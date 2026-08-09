9 underdog winners, 3 rookie coaches lead first Improvement Tracker

Nine coaches who won as underdogs last week — three in their first season — lead the first AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Improvement Tracker of the season.
The rankings reflect improvement in the computer Maxwell Ratings from previous seasons.
The year-end winners will receive awards, presented by Formetco, at the Georgia Football Coaches Association College Coaches Luncheon in February in Macon.
The early leaders have distinguished themselves with upset victories. The most conspicuous are rookie coaches Walter Vaughn of North Springs, Jamoski Ward of Central of Macon and Gabe Gay of Montgomery County .
Under Vaughn, North Springs of Class 3A beat 19-point favorite Riverwood 48-12. North Springs is 1-0 for the first time since 2017.
Central of Macon, a Class 2A school, defeated 5-point favorite Greenville 30-0 under Ward and broke a 22-game losing streak.
Montgomery County of Class A beat 19-point favorite Telfair County 22-15 in Class A. New coach Gay is a Montgomery County alumnus.
In the highest class, Norcross and second-year coach Corey Richardson stand first after beating Mill Creek 40-16 as a 7-point underdog.
Lassiter beat 13-point favorite Cherokee 35-14. The Trojans and coach Sean Thom lead 6A.
In Class 5A, Woodland of Cartersville beat 10-point favorite Pope 28-10 under coach Andy Scott.
Glenn Hills and coach Brandon Tull beat 23-point favorite Butler 28-6 and stand 1-0 for the first time since 2017.
Lovett under veteran coach Mike Muschamp beat arch rival Westminster, a 2-point favorite, 31-12 in a game between Class 4A-2A Private teams.
The King’s Academy, a Woodstock team that is 2-0 after going 1-9 last season, leads the division for Georgia Independent Athletic Association and Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools teams.
The Improvement Tracker is based on a formula that uses current and historical Maxwell Ratings. Improvement from 2025 counts most, but the formula also considers previous years to discourage rewarding traditionally strong teams that simply bounce back from a down year.
To qualify, teams must have a winning record, make the playoffs, finish in the top four of their region and improve on their playoff advancement or seeding from 2025. Only teams with winning records are listed each week.
The 2025 winners were Shelton Felton of Valdosta, Korey Mobbs of Jackson County, Kevin Barnes of Lithonia, Cap Burnett of North Clayton, Chuck Holland of Franklin County, Randy Crutchfield of Haralson County, Ron Duncan of Screven County, Tommy Lewis of Landmark Christian and J.T. Wall of John Milledge Academy.