COMPOSITE RANKINGS Composite rankings: Heard County edges Fitzgerald for No. 1 in Class 2A

Heard County comes in one point ahead of Fitzgerald in this week’s AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Composite Rankings.

Class 2A is the most contested at the top with Heard getting four first-place votes and Fitzgerald getting the other three.

Both beat top-10 teams last week as Heard defeated Central of Carrollton and Fitzgerald beat Clinch County.

Here’s a look at Georgia’s teams ranked on a consensus of seven polls (AJC — Atlanta Journal-Constitution/GHSF Daily; SC - Score Atlanta; GPB - Georgia Public Broadcasting; ITG — ITG Next; CG - Coach Georgia; 680 — 680 The Fan; MW — Maxwell Ratings).