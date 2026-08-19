Rance Morgan says Clinch County football job has ‘always been a dream’

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is first-year Clinch County coach Rance Morgan, whose team will play at home Friday against Fitzgerald. Morgan is a Clinch County alumnus and former assistant who left football to become an assistant principal in 2020. Now back on the sidelines, he is succeeding coach Jim Dickerson, who won five state titles in his 17 seasons over two Clinch County stints.

1. Was becoming a head football coach a goal of yours? How did you go from assistant coach to assistant principal to now football head coach?

“It’s always been a dream of mine to be a head coach and the head coach of Clinch County. I’m from here, born and raised, and played all my school ball here. I was fortunate to be on a state championship team as a player (2002) and an assistant coach (2010, 2017, 2018). In 2019, our principal had some health issues, and I stepped in to help and got into the world of administration. Then Coach Dickerson kept asking me (last season) if I wanted to rejoin the staff. I started putting in some feelers to see what the higher-ups would think if I was an assistant (while still assistant principal). Then Coach Dickerson decided to retire. So I was sitting in the office with my superintendent and principal and AD and I was asked whether I could balance being an assistant principal and head coach. I said let me think on it for a night, but within a couple of hours, I knew it was something I wanted to do. I’m happy to be back at it.”