County
- 12-6 — Mount Paran Christian
- 12-6 — Pace Academy
- 12-6 — North Paulding
- 12-7 — West Forsyth
- 12-8 — Holy Innocents’
- 12-10 — North Oconee
- 12-11 — Mount Pisgah Christian
- 12-12 — Early County
- 12-12 — Northview
- 12-13-1 — Washington-Wilkes
- 12-13-1 — Lakeside (Evans)
- 12-14 — Miller County
- 12-14 — Turner County
- 12-14 — Chattooga
- 12-14 — Aquinas
- 12-14 — Gordon Lee
- 12-14 — Jackson
- 12-14 — Carver (Atlanta)
- 12-14 — Lovett
- 12-14 — Lumpkin County
- 12-14 — Murray County
- 12-14 — Worth County
- 12-14 — North Clayton
- 12-14 — Dougherty
- 12-14 — Southwest DeKalb
- 12-14 — Union Grove
- 12-14 — South Cobb
- 12-14 — Decatur
- 12-14 — Effingham County
- 12-14 — Kennesaw Mountain
- 12-15 — Brookwood
- 11-6 — Hughes
- 11-7 — Heritage (Ringgold)
- 11-8 — Woodland (Stockbridge)
- 11-9-1 — Miller Grove
- 11-11 — Dutchtown
- 11-14-1 — McIntosh County Academy
- 11-14-1 — Redan
- 11-14-1 — Southeast Bulloch
- 11-14-1 — Harlem
- 11-15 — Mitchell County
- 11-15 — Seminole County
- 11-15 — Armuchee
- 11-15 — Josey
- 11-15 — Brantley County
- 11-15 — Haralson County
- 11-15 — Westside (Augusta)
- 11-15 — Gilmer
- 11-15 — East Hall
- 11-15 — Salem
- 11-15 — White County
- 11-15 — Perry
- 11-15 — Eagle’s Landing
- 11-15 — LaGrange
- 11-15 — Alexander
- 11-15 — South Effingham
- 11-15 — Brunswick
- 11-15 — Marietta
- 11-15 — McEachern
- 11-15 — Pebblebrook
- 11-15 — North Forsyth
- 11-15 — Westlake
- 11-15 — Dacula
- 10-5 — New Manchester
- 10-7 — Lanier
- 10-9 — Hebron Christian
- 10-10 — South Paulding
- 10-13 — Peachtree Ridge
- 10-14 — Irwin County
- 10-15-1 — Atkinson County
- 10-15-1 — Hancock Central
- 10-15-1 — Douglass
- 10-15-1 — Spalding
- 10-15-1 — Jenkins
- 10-15-1 — Wayne County
- 10-15 — Walker
- 10-16 — GMC Prep
- 10-16 — Dooly County
- 10-16 — Claxton
- 10-16 — Macon County
- 10-16 — Banks County
- 10-16 — Bryan County
- 10-16 — Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
- 10-16 — Dade County
- 10-16 — Model
- 10-16 — Thomasville
- 10-16 — Central (Macon)
- 10-16 — Therrell
- 10-16 — Rockmart
- 10-16 — Hephzibah
- 10-16 — Stone Mountain
- 10-16 — West Hall
- 10-16 — Liberty County
- 10-16 — Ridgeland
- 10-16 — Lithonia
- 10-16 — Centennial
- 10-16 — Harris County
- 10-16 — Apalachee
- 10-16 — Greenbrier
- 10-16 — Wheeler
- 10-16 — Forsyth Central
- 9-6 — B.E.S.T. Academy
- 9-11 — Sonoraville
- 9-13 — Sumter County
- 9-13 — Whitewater
- 9-13 — Alpharetta
- 9-15 — Whitefield Academy
- 9-16-1 — Portal
- 9-16-1 — East Laurens
- 9-16-1 — Richmond Academy
- 9-16-1 — Chapel Hill
- 9-17 — Crawford County
- 9-17 — Gordon Central
- 9-17 — Kendrick
- 9-17 — Columbus
- 9-17 — Woodland (Cartersville)
- 9-17 — Maynard Jackson
- 9-17 — Pope
- 9-17 — Dunwoody
- 9-17 — Bradwell Institute
- 9-17 — Duluth
- 9-17 — Berkmar
- 9-17 — Paulding County
- 8-9 — Arabia Mountain
- 8-9 — River Ridge
- 8-9 — Mountain View
- 8-9 — Lambert
- 8-11 — East Jackson
- 8-12 — Chattahoochee County
- 8-15 — Luella
- 8-16 — Long County
- 8-17-1 — Washington
- 8-17-1 — Jefferson County
- 8-17-1 — Windsor Forest
- 8-17 — Twiggs County
- 8-18 — Montgomery County
- 8-18 — Pepperell
- 8-18 — Butler
- 8-18 — Southeast Whitfield
- 8-18 — Sprayberry
- 8-18 — Groves
- 8-18 — Chattahoochee
- 8-18 — Shiloh
- 7-5 — New Hampstead
- 7-5 — Hampton
- 7-8 — Cambridge
- 7-10 — North Murray
- 7-11 — Allatoona
- 7-13 — Mount Vernon
- 7-16 — Rutland
- 7-17 — Wilkinson County
- 7-18-1 — Johnson (Gainesville)
- 7-19 — Terrell County
- 7-19 — Glenn Hills
- 7-19 — Columbia
- 7-19 — South Atlanta
- 7-19 — Osborne
- 7-19 — Morrow
- 7-19 — Tri-Cities
- 7-19 — Habersham Central
- 6-10 — Baconton Charter
- 6-11 — Locust Grove
- 6-11 — Johns Creek
- 6-11 — Archer
- 6-14 — Alcovy
- 6-18 — Chestatee
- 6-19-1 — Franklin County
- 6-19-1 — Fayette County
- 6-20 — Towns County
- 6-20 — Bacon County
- 6-20 — Oglethorpe County
- 6-20 — Johnson (Savannah)
- 6-20 — McDonough
- 6-20 — Forest Park
- 5-9 — Providence Christian
- 5-9 — Coahulla Creek
- 5-11 — Veterans
- 5-12-1 — Howard
- 5-12 — Grovetown
- 5-12 — Walnut Grove
- 5-17-1 — Mundy’s Mill
- 5-20-1 — Berrien
- 5-21 — Calhoun County
- 5-21 — Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
- 5-21 — North Springs
- 5-21 — Spencer
- 5-21 — Meadowcreek
- 4-1 — East Forsyth
- 4-4 — ACE Charter
- 4-4 — Cherokee Bluff
- 4-11 — Hapeville Charter
- 3-12 — Trinity Christian
- 3-13 — Christian Heritage
- 3-14 — Drew
- 3-22 — Clarkston
- 3-23 — Glascock County
- 3-23 — Central (Talbotton)
- 3-23 — Jasper County
- 2-0 — Mount Bethel Christian
- 2-1 — Southwest Georgia STEM
- 2-2 — Seckinger
- 2-6 — Denmark
- 2-8 — Pataula Charter
- 2-10 — Islands
- 2-11 — KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
- 2-24 — Cross Keys
- 2-24 — Lithia Springs
- 1-1 — Utopian Academy
- 1-4 — Lake Oconee Academy
- 1-25 — Savannah
- 1-25 — Jordan
- 0-1 — Scintilla Charter
- 0-10 — Discovery