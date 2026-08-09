9 underdog winners, 3 rookie coaches lead first Improvement Tracker

North Springs coach Walter Vaughn poses for a headshot during Fulton County Schools media day at the Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta in July. His team upset 19-point favorite Riverwood 48-12 last week. North Springs is the most improved winning team in Class 3A after one week, according to the AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Improvement Tracker. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

Three 1st-year coaches stand atop the rankings after Week 1. End-of-season leaders will be honored at GFCA banquet in Macon.

Three 1st-year coaches stand atop the rankings after Week 1. End-of-season leaders will be honored at GFCA banquet in Macon.

Nine coaches who won as underdogs last week — three in their first season — lead the first AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Improvement Tracker of the season.

The rankings reflect improvement in the computer Maxwell Ratings from previous seasons.

The year-end winners will receive awards, presented by Formetco, at the Georgia Football Coaches Association College Coaches Luncheon in February in Macon.

The early leaders have distinguished themselves with upset victories. The most conspicuous are rookie coaches Walter Vaughn of North Springs, Jamoski Ward of Central of Macon and Gabe Gay of Montgomery County .

Under Vaughn, North Springs of Class 3A beat 19-point favorite Riverwood 48-12. North Springs is 1-0 for the first time since 2017.