Texas A&M’s trio of AJC Super 11 commits could foreshadow national title

From left, AJC Super 11 selections Elijah Patmon of Northside, Kamarui Dorsey of Hampton and Jaden Upshaw of Lee County are all committed to play for Texas A&M. The last time three or more AJC Super 11 players signed with the same school was the 2023 Super 11 class. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Schools have won 7 championships within 4 seasons of signing at least 3 Super 11 players.

Schools have won 7 championships within 4 seasons of signing at least 3 Super 11 players.

Texas A&M has commitments from three of the AJC’s Super 11 players. They are Northside of Warner Robins defensive lineman Elijah Patmon, Hampton safety Kamarui Dorsey and Lee County wide receiver Jaden Upshaw.

Should all three players sign with Texas A&M, the trifecta would mark the 13th time an out-of-state team has secured three or more Super 11s since the honor’s inception in 1985.

Seven teams from four schools have won national titles within four seasons of signing at least three Super 11s. They are Tennessee (1998 title), Alabama (2012, 2015) and Clemson (2016, 2018) and home-state school Georgia (2021, 2022).