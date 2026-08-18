65 Georgia high school football teams can hit new win century marks in 2026

Every Georgia high school football program will try to make history this season, but only a handful can hit century win marks this season.
Marist is four wins away from joining Valdosta (971), LaGrange (821) and Gainesville (802) as the fourth program to hit 800 wins, according to GHSFHA data. The milestone seems likely for the War Eagles, who have won at least four games every year since 1982.
Four Georgia schools are within striking range of 700 wins this season. Four more schools could all hit 300 wins in Week 1, as Aquinas, Duluth, Lamar County and North Springs each have 299 wins.
Sumter County is the only program that could hit 100 wins in Week 1. The Panthers will open the season at Dutchtown on Aug. 21.
Here’s a look at all 65 GHSA football teams that could hit a century mark of wins this year. All schools within 15 wins of the next milestone are listed below.
Every GHSA football program nearing a century mark of wins
- 800 (1)
- 700 (4)
- Cairo: 697
- Griffin: 691
- Buford: 687
- Dublin: 685
- 600 (5)
- Swainsboro: 598
- Manchester: 592
- Warner Robins: 592
- Trion: 591
- Wayne County: 586
- 500 (5)
- Columbus: 498
- Washington-Wilkes: 497
- Westminster: 496
- Hawkinsville: 491
- Savannah: 491
- 400 (5)
- Johnson County: 397
- North Cobb: 394
- Colquitt County: 392
- Troup: 392
- North Gwinnett: 385
- 300 (16)
- Aquinas: 299
- Duluth: 299
- Lamar County: 299
- North Springs: 299
- Jenkins County: 297
- Greater Atlanta Christian: 295
- Stockbridge: 295
- Pickens: 295
- Columbia: 294
- Sprayberry: 294
- Harlem: 293
- Habersham Central: 292
- Creekside: 288
- Rome: 288
- Dunwoody: 287
- Sandy Creek: 285
- 200 (12)
- Heritage of Conyers: 199
- Calhoun County: 97
- Eastside: 197
- South Forsyth: 197
- Upson-Lee: 196
- Wheeler County: 196
- Prince Avenue Christian: 193
- Chattahoochee: 190
- Alexander: 189
- Kell: 187
- Pike County: 187
- Social Circle: 185
- 100 (17)
- Sumter County: 99
- Trinity Christian of Sharpsburg: 98
- Chapel Hill: 97
- Ola: 97
- Northside of Columbus: 96
- North Murray: 96
- Luella: 95
- Hapeville Charter: 94
- Mundy’s Mill: 93
- Miller Grove: 92
- Heritage of Ringgold: 92
- Kennesaw Mountain: 91
- Towns County: 91
- Meadowcreek: 90
- Mount Vernon: 89
- Sonoraville: 88
- North Cobb Christian: 85