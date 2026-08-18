65 Georgia high school football teams can hit new win century marks in 2026

Marist’s Brayden Lewis (32) is brought down by North Oconee’s Nolan Bloom (54) during the second half of a Class 4A championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (Photo/Daniel Varnado)

Marist can become the fourth school in Georgia high school football history to win 800 games.

Marist can become the fourth school in Georgia high school football history to win 800 games.

Every Georgia high school football program will try to make history this season, but only a handful can hit century win marks this season.

Marist is four wins away from joining Valdosta (971), LaGrange (821) and Gainesville (802) as the fourth program to hit 800 wins, according to GHSFHA data. The milestone seems likely for the War Eagles, who have won at least four games every year since 1982.

Four Georgia schools are within striking range of 700 wins this season. Four more schools could all hit 300 wins in Week 1, as Aquinas, Duluth, Lamar County and North Springs each have 299 wins.