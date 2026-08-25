AJC Varsity 10 players who stood out in the star-studded Buford-Gainesville game Some of the Wolves’ best defenders made their best plays on special teams in a 39-19 win. Gainesville’s Legend Wilmont (left) runs against Buford’s DJ Ford during their game on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Buford. Blue-chip prospects and lesser-knowns from both teams became gamechangers before a national audience. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Jack Leo 17 minutes ago Share

Buford-Gainesville saw some of Georgia’s best offensive and defensive prospects on Saturday, but special teams plays might have made the biggest difference in the Wolves’ 39-19 win. Buford scored 17 points off three Gainesville fumbles on punt plays. Blue-chip prospects and lesser-knowns from both teams became gamechangers before a national audience. AJC Varsity asked both coaches to recommend top performers from Saturday night. Here are 10 standouts they identified. 3-star QB DJ Hunter, Buford, 2027 Buford quarterback DJ Hunter throws against Gainesville during the first half on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Buford. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC) Hunter handled the massive stage in his first career start well, especially considering how the game started. Buford hadn’t scored any offensive touchdowns by halfway through the third quarter, and the Wolves trailed 13-10.

Then Hunter, a James Madison commitment, broke off two rushing touchdowns and led Buford with 68 yards rushing and another 68 yards passing. Unranked LB Chance Davis, Gainesville, 2029 Davis didn’t look like a sophomore — physically or mentally — against a vaunted Buford run game. Davis made several impressive tackles at the line of scrimmage and helped hold Buford’s vaunted run game to 135 yards on 37 carries (3.64 yards per rush). 3-star LB Brayden Watson, Buford, 2027 Watson was one of several Buford linebackers that changed the game on special teams. The Michigan commitment recovered a fumble on a punt that set up a field goal before halftime. Watson also forced a fumble on Gainesville’s first drive of the game, stopping the Red Elephants’ momentum right before they reached the red zone.

4-star LB Jeremiah Proctor, Gainesville, 2027 Committed to play linebacker for Pittsburgh next season, Proctor made several impressive tackles in run defense from his defensive back position. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder also kept up with Buford’s wideouts in coverage, including a pass breakup against a slot receiver.

3-star LB Ethan Hauser, Buford, 2027 Hauser was the second of three Buford linebackers to make this list for his special teams delivery. The Vanderbilt commitment helped force the fumble that Watson recovered when he beat his teammates to Gainesville punt returner Legend Wilmont and stopped his momentum, opening the door for another turnover. He also forced and recovered a fumble of his own late in the game, killing Gainesville’s final hopes of a fourth-quarter comeback. Unranked DL CJ Terry, Gainesville, 2027 Terry didn’t just plug running lanes for other defenders to make plays. The senior got his name called several times for tackles at the line of scrimmage, and he also batted down one of Hunter’s passes. Unranked LB Brady Wagner, Buford, 2027 Wagner’s special teams moment came in the first quarter when he beat a pack of Wolves to a loose ball in the end zone. The senior scored Buford’s first touchdown of the season, setting the tone by capitalizing on Gainesville’s first mistake. Wagner dealt a highlight-worthy hit, too, and made several tackles in run defense.