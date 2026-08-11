AJC Varsity

Maxwell preseason playoff projections: Who will make the playoffs in 2026?

The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)
By Loren Maxwell
4 minutes ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2026 season.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tiebreaker.

Class 7A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Buford
Grayson
Grayson
North Gwinnett
Buford
Carrollton
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Grayson
Mill Creek
North Gwinnett
Douglas County
Grayson
West Forsyth
North Cobb
Mill Creek
North Gwinnett
Valdosta
Westlake
Douglas County
#1
3
100.62
0-0
Grayson
#32
26
75.67
0-0
Marietta
#17
20
78.82
0-0
Harrison
#16
19
79.17
0-0
West Forsyth
#9
10
86.06
0-0
North Cobb
#24
21
78.48
0-0
Richmond Hill
#25
29
74.03
0-0
South Gwinnett
#8
8
87.43
0-0
Mill Creek
#5
4
92.81
0-0
North Gwinnett
#28
35
65.53
0-0
Dacula
#21
27
75.64
0-0
East Coweta
#12
7
88.04
0-0
Valdosta
#13
17
79.68
0-0
Camden County
#20
15
80.74
0-0
Westlake
#29
23
76.66
0-0
Hillgrove
#4
6
91.13
0-0
Douglas County
Buford
Colquitt County
Lowndes
Carrollton
Buford
Walton
Newton
Colquitt County
Lowndes
McEachern
Collins Hill
Carrollton
#3
1
105.32
0-0
Buford
#30
39
60.87
0-0
Seckinger
#19
12
83.71
0-0
Walton
#14
22
77.51
0-0
North Paulding
#11
11
83.85
0-0
Newton
#22
18
79.21
0-0
Norcross
#27
24
76.20
0-0
Archer
#6
5
91.72
0-0
Colquitt County
#7
9
87.06
0-0
Lowndes
#26
28
74.11
0-0
Lambert
#23
25
75.71
0-0
Peachtree Ridge
#10
13
83.10
0-0
McEachern
#15
16
80.73
0-0
Brookwood
#18
14
82.99
0-0
Collins Hill
#31
30
72.07
0-0
North Atlanta
#2
2
103.75
0-0
Carrollton

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Buford8-AAAAAAA0-0105.321,000,000916,045773,704568,751380,7991.63
Carrollton2-AAAAAAA0-0103.751,000,000913,329771,123554,958332,1592.01
Grayson4-AAAAAAA0-0100.62999,998867,231673,762411,795192,8124.19
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA0-092.81999,481619,009306,947109,21228,24334.41
Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA0-091.72999,486602,332292,16495,43722,62143.21
Douglas County2-AAAAAAA0-091.13999,719603,259289,04590,63520,19648.51
Valdosta1-AAAAAAA0-088.04998,344411,401144,78435,9296,184160.71
Lowndes1-AAAAAAA0-087.06998,111397,394134,06030,8244,719210.91
Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA0-087.43993,312330,291109,31425,5964,209236.59
North Cobb5-AAAAAAA0-086.06995,162318,21097,63020,5642,888345.26
Newton4-AAAAAAA0-083.85991,160242,20863,58511,1861,246801.57
Walton5-AAAAAAA0-083.71989,536212,57954,4409,2279721,027.81
McEachern3-AAAAAAA0-083.10986,760212,76253,1488,5998891,123.86
Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA0-082.99972,937170,16740,5446,3256861,456.73
Brookwood7-AAAAAAA0-080.73943,480122,29924,7863,2532773,609.11
Westlake2-AAAAAAA0-080.74941,416122,86324,8103,1862454,080.63
Camden County1-AAAAAAA0-079.68937,242107,52719,9102,3591795,585.59
Harrison3-AAAAAAA0-078.82982,757123,88221,4992,2971446,943.44
West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-079.17948,96897,99918,5042,1321357,406.41
Norcross7-AAAAAAA0-079.21923,67595,19416,9281,9421297,750.94
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA0-078.48927,87088,43514,7791,4658212,194.12
North Paulding5-AAAAAAA0-077.51957,48785,40213,2231,2776714,924.37
Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA0-076.66890,92156,1368,1556783033,332.33
East Coweta2-AAAAAAA0-075.64892,27549,6606,3625082147,618.05
Marietta5-AAAAAAA0-075.67729,22032,8294,2483501758,822.53
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA0-075.71850,46343,8855,6934701471,427.57
Archer4-AAAAAAA0-076.20738,89036,7784,8723971471,427.57
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA0-074.03791,03629,9123,2591991099,999.00
Lambert6-AAAAAAA0-074.11822,56131,5723,7112354249,999.00
Denmark6-AAAAAAA0-072.02741,21917,4011,691774249,999.00
North Atlanta3-AAAAAAA0-072.07806,25819,4541,761812499,999.00
North Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-068.86542,6836,27245572499,999.00
Parkview7-AAAAAAA0-071.79461,3599,345799441999,999.00
Wheeler5-AAAAAAA0-067.21336,0472,3621314--
Dacula8-AAAAAAA0-065.53436,8132,3441031--
Northgate2-AAAAAAA0-064.41196,74369832---
Seckinger8-AAAAAAA0-060.87389,26362519---
Cherokee5-AAAAAAA0-063.10157,72539411---
Duluth7-AAAAAAA0-062.29125,2632318---
Etowah5-AAAAAAA0-059.2140,372281---
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA0-057.43231,341169----
Campbell3-AAAAAAA0-057.8956,35731----
Pebblebrook3-AAAAAAA0-054.4976,93818----
Kennesaw Mountain3-AAAAAAA0-054.3572,26515----
Rockdale County4-AAAAAAA0-051.4980,22512----
Paulding County5-AAAAAAA0-054.7927,7189----
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA0-051.1710,9681----
South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-052.207,3451----
Berkmar7-AAAAAAA0-038.60774-----
Discovery8-AAAAAAA0-034.4357-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
2-AAAAAAACarrollton364,747977,767998,8081,000,000-800,723
4-AAAAAAAGrayson306,403934,769994,796999,9982865,110
8-AAAAAAABuford104,601899,238993,7061,000,000-884,419
2-AAAAAAADouglas County70,682723,846933,136999,719281171,899
1-AAAAAAAColquitt County67,598669,878913,782999,486514484,289
7-AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett39,645631,341935,469999,481519758,081
1-AAAAAAALowndes15,674461,407807,358998,1111,889207,560
1-AAAAAAAValdosta7,872412,837794,338998,3441,656236,468
4-AAAAAAANewton5,013252,579626,289991,1608,840105,049
5-AAAAAAANorth Cobb3,310305,628734,292995,1624,838452,364
3-AAAAAAAMcEachern2,710222,301696,645986,76013,240515,294
8-AAAAAAAMill Creek2,234235,208625,416993,3126,68887,050
1-AAAAAAACamden County1,74892,510327,316937,24262,75841,111
5-AAAAAAAWalton1,404166,381586,764989,53610,464361,301
3-AAAAAAAHarrison1,260187,731570,007982,75717,243249,860
1-AAAAAAARichmond Hill1,06582,424303,689927,87072,13030,572
7-AAAAAAABrookwood69084,867354,963943,48056,520105,655
6-AAAAAAAWest Forsyth67397,411601,535948,96851,032512,676
5-AAAAAAANorth Paulding600105,360391,338957,48742,513112,485
2-AAAAAAAWestlake59084,822325,754941,41658,58421,889
7-AAAAAAANorcross56074,031320,065923,67576,32596,455
8-AAAAAAACollins Hill24988,831381,530972,93727,06328,170
3-AAAAAAAHillgrove20442,583294,648890,921109,079180,902
2-AAAAAAAEast Coweta14044,078214,465892,275107,7255,381
6-AAAAAAALambert13329,912297,158822,561177,439222,889
7-AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge8326,195162,824850,463149,53729,888
4-AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett4921,501130,265791,036208,96410,831
6-AAAAAAADenmark2712,064212,472741,219258,781172,648
5-AAAAAAAMarietta159,168112,833729,220270,78067,711
3-AAAAAAANorth Atlanta107,613103,092806,258193,74253,198
4-AAAAAAAArcher88,42779,896738,890261,11019,007
6-AAAAAAANorth Forsyth23,653109,514542,683457,31791,114
7-AAAAAAAParkview12,10928,060461,359538,6419,641
8-AAAAAAADacula-58811,835436,813563,187306
5-AAAAAAAWheeler-42710,723336,047663,9535,228
8-AAAAAAASeckinger-2356,214389,263610,73750
2-AAAAAAANorthgate-1793,055196,743803,257108
5-AAAAAAACherokee-321,666157,725842,275769
7-AAAAAAADuluth-30926125,263874,737280
8-AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett-191,027231,341768,6595
3-AAAAAAAPebblebrook-1039076,938923,062115
3-AAAAAAACampbell-468056,357943,643510
6-AAAAAAAForsyth Central-228510,968989,032272
5-AAAAAAAEtowah-220540,372959,628134
3-AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain-121772,265927,735121
4-AAAAAAARockdale County-18480,225919,7753
6-AAAAAAASouth Forsyth--4117,345992,655401
5-AAAAAAAPaulding County--5927,718972,2828
7-AAAAAAABerkmar---774999,226-
8-AAAAAAADiscovery---57999,943-

Class 6A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Thomas County Central
Hughes
Thomas County Central
Rome
Hughes
Lee County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Thomas County Central
Gainesville
Rome
Houston County
Thomas County Central
East Paulding
Jackson County
Gainesville
Rome
New Manchester
Woodward Academy
Houston County
#1
1
97.32
0-0
Thomas County Central
#32
20
69.90
0-0
Creekview
#17
23
66.57
0-0
Effingham County
#16
15
71.64
0-0
East Paulding
#9
18
70.92
0-0
Jackson County
#24
37
55.39
0-0
Dunwoody
#25
33
59.32
0-0
Habersham Central
#8
6
91.55
0-0
Gainesville
#5
8
88.64
0-0
Rome
#28
16
71.62
0-0
Newnan
#21
26
64.67
0-0
Hiram
#12
24
66.08
0-0
New Manchester
#13
32
59.33
0-0
Decatur
#20
10
82.35
0-0
Woodward Academy
#29
36
55.50
0-0
Mountain View
#4
9
86.29
0-0
Houston County
Milton
Hughes
Roswell
Lee County
Milton
Sequoyah
Hughes
Creekside
Roswell
Kell
Coffee
Lee County
#3
4
92.43
0-0
Milton
#30
47
50.80
0-0
Chamblee
#19
25
65.66
0-0
Clarke Central
#14
11
81.09
0-0
Sequoyah
#11
2
94.86
0-0
Hughes
#22
31
60.45
0-0
Shiloh
#27
27
64.02
0-0
Glynn Academy
#6
3
93.78
0-0
Creekside
#7
5
91.85
0-0
Roswell
#26
22
67.80
0-0
Tift County
#23
17
71.31
0-0
River Ridge
#10
12
79.83
0-0
Kell
#15
14
73.04
0-0
Brunswick
#18
13
77.83
0-0
Coffee
#31
40
54.34
0-0
Grovetown
#2
7
90.63
0-0
Lee County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Thomas County Central2-AAAAAA0-097.32999,992866,332645,200447,149292,9542.41
Hughes3-AAAAAA0-094.86999,987794,196520,616307,787170,7364.86
Creekside3-AAAAAA0-093.78999,960755,350462,639254,548131,4636.61
Milton7-AAAAAA0-092.43999,802740,548438,390226,498105,8428.45
Roswell7-AAAAAA0-091.85999,273677,479376,899183,43983,05911.04
Gainesville7-AAAAAA0-091.55999,531655,388354,755167,78673,72412.56
Lee County2-AAAAAA0-090.63999,488695,798375,982172,65971,11113.06
Rome6-AAAAAA0-088.64999,777635,241299,491117,66841,54823.07
Houston County2-AAAAAA0-086.29997,039521,884209,04568,13520,08348.79
Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA0-082.35996,169280,26480,91918,0813,829260.16
Sequoyah6-AAAAAA0-081.09984,310285,83275,70615,5242,852349.63
Kell6-AAAAAA0-079.83989,295274,21866,10611,9871,960509.20
Coffee2-AAAAAA0-077.83915,872146,75029,1434,2005491,820.49
Brunswick1-AAAAAA0-073.04978,35196,40712,9681,1568511,763.71
East Paulding5-AAAAAA0-071.64972,08893,87311,1088385717,542.86
Jackson County8-AAAAAA0-070.92983,972102,95111,1927964820,832.33
Newnan3-AAAAAA0-071.62823,34446,8525,2804083033,332.33
River Ridge6-AAAAAA0-071.31776,01544,0894,9023922934,481.76
Lovejoy3-AAAAAA0-070.18808,30234,3403,3322201190,908.09
New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-066.08879,89231,5302,1321008124,999.00
Tift County2-AAAAAA0-067.80644,42220,3341,544667142,856.14
Creekview6-AAAAAA0-069.90730,47031,7453,0661706166,665.67
Clarke Central8-AAAAAA0-065.66951,14837,2332,3401003333,332.33
Effingham County1-AAAAAA0-066.57845,17828,3182,009903333,332.33
Lanier7-AAAAAA0-069.37564,13620,0291,7891052499,999.00
Glynn Academy1-AAAAAA0-064.02753,26114,280714271999,999.00
Hiram5-AAAAAA0-064.67848,39420,5041,13638--
South Paulding5-AAAAAA0-060.99600,3965,9872549--
Shiloh4-AAAAAA0-060.45918,03213,5304697--
Decatur4-AAAAAA0-059.33902,85910,0063355--
Habersham Central8-AAAAAA0-059.32724,7076,4772244--
Dunwoody4-AAAAAA0-055.39753,8953,215592--
Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-060.69156,4991,044502--
Alpharetta7-AAAAAA0-059.04207,6321,001242--
Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAAA0-062.08165,4461,419591--
Veterans2-AAAAAA0-058.78137,335615171--
Mountain View8-AAAAAA0-055.50528,6941,72039---
Walnut Grove8-AAAAAA0-053.32406,43184114---
Chamblee4-AAAAAA0-050.80512,78966413---
Grovetown1-AAAAAA0-054.34248,91754313---
Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAAA0-054.49103,7732188---
McIntosh3-AAAAAA0-055.1198,5791938---
Alexander5-AAAAAA0-053.31163,0492526---
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAAA0-054.0449,515683---
Greenbrier1-AAAAAA0-050.9275,398832---
South Effingham1-AAAAAA0-050.08149,171117----
Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA0-045.87140,96748----
Loganville8-AAAAAA0-046.83100,47741----
Pope6-AAAAAA0-053.3735,05339----
Cedar Shoals8-AAAAAA0-047.0460,51924----
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAAA0-049.4139,17423----
Meadowcreek4-AAAAAA0-044.10112,70521----
Chapel Hill5-AAAAAA0-047.2435,38915----
Lassiter6-AAAAAA0-051.6211,06914----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA0-043.8254,8419----
Riverwood7-AAAAAA0-045.6220,8904----
Midtown4-AAAAAA0-037.743,5582----
Alcovy4-AAAAAA0-041.5424,2931----
Osborne5-AAAAAA0-042.839,0981----
Tri-Cities3-AAAAAA0-041.774,527-----
Morrow3-AAAAAA0-041.402,921-----
Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-038.43853-----
South Cobb5-AAAAAA0-037.17721-----
Johns Creek7-AAAAAA0-034.46360-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
2-AAAAAAThomas County Central306,049906,101987,810999,9928602,510
2-AAAAAALee County152,780728,209927,652999,488512272,403
7-AAAAAAMilton130,545752,207944,821999,802198359,849
3-AAAAAAHughes88,404780,220969,916999,98713471,616
6-AAAAAARome81,242689,823933,254999,777223659,402
2-AAAAAAHouston County65,738542,710829,935997,0392,961110,274
7-AAAAAARoswell53,478584,501883,495999,273727323,876
7-AAAAAAGainesville40,621542,287871,858999,531469314,017
3-AAAAAACreekside35,224722,026957,731999,96040471,972
6-AAAAAAKell15,405309,051654,654989,29510,705142,707
6-AAAAAASequoyah13,450270,132618,668984,31015,690169,955
8-AAAAAAJackson County4,785216,731715,280983,97216,028581,684
5-AAAAAAEast Paulding4,175152,502648,358972,08827,912544,244
3-AAAAAAWoodward Academy2,219157,049556,872996,1693,83151,862
2-AAAAAACoffee1,68987,798309,251915,87284,12814,389
8-AAAAAAClarke Central1,142102,853460,949951,14848,852296,508
5-AAAAAANew Manchester72567,060345,975879,892120,108218,307
4-AAAAAAShiloh41160,323470,542918,03281,968406,141
1-AAAAAAEffingham County37038,712291,775845,178154,822202,343
1-AAAAAABrunswick34891,310689,711978,35121,649642,869
8-AAAAAAHabersham Central26522,298155,122724,707275,29383,704
1-AAAAAAGlynn Academy20818,289187,655753,261246,739134,834
4-AAAAAADecatur20439,026417,712902,85997,141372,153
5-AAAAAAHiram15929,179246,464848,394151,606163,586
6-AAAAAARiver Ridge12917,904112,765776,015223,98515,785
3-AAAAAANewnan5613,890101,994823,344176,6563,077
6-AAAAAACreekview539,31373,120730,470269,53011,859
2-AAAAAATift County328,11459,844644,422355,578383
4-AAAAAADunwoody2517,609206,490753,895246,105162,423
5-AAAAAASouth Paulding235,46591,522600,396399,60466,465
7-AAAAAALanier162,55329,940564,136435,8642,207
4-AAAAAAChamblee134,74166,386512,789487,21143,943
8-AAAAAAWalnut Grove62,18326,887406,431593,56911,193
8-AAAAAAMountain View42,11340,968528,694471,30625,416
3-AAAAAALovejoy34,10649,504808,302191,6981,473
1-AAAAAAGrovetown369613,008248,917751,0837,459
6-AAAAAAWoodstock1851,563156,499843,501285
5-AAAAAAAlexander-1828,770163,049836,9516,799
4-AAAAAAHeritage (Conyers)-1479,214140,967859,0337,859
2-AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)-1182,099165,446834,55433
1-AAAAAASouth Effingham-722,556149,171850,8291,109
2-AAAAAAVeterans-601,441137,335862,6658
1-AAAAAALakeside (Evans)-599,535103,773896,2278,944
1-AAAAAAGreenbrier-422,23475,398924,6021,624
4-AAAAAAMeadowcreek-373,906112,705887,2953,223
7-AAAAAAAlpharetta-351,743207,632792,36851
4-AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-213,65154,841945,1593,405
8-AAAAAALoganville-201,244100,477899,523731
8-AAAAAACedar Shoals-181,07360,519939,481755
1-AAAAAABradwell Institute-796639,174960,826818
3-AAAAAAMcIntosh-633098,579901,421-
4-AAAAAAAlcovy-585524,293975,707770
5-AAAAAAOsborne-1629,098990,90252
6-AAAAAALassiter-11511,069988,9312
5-AAAAAAChapel Hill--58935,389964,611546
3-AAAAAANorthside (Columbus)--8949,515950,485-
4-AAAAAAMidtown--873,558996,44283
6-AAAAAAPope--6335,053964,9475
7-AAAAAARiverwood--1620,890979,110-
8-AAAAAAApalachee--9853999,1479
3-AAAAAATri-Cities--14,527995,473-
5-AAAAAASouth Cobb--1721999,2791
3-AAAAAAMorrow---2,921997,079-
7-AAAAAAJohns Creek---360999,640-

Class 5A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Marist
Benedictine
North Oconee
Marist
Benedictine
Jefferson
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
North Oconee
Ware County
Cartersville
Marist
North Oconee
Sprayberry
Ware County
Perry
Cartersville
Cass
Eastside
Marist
#1
3
86.70
0-0
North Oconee
#32
37
58.22
0-0
Centennial
#17
12
74.03
0-0
Sprayberry
#16
21
67.66
0-0
Southwest DeKalb
#9
7
80.23
0-0
Ware County
#24
28
64.04
0-0
Flowery Branch
#25
31
60.59
0-0
Cedartown
#8
13
73.62
0-0
Perry
#5
4
86.28
0-0
Cartersville
#28
17
70.24
0-0
Jenkins
#21
19
69.14
0-0
Jonesboro
#12
16
71.99
0-0
Cass
#13
14
73.61
0-0
Eastside
#20
24
65.42
0-0
Villa Rica
#29
32
59.25
0-0
Madison County
#4
1
89.70
0-0
Marist
Benedictine
LaGrange
Jefferson
Central (Carrollton)
Benedictine
Whitewater
Warner Robins
LaGrange
Jefferson
Blessed Trinity
Cambridge
Central (Carrollton)
#3
2
88.31
0-0
Benedictine
#30
36
58.39
0-0
East Forsyth
#19
23
65.89
0-0
Mays
#14
22
66.01
0-0
Whitewater
#11
11
75.49
0-0
Warner Robins
#22
18
69.53
0-0
Ola
#27
27
64.09
0-0
Starr's Mill
#6
9
77.08
0-0
LaGrange
#7
5
83.14
0-0
Jefferson
#26
25
65.38
0-0
Tucker
#23
30
60.68
0-0
Statesboro
#10
6
80.40
0-0
Blessed Trinity
#15
15
72.55
0-0
Stockbridge
#18
10
76.23
0-0
Cambridge
#31
26
64.64
0-0
Dutchtown
#2
8
77.95
0-0
Central (Carrollton)

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Marist6-AAAAA0-089.70999,779810,968599,597408,459263,1382.80
Benedictine1-AAAAA0-088.31999,965803,603579,985374,927221,4253.52
North Oconee8-AAAAA0-086.70999,992804,397571,724348,878184,5574.42
Cartersville7-AAAAA0-086.28999,965758,966501,963288,131147,5435.78
Jefferson8-AAAAA0-083.14999,845682,791397,098189,11877,50811.90
Blessed Trinity6-AAAAA0-080.40992,363465,051212,70981,49627,47635.40
Ware County1-AAAAA0-080.23995,571459,341206,08978,13426,08637.33
Central (Carrollton)3-AAAAA0-077.95997,506469,680192,31562,67617,41856.41
LaGrange3-AAAAA0-077.08993,456392,475146,58644,15511,29087.57
Cambridge6-AAAAA0-076.23926,763227,75078,18421,2205,142193.48
Warner Robins2-AAAAA0-075.49972,059266,67387,95822,7505,043197.29
Eastside4-AAAAA0-073.61994,430266,42676,04216,7493,097321.89
Perry2-AAAAA0-073.62979,682249,29872,18716,0723,097321.89
Sprayberry6-AAAAA0-074.03918,262186,45454,70312,3312,319430.22
Stockbridge4-AAAAA0-072.55987,507187,62748,7359,7931,661601.05
Cass7-AAAAA0-071.99968,207190,40047,7239,2671,502664.78
Jonesboro4-AAAAA0-069.14970,506118,21323,3353,3763932,543.53
Jenkins1-AAAAA0-070.24830,44282,21417,3552,7683832,609.97
Ola2-AAAAA0-069.53841,78088,81118,0362,6653392,948.85
Southwest DeKalb5-AAAAA0-067.66865,52371,26912,6511,5581407,141.86
Jones County2-AAAAA0-068.12717,39553,2359,4991,2451367,351.94
Mays5-AAAAA0-065.89820,61749,5897,5557567613,156.89
Whitewater3-AAAAA0-066.01842,19053,0477,8408556315,872.02
Villa Rica7-AAAAA0-065.42818,66245,8556,3676435617,856.14
Tucker5-AAAAA0-065.38790,69340,7005,7565794323,254.81
Dutchtown4-AAAAA0-064.64877,86342,2825,5485052835,713.29
Starr's Mill3-AAAAA0-064.09610,22622,2122,6892291758,822.53
Flowery Branch8-AAAAA0-064.04798,36735,9534,3883961662,499.00
St. Pius X6-AAAAA0-062.13413,6918,944848602499,999.00
Cedartown7-AAAAA0-060.59655,11712,6851,040532499,999.00
Statesboro1-AAAAA0-060.68616,81811,657967532499,999.00
M.L. King4-AAAAA0-055.85423,9342,54612781999,999.00
Centennial6-AAAAA0-058.22250,6282,19914871999,999.00
Madison County8-AAAAA0-059.25505,1817,08850524--
Harris County3-AAAAA0-059.17432,4495,82341320--
East Forsyth8-AAAAA0-058.39450,1745,24533216--
Griffin3-AAAAA0-059.05275,3333,3042158--
Allatoona7-AAAAA0-058.48262,3672,5901688--
Lithonia5-AAAAA0-057.89229,9092,1161466--
Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA0-056.87229,3811,748922--
Dalton7-AAAAA0-056.41345,6102,5251091--
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA0-055.76211,2151,244611--
Evans1-AAAAA0-055.22204,413997411--
Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-056.72116,867796411--
Wayne County1-AAAAA0-055.88251,9481,45976---
Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA0-055.99140,92881731---
Richmond Academy1-AAAAA0-053.64189,88065318---
Lithia Springs3-AAAAA0-051.3976,6671644---
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA0-047.80135,635951---
Union Grove2-AAAAA0-046.8122,45415----
Chattahoochee6-AAAAA0-044.1910,6695----
Banneker5-AAAAA0-046.0110,2923----
Mundy's Mill4-AAAAA0-042.5810,5251----
Druid Hills5-AAAAA0-042.388,8121----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA0-044.266,286-----
Drew4-AAAAA0-034.983,177-----
Forest Park4-AAAAA0-027.6024-----
Northview6-AAAAA0-028.90------
Groves1-AAAAA0-020.50------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAAA0-018.68------
Cross Keys5-AAAAA0-0-13.31------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
8-AAAAANorth Oconee486,513958,606996,400999,9928567,906
8-AAAAAJefferson155,960825,202973,147999,845155422,470
1-AAAAABenedictine114,785848,503982,487999,96535692,008
3-AAAAACentral (Carrollton)61,402613,552898,383997,5062,494508,529
7-AAAAACartersville58,601846,286986,496999,96535836,451
6-AAAAAMarist48,025742,773961,942999,779221718,563
3-AAAAALaGrange23,050455,690822,080993,4566,544404,903
6-AAAAABlessed Trinity16,795369,632748,605992,3637,637159,775
2-AAAAAPerry8,555296,504685,643979,68220,318310,001
1-AAAAAWare County7,940356,709783,177995,5714,429275,415
7-AAAAACass4,312222,729596,372968,20731,793130,169
4-AAAAAEastside3,570343,455767,554994,4305,570374,287
2-AAAAAWarner Robins2,600207,718663,857972,05927,941451,728
6-AAAAASprayberry1,732106,021381,466918,26281,73852,002
4-AAAAAStockbridge1,322144,226592,355987,50712,493359,116
4-AAAAAJonesboro1,097130,720495,207970,50629,494197,376
6-AAAAACambridge83480,683359,542926,76373,23768,485
2-AAAAAOla70459,472299,902841,780158,220130,840
5-AAAAASouthwest DeKalb65760,453493,481865,523134,477418,701
8-AAAAAFlowery Branch42948,409218,531798,367201,6336,633
3-AAAAAWhitewater36051,876262,155842,190157,81047,044
7-AAAAAVilla Rica15641,366227,108818,662181,33823,320
2-AAAAAJones County15620,158177,275717,395282,605101,353
5-AAAAAMays12045,515374,803820,617179,383280,389
4-AAAAADutchtown10637,517239,908877,863122,13765,579
5-AAAAATucker8126,900304,104790,693209,307232,975
1-AAAAAJenkins5915,360141,869830,442169,55830,078
3-AAAAAStarr's Mill309,80892,076610,226389,77428,873
7-AAAAACedartown138,63782,122655,117344,8836,143
3-AAAAAHarris County114,09939,793432,449567,5516,049
8-AAAAAEast Forsyth84,32842,843450,174549,8261,046
1-AAAAAStatesboro75,58662,089616,818383,1822,025
4-AAAAAM.L. King31,05320,263423,934576,0663,480
8-AAAAAMadison County24,34547,258505,181494,8191,504
7-AAAAADalton11,67920,220345,610654,3901,112
3-AAAAAGriffin198016,753275,333724,6674,448
7-AAAAAAllatoona148310,783262,367737,6332,796
5-AAAAAMaynard Jackson131635,235229,381770,61931,848
2-AAAAALocust Grove11205,523116,867883,1333,434
6-AAAAASt. Pius X-1,01017,376413,691586,309995
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow-4347,838211,215788,785441
5-AAAAALithonia-23337,623229,909770,09135,406
1-AAAAAWayne County-1976,194251,948748,052221
1-AAAAARichmond Academy-1804,330189,880810,12079
6-AAAAACentennial-1645,300250,628749,372180
1-AAAAAEvans-1414,573204,413795,587174
2-AAAAAEagle's Landing-1214,709140,928859,0722,605
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain-241,290135,635864,365147
3-AAAAALithia Springs-211,09076,667923,333154
5-AAAAABanneker-360910,292989,708573
2-AAAAAUnion Grove-110322,454977,54639
4-AAAAAMundy's Mill-12210,525989,47515
7-AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)-1206,286993,7149
5-AAAAADruid Hills--1128,812991,188108
6-AAAAAChattahoochee--310,669989,331-
4-AAAAADrew--13,177996,823-
4-AAAAAForest Park---24999,976-
5-AAAAACross Keys----1,000,000-
1-AAAAAGroves----1,000,000-
8-AAAAAJohnson (Gainesville)----1,000,000-
6-AAAAANorthview----1,000,000-

Class 4A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Sandy Creek
Troup
Cairo
Troup
Sandy Creek
Calhoun
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Cairo
Spalding
West Laurens
Troup
Cairo
Upson-Lee
Monroe
Spalding
West Laurens
Harlem
Mary Persons
Troup
#1
6
70.85
0-0
Cairo
#32
35
52.64
0-0
Dougherty
#17
22
57.68
0-0
Bainbridge
#16
14
63.57
0-0
Upson-Lee
#9
23
57.46
0-0
Heritage (Ringgold)
#24
26
56.33
0-0
Monroe
#25
17
62.41
0-0
Spalding
#8
18
61.43
0-0
Westover
#5
12
65.96
0-0
West Laurens
#28
32
53.77
0-0
East Jackson
#21
27
55.79
0-0
Long County
#12
13
63.73
0-0
Harlem
#13
11
66.17
0-0
Mary Persons
#20
21
58.57
0-0
Northwest Whitfield
#29
30
53.99
0-0
Gilmer
#4
3
74.72
0-0
Troup
Stephenson
Sandy Creek
Calhoun
Monroe Area
Stephenson
Oconee County
Sandy Creek
North Hall
Calhoun
Peach County
Douglass
Monroe Area
#3
5
71.90
0-0
Stephenson
#30
20
59.47
0-0
Baldwin
#19
19
61.25
0-0
Hampton
#14
7
68.56
0-0
Oconee County
#11
1
81.98
0-0
Sandy Creek
#22
16
62.85
0-0
New Hampstead
#27
29
54.67
0-0
Adairsville
#6
10
66.60
0-0
North Hall
#7
2
76.30
0-0
Calhoun
#26
24
57.22
0-0
Luella
#23
28
54.98
0-0
Pickens
#10
4
73.30
0-0
Peach County
#15
15
62.99
0-0
Cherokee Bluff
#18
8
68.41
0-0
Douglass
#31
31
53.94
0-0
North Clayton
#2
9
67.43
0-0
Monroe Area

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Sandy Creek4-AAAA0-081.98999,975836,306686,284543,992416,9731.40
Calhoun7-AAAA0-076.30999,608714,451496,156310,503166,0805.02
Troup2-AAAA0-074.72998,259668,951437,175252,428121,8947.20
Peach County2-AAAA0-073.30993,312585,881352,264183,42480,16311.47
Stephenson5-AAAA0-071.90993,392541,422304,589146,34257,76616.31
Cairo1-AAAA0-070.85999,524565,163308,234141,16251,11718.56
Oconee County8-AAAA0-068.56988,011393,223181,54268,47320,92846.78
Monroe Area8-AAAA0-067.43991,310400,387175,89062,97717,68355.55
Douglass5-AAAA0-068.41943,305313,139140,25051,13615,52063.43
North Hall6-AAAA0-066.60986,680354,748146,58548,55212,52678.83
West Laurens3-AAAA0-065.96981,519337,789134,47442,61810,49094.33
Mary Persons2-AAAA0-066.17970,668308,404122,44538,8359,783101.22
Harlem3-AAAA0-063.73958,169232,60877,87920,3074,123241.54
Upson-Lee2-AAAA0-063.57901,263181,41858,36314,6962,917341.82
Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA0-062.99916,598183,53357,30313,8032,615381.41
New Hampstead3-AAAA0-062.85900,118174,70353,76812,9082,476402.88
Westover1-AAAA0-061.43992,025214,35760,66613,2952,084478.85
Spalding2-AAAA0-062.41879,057149,79344,06710,0161,890528.10
Hampton4-AAAA0-061.25903,515125,37533,5736,7911,071932.71
Baldwin2-AAAA0-059.47764,80277,75717,6713,0724002,499.00
Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA0-058.57911,24194,35520,3633,3403872,582.98
Bainbridge1-AAAA0-057.68888,17773,39914,5732,1692543,936.01
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA0-057.46863,54473,93914,4712,0662314,328.00
Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA0-057.04705,76949,0419,2721,2691297,750.94
Luella4-AAAA0-057.22698,09043,7988,0351,1041188,473.58
Monroe1-AAAA0-056.33820,79650,4758,8021,1481059,522.81
Long County3-AAAA0-055.79758,25743,1827,2628467413,512.51
Adairsville7-AAAA0-054.67679,84230,6114,5194984124,389.24
Pickens6-AAAA0-054.98655,04534,0725,4016054024,999.00
East Jackson8-AAAA0-053.77687,18826,7663,7383673231,249.00
Gilmer6-AAAA0-053.99569,85422,7123,1282832245,453.55
North Clayton4-AAAA0-053.94506,53816,3852,2362341855,554.56
Dougherty1-AAAA0-052.64589,52716,9922,0231871662,499.00
Dawson County6-AAAA0-053.43427,31014,4481,8271621283,332.33
Westside (Macon)2-AAAA0-053.08314,4838,3511,039978124,999.00
Liberty County3-AAAA0-052.13400,8819,5271,107977142,856.14
Spencer1-AAAA0-050.67534,5439,849967674249,999.00
White County6-AAAA0-051.21455,02210,2311,101752499,999.00
McDonough4-AAAA0-048.93246,6872,900222161999,999.00
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)4-AAAA0-049.86302,8524,28141924--
East Hall8-AAAA0-047.37281,9682,3481607--
Chestatee6-AAAA0-045.98235,3671,619875--
Howard2-AAAA0-048.4356,603553384--
Woodland (Stockbridge)4-AAAA0-045.38100,29653125---
West Hall8-AAAA0-039.3883,030964---
Columbus1-AAAA0-038.1453,241412---
Windsor Forest3-AAAA0-038.6315,644211---
Shaw1-AAAA0-039.7853,89652----
Riverdale4-AAAA0-037.899,3478----
Ridgeland7-AAAA0-034.6620,8686----
Hardaway1-AAAA0-030.576,5132----
Fayette County4-AAAA0-036.735,5261----
Salem5-AAAA0-029.42571-----
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA0-020.47298-----
North Springs5-AAAA0-032.3476-----
Stone Mountain5-AAAA0-020.21------
Clarkston5-AAAA0-012.04------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
2-AAAATroup198,590727,330922,795998,2591,741485,681
1-AAAACairo152,430757,928951,761999,524476711,930
7-AAAACalhoun144,791728,234970,868999,608392865,180
2-AAAAPeach County86,480534,847825,611993,3126,688355,636
8-AAAAMonroe Area73,091507,546818,602991,3108,690386,030
3-AAAAWest Laurens62,446447,364764,573981,51918,481397,761
5-AAAAStephenson57,982522,454848,200993,3926,608512,848
6-AAAANorth Hall40,990420,923852,933986,68013,320714,977
4-AAAASandy Creek37,373706,619982,326999,97525928,029
2-AAAAMary Persons28,382315,501633,278970,66829,33281,094
8-AAAAOconee County27,212343,591739,489988,01111,989425,308
1-AAAAWestover25,105408,295764,192992,0257,975162,665
3-AAAAHarlem19,905273,029611,922958,16941,831267,869
8-AAAACherokee Bluff9,431168,455475,126916,59883,402167,406
3-AAAANew Hampstead8,722153,163455,055900,11899,882222,206
2-AAAAUpson-Lee5,388126,537380,190901,26398,73738,091
2-AAAASpalding4,551105,466333,616879,057120,94328,530
5-AAAADouglass3,891123,909503,578943,30556,695298,319
7-AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)2,57488,514319,443863,544136,45647,477
7-AAAANorthwest Whitfield1,53497,289372,441911,24188,75957,631
6-AAAAPickens1,38240,786213,274655,045344,955110,075
2-AAAABaldwin1,22445,931189,611764,802235,19810,401
1-AAAABainbridge1,16958,093273,045888,177111,82363,469
3-AAAASoutheast Bulloch1,02235,613172,887705,769294,23159,976
4-AAAAHampton1,01065,610305,422903,51596,48550,814
3-AAAALong County72736,060177,587758,257241,74338,594
6-AAAAGilmer62821,327138,653569,854430,14668,807
8-AAAAEast Jackson58427,602141,555687,188312,81219,027
1-AAAAMonroe36330,755179,607820,796179,20439,737
7-AAAAAdairsville33724,116140,531679,842320,15829,670
6-AAAAWhite County21311,05883,724455,022544,97837,341
6-AAAADawson County1828,90495,796427,310572,69061,374
1-AAAADougherty14810,69773,873589,527410,47314,756
1-AAAASpencer405,80050,644534,543465,4577,400
3-AAAALiberty County363,59936,797400,881599,11913,573
4-AAAALuella318,99291,639698,090301,91014,726
6-AAAAChestatee161,54819,645235,367764,6337,426
8-AAAAEast Hall71,00113,580281,968718,0322,126
2-AAAAWestside (Macon)61,33614,870314,483685,517531
4-AAAANorth Clayton52,85136,576506,538493,4625,171
4-AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)159810,903302,852697,148650
4-AAAAMcDonough15338,798246,687753,313502
4-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)-1062,211100,296899,704106
8-AAAAWest Hall-401,08383,030916,970103
2-AAAAHoward-1852856,603943,39736
1-AAAAShaw-1849353,896946,10431
1-AAAAColumbus-735353,241946,75912
7-AAAARidgeland-413220,868979,13242
3-AAAAWindsor Forest-311915,644984,35621
4-AAAARiverdale--289,347990,653-
4-AAAAFayette County--255,526994,4742
1-AAAAHardaway--116,513993,487-
5-AAAASalem--1571999,429-
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield---298999,702-
5-AAAANorth Springs---76999,924-
5-AAAAClarkston----1,000,000-
5-AAAAStone Mountain----1,000,000-

Class 3A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Carver (Columbus)
Toombs County
Carver (Columbus)
Burke County
Toombs County
Rockmart
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Carver (Columbus)
Appling County
Morgan County
Burke County
Carver (Columbus)
Hapeville Charter
Pierce County
Appling County
Morgan County
Lamar County
Thomson
Burke County
#1
1
81.64
0-0
Carver (Columbus)
#32
34
47.34
0-0
Temple
#17
13
66.82
0-0
Callaway
#16
5
70.47
0-0
Hapeville Charter
#9
8
69.27
0-0
Pierce County
#24
18
61.12
0-0
Crisp County
#25
30
49.63
0-0
Sonoraville
#8
6
69.82
0-0
Appling County
#5
12
67.62
0-0
Morgan County
#28
17
61.37
0-0
Columbia
#21
22
58.35
0-0
Lamar County
#12
24
57.52
0-0
North Murray
#13
9
68.72
0-0
Thomson
#20
16
61.99
0-0
Cedar Grove
#29
28
51.46
0-0
Jackson
#4
3
71.53
0-0
Burke County
Toombs County
Carver (Atlanta)
Worth County
Rockmart
Toombs County
Northeast
Sumter County
Carver (Atlanta)
Worth County
Stephens County
Westside (Augusta)
Rockmart
#3
2
75.69
0-0
Toombs County
#30
23
57.76
0-0
Elbert County
#19
20
59.67
0-0
Hart County
#14
11
67.76
0-0
Northeast
#11
14
66.63
0-0
Sumter County
#22
21
59.15
0-0
Lumpkin County
#27
27
51.81
0-0
Washington County
#6
4
71.11
0-0
Carver (Atlanta)
#7
10
68.07
0-0
Worth County
#26
42
40.59
0-0
Tattnall County
#23
35
45.37
0-0
Beach
#10
15
65.35
0-0
Stephens County
#15
25
53.68
0-0
Ringgold
#18
19
59.69
0-0
Westside (Augusta)
#31
26
52.90
0-0
Miller Grove
#2
7
69.66
0-0
Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Carver (Columbus)1-AAA0-081.64999,881848,862712,115581,694458,7321.18
Toombs County3-AAA0-075.69999,994714,448490,952307,192163,3105.12
Burke County4-AAA0-071.53999,415567,764318,963156,34662,88914.90
Carver (Atlanta)6-AAA0-071.11998,485514,985276,096129,70750,66518.74
Rockmart7-AAA0-069.66999,743526,153269,404117,52940,78723.52
Appling County3-AAA0-069.82999,793477,722236,251101,18936,22326.61
Hapeville Charter6-AAA0-070.47995,811416,925209,50391,75534,72627.80
Pierce County3-AAA0-069.27999,468458,632220,71391,56931,23931.01
Thomson4-AAA0-068.72999,183432,873200,63279,83226,29337.03
Worth County1-AAA0-068.07989,204392,135176,01667,41320,90746.83
Northeast2-AAA0-067.76997,414369,299159,27958,55517,75155.33
Morgan County8-AAA0-067.62977,764335,828142,91652,22715,83562.15
Callaway2-AAA0-066.82998,715376,433154,35053,69915,11265.17
Sumter County1-AAA0-066.63982,554313,434124,76642,29311,88183.17
Stephens County8-AAA0-065.35973,454263,51595,46129,2447,414133.88
Cedar Grove6-AAA0-061.99925,185136,88137,4068,4981,584630.31
Columbia6-AAA0-061.37912,985113,89029,4576,3111,102906.44
Crisp County1-AAA0-061.12921,969118,38030,0806,2561,087918.96
Westside (Augusta)4-AAA0-059.69972,561118,98527,2255,1967951,256.86
Lamar County2-AAA0-058.35960,82493,40519,0263,1074012,492.77
Hart County8-AAA0-059.67735,10565,79014,6082,6953742,672.80
North Murray7-AAA0-057.52968,68495,87818,1232,7723263,066.48
Lumpkin County8-AAA0-059.15771,62865,12313,7352,3423253,075.92
Elbert County8-AAA0-057.76757,06253,37310,0161,4771735,779.35
Ringgold7-AAA0-053.68927,66743,7305,6115733727,026.03
Miller Grove6-AAA0-052.90615,75615,3691,7051531376,922.08
Jackson2-AAA0-051.46716,03913,9711,3631096166,665.67
Washington County4-AAA0-051.81707,36014,8431,4661105199,999.00
Sonoraville7-AAA0-049.63746,92711,740948694249,999.00
Franklin County8-AAA0-051.04248,8023,812368202499,999.00
Union County7-AAA0-047.74574,7735,316312221999,999.00
Hephzibah4-AAA0-047.86524,0344,584288191999,999.00
Haralson County5-AAA0-048.08441,2974,26728611--
Temple5-AAA0-047.34437,5643,6442249--
Beach3-AAA0-045.37613,8832,8811284--
South Atlanta6-AAA0-044.52328,6561,206632--
Tattnall County3-AAA0-040.59473,397762231--
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AAA0-045.21220,26597548---
Pike County2-AAA0-041.68293,60254024---
Coahulla Creek7-AAA0-041.47281,35058121---
Therrell5-AAA0-041.71178,42234811---
Southwest2-AAA0-042.53140,53732110---
LaFayette7-AAA0-039.51238,8302575---
Redan6-AAA0-040.0951,122551---
McNair6-AAA0-038.5336,251211---
Brantley County3-AAA0-033.3684,588161---
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-036.0684,89526----
Rutland2-AAA0-034.8154,04817----
Cross Creek4-AAA0-026.9440,6623----
Islands3-AAA0-029.2038,9122----
Butler4-AAA0-029.0055,720-----
Kendrick1-AAA0-019.483,615-----
Murray County7-AAA0-026.502,982-----
Central (Macon)2-AAA0-023.401,163-----
Towers6-AAA0-029.49------
Jordan1-AAA0-02.44------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1-AAACarver (Columbus)318,854846,806982,485999,881119785,245
7-AAARockmart112,343711,524960,157999,743257780,548
3-AAAToombs County112,144776,075974,380999,9946591,953
4-AAABurke County92,084648,428930,109999,415585567,487
1-AAAWorth County60,563411,432736,742989,20410,79699,212
6-AAACarver (Atlanta)47,531494,375856,299998,4851,515458,865
3-AAAPierce County41,019492,682861,848999,468532189,278
2-AAACallaway41,000464,464845,971998,7151,285414,529
4-AAAThomson34,199447,218858,566999,183817345,922
3-AAAAppling County28,019480,138880,047999,793207218,465
8-AAAMorgan County24,453275,580625,975977,76422,236124,686
1-AAASumter County19,830283,279650,794982,55417,44692,176
2-AAANortheast17,872334,937792,578997,4142,586471,788
8-AAAStephens County15,305242,658591,185973,45426,54678,685
7-AAANorth Murray7,327172,508527,863968,68431,316144,279
6-AAAHapeville Charter7,008217,805686,274995,8114,189392,324
4-AAAWestside (Augusta)4,110131,378473,726972,56127,43975,682
2-AAALamar County3,859107,283417,456960,82439,17699,010
6-AAACedar Grove3,37287,389345,098925,18574,81577,347
7-AAARinggold3,144102,082373,965927,66772,33345,880
1-AAACrisp County1,85273,142316,438921,96978,03123,367
8-AAAElbert County1,25537,054169,071757,062242,9386,941
6-AAAColumbia1,02650,388269,433912,98587,01566,058
8-AAALumpkin County67030,496162,385771,628228,37210,219
8-AAAHart County54325,697143,386735,105264,89514,903
7-AAASonoraville27518,816127,809746,927253,07319,180
4-AAAWashington County897,63575,779707,360292,6408,360
7-AAAUnion County595,11052,732574,773425,2279,283
5-AAAHaralson County573,50936,363441,297558,7038,699
6-AAAMiller Grove546,19059,843615,756384,2445,228
2-AAAJackson356,20875,239716,039283,96113,736
5-AAATemple262,84932,482437,564562,4366,235
4-AAAHephzibah172,40231,654524,034475,9662,548
8-AAAFranklin County55207,933248,802751,198403
7-AAACoahulla Creek12886,941281,350718,650563
3-AAABeach-47319,320613,883386,117265
5-AAAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate-2977,380220,265779,7352,801
2-AAAPike County-2396,806293,602706,398378
7-AAALaFayette-2185,399238,830761,170267
5-AAATherrell-1323,524178,422821,578467
3-AAATattnall County-12610,664473,397526,60337
6-AAASouth Atlanta-1094,378328,656671,344165
2-AAASouthwest-512,262140,537859,463545
6-AAARedan-319351,122948,8787
3-AAABrantley County-236284,588915,4121
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)-228384,895915,1051
2-AAARutland-119354,048945,95214
6-AAAMcNair-19536,251963,7496
3-AAAIslands-17138,912961,088-
4-AAAButler--3955,720944,280-
4-AAACross Creek--2240,662959,3381
7-AAAMurray County--32,982997,018-
1-AAAKendrick---3,615996,385-
2-AAACentral (Macon)---1,163998,837-
1-AAAJordan----1,000,000-
6-AAATowers----1,000,000-

Class 2A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Thomasville
Fitzgerald
Thomasville
Dublin
Brooks County
Fitzgerald
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Thomasville
Laney
Heard County
Dublin
Thomasville
Jeff Davis
Bremen
Laney
Heard County
Bleckley County
Commerce
Dublin
#1
1
71.38
0-0
Thomasville
#32
27
44.86
0-0
Berrien
#17
21
50.39
0-0
Putnam County
#16
10
57.42
0-0
Jeff Davis
#9
14
53.58
0-0
Bremen
#24
23
48.02
0-0
ACE Charter
#25
22
48.40
0-0
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
#8
9
57.57
0-0
Laney
#5
6
62.20
0-0
Heard County
#28
11
56.86
0-0
Cook
#21
25
47.51
0-0
Screven County
#12
7
60.72
0-0
Bleckley County
#13
13
54.26
0-0
Commerce
#20
17
51.36
0-0
Jasper County
#29
24
47.54
0-0
Bacon County
#4
3
65.70
0-0
Dublin
Brooks County
Rabun County
Swainsboro
Fitzgerald
Pepperell
Brooks County
Social Circle
Rabun County
Gordon Lee
Swainsboro
Fannin County
Fitzgerald
#3
16
53.16
0-0
Pepperell
#30
37
35.47
0-0
Jefferson County
#19
19
50.75
0-0
Metter
#14
5
62.57
0-0
Brooks County
#11
20
50.72
0-0
Social Circle
#22
30
42.46
0-0
Model
#27
28
43.90
0-0
Oglethorpe County
#6
8
60.70
0-0
Rabun County
#7
15
53.20
0-0
Gordon Lee
#26
29
42.53
0-0
Bryan County
#23
12
55.98
0-0
Dodge County
#10
4
63.63
0-0
Swainsboro
#15
18
50.88
0-0
Fannin County
#18
32
40.28
0-0
Mount Zion (Carrollton)
#31
33
37.97
0-0
Dade County
#2
2
69.11
0-0
Fitzgerald

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Thomasville1-AA0-071.38999,989837,123679,086516,513362,9041.76
Fitzgerald1-AA0-069.11999,959783,977592,627405,401243,9073.10
Dublin2-AA0-065.70999,650669,817432,657241,547115,8407.63
Swainsboro2-AA0-063.63998,871569,075325,632158,55166,03314.14
Heard County6-AA0-062.20999,997606,510341,949156,14558,04816.23
Brooks County1-AA0-062.57991,667457,915242,000107,86442,15422.72
Rabun County8-AA0-060.70998,579486,045239,10196,45032,41829.85
Bleckley County2-AA0-060.72996,245451,103218,51487,88129,66932.71
Laney4-AA0-057.57998,376365,864146,82447,03712,36279.89
Jeff Davis1-AA0-057.42982,076286,318110,46534,4768,949110.74
Cook1-AA0-056.86939,067218,88079,67523,1075,679175.09
Dodge County2-AA0-055.98972,795229,53979,67021,9035,028197.89
Bremen6-AA0-053.58998,747259,31478,60818,1703,375295.30
Commerce8-AA0-054.26983,375216,29267,02616,0873,132318.28
Pepperell6-AA0-053.16998,434260,64577,91217,8283,106320.96
Gordon Lee7-AA0-053.20996,488237,28769,89815,7902,764360.79
Social Circle4-AA0-050.72995,879156,48237,0326,6359561,045.03
Jasper County4-AA0-051.36984,459129,20331,7065,8108471,179.64
Fannin County7-AA0-050.88970,901136,64932,6115,8788451,182.43
Putnam County4-AA0-050.39992,355138,37431,8685,4497121,403.49
Metter3-AA0-050.75933,181102,60523,3924,0975481,823.82
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA0-048.40975,350100,89819,5532,8593273,057.10
Screven County3-AA0-047.51922,23360,81910,4351,3081287,811.50
ACE Charter2-AA0-048.02823,41352,9069,4501,1901228,195.72
Bacon County1-AA0-047.54712,60138,6736,5598127413,512.51
Oglethorpe County8-AA0-043.90789,24924,8722,9992602049,999.00
Vidalia2-AA0-045.35509,76617,3392,3932341758,822.53
Berrien1-AA0-044.86587,29618,9472,4822111471,427.57
Bryan County3-AA0-042.53861,09722,2792,2961781190,908.09
Model6-AA0-042.46935,52326,0852,7261787142,856.14
Mount Zion (Carrollton)6-AA0-040.28941,08218,6011,535823333,332.33
Dade County7-AA0-037.97540,1414,619296101999,999.00
East Laurens2-AA0-042.28342,4526,18562744--
Washington5-AA0-035.91446,2352,1901026--
Chattooga7-AA0-035.69463,4142,3511135--
Jefferson County4-AA0-035.47668,3573,2081454--
Gordon Central7-AA0-032.05318,69364624---
Coosa6-AA0-030.08294,66134611---
Armuchee6-AA0-023.90100,465181---
Savannah3-AA0-020.1221,8441----
Josey4-AA0-011.897,965-----
Utopian Academy5-AA0-05.624,263-----
Glenn Hills4-AA0-09.732,810-----
Banks County8-AA0-036.59------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1-AAThomasville319,267892,200987,421999,98911491,013
1-AAFitzgerald222,642823,859971,608999,95941369,712
6-AAHeard County111,321821,137983,052999,9973648,910
2-AADublin86,523656,271924,051999,650350450,073
8-AARabun County42,844508,180848,436998,5791,42177,293
2-AASwainsboro41,557487,678844,751998,8711,129300,685
6-AAPepperell36,204477,819833,499998,4341,566167,747
2-AABleckley County25,257379,216760,121996,2453,755180,793
6-AABremen24,482421,642806,652998,7471,253142,189
7-AAGordon Lee22,919370,570768,357996,4883,512358,929
4-AALaney18,447408,941807,634998,3761,624329,046
1-AABrooks County9,140218,248598,092991,6678,33395,536
7-AALakeview Ft. Oglethorpe6,927170,245515,111975,35024,650153,996
8-AACommerce6,293187,684548,856983,37516,62514,744
4-AASocial Circle5,428233,993657,672995,8794,12181,090
7-AAFannin County5,414157,654531,435970,90129,099257,929
1-AAJeff Davis4,406160,807513,571982,07617,92423,668
4-AAPutnam County4,100181,833568,450992,3557,64580,899
2-AADodge County3,196113,005419,409972,79527,20561,590
4-AAJasper County1,40280,195373,743984,45915,54186,073
1-AACook75648,744250,886939,06760,93319,222
3-AAMetter36941,613248,445933,18166,8193,074
6-AAMount Zion (Carrollton)34940,597253,877941,08258,9182,953
3-AAScreven County24434,127217,382922,23377,7671,112
6-AAModel21929,552210,487935,52364,4776,605
8-AAOglethorpe County10611,71499,174789,249210,751420
2-AAACE Charter10014,371120,852823,413176,5874,829
3-AABryan County3014,816137,685861,097138,903293
1-AABacon County194,23849,451712,601287,399639
7-AADade County152,53932,308540,141459,8596,838
1-AABerrien82,23029,507587,296412,704210
7-AAChattooga61,09519,355463,414536,5862,800
4-AAJefferson County41,00621,813668,357331,643477
2-AAEast Laurens44528,585342,452657,548431
2-AAVidalia299918,016509,766490,2341,599
5-AAWashington-41610,623446,235553,765850
7-AAGordon Central-2306,274318,693681,307655
6-AACoosa-833,193294,661705,33929
6-AAArmuchee-1162100,465899,5351
3-AASavannah--221,844978,156-
5-AAUtopian Academy--24,263995,737-
4-AAJosey---7,965992,035-
4-AAGlenn Hills---2,810997,190-
8-AABanks County----1,000,000-

Class A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Bowdon
Lincoln County
Bowdon
Wilcox County
Clinch County
Lincoln County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Bowdon
Wheeler County
Johnson County
Wilcox County
Bowdon
Emanuel County Institute
Schley County
Wheeler County
Johnson County
Warren County
Charlton County
Wilcox County
#1
1
69.88
0-0
Bowdon
#32
41
26.38
0-0
Hancock Central
#17
13
48.52
0-0
Jenkins County
#16
8
50.57
0-0
Emanuel County Institute
#9
14
46.41
0-0
Schley County
#24
22
43.06
0-0
Greene County
#25
31
36.25
0-0
Wilkinson County
#8
11
48.86
0-0
Wheeler County
#5
6
51.35
0-0
Johnson County
#28
32
35.91
0-0
Pelham
#21
16
44.15
0-0
Warren County
#12
15
45.35
0-0
Telfair County
#13
12
48.68
0-0
Charlton County
#20
26
39.18
0-0
Miller County
#29
43
23.65
0-0
B.E.S.T. Academy
#4
7
50.64
0-0
Wilcox County
Clinch County
Early County
Trion
Lincoln County
Clinch County
Hawkinsville
Early County
Manchester
Irwin County
Trion
Seminole County
Lincoln County
#3
3
60.24
0-0
Clinch County
#30
29
37.83
0-0
Atkinson County
#19
23
43.01
0-0
Mitchell County
#14
17
44.08
0-0
Hawkinsville
#11
4
55.75
0-0
Early County
#22
21
43.76
0-0
Washington-Wilkes
#27
25
39.96
0-0
Turner County
#6
5
55.04
0-0
Manchester
#7
9
50.16
0-0
Irwin County
#26
24
40.69
0-0
Taylor County
#23
35
30.56
0-0
Greenville
#10
10
49.23
0-0
Trion
#15
19
43.91
0-0
Seminole County
#18
20
43.78
0-0
Macon County
#31
28
37.86
0-0
Treutlen
#2
2
65.06
0-0
Lincoln County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Bowdon7-A0-069.881,000,000928,770843,971718,689545,4750.83
Lincoln County8-A0-065.06999,976865,122714,483505,154257,0452.89
Clinch County2-A0-060.24999,709757,719521,096264,01397,6269.24
Manchester7-A0-055.04999,523598,340316,566114,50028,15234.52
Early County1-A0-055.75996,371533,722271,042102,76327,49335.37
Johnson County5-A0-051.35998,014443,055179,82249,6278,955110.67
Wilcox County4-A0-050.64995,438434,201177,90747,1027,927125.15
Irwin County2-A0-050.16959,620302,829108,75927,1264,546218.97
Emanuel County Institute3-A0-050.57936,168219,79985,12522,9814,089243.56
Wheeler County4-A0-048.86991,080343,845119,38527,4744,006248.63
Trion7-A0-049.23992,224329,758111,85325,9513,927253.65
Jenkins County5-A0-048.52993,768309,109100,90722,3603,155315.96
Charlton County2-A0-048.68936,561237,38876,77517,0732,437409.34
Schley County6-A0-046.41991,959259,14374,07313,9131,562639.20
Telfair County4-A0-045.35949,419179,69046,0327,6627961,255.28
Macon County6-A0-043.78977,201155,99835,1065,1304642,154.17
Hawkinsville4-A0-044.08945,455152,24735,3075,1804512,216.29
Warren County8-A0-044.15919,869125,72428,7244,1223692,709.03
Seminole County1-A0-043.91931,111120,54727,0454,0033562,807.99
Washington-Wilkes8-A0-043.76893,295111,26324,2283,4383013,321.26
McIntosh County Academy3-A0-044.06732,07769,11016,4042,5642474,047.58
Mitchell County2-A0-043.01890,508106,79522,2432,9112174,607.29
Greene County8-A0-043.06796,09582,60816,9102,1721775,648.72
Taylor County6-A0-040.69924,27277,72113,3681,4097413,512.51
Turner County4-A0-039.96767,33750,1438,0947685219,229.77
Miller County1-A0-039.18858,44349,0857,3756854621,738.13
Treutlen4-A0-037.86540,83121,1582,7482261662,499.00
Portal3-A0-037.70527,83118,4532,4481961283,332.33
Lanier County2-A0-038.14471,63518,4092,3932178124,999.00
Atkinson County2-A0-037.83620,43824,1122,9792336166,665.67
Wilkinson County5-A0-036.25697,30420,3882,2331255199,999.00
Dooly County4-A0-034.93327,1016,381593404249,999.00
Pelham1-A0-035.91757,00422,7092,4511323333,332.33
Randolph-Clay1-A0-033.52535,9538,658749351999,999.00
Greenville7-A0-030.56656,3325,74234011--
Lake Oconee Academy8-A0-030.48371,0722,9861766--
Chattahoochee County6-A0-028.31498,1822,6391175--
Marion County6-A0-028.18289,9851,291532--
Crawford County6-A0-028.21319,9451,517651--
Hancock Central5-A0-026.38230,083642261--
B.E.S.T. Academy7-A0-023.65344,02156814---
Montgomery County3-A0-028.2560,5682176---
Georgia Military Prep5-A0-022.67112,2851475---
Glascock County5-A0-023.28138,8051653---
Terrell County1-A0-021.21105,319651---
Claxton3-A0-022.5417,62521----
Twiggs County5-A0-09.652,1061----
Central (Talbotton)6-A0-0-4.3482-----
Towns County8-A0-025.97------
Baconton Charter1-A0-018.26------
Pataula Charter1-A0-010.56------
Calhoun County1-A0-06.36------
Southwest Georgia STEM1-A0-0-7.03------
Scintilla Charter Academy2-A0-0-11.03------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
7-ABowdon678,598993,645999,6591,000,000-840,377
8-ALincoln County151,902904,196992,262999,97624886,361
2-AClinch County51,071786,557963,075999,709291705,389
4-AWilcox County34,428582,358852,373995,4384,562420,630
7-AManchester30,348681,710918,396999,523477127,605
4-AWheeler County12,250446,228766,979991,0808,920291,355
5-AJohnson County10,266523,791872,387998,0141,986532,351
6-ASchley County6,763372,467777,786991,9598,041503,980
1-AEarly County5,981398,832886,956996,3713,629769,493
5-AJenkins County3,427346,392767,201993,7686,232426,793
7-ATrion3,067346,943709,899992,2247,77631,651
4-AHawkinsville2,407185,513477,251945,45554,54592,637
2-AIrwin County2,236214,372546,667959,62040,380159,582
6-AMacon County1,695195,872593,144977,20122,799308,302
4-ATelfair County1,631191,244499,235949,41950,581144,564
2-ACharlton County1,361151,034444,686936,56163,439100,003
2-AMitchell County56894,562318,326890,508109,49225,327
6-ATaylor County43485,418373,193924,27275,728167,489
3-AEmanuel County Institute37976,970678,666936,16863,832628,709
1-ASeminole County28175,004361,325931,11168,889150,963
8-AWarren County25782,102326,264919,86980,13144,849
4-ATurner County22739,745172,963767,337232,66329,617
8-AWashington-Wilkes14866,996283,341893,295106,70532,680
8-AGreene County13337,714186,101796,095203,90535,430
1-AMiller County3132,595203,634858,443141,55749,596
3-AMcIntosh County Academy2315,957320,700732,077267,923284,193
4-ATreutlen219,66465,446540,831459,16915,625
3-APortal206,466109,921527,831472,16977,799
1-APelham1518,496124,771757,004242,99618,605
2-AAtkinson County149,86568,088620,438379,5624,837
5-AWilkinson County89,67499,612697,304302,69637,569
2-ALanier County64,67039,025471,635528,3654,862
4-ADooly County21,59118,219327,101672,8995,572
6-AChattahoochee County12,58231,608498,182501,8187,063
6-AMarion County146712,859289,985710,0156,814
1-ARandolph-Clay-3,64442,690535,953464,04711,233
7-AGreenville-2,17439,238656,332343,668357
8-ALake Oconee Academy-1,19015,360371,072628,928680
6-ACrawford County-88216,260319,945680,0556,352
5-AHancock Central-1685,456230,083769,9172,189
7-AB.E.S.T. Academy-1465,263344,021655,97910
5-AGlascock County-311,668138,805861,195653
1-ATerrell County-31998105,319894,681110
5-AGeorgia Military Prep-261,289112,285887,715444
3-AMontgomery County-158,51160,568939,4328,090
3-AClaxton-11,24617,625982,3751,209
5-ATwiggs County--32,106997,8941
6-ACentral (Talbotton)---82999,918-
1-ABaconton Charter----1,000,000-
1-ACalhoun County----1,000,000-
1-APataula Charter----1,000,000-
2-AScintilla Charter Academy----1,000,000-
1-ASouthwest Georgia STEM----1,000,000-
8-ATowns County----1,000,000-

Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Hebron Christian
Calvary Day
Prince Avenue Christian
Calvary Day
Fellowship Christian
Hebron Christian
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Prince Avenue Christian
Wesleyan
Calvary Day
Athens Academy
Prince Avenue Christian
North Cobb Christian
Wesleyan
Aquinas
Calvary Day
Mount Vernon
Christian Heritage
Athens Academy
#1
3
76.48
0-0
Prince Avenue Christian
#32
Bye
#17
15
53.01
0-0
North Cobb Christian
#16
21
46.58
0-0
Darlington
#9
11
60.88
0-0
Wesleyan
#24
20
47.04
0-0
Landmark Christian
#25
18
50.62
0-0
Pace Academy
#8
14
58.29
0-0
Aquinas
#5
2
78.75
0-0
Calvary Day
#28
Bye
#21
24
38.21
0-0
Providence Christian
#12
17
50.75
0-0
Mount Vernon
#13
19
50.58
0-0
Christian Heritage
#20
23
40.73
0-0
King's Ridge Christian
#29
Bye
#4
6
64.52
0-0
Athens Academy
Fellowship Christian
Savannah Christian
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Hebron Christian
Fellowship Christian
Lovett
Whitefield Academy
Savannah Christian
Holy Innocents
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Greater Atlanta Christian
Hebron Christian
#3
4
75.23
0-0
Fellowship Christian
#30
Bye
#19
16
50.96
0-0
Eagle's Landing Christian
#14
13
59.43
0-0
Lovett
#11
12
59.63
0-0
Whitefield Academy
#22
25
32.06
0-0
Mount Pisgah Christian
#27
27
7.75
0-0
Walker
#6
5
72.30
0-0
Savannah Christian
#7
9
62.59
0-0
Holy Innocents
#26
26
20.76
0-0
Mt. Bethel Christian
#23
22
42.11
0-0
Mount Paran Christian
#10
7
63.21
0-0
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
#15
8
63.14
0-0
Greater Atlanta Christian
#18
10
61.13
0-0
Westminster (Atlanta)
#31
Bye
#2
1
79.65
0-0
Hebron Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Hebron Christian8-AAA0-079.651,000,000912,603701,750476,440299,0382.34
Calvary Day3-AA0-078.751,000,000907,573678,500436,914257,1932.89
Prince Avenue Christian8-AA0-076.481,000,000904,348670,855398,542199,2064.02
Fellowship Christian9-AA0-075.231,000,000877,446594,404319,445145,7545.86
Savannah Christian3-AA0-072.301,000,000806,992453,257197,18772,13912.86
Athens Academy8-AA0-064.521,000,000597,750207,36850,2769,356105.88
Holy Innocents5-AAA0-062.591,000,000478,317135,83827,4994,309231.07
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-AA0-063.211,000,000372,511106,61722,3903,738266.52
Greater Atlanta Christian5-AAAA0-063.141,000,000275,27382,51316,9022,812354.62
Wesleyan5-AAA0-060.881,000,000356,43988,07415,2621,977504.82
Westminster (Atlanta)5-AAAA0-061.131,000,000218,91456,4369,6921,361733.75
Whitefield Academy5-AA0-059.631,000,000280,08362,4859,4051,057945.07
Lovett5-AAA0-059.431,000,000255,14855,1598,4189721,027.81
Aquinas4-AA0-058.291,000,000350,43068,0119,2339621,038.50
North Cobb Christian5-AAA0-053.011,000,00090,36911,3428604522,221.22
Christian Heritage7-AA0-050.581,000,00088,1078,5705133330,302.03
Mount Vernon9-AA0-050.751,000,00064,4146,5524331952,630.58
Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA0-050.961,000,00047,4805,0722801662,499.00
Pace Academy5-AAAA0-050.621,000,00040,7063,1631681099,999.00
Darlington6-AA0-046.581,000,00034,4032,216802499,999.00
Landmark Christian5-AA0-047.041,000,00021,6231,261501999,999.00
Mount Paran Christian9-AA0-042.111,000,0008,43429810--
King's Ridge Christian9-AA0-040.731,000,0006,1461771--
Providence Christian8-AA0-038.211,000,0003,54877---
Mount Pisgah Christian9-AA0-032.061,000,0008865---
Mt. Bethel Christian9-AA0-020.761,000,00056----
Walker9-AA0-07.751,000,0001----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
8-AAPrince Avenue Christian472,586965,360999,2821,000,000-753,888
9-AAFellowship Christian165,760928,436999,6031,000,000-949,065
8-AAAHebron Christian111,762862,277995,6571,000,000-764,163
3-AASavannah Christian76,647824,114994,9881,000,000-274,319
3-AACalvary Day66,458893,269998,2541,000,000-721,202
8-AAAthens Academy56,232706,115978,0191,000,000-153,622
5-AAAHoly Innocents20,192546,698944,6141,000,000-429,215
5-AAAWesleyan9,275379,848876,6791,000,000-296,259
4-AAAquinas6,881501,363956,6191,000,000-422,415
5-AAWhitefield Academy4,585271,548838,2041,000,000-309,121
5-AATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)3,246279,628894,7121,000,000-598,843
5-AAALovett2,871225,137788,0961,000,000-206,446
7-AAChristian Heritage1,358154,487685,4261,000,000-218,853
5-AAAAGreater Atlanta Christian791113,900678,0961,000,000-115,707
5-AAANorth Cobb Christian69886,898525,6331,000,000-49,878
6-AADarlington30765,579490,1131,000,000-31,566
5-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)22087,573625,0781,000,000-69,971
9-AAMount Vernon8465,826630,5591,000,000-42,926
5-AAEagle's Landing Christian4022,344336,1661,000,000-64,865
5-AALandmark Christian43,080118,2231,000,000-26,321
9-AAMount Paran Christian25,731163,3071,000,000-4,904
9-AAKing's Ridge Christian15,474229,9401,000,000-2,940
8-AAProvidence Christian-2,830124,6521,000,000-33
9-AAMount Pisgah Christian-1,24770,4361,000,000-165
5-AAAAPace Academy-1,23857,5161,000,000-3,155
9-AAMt. Bethel Christian--1271,000,000--
9-AAWalker--11,000,000--