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65 Georgia high school football teams can hit new win century marks in 2026

Marist can become the fourth school in Georgia high school football history to win 800 games.
Marist’s Brayden Lewis (32) is brought down by North Oconee’s Nolan Bloom (54) during the second half of a Class 4A championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (Photo/Daniel Varnado)
Marist’s Brayden Lewis (32) is brought down by North Oconee’s Nolan Bloom (54) during the second half of a Class 4A championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (Photo/Daniel Varnado)
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1 hour ago

Every Georgia high school football program will try to make history this season, but only a handful can hit century win marks this season.

Marist is four wins away from joining Valdosta (971), LaGrange (821) and Gainesville (802) as the fourth program to hit 800 wins, according to GHSFHA data. The milestone seems likely for the War Eagles, who have won at least four games every year since 1982.

Four Georgia schools are within striking range of 700 wins this season. Four more schools could all hit 300 wins in Week 1, as Aquinas, Duluth, Lamar County and North Springs each have 299 wins.

Sumter County is the only program that could hit 100 wins in Week 1. The Panthers will open the season at Dutchtown on Aug. 21.

Here’s a look at all 65 GHSA football teams that could hit a century mark of wins this year. All schools within 15 wins of the next milestone are listed below.

Every GHSA football program nearing a century mark of wins