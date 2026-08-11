AJC Varsity Maxwell preseason playoff projections: Who will make the playoffs in 2026? The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets. Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

By Loren Maxwell 4 minutes ago Share

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA. The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2026 season. While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets. Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tiebreaker. Class 7A AAAAAAA

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Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Buford Grayson Grayson North Gwinnett Buford Carrollton First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Grayson Mill Creek North Gwinnett Douglas County Grayson West Forsyth North Cobb Mill Creek North Gwinnett Valdosta Westlake Douglas County #1 3 100.62 0-0 Grayson #32 26 75.67 0-0 Marietta #17 20 78.82 0-0 Harrison #16 19 79.17 0-0 West Forsyth #9 10 86.06 0-0 North Cobb #24 21 78.48 0-0 Richmond Hill #25 29 74.03 0-0 South Gwinnett #8 8 87.43 0-0 Mill Creek #5 4 92.81 0-0 North Gwinnett #28 35 65.53 0-0 Dacula #21 27 75.64 0-0 East Coweta #12 7 88.04 0-0 Valdosta #13 17 79.68 0-0 Camden County #20 15 80.74 0-0 Westlake #29 23 76.66 0-0 Hillgrove #4 6 91.13 0-0 Douglas County Buford Colquitt County Lowndes Carrollton Buford Walton Newton Colquitt County Lowndes McEachern Collins Hill Carrollton #3 1 105.32 0-0 Buford #30 39 60.87 0-0 Seckinger #19 12 83.71 0-0 Walton #14 22 77.51 0-0 North Paulding #11 11 83.85 0-0 Newton #22 18 79.21 0-0 Norcross #27 24 76.20 0-0 Archer #6 5 91.72 0-0 Colquitt County #7 9 87.06 0-0 Lowndes #26 28 74.11 0-0 Lambert #23 25 75.71 0-0 Peachtree Ridge #10 13 83.10 0-0 McEachern #15 16 80.73 0-0 Brookwood #18 14 82.99 0-0 Collins Hill #31 30 72.07 0-0 North Atlanta #2 2 103.75 0-0 Carrollton Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Buford 8-AAAAAAA 0-0 105.32 1,000,000 916,045 773,704 568,751 380,799 1.63 Carrollton 2-AAAAAAA 0-0 103.75 1,000,000 913,329 771,123 554,958 332,159 2.01 Grayson 4-AAAAAAA 0-0 100.62 999,998 867,231 673,762 411,795 192,812 4.19 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 92.81 999,481 619,009 306,947 109,212 28,243 34.41 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAAA 0-0 91.72 999,486 602,332 292,164 95,437 22,621 43.21 Douglas County 2-AAAAAAA 0-0 91.13 999,719 603,259 289,045 90,635 20,196 48.51 Valdosta 1-AAAAAAA 0-0 88.04 998,344 411,401 144,784 35,929 6,184 160.71 Lowndes 1-AAAAAAA 0-0 87.06 998,111 397,394 134,060 30,824 4,719 210.91 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAAA 0-0 87.43 993,312 330,291 109,314 25,596 4,209 236.59 North Cobb 5-AAAAAAA 0-0 86.06 995,162 318,210 97,630 20,564 2,888 345.26 Newton 4-AAAAAAA 0-0 83.85 991,160 242,208 63,585 11,186 1,246 801.57 Walton 5-AAAAAAA 0-0 83.71 989,536 212,579 54,440 9,227 972 1,027.81 McEachern 3-AAAAAAA 0-0 83.10 986,760 212,762 53,148 8,599 889 1,123.86 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAAA 0-0 82.99 972,937 170,167 40,544 6,325 686 1,456.73 Brookwood 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 80.73 943,480 122,299 24,786 3,253 277 3,609.11 Westlake 2-AAAAAAA 0-0 80.74 941,416 122,863 24,810 3,186 245 4,080.63 Camden County 1-AAAAAAA 0-0 79.68 937,242 107,527 19,910 2,359 179 5,585.59 Harrison 3-AAAAAAA 0-0 78.82 982,757 123,882 21,499 2,297 144 6,943.44 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 0-0 79.17 948,968 97,999 18,504 2,132 135 7,406.41 Norcross 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 79.21 923,675 95,194 16,928 1,942 129 7,750.94 Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAAA 0-0 78.48 927,870 88,435 14,779 1,465 82 12,194.12 North Paulding 5-AAAAAAA 0-0 77.51 957,487 85,402 13,223 1,277 67 14,924.37 Hillgrove 3-AAAAAAA 0-0 76.66 890,921 56,136 8,155 678 30 33,332.33 East Coweta 2-AAAAAAA 0-0 75.64 892,275 49,660 6,362 508 21 47,618.05 Marietta 5-AAAAAAA 0-0 75.67 729,220 32,829 4,248 350 17 58,822.53 Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 75.71 850,463 43,885 5,693 470 14 71,427.57 Archer 4-AAAAAAA 0-0 76.20 738,890 36,778 4,872 397 14 71,427.57 South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAAA 0-0 74.03 791,036 29,912 3,259 199 10 99,999.00 Lambert 6-AAAAAAA 0-0 74.11 822,561 31,572 3,711 235 4 249,999.00 Denmark 6-AAAAAAA 0-0 72.02 741,219 17,401 1,691 77 4 249,999.00 North Atlanta 3-AAAAAAA 0-0 72.07 806,258 19,454 1,761 81 2 499,999.00 North Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 0-0 68.86 542,683 6,272 455 7 2 499,999.00 Parkview 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 71.79 461,359 9,345 799 44 1 999,999.00 Wheeler 5-AAAAAAA 0-0 67.21 336,047 2,362 131 4 - - Dacula 8-AAAAAAA 0-0 65.53 436,813 2,344 103 1 - - Northgate 2-AAAAAAA 0-0 64.41 196,743 698 32 - - - Seckinger 8-AAAAAAA 0-0 60.87 389,263 625 19 - - - Cherokee 5-AAAAAAA 0-0 63.10 157,725 394 11 - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 62.29 125,263 231 8 - - - Etowah 5-AAAAAAA 0-0 59.21 40,372 28 1 - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAAA 0-0 57.43 231,341 169 - - - - Campbell 3-AAAAAAA 0-0 57.89 56,357 31 - - - - Pebblebrook 3-AAAAAAA 0-0 54.49 76,938 18 - - - - Kennesaw Mountain 3-AAAAAAA 0-0 54.35 72,265 15 - - - - Rockdale County 4-AAAAAAA 0-0 51.49 80,225 12 - - - - Paulding County 5-AAAAAAA 0-0 54.79 27,718 9 - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAAA 0-0 51.17 10,968 1 - - - - South Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 0-0 52.20 7,345 1 - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 38.60 774 - - - - - Discovery 8-AAAAAAA 0-0 34.43 57 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 2-AAAAAAA Carrollton 364,747 977,767 998,808 1,000,000 - 800,723 4-AAAAAAA Grayson 306,403 934,769 994,796 999,998 2 865,110 8-AAAAAAA Buford 104,601 899,238 993,706 1,000,000 - 884,419 2-AAAAAAA Douglas County 70,682 723,846 933,136 999,719 281 171,899 1-AAAAAAA Colquitt County 67,598 669,878 913,782 999,486 514 484,289 7-AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 39,645 631,341 935,469 999,481 519 758,081 1-AAAAAAA Lowndes 15,674 461,407 807,358 998,111 1,889 207,560 1-AAAAAAA Valdosta 7,872 412,837 794,338 998,344 1,656 236,468 4-AAAAAAA Newton 5,013 252,579 626,289 991,160 8,840 105,049 5-AAAAAAA North Cobb 3,310 305,628 734,292 995,162 4,838 452,364 3-AAAAAAA McEachern 2,710 222,301 696,645 986,760 13,240 515,294 8-AAAAAAA Mill Creek 2,234 235,208 625,416 993,312 6,688 87,050 1-AAAAAAA Camden County 1,748 92,510 327,316 937,242 62,758 41,111 5-AAAAAAA Walton 1,404 166,381 586,764 989,536 10,464 361,301 3-AAAAAAA Harrison 1,260 187,731 570,007 982,757 17,243 249,860 1-AAAAAAA Richmond Hill 1,065 82,424 303,689 927,870 72,130 30,572 7-AAAAAAA Brookwood 690 84,867 354,963 943,480 56,520 105,655 6-AAAAAAA West Forsyth 673 97,411 601,535 948,968 51,032 512,676 5-AAAAAAA North Paulding 600 105,360 391,338 957,487 42,513 112,485 2-AAAAAAA Westlake 590 84,822 325,754 941,416 58,584 21,889 7-AAAAAAA Norcross 560 74,031 320,065 923,675 76,325 96,455 8-AAAAAAA Collins Hill 249 88,831 381,530 972,937 27,063 28,170 3-AAAAAAA Hillgrove 204 42,583 294,648 890,921 109,079 180,902 2-AAAAAAA East Coweta 140 44,078 214,465 892,275 107,725 5,381 6-AAAAAAA Lambert 133 29,912 297,158 822,561 177,439 222,889 7-AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 83 26,195 162,824 850,463 149,537 29,888 4-AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 49 21,501 130,265 791,036 208,964 10,831 6-AAAAAAA Denmark 27 12,064 212,472 741,219 258,781 172,648 5-AAAAAAA Marietta 15 9,168 112,833 729,220 270,780 67,711 3-AAAAAAA North Atlanta 10 7,613 103,092 806,258 193,742 53,198 4-AAAAAAA Archer 8 8,427 79,896 738,890 261,110 19,007 6-AAAAAAA North Forsyth 2 3,653 109,514 542,683 457,317 91,114 7-AAAAAAA Parkview 1 2,109 28,060 461,359 538,641 9,641 8-AAAAAAA Dacula - 588 11,835 436,813 563,187 306 5-AAAAAAA Wheeler - 427 10,723 336,047 663,953 5,228 8-AAAAAAA Seckinger - 235 6,214 389,263 610,737 50 2-AAAAAAA Northgate - 179 3,055 196,743 803,257 108 5-AAAAAAA Cherokee - 32 1,666 157,725 842,275 769 7-AAAAAAA Duluth - 30 926 125,263 874,737 280 8-AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett - 19 1,027 231,341 768,659 5 3-AAAAAAA Pebblebrook - 10 390 76,938 923,062 115 3-AAAAAAA Campbell - 4 680 56,357 943,643 510 6-AAAAAAA Forsyth Central - 2 285 10,968 989,032 272 5-AAAAAAA Etowah - 2 205 40,372 959,628 134 3-AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain - 1 217 72,265 927,735 121 4-AAAAAAA Rockdale County - 1 84 80,225 919,775 3 6-AAAAAAA South Forsyth - - 411 7,345 992,655 401 5-AAAAAAA Paulding County - - 59 27,718 972,282 8 7-AAAAAAA Berkmar - - - 774 999,226 - 8-AAAAAAA Discovery - - - 57 999,943 - Class 6A AAAAAAA

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Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Thomas County Central Hughes Thomas County Central Rome Hughes Lee County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Thomas County Central Gainesville Rome Houston County Thomas County Central East Paulding Jackson County Gainesville Rome New Manchester Woodward Academy Houston County #1 1 97.32 0-0 Thomas County Central #32 20 69.90 0-0 Creekview #17 23 66.57 0-0 Effingham County #16 15 71.64 0-0 East Paulding #9 18 70.92 0-0 Jackson County #24 37 55.39 0-0 Dunwoody #25 33 59.32 0-0 Habersham Central #8 6 91.55 0-0 Gainesville #5 8 88.64 0-0 Rome #28 16 71.62 0-0 Newnan #21 26 64.67 0-0 Hiram #12 24 66.08 0-0 New Manchester #13 32 59.33 0-0 Decatur #20 10 82.35 0-0 Woodward Academy #29 36 55.50 0-0 Mountain View #4 9 86.29 0-0 Houston County Milton Hughes Roswell Lee County Milton Sequoyah Hughes Creekside Roswell Kell Coffee Lee County #3 4 92.43 0-0 Milton #30 47 50.80 0-0 Chamblee #19 25 65.66 0-0 Clarke Central #14 11 81.09 0-0 Sequoyah #11 2 94.86 0-0 Hughes #22 31 60.45 0-0 Shiloh #27 27 64.02 0-0 Glynn Academy #6 3 93.78 0-0 Creekside #7 5 91.85 0-0 Roswell #26 22 67.80 0-0 Tift County #23 17 71.31 0-0 River Ridge #10 12 79.83 0-0 Kell #15 14 73.04 0-0 Brunswick #18 13 77.83 0-0 Coffee #31 40 54.34 0-0 Grovetown #2 7 90.63 0-0 Lee County Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Thomas County Central 2-AAAAAA 0-0 97.32 999,992 866,332 645,200 447,149 292,954 2.41 Hughes 3-AAAAAA 0-0 94.86 999,987 794,196 520,616 307,787 170,736 4.86 Creekside 3-AAAAAA 0-0 93.78 999,960 755,350 462,639 254,548 131,463 6.61 Milton 7-AAAAAA 0-0 92.43 999,802 740,548 438,390 226,498 105,842 8.45 Roswell 7-AAAAAA 0-0 91.85 999,273 677,479 376,899 183,439 83,059 11.04 Gainesville 7-AAAAAA 0-0 91.55 999,531 655,388 354,755 167,786 73,724 12.56 Lee County 2-AAAAAA 0-0 90.63 999,488 695,798 375,982 172,659 71,111 13.06 Rome 6-AAAAAA 0-0 88.64 999,777 635,241 299,491 117,668 41,548 23.07 Houston County 2-AAAAAA 0-0 86.29 997,039 521,884 209,045 68,135 20,083 48.79 Woodward Academy 3-AAAAAA 0-0 82.35 996,169 280,264 80,919 18,081 3,829 260.16 Sequoyah 6-AAAAAA 0-0 81.09 984,310 285,832 75,706 15,524 2,852 349.63 Kell 6-AAAAAA 0-0 79.83 989,295 274,218 66,106 11,987 1,960 509.20 Coffee 2-AAAAAA 0-0 77.83 915,872 146,750 29,143 4,200 549 1,820.49 Brunswick 1-AAAAAA 0-0 73.04 978,351 96,407 12,968 1,156 85 11,763.71 East Paulding 5-AAAAAA 0-0 71.64 972,088 93,873 11,108 838 57 17,542.86 Jackson County 8-AAAAAA 0-0 70.92 983,972 102,951 11,192 796 48 20,832.33 Newnan 3-AAAAAA 0-0 71.62 823,344 46,852 5,280 408 30 33,332.33 River Ridge 6-AAAAAA 0-0 71.31 776,015 44,089 4,902 392 29 34,481.76 Lovejoy 3-AAAAAA 0-0 70.18 808,302 34,340 3,332 220 11 90,908.09 New Manchester 5-AAAAAA 0-0 66.08 879,892 31,530 2,132 100 8 124,999.00 Tift County 2-AAAAAA 0-0 67.80 644,422 20,334 1,544 66 7 142,856.14 Creekview 6-AAAAAA 0-0 69.90 730,470 31,745 3,066 170 6 166,665.67 Clarke Central 8-AAAAAA 0-0 65.66 951,148 37,233 2,340 100 3 333,332.33 Effingham County 1-AAAAAA 0-0 66.57 845,178 28,318 2,009 90 3 333,332.33 Lanier 7-AAAAAA 0-0 69.37 564,136 20,029 1,789 105 2 499,999.00 Glynn Academy 1-AAAAAA 0-0 64.02 753,261 14,280 714 27 1 999,999.00 Hiram 5-AAAAAA 0-0 64.67 848,394 20,504 1,136 38 - - South Paulding 5-AAAAAA 0-0 60.99 600,396 5,987 254 9 - - Shiloh 4-AAAAAA 0-0 60.45 918,032 13,530 469 7 - - Decatur 4-AAAAAA 0-0 59.33 902,859 10,006 335 5 - - Habersham Central 8-AAAAAA 0-0 59.32 724,707 6,477 224 4 - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAAA 0-0 55.39 753,895 3,215 59 2 - - Woodstock 6-AAAAAA 0-0 60.69 156,499 1,044 50 2 - - Alpharetta 7-AAAAAA 0-0 59.04 207,632 1,001 24 2 - - Northside (Warner Robins) 2-AAAAAA 0-0 62.08 165,446 1,419 59 1 - - Veterans 2-AAAAAA 0-0 58.78 137,335 615 17 1 - - Mountain View 8-AAAAAA 0-0 55.50 528,694 1,720 39 - - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAAAA 0-0 53.32 406,431 841 14 - - - Chamblee 4-AAAAAA 0-0 50.80 512,789 664 13 - - - Grovetown 1-AAAAAA 0-0 54.34 248,917 543 13 - - - Lakeside (Evans) 1-AAAAAA 0-0 54.49 103,773 218 8 - - - McIntosh 3-AAAAAA 0-0 55.11 98,579 193 8 - - - Alexander 5-AAAAAA 0-0 53.31 163,049 252 6 - - - Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAAAA 0-0 54.04 49,515 68 3 - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAAA 0-0 50.92 75,398 83 2 - - - South Effingham 1-AAAAAA 0-0 50.08 149,171 117 - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 4-AAAAAA 0-0 45.87 140,967 48 - - - - Loganville 8-AAAAAA 0-0 46.83 100,477 41 - - - - Pope 6-AAAAAA 0-0 53.37 35,053 39 - - - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAAAA 0-0 47.04 60,519 24 - - - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAAA 0-0 49.41 39,174 23 - - - - Meadowcreek 4-AAAAAA 0-0 44.10 112,705 21 - - - - Chapel Hill 5-AAAAAA 0-0 47.24 35,389 15 - - - - Lassiter 6-AAAAAA 0-0 51.62 11,069 14 - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAAA 0-0 43.82 54,841 9 - - - - Riverwood 7-AAAAAA 0-0 45.62 20,890 4 - - - - Midtown 4-AAAAAA 0-0 37.74 3,558 2 - - - - Alcovy 4-AAAAAA 0-0 41.54 24,293 1 - - - - Osborne 5-AAAAAA 0-0 42.83 9,098 1 - - - - Tri-Cities 3-AAAAAA 0-0 41.77 4,527 - - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAAA 0-0 41.40 2,921 - - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAAA 0-0 38.43 853 - - - - - South Cobb 5-AAAAAA 0-0 37.17 721 - - - - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAAA 0-0 34.46 360 - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 2-AAAAAA Thomas County Central 306,049 906,101 987,810 999,992 8 602,510 2-AAAAAA Lee County 152,780 728,209 927,652 999,488 512 272,403 7-AAAAAA Milton 130,545 752,207 944,821 999,802 198 359,849 3-AAAAAA Hughes 88,404 780,220 969,916 999,987 13 471,616 6-AAAAAA Rome 81,242 689,823 933,254 999,777 223 659,402 2-AAAAAA Houston County 65,738 542,710 829,935 997,039 2,961 110,274 7-AAAAAA Roswell 53,478 584,501 883,495 999,273 727 323,876 7-AAAAAA Gainesville 40,621 542,287 871,858 999,531 469 314,017 3-AAAAAA Creekside 35,224 722,026 957,731 999,960 40 471,972 6-AAAAAA Kell 15,405 309,051 654,654 989,295 10,705 142,707 6-AAAAAA Sequoyah 13,450 270,132 618,668 984,310 15,690 169,955 8-AAAAAA Jackson County 4,785 216,731 715,280 983,972 16,028 581,684 5-AAAAAA East Paulding 4,175 152,502 648,358 972,088 27,912 544,244 3-AAAAAA Woodward Academy 2,219 157,049 556,872 996,169 3,831 51,862 2-AAAAAA Coffee 1,689 87,798 309,251 915,872 84,128 14,389 8-AAAAAA Clarke Central 1,142 102,853 460,949 951,148 48,852 296,508 5-AAAAAA New Manchester 725 67,060 345,975 879,892 120,108 218,307 4-AAAAAA Shiloh 411 60,323 470,542 918,032 81,968 406,141 1-AAAAAA Effingham County 370 38,712 291,775 845,178 154,822 202,343 1-AAAAAA Brunswick 348 91,310 689,711 978,351 21,649 642,869 8-AAAAAA Habersham Central 265 22,298 155,122 724,707 275,293 83,704 1-AAAAAA Glynn Academy 208 18,289 187,655 753,261 246,739 134,834 4-AAAAAA Decatur 204 39,026 417,712 902,859 97,141 372,153 5-AAAAAA Hiram 159 29,179 246,464 848,394 151,606 163,586 6-AAAAAA River Ridge 129 17,904 112,765 776,015 223,985 15,785 3-AAAAAA Newnan 56 13,890 101,994 823,344 176,656 3,077 6-AAAAAA Creekview 53 9,313 73,120 730,470 269,530 11,859 2-AAAAAA Tift County 32 8,114 59,844 644,422 355,578 383 4-AAAAAA Dunwoody 25 17,609 206,490 753,895 246,105 162,423 5-AAAAAA South Paulding 23 5,465 91,522 600,396 399,604 66,465 7-AAAAAA Lanier 16 2,553 29,940 564,136 435,864 2,207 4-AAAAAA Chamblee 13 4,741 66,386 512,789 487,211 43,943 8-AAAAAA Walnut Grove 6 2,183 26,887 406,431 593,569 11,193 8-AAAAAA Mountain View 4 2,113 40,968 528,694 471,306 25,416 3-AAAAAA Lovejoy 3 4,106 49,504 808,302 191,698 1,473 1-AAAAAA Grovetown 3 696 13,008 248,917 751,083 7,459 6-AAAAAA Woodstock 1 85 1,563 156,499 843,501 285 5-AAAAAA Alexander - 182 8,770 163,049 836,951 6,799 4-AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - 147 9,214 140,967 859,033 7,859 2-AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) - 118 2,099 165,446 834,554 33 1-AAAAAA South Effingham - 72 2,556 149,171 850,829 1,109 2-AAAAAA Veterans - 60 1,441 137,335 862,665 8 1-AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) - 59 9,535 103,773 896,227 8,944 1-AAAAAA Greenbrier - 42 2,234 75,398 924,602 1,624 4-AAAAAA Meadowcreek - 37 3,906 112,705 887,295 3,223 7-AAAAAA Alpharetta - 35 1,743 207,632 792,368 51 4-AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - 21 3,651 54,841 945,159 3,405 8-AAAAAA Loganville - 20 1,244 100,477 899,523 731 8-AAAAAA Cedar Shoals - 18 1,073 60,519 939,481 755 1-AAAAAA Bradwell Institute - 7 966 39,174 960,826 818 3-AAAAAA McIntosh - 6 330 98,579 901,421 - 4-AAAAAA Alcovy - 5 855 24,293 975,707 770 5-AAAAAA Osborne - 1 62 9,098 990,902 52 6-AAAAAA Lassiter - 1 15 11,069 988,931 2 5-AAAAAA Chapel Hill - - 589 35,389 964,611 546 3-AAAAAA Northside (Columbus) - - 89 49,515 950,485 - 4-AAAAAA Midtown - - 87 3,558 996,442 83 6-AAAAAA Pope - - 63 35,053 964,947 5 7-AAAAAA Riverwood - - 16 20,890 979,110 - 8-AAAAAA Apalachee - - 9 853 999,147 9 3-AAAAAA Tri-Cities - - 1 4,527 995,473 - 5-AAAAAA South Cobb - - 1 721 999,279 1 3-AAAAAA Morrow - - - 2,921 997,079 - 7-AAAAAA Johns Creek - - - 360 999,640 - Class 5A AAAAAAA

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Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Marist Benedictine North Oconee Marist Benedictine Jefferson First Round Second Round Quarterfinal North Oconee Ware County Cartersville Marist North Oconee Sprayberry Ware County Perry Cartersville Cass Eastside Marist #1 3 86.70 0-0 North Oconee #32 37 58.22 0-0 Centennial #17 12 74.03 0-0 Sprayberry #16 21 67.66 0-0 Southwest DeKalb #9 7 80.23 0-0 Ware County #24 28 64.04 0-0 Flowery Branch #25 31 60.59 0-0 Cedartown #8 13 73.62 0-0 Perry #5 4 86.28 0-0 Cartersville #28 17 70.24 0-0 Jenkins #21 19 69.14 0-0 Jonesboro #12 16 71.99 0-0 Cass #13 14 73.61 0-0 Eastside #20 24 65.42 0-0 Villa Rica #29 32 59.25 0-0 Madison County #4 1 89.70 0-0 Marist Benedictine LaGrange Jefferson Central (Carrollton) Benedictine Whitewater Warner Robins LaGrange Jefferson Blessed Trinity Cambridge Central (Carrollton) #3 2 88.31 0-0 Benedictine #30 36 58.39 0-0 East Forsyth #19 23 65.89 0-0 Mays #14 22 66.01 0-0 Whitewater #11 11 75.49 0-0 Warner Robins #22 18 69.53 0-0 Ola #27 27 64.09 0-0 Starr's Mill #6 9 77.08 0-0 LaGrange #7 5 83.14 0-0 Jefferson #26 25 65.38 0-0 Tucker #23 30 60.68 0-0 Statesboro #10 6 80.40 0-0 Blessed Trinity #15 15 72.55 0-0 Stockbridge #18 10 76.23 0-0 Cambridge #31 26 64.64 0-0 Dutchtown #2 8 77.95 0-0 Central (Carrollton) Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Marist 6-AAAAA 0-0 89.70 999,779 810,968 599,597 408,459 263,138 2.80 Benedictine 1-AAAAA 0-0 88.31 999,965 803,603 579,985 374,927 221,425 3.52 North Oconee 8-AAAAA 0-0 86.70 999,992 804,397 571,724 348,878 184,557 4.42 Cartersville 7-AAAAA 0-0 86.28 999,965 758,966 501,963 288,131 147,543 5.78 Jefferson 8-AAAAA 0-0 83.14 999,845 682,791 397,098 189,118 77,508 11.90 Blessed Trinity 6-AAAAA 0-0 80.40 992,363 465,051 212,709 81,496 27,476 35.40 Ware County 1-AAAAA 0-0 80.23 995,571 459,341 206,089 78,134 26,086 37.33 Central (Carrollton) 3-AAAAA 0-0 77.95 997,506 469,680 192,315 62,676 17,418 56.41 LaGrange 3-AAAAA 0-0 77.08 993,456 392,475 146,586 44,155 11,290 87.57 Cambridge 6-AAAAA 0-0 76.23 926,763 227,750 78,184 21,220 5,142 193.48 Warner Robins 2-AAAAA 0-0 75.49 972,059 266,673 87,958 22,750 5,043 197.29 Eastside 4-AAAAA 0-0 73.61 994,430 266,426 76,042 16,749 3,097 321.89 Perry 2-AAAAA 0-0 73.62 979,682 249,298 72,187 16,072 3,097 321.89 Sprayberry 6-AAAAA 0-0 74.03 918,262 186,454 54,703 12,331 2,319 430.22 Stockbridge 4-AAAAA 0-0 72.55 987,507 187,627 48,735 9,793 1,661 601.05 Cass 7-AAAAA 0-0 71.99 968,207 190,400 47,723 9,267 1,502 664.78 Jonesboro 4-AAAAA 0-0 69.14 970,506 118,213 23,335 3,376 393 2,543.53 Jenkins 1-AAAAA 0-0 70.24 830,442 82,214 17,355 2,768 383 2,609.97 Ola 2-AAAAA 0-0 69.53 841,780 88,811 18,036 2,665 339 2,948.85 Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAAA 0-0 67.66 865,523 71,269 12,651 1,558 140 7,141.86 Jones County 2-AAAAA 0-0 68.12 717,395 53,235 9,499 1,245 136 7,351.94 Mays 5-AAAAA 0-0 65.89 820,617 49,589 7,555 756 76 13,156.89 Whitewater 3-AAAAA 0-0 66.01 842,190 53,047 7,840 855 63 15,872.02 Villa Rica 7-AAAAA 0-0 65.42 818,662 45,855 6,367 643 56 17,856.14 Tucker 5-AAAAA 0-0 65.38 790,693 40,700 5,756 579 43 23,254.81 Dutchtown 4-AAAAA 0-0 64.64 877,863 42,282 5,548 505 28 35,713.29 Starr's Mill 3-AAAAA 0-0 64.09 610,226 22,212 2,689 229 17 58,822.53 Flowery Branch 8-AAAAA 0-0 64.04 798,367 35,953 4,388 396 16 62,499.00 St. Pius X 6-AAAAA 0-0 62.13 413,691 8,944 848 60 2 499,999.00 Cedartown 7-AAAAA 0-0 60.59 655,117 12,685 1,040 53 2 499,999.00 Statesboro 1-AAAAA 0-0 60.68 616,818 11,657 967 53 2 499,999.00 M.L. King 4-AAAAA 0-0 55.85 423,934 2,546 127 8 1 999,999.00 Centennial 6-AAAAA 0-0 58.22 250,628 2,199 148 7 1 999,999.00 Madison County 8-AAAAA 0-0 59.25 505,181 7,088 505 24 - - Harris County 3-AAAAA 0-0 59.17 432,449 5,823 413 20 - - East Forsyth 8-AAAAA 0-0 58.39 450,174 5,245 332 16 - - Griffin 3-AAAAA 0-0 59.05 275,333 3,304 215 8 - - Allatoona 7-AAAAA 0-0 58.48 262,367 2,590 168 8 - - Lithonia 5-AAAAA 0-0 57.89 229,909 2,116 146 6 - - Maynard Jackson 5-AAAAA 0-0 56.87 229,381 1,748 92 2 - - Dalton 7-AAAAA 0-0 56.41 345,610 2,525 109 1 - - Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 0-0 55.76 211,215 1,244 61 1 - - Evans 1-AAAAA 0-0 55.22 204,413 997 41 1 - - Locust Grove 2-AAAAA 0-0 56.72 116,867 796 41 1 - - Wayne County 1-AAAAA 0-0 55.88 251,948 1,459 76 - - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAAA 0-0 55.99 140,928 817 31 - - - Richmond Academy 1-AAAAA 0-0 53.64 189,880 653 18 - - - Lithia Springs 3-AAAAA 0-0 51.39 76,667 164 4 - - - Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 0-0 47.80 135,635 95 1 - - - Union Grove 2-AAAAA 0-0 46.81 22,454 15 - - - - Chattahoochee 6-AAAAA 0-0 44.19 10,669 5 - - - - Banneker 5-AAAAA 0-0 46.01 10,292 3 - - - - Mundy's Mill 4-AAAAA 0-0 42.58 10,525 1 - - - - Druid Hills 5-AAAAA 0-0 42.38 8,812 1 - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAAA 0-0 44.26 6,286 - - - - - Drew 4-AAAAA 0-0 34.98 3,177 - - - - - Forest Park 4-AAAAA 0-0 27.60 24 - - - - - Northview 6-AAAAA 0-0 28.90 - - - - - - Groves 1-AAAAA 0-0 20.50 - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-AAAAA 0-0 18.68 - - - - - - Cross Keys 5-AAAAA 0-0 -13.31 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 8-AAAAA North Oconee 486,513 958,606 996,400 999,992 8 567,906 8-AAAAA Jefferson 155,960 825,202 973,147 999,845 155 422,470 1-AAAAA Benedictine 114,785 848,503 982,487 999,965 35 692,008 3-AAAAA Central (Carrollton) 61,402 613,552 898,383 997,506 2,494 508,529 7-AAAAA Cartersville 58,601 846,286 986,496 999,965 35 836,451 6-AAAAA Marist 48,025 742,773 961,942 999,779 221 718,563 3-AAAAA LaGrange 23,050 455,690 822,080 993,456 6,544 404,903 6-AAAAA Blessed Trinity 16,795 369,632 748,605 992,363 7,637 159,775 2-AAAAA Perry 8,555 296,504 685,643 979,682 20,318 310,001 1-AAAAA Ware County 7,940 356,709 783,177 995,571 4,429 275,415 7-AAAAA Cass 4,312 222,729 596,372 968,207 31,793 130,169 4-AAAAA Eastside 3,570 343,455 767,554 994,430 5,570 374,287 2-AAAAA Warner Robins 2,600 207,718 663,857 972,059 27,941 451,728 6-AAAAA Sprayberry 1,732 106,021 381,466 918,262 81,738 52,002 4-AAAAA Stockbridge 1,322 144,226 592,355 987,507 12,493 359,116 4-AAAAA Jonesboro 1,097 130,720 495,207 970,506 29,494 197,376 6-AAAAA Cambridge 834 80,683 359,542 926,763 73,237 68,485 2-AAAAA Ola 704 59,472 299,902 841,780 158,220 130,840 5-AAAAA Southwest DeKalb 657 60,453 493,481 865,523 134,477 418,701 8-AAAAA Flowery Branch 429 48,409 218,531 798,367 201,633 6,633 3-AAAAA Whitewater 360 51,876 262,155 842,190 157,810 47,044 7-AAAAA Villa Rica 156 41,366 227,108 818,662 181,338 23,320 2-AAAAA Jones County 156 20,158 177,275 717,395 282,605 101,353 5-AAAAA Mays 120 45,515 374,803 820,617 179,383 280,389 4-AAAAA Dutchtown 106 37,517 239,908 877,863 122,137 65,579 5-AAAAA Tucker 81 26,900 304,104 790,693 209,307 232,975 1-AAAAA Jenkins 59 15,360 141,869 830,442 169,558 30,078 3-AAAAA Starr's Mill 30 9,808 92,076 610,226 389,774 28,873 7-AAAAA Cedartown 13 8,637 82,122 655,117 344,883 6,143 3-AAAAA Harris County 11 4,099 39,793 432,449 567,551 6,049 8-AAAAA East Forsyth 8 4,328 42,843 450,174 549,826 1,046 1-AAAAA Statesboro 7 5,586 62,089 616,818 383,182 2,025 4-AAAAA M.L. King 3 1,053 20,263 423,934 576,066 3,480 8-AAAAA Madison County 2 4,345 47,258 505,181 494,819 1,504 7-AAAAA Dalton 1 1,679 20,220 345,610 654,390 1,112 3-AAAAA Griffin 1 980 16,753 275,333 724,667 4,448 7-AAAAA Allatoona 1 483 10,783 262,367 737,633 2,796 5-AAAAA Maynard Jackson 1 316 35,235 229,381 770,619 31,848 2-AAAAA Locust Grove 1 120 5,523 116,867 883,133 3,434 6-AAAAA St. Pius X - 1,010 17,376 413,691 586,309 995 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow - 434 7,838 211,215 788,785 441 5-AAAAA Lithonia - 233 37,623 229,909 770,091 35,406 1-AAAAA Wayne County - 197 6,194 251,948 748,052 221 1-AAAAA Richmond Academy - 180 4,330 189,880 810,120 79 6-AAAAA Centennial - 164 5,300 250,628 749,372 180 1-AAAAA Evans - 141 4,573 204,413 795,587 174 2-AAAAA Eagle's Landing - 121 4,709 140,928 859,072 2,605 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain - 24 1,290 135,635 864,365 147 3-AAAAA Lithia Springs - 21 1,090 76,667 923,333 154 5-AAAAA Banneker - 3 609 10,292 989,708 573 2-AAAAA Union Grove - 1 103 22,454 977,546 39 4-AAAAA Mundy's Mill - 1 22 10,525 989,475 15 7-AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) - 1 20 6,286 993,714 9 5-AAAAA Druid Hills - - 112 8,812 991,188 108 6-AAAAA Chattahoochee - - 3 10,669 989,331 - 4-AAAAA Drew - - 1 3,177 996,823 - 4-AAAAA Forest Park - - - 24 999,976 - 5-AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAA Groves - - - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAA Northview - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 4A AAAAAAA

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Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Sandy Creek Troup Cairo Troup Sandy Creek Calhoun First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Cairo Spalding West Laurens Troup Cairo Upson-Lee Monroe Spalding West Laurens Harlem Mary Persons Troup #1 6 70.85 0-0 Cairo #32 35 52.64 0-0 Dougherty #17 22 57.68 0-0 Bainbridge #16 14 63.57 0-0 Upson-Lee #9 23 57.46 0-0 Heritage (Ringgold) #24 26 56.33 0-0 Monroe #25 17 62.41 0-0 Spalding #8 18 61.43 0-0 Westover #5 12 65.96 0-0 West Laurens #28 32 53.77 0-0 East Jackson #21 27 55.79 0-0 Long County #12 13 63.73 0-0 Harlem #13 11 66.17 0-0 Mary Persons #20 21 58.57 0-0 Northwest Whitfield #29 30 53.99 0-0 Gilmer #4 3 74.72 0-0 Troup Stephenson Sandy Creek Calhoun Monroe Area Stephenson Oconee County Sandy Creek North Hall Calhoun Peach County Douglass Monroe Area #3 5 71.90 0-0 Stephenson #30 20 59.47 0-0 Baldwin #19 19 61.25 0-0 Hampton #14 7 68.56 0-0 Oconee County #11 1 81.98 0-0 Sandy Creek #22 16 62.85 0-0 New Hampstead #27 29 54.67 0-0 Adairsville #6 10 66.60 0-0 North Hall #7 2 76.30 0-0 Calhoun #26 24 57.22 0-0 Luella #23 28 54.98 0-0 Pickens #10 4 73.30 0-0 Peach County #15 15 62.99 0-0 Cherokee Bluff #18 8 68.41 0-0 Douglass #31 31 53.94 0-0 North Clayton #2 9 67.43 0-0 Monroe Area Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Sandy Creek 4-AAAA 0-0 81.98 999,975 836,306 686,284 543,992 416,973 1.40 Calhoun 7-AAAA 0-0 76.30 999,608 714,451 496,156 310,503 166,080 5.02 Troup 2-AAAA 0-0 74.72 998,259 668,951 437,175 252,428 121,894 7.20 Peach County 2-AAAA 0-0 73.30 993,312 585,881 352,264 183,424 80,163 11.47 Stephenson 5-AAAA 0-0 71.90 993,392 541,422 304,589 146,342 57,766 16.31 Cairo 1-AAAA 0-0 70.85 999,524 565,163 308,234 141,162 51,117 18.56 Oconee County 8-AAAA 0-0 68.56 988,011 393,223 181,542 68,473 20,928 46.78 Monroe Area 8-AAAA 0-0 67.43 991,310 400,387 175,890 62,977 17,683 55.55 Douglass 5-AAAA 0-0 68.41 943,305 313,139 140,250 51,136 15,520 63.43 North Hall 6-AAAA 0-0 66.60 986,680 354,748 146,585 48,552 12,526 78.83 West Laurens 3-AAAA 0-0 65.96 981,519 337,789 134,474 42,618 10,490 94.33 Mary Persons 2-AAAA 0-0 66.17 970,668 308,404 122,445 38,835 9,783 101.22 Harlem 3-AAAA 0-0 63.73 958,169 232,608 77,879 20,307 4,123 241.54 Upson-Lee 2-AAAA 0-0 63.57 901,263 181,418 58,363 14,696 2,917 341.82 Cherokee Bluff 8-AAAA 0-0 62.99 916,598 183,533 57,303 13,803 2,615 381.41 New Hampstead 3-AAAA 0-0 62.85 900,118 174,703 53,768 12,908 2,476 402.88 Westover 1-AAAA 0-0 61.43 992,025 214,357 60,666 13,295 2,084 478.85 Spalding 2-AAAA 0-0 62.41 879,057 149,793 44,067 10,016 1,890 528.10 Hampton 4-AAAA 0-0 61.25 903,515 125,375 33,573 6,791 1,071 932.71 Baldwin 2-AAAA 0-0 59.47 764,802 77,757 17,671 3,072 400 2,499.00 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAAA 0-0 58.57 911,241 94,355 20,363 3,340 387 2,582.98 Bainbridge 1-AAAA 0-0 57.68 888,177 73,399 14,573 2,169 254 3,936.01 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAAA 0-0 57.46 863,544 73,939 14,471 2,066 231 4,328.00 Southeast Bulloch 3-AAAA 0-0 57.04 705,769 49,041 9,272 1,269 129 7,750.94 Luella 4-AAAA 0-0 57.22 698,090 43,798 8,035 1,104 118 8,473.58 Monroe 1-AAAA 0-0 56.33 820,796 50,475 8,802 1,148 105 9,522.81 Long County 3-AAAA 0-0 55.79 758,257 43,182 7,262 846 74 13,512.51 Adairsville 7-AAAA 0-0 54.67 679,842 30,611 4,519 498 41 24,389.24 Pickens 6-AAAA 0-0 54.98 655,045 34,072 5,401 605 40 24,999.00 East Jackson 8-AAAA 0-0 53.77 687,188 26,766 3,738 367 32 31,249.00 Gilmer 6-AAAA 0-0 53.99 569,854 22,712 3,128 283 22 45,453.55 North Clayton 4-AAAA 0-0 53.94 506,538 16,385 2,236 234 18 55,554.56 Dougherty 1-AAAA 0-0 52.64 589,527 16,992 2,023 187 16 62,499.00 Dawson County 6-AAAA 0-0 53.43 427,310 14,448 1,827 162 12 83,332.33 Westside (Macon) 2-AAAA 0-0 53.08 314,483 8,351 1,039 97 8 124,999.00 Liberty County 3-AAAA 0-0 52.13 400,881 9,527 1,107 97 7 142,856.14 Spencer 1-AAAA 0-0 50.67 534,543 9,849 967 67 4 249,999.00 White County 6-AAAA 0-0 51.21 455,022 10,231 1,101 75 2 499,999.00 McDonough 4-AAAA 0-0 48.93 246,687 2,900 222 16 1 999,999.00 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 4-AAAA 0-0 49.86 302,852 4,281 419 24 - - East Hall 8-AAAA 0-0 47.37 281,968 2,348 160 7 - - Chestatee 6-AAAA 0-0 45.98 235,367 1,619 87 5 - - Howard 2-AAAA 0-0 48.43 56,603 553 38 4 - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 4-AAAA 0-0 45.38 100,296 531 25 - - - West Hall 8-AAAA 0-0 39.38 83,030 96 4 - - - Columbus 1-AAAA 0-0 38.14 53,241 41 2 - - - Windsor Forest 3-AAAA 0-0 38.63 15,644 21 1 - - - Shaw 1-AAAA 0-0 39.78 53,896 52 - - - - Riverdale 4-AAAA 0-0 37.89 9,347 8 - - - - Ridgeland 7-AAAA 0-0 34.66 20,868 6 - - - - Hardaway 1-AAAA 0-0 30.57 6,513 2 - - - - Fayette County 4-AAAA 0-0 36.73 5,526 1 - - - - Salem 5-AAAA 0-0 29.42 571 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 0-0 20.47 298 - - - - - North Springs 5-AAAA 0-0 32.34 76 - - - - - Stone Mountain 5-AAAA 0-0 20.21 - - - - - - Clarkston 5-AAAA 0-0 12.04 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 2-AAAA Troup 198,590 727,330 922,795 998,259 1,741 485,681 1-AAAA Cairo 152,430 757,928 951,761 999,524 476 711,930 7-AAAA Calhoun 144,791 728,234 970,868 999,608 392 865,180 2-AAAA Peach County 86,480 534,847 825,611 993,312 6,688 355,636 8-AAAA Monroe Area 73,091 507,546 818,602 991,310 8,690 386,030 3-AAAA West Laurens 62,446 447,364 764,573 981,519 18,481 397,761 5-AAAA Stephenson 57,982 522,454 848,200 993,392 6,608 512,848 6-AAAA North Hall 40,990 420,923 852,933 986,680 13,320 714,977 4-AAAA Sandy Creek 37,373 706,619 982,326 999,975 25 928,029 2-AAAA Mary Persons 28,382 315,501 633,278 970,668 29,332 81,094 8-AAAA Oconee County 27,212 343,591 739,489 988,011 11,989 425,308 1-AAAA Westover 25,105 408,295 764,192 992,025 7,975 162,665 3-AAAA Harlem 19,905 273,029 611,922 958,169 41,831 267,869 8-AAAA Cherokee Bluff 9,431 168,455 475,126 916,598 83,402 167,406 3-AAAA New Hampstead 8,722 153,163 455,055 900,118 99,882 222,206 2-AAAA Upson-Lee 5,388 126,537 380,190 901,263 98,737 38,091 2-AAAA Spalding 4,551 105,466 333,616 879,057 120,943 28,530 5-AAAA Douglass 3,891 123,909 503,578 943,305 56,695 298,319 7-AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 2,574 88,514 319,443 863,544 136,456 47,477 7-AAAA Northwest Whitfield 1,534 97,289 372,441 911,241 88,759 57,631 6-AAAA Pickens 1,382 40,786 213,274 655,045 344,955 110,075 2-AAAA Baldwin 1,224 45,931 189,611 764,802 235,198 10,401 1-AAAA Bainbridge 1,169 58,093 273,045 888,177 111,823 63,469 3-AAAA Southeast Bulloch 1,022 35,613 172,887 705,769 294,231 59,976 4-AAAA Hampton 1,010 65,610 305,422 903,515 96,485 50,814 3-AAAA Long County 727 36,060 177,587 758,257 241,743 38,594 6-AAAA Gilmer 628 21,327 138,653 569,854 430,146 68,807 8-AAAA East Jackson 584 27,602 141,555 687,188 312,812 19,027 1-AAAA Monroe 363 30,755 179,607 820,796 179,204 39,737 7-AAAA Adairsville 337 24,116 140,531 679,842 320,158 29,670 6-AAAA White County 213 11,058 83,724 455,022 544,978 37,341 6-AAAA Dawson County 182 8,904 95,796 427,310 572,690 61,374 1-AAAA Dougherty 148 10,697 73,873 589,527 410,473 14,756 1-AAAA Spencer 40 5,800 50,644 534,543 465,457 7,400 3-AAAA Liberty County 36 3,599 36,797 400,881 599,119 13,573 4-AAAA Luella 31 8,992 91,639 698,090 301,910 14,726 6-AAAA Chestatee 16 1,548 19,645 235,367 764,633 7,426 8-AAAA East Hall 7 1,001 13,580 281,968 718,032 2,126 2-AAAA Westside (Macon) 6 1,336 14,870 314,483 685,517 531 4-AAAA North Clayton 5 2,851 36,576 506,538 493,462 5,171 4-AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 1 598 10,903 302,852 697,148 650 4-AAAA McDonough 1 533 8,798 246,687 753,313 502 4-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) - 106 2,211 100,296 899,704 106 8-AAAA West Hall - 40 1,083 83,030 916,970 103 2-AAAA Howard - 18 528 56,603 943,397 36 1-AAAA Shaw - 18 493 53,896 946,104 31 1-AAAA Columbus - 7 353 53,241 946,759 12 7-AAAA Ridgeland - 4 132 20,868 979,132 42 3-AAAA Windsor Forest - 3 119 15,644 984,356 21 4-AAAA Riverdale - - 28 9,347 990,653 - 4-AAAA Fayette County - - 25 5,526 994,474 2 1-AAAA Hardaway - - 11 6,513 993,487 - 5-AAAA Salem - - 1 571 999,429 - 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - - 298 999,702 - 5-AAAA North Springs - - - 76 999,924 - 5-AAAA Clarkston - - - - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAA Stone Mountain - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 3A AAAAAAA

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Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Carver (Columbus) Toombs County Carver (Columbus) Burke County Toombs County Rockmart First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Carver (Columbus) Appling County Morgan County Burke County Carver (Columbus) Hapeville Charter Pierce County Appling County Morgan County Lamar County Thomson Burke County #1 1 81.64 0-0 Carver (Columbus) #32 34 47.34 0-0 Temple #17 13 66.82 0-0 Callaway #16 5 70.47 0-0 Hapeville Charter #9 8 69.27 0-0 Pierce County #24 18 61.12 0-0 Crisp County #25 30 49.63 0-0 Sonoraville #8 6 69.82 0-0 Appling County #5 12 67.62 0-0 Morgan County #28 17 61.37 0-0 Columbia #21 22 58.35 0-0 Lamar County #12 24 57.52 0-0 North Murray #13 9 68.72 0-0 Thomson #20 16 61.99 0-0 Cedar Grove #29 28 51.46 0-0 Jackson #4 3 71.53 0-0 Burke County Toombs County Carver (Atlanta) Worth County Rockmart Toombs County Northeast Sumter County Carver (Atlanta) Worth County Stephens County Westside (Augusta) Rockmart #3 2 75.69 0-0 Toombs County #30 23 57.76 0-0 Elbert County #19 20 59.67 0-0 Hart County #14 11 67.76 0-0 Northeast #11 14 66.63 0-0 Sumter County #22 21 59.15 0-0 Lumpkin County #27 27 51.81 0-0 Washington County #6 4 71.11 0-0 Carver (Atlanta) #7 10 68.07 0-0 Worth County #26 42 40.59 0-0 Tattnall County #23 35 45.37 0-0 Beach #10 15 65.35 0-0 Stephens County #15 25 53.68 0-0 Ringgold #18 19 59.69 0-0 Westside (Augusta) #31 26 52.90 0-0 Miller Grove #2 7 69.66 0-0 Rockmart Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Carver (Columbus) 1-AAA 0-0 81.64 999,881 848,862 712,115 581,694 458,732 1.18 Toombs County 3-AAA 0-0 75.69 999,994 714,448 490,952 307,192 163,310 5.12 Burke County 4-AAA 0-0 71.53 999,415 567,764 318,963 156,346 62,889 14.90 Carver (Atlanta) 6-AAA 0-0 71.11 998,485 514,985 276,096 129,707 50,665 18.74 Rockmart 7-AAA 0-0 69.66 999,743 526,153 269,404 117,529 40,787 23.52 Appling County 3-AAA 0-0 69.82 999,793 477,722 236,251 101,189 36,223 26.61 Hapeville Charter 6-AAA 0-0 70.47 995,811 416,925 209,503 91,755 34,726 27.80 Pierce County 3-AAA 0-0 69.27 999,468 458,632 220,713 91,569 31,239 31.01 Thomson 4-AAA 0-0 68.72 999,183 432,873 200,632 79,832 26,293 37.03 Worth County 1-AAA 0-0 68.07 989,204 392,135 176,016 67,413 20,907 46.83 Northeast 2-AAA 0-0 67.76 997,414 369,299 159,279 58,555 17,751 55.33 Morgan County 8-AAA 0-0 67.62 977,764 335,828 142,916 52,227 15,835 62.15 Callaway 2-AAA 0-0 66.82 998,715 376,433 154,350 53,699 15,112 65.17 Sumter County 1-AAA 0-0 66.63 982,554 313,434 124,766 42,293 11,881 83.17 Stephens County 8-AAA 0-0 65.35 973,454 263,515 95,461 29,244 7,414 133.88 Cedar Grove 6-AAA 0-0 61.99 925,185 136,881 37,406 8,498 1,584 630.31 Columbia 6-AAA 0-0 61.37 912,985 113,890 29,457 6,311 1,102 906.44 Crisp County 1-AAA 0-0 61.12 921,969 118,380 30,080 6,256 1,087 918.96 Westside (Augusta) 4-AAA 0-0 59.69 972,561 118,985 27,225 5,196 795 1,256.86 Lamar County 2-AAA 0-0 58.35 960,824 93,405 19,026 3,107 401 2,492.77 Hart County 8-AAA 0-0 59.67 735,105 65,790 14,608 2,695 374 2,672.80 North Murray 7-AAA 0-0 57.52 968,684 95,878 18,123 2,772 326 3,066.48 Lumpkin County 8-AAA 0-0 59.15 771,628 65,123 13,735 2,342 325 3,075.92 Elbert County 8-AAA 0-0 57.76 757,062 53,373 10,016 1,477 173 5,779.35 Ringgold 7-AAA 0-0 53.68 927,667 43,730 5,611 573 37 27,026.03 Miller Grove 6-AAA 0-0 52.90 615,756 15,369 1,705 153 13 76,922.08 Jackson 2-AAA 0-0 51.46 716,039 13,971 1,363 109 6 166,665.67 Washington County 4-AAA 0-0 51.81 707,360 14,843 1,466 110 5 199,999.00 Sonoraville 7-AAA 0-0 49.63 746,927 11,740 948 69 4 249,999.00 Franklin County 8-AAA 0-0 51.04 248,802 3,812 368 20 2 499,999.00 Union County 7-AAA 0-0 47.74 574,773 5,316 312 22 1 999,999.00 Hephzibah 4-AAA 0-0 47.86 524,034 4,584 288 19 1 999,999.00 Haralson County 5-AAA 0-0 48.08 441,297 4,267 286 11 - - Temple 5-AAA 0-0 47.34 437,564 3,644 224 9 - - Beach 3-AAA 0-0 45.37 613,883 2,881 128 4 - - South Atlanta 6-AAA 0-0 44.52 328,656 1,206 63 2 - - Tattnall County 3-AAA 0-0 40.59 473,397 762 23 1 - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-AAA 0-0 45.21 220,265 975 48 - - - Pike County 2-AAA 0-0 41.68 293,602 540 24 - - - Coahulla Creek 7-AAA 0-0 41.47 281,350 581 21 - - - Therrell 5-AAA 0-0 41.71 178,422 348 11 - - - Southwest 2-AAA 0-0 42.53 140,537 321 10 - - - LaFayette 7-AAA 0-0 39.51 238,830 257 5 - - - Redan 6-AAA 0-0 40.09 51,122 55 1 - - - McNair 6-AAA 0-0 38.53 36,251 21 1 - - - Brantley County 3-AAA 0-0 33.36 84,588 16 1 - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 0-0 36.06 84,895 26 - - - - Rutland 2-AAA 0-0 34.81 54,048 17 - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 0-0 26.94 40,662 3 - - - - Islands 3-AAA 0-0 29.20 38,912 2 - - - - Butler 4-AAA 0-0 29.00 55,720 - - - - - Kendrick 1-AAA 0-0 19.48 3,615 - - - - - Murray County 7-AAA 0-0 26.50 2,982 - - - - - Central (Macon) 2-AAA 0-0 23.40 1,163 - - - - - Towers 6-AAA 0-0 29.49 - - - - - - Jordan 1-AAA 0-0 2.44 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1-AAA Carver (Columbus) 318,854 846,806 982,485 999,881 119 785,245 7-AAA Rockmart 112,343 711,524 960,157 999,743 257 780,548 3-AAA Toombs County 112,144 776,075 974,380 999,994 6 591,953 4-AAA Burke County 92,084 648,428 930,109 999,415 585 567,487 1-AAA Worth County 60,563 411,432 736,742 989,204 10,796 99,212 6-AAA Carver (Atlanta) 47,531 494,375 856,299 998,485 1,515 458,865 3-AAA Pierce County 41,019 492,682 861,848 999,468 532 189,278 2-AAA Callaway 41,000 464,464 845,971 998,715 1,285 414,529 4-AAA Thomson 34,199 447,218 858,566 999,183 817 345,922 3-AAA Appling County 28,019 480,138 880,047 999,793 207 218,465 8-AAA Morgan County 24,453 275,580 625,975 977,764 22,236 124,686 1-AAA Sumter County 19,830 283,279 650,794 982,554 17,446 92,176 2-AAA Northeast 17,872 334,937 792,578 997,414 2,586 471,788 8-AAA Stephens County 15,305 242,658 591,185 973,454 26,546 78,685 7-AAA North Murray 7,327 172,508 527,863 968,684 31,316 144,279 6-AAA Hapeville Charter 7,008 217,805 686,274 995,811 4,189 392,324 4-AAA Westside (Augusta) 4,110 131,378 473,726 972,561 27,439 75,682 2-AAA Lamar County 3,859 107,283 417,456 960,824 39,176 99,010 6-AAA Cedar Grove 3,372 87,389 345,098 925,185 74,815 77,347 7-AAA Ringgold 3,144 102,082 373,965 927,667 72,333 45,880 1-AAA Crisp County 1,852 73,142 316,438 921,969 78,031 23,367 8-AAA Elbert County 1,255 37,054 169,071 757,062 242,938 6,941 6-AAA Columbia 1,026 50,388 269,433 912,985 87,015 66,058 8-AAA Lumpkin County 670 30,496 162,385 771,628 228,372 10,219 8-AAA Hart County 543 25,697 143,386 735,105 264,895 14,903 7-AAA Sonoraville 275 18,816 127,809 746,927 253,073 19,180 4-AAA Washington County 89 7,635 75,779 707,360 292,640 8,360 7-AAA Union County 59 5,110 52,732 574,773 425,227 9,283 5-AAA Haralson County 57 3,509 36,363 441,297 558,703 8,699 6-AAA Miller Grove 54 6,190 59,843 615,756 384,244 5,228 2-AAA Jackson 35 6,208 75,239 716,039 283,961 13,736 5-AAA Temple 26 2,849 32,482 437,564 562,436 6,235 4-AAA Hephzibah 17 2,402 31,654 524,034 475,966 2,548 8-AAA Franklin County 5 520 7,933 248,802 751,198 403 7-AAA Coahulla Creek 1 288 6,941 281,350 718,650 563 3-AAA Beach - 473 19,320 613,883 386,117 265 5-AAA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - 297 7,380 220,265 779,735 2,801 2-AAA Pike County - 239 6,806 293,602 706,398 378 7-AAA LaFayette - 218 5,399 238,830 761,170 267 5-AAA Therrell - 132 3,524 178,422 821,578 467 3-AAA Tattnall County - 126 10,664 473,397 526,603 37 6-AAA South Atlanta - 109 4,378 328,656 671,344 165 2-AAA Southwest - 51 2,262 140,537 859,463 545 6-AAA Redan - 3 193 51,122 948,878 7 3-AAA Brantley County - 2 362 84,588 915,412 1 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) - 2 283 84,895 915,105 1 2-AAA Rutland - 1 193 54,048 945,952 14 6-AAA McNair - 1 95 36,251 963,749 6 3-AAA Islands - 1 71 38,912 961,088 - 4-AAA Butler - - 39 55,720 944,280 - 4-AAA Cross Creek - - 22 40,662 959,338 1 7-AAA Murray County - - 3 2,982 997,018 - 1-AAA Kendrick - - - 3,615 996,385 - 2-AAA Central (Macon) - - - 1,163 998,837 - 1-AAA Jordan - - - - 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Towers - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 2A AAAAAAA

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Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Thomasville Fitzgerald Thomasville Dublin Brooks County Fitzgerald First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Thomasville Laney Heard County Dublin Thomasville Jeff Davis Bremen Laney Heard County Bleckley County Commerce Dublin #1 1 71.38 0-0 Thomasville #32 27 44.86 0-0 Berrien #17 21 50.39 0-0 Putnam County #16 10 57.42 0-0 Jeff Davis #9 14 53.58 0-0 Bremen #24 23 48.02 0-0 ACE Charter #25 22 48.40 0-0 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe #8 9 57.57 0-0 Laney #5 6 62.20 0-0 Heard County #28 11 56.86 0-0 Cook #21 25 47.51 0-0 Screven County #12 7 60.72 0-0 Bleckley County #13 13 54.26 0-0 Commerce #20 17 51.36 0-0 Jasper County #29 24 47.54 0-0 Bacon County #4 3 65.70 0-0 Dublin Brooks County Rabun County Swainsboro Fitzgerald Pepperell Brooks County Social Circle Rabun County Gordon Lee Swainsboro Fannin County Fitzgerald #3 16 53.16 0-0 Pepperell #30 37 35.47 0-0 Jefferson County #19 19 50.75 0-0 Metter #14 5 62.57 0-0 Brooks County #11 20 50.72 0-0 Social Circle #22 30 42.46 0-0 Model #27 28 43.90 0-0 Oglethorpe County #6 8 60.70 0-0 Rabun County #7 15 53.20 0-0 Gordon Lee #26 29 42.53 0-0 Bryan County #23 12 55.98 0-0 Dodge County #10 4 63.63 0-0 Swainsboro #15 18 50.88 0-0 Fannin County #18 32 40.28 0-0 Mount Zion (Carrollton) #31 33 37.97 0-0 Dade County #2 2 69.11 0-0 Fitzgerald Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Thomasville 1-AA 0-0 71.38 999,989 837,123 679,086 516,513 362,904 1.76 Fitzgerald 1-AA 0-0 69.11 999,959 783,977 592,627 405,401 243,907 3.10 Dublin 2-AA 0-0 65.70 999,650 669,817 432,657 241,547 115,840 7.63 Swainsboro 2-AA 0-0 63.63 998,871 569,075 325,632 158,551 66,033 14.14 Heard County 6-AA 0-0 62.20 999,997 606,510 341,949 156,145 58,048 16.23 Brooks County 1-AA 0-0 62.57 991,667 457,915 242,000 107,864 42,154 22.72 Rabun County 8-AA 0-0 60.70 998,579 486,045 239,101 96,450 32,418 29.85 Bleckley County 2-AA 0-0 60.72 996,245 451,103 218,514 87,881 29,669 32.71 Laney 4-AA 0-0 57.57 998,376 365,864 146,824 47,037 12,362 79.89 Jeff Davis 1-AA 0-0 57.42 982,076 286,318 110,465 34,476 8,949 110.74 Cook 1-AA 0-0 56.86 939,067 218,880 79,675 23,107 5,679 175.09 Dodge County 2-AA 0-0 55.98 972,795 229,539 79,670 21,903 5,028 197.89 Bremen 6-AA 0-0 53.58 998,747 259,314 78,608 18,170 3,375 295.30 Commerce 8-AA 0-0 54.26 983,375 216,292 67,026 16,087 3,132 318.28 Pepperell 6-AA 0-0 53.16 998,434 260,645 77,912 17,828 3,106 320.96 Gordon Lee 7-AA 0-0 53.20 996,488 237,287 69,898 15,790 2,764 360.79 Social Circle 4-AA 0-0 50.72 995,879 156,482 37,032 6,635 956 1,045.03 Jasper County 4-AA 0-0 51.36 984,459 129,203 31,706 5,810 847 1,179.64 Fannin County 7-AA 0-0 50.88 970,901 136,649 32,611 5,878 845 1,182.43 Putnam County 4-AA 0-0 50.39 992,355 138,374 31,868 5,449 712 1,403.49 Metter 3-AA 0-0 50.75 933,181 102,605 23,392 4,097 548 1,823.82 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-AA 0-0 48.40 975,350 100,898 19,553 2,859 327 3,057.10 Screven County 3-AA 0-0 47.51 922,233 60,819 10,435 1,308 128 7,811.50 ACE Charter 2-AA 0-0 48.02 823,413 52,906 9,450 1,190 122 8,195.72 Bacon County 1-AA 0-0 47.54 712,601 38,673 6,559 812 74 13,512.51 Oglethorpe County 8-AA 0-0 43.90 789,249 24,872 2,999 260 20 49,999.00 Vidalia 2-AA 0-0 45.35 509,766 17,339 2,393 234 17 58,822.53 Berrien 1-AA 0-0 44.86 587,296 18,947 2,482 211 14 71,427.57 Bryan County 3-AA 0-0 42.53 861,097 22,279 2,296 178 11 90,908.09 Model 6-AA 0-0 42.46 935,523 26,085 2,726 178 7 142,856.14 Mount Zion (Carrollton) 6-AA 0-0 40.28 941,082 18,601 1,535 82 3 333,332.33 Dade County 7-AA 0-0 37.97 540,141 4,619 296 10 1 999,999.00 East Laurens 2-AA 0-0 42.28 342,452 6,185 627 44 - - Washington 5-AA 0-0 35.91 446,235 2,190 102 6 - - Chattooga 7-AA 0-0 35.69 463,414 2,351 113 5 - - Jefferson County 4-AA 0-0 35.47 668,357 3,208 145 4 - - Gordon Central 7-AA 0-0 32.05 318,693 646 24 - - - Coosa 6-AA 0-0 30.08 294,661 346 11 - - - Armuchee 6-AA 0-0 23.90 100,465 18 1 - - - Savannah 3-AA 0-0 20.12 21,844 1 - - - - Josey 4-AA 0-0 11.89 7,965 - - - - - Utopian Academy 5-AA 0-0 5.62 4,263 - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-0 9.73 2,810 - - - - - Banks County 8-AA 0-0 36.59 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1-AA Thomasville 319,267 892,200 987,421 999,989 11 491,013 1-AA Fitzgerald 222,642 823,859 971,608 999,959 41 369,712 6-AA Heard County 111,321 821,137 983,052 999,997 3 648,910 2-AA Dublin 86,523 656,271 924,051 999,650 350 450,073 8-AA Rabun County 42,844 508,180 848,436 998,579 1,421 77,293 2-AA Swainsboro 41,557 487,678 844,751 998,871 1,129 300,685 6-AA Pepperell 36,204 477,819 833,499 998,434 1,566 167,747 2-AA Bleckley County 25,257 379,216 760,121 996,245 3,755 180,793 6-AA Bremen 24,482 421,642 806,652 998,747 1,253 142,189 7-AA Gordon Lee 22,919 370,570 768,357 996,488 3,512 358,929 4-AA Laney 18,447 408,941 807,634 998,376 1,624 329,046 1-AA Brooks County 9,140 218,248 598,092 991,667 8,333 95,536 7-AA Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 6,927 170,245 515,111 975,350 24,650 153,996 8-AA Commerce 6,293 187,684 548,856 983,375 16,625 14,744 4-AA Social Circle 5,428 233,993 657,672 995,879 4,121 81,090 7-AA Fannin County 5,414 157,654 531,435 970,901 29,099 257,929 1-AA Jeff Davis 4,406 160,807 513,571 982,076 17,924 23,668 4-AA Putnam County 4,100 181,833 568,450 992,355 7,645 80,899 2-AA Dodge County 3,196 113,005 419,409 972,795 27,205 61,590 4-AA Jasper County 1,402 80,195 373,743 984,459 15,541 86,073 1-AA Cook 756 48,744 250,886 939,067 60,933 19,222 3-AA Metter 369 41,613 248,445 933,181 66,819 3,074 6-AA Mount Zion (Carrollton) 349 40,597 253,877 941,082 58,918 2,953 3-AA Screven County 244 34,127 217,382 922,233 77,767 1,112 6-AA Model 219 29,552 210,487 935,523 64,477 6,605 8-AA Oglethorpe County 106 11,714 99,174 789,249 210,751 420 2-AA ACE Charter 100 14,371 120,852 823,413 176,587 4,829 3-AA Bryan County 30 14,816 137,685 861,097 138,903 293 1-AA Bacon County 19 4,238 49,451 712,601 287,399 639 7-AA Dade County 15 2,539 32,308 540,141 459,859 6,838 1-AA Berrien 8 2,230 29,507 587,296 412,704 210 7-AA Chattooga 6 1,095 19,355 463,414 536,586 2,800 4-AA Jefferson County 4 1,006 21,813 668,357 331,643 477 2-AA East Laurens 4 452 8,585 342,452 657,548 431 2-AA Vidalia 2 999 18,016 509,766 490,234 1,599 5-AA Washington - 416 10,623 446,235 553,765 850 7-AA Gordon Central - 230 6,274 318,693 681,307 655 6-AA Coosa - 83 3,193 294,661 705,339 29 6-AA Armuchee - 1 162 100,465 899,535 1 3-AA Savannah - - 2 21,844 978,156 - 5-AA Utopian Academy - - 2 4,263 995,737 - 4-AA Josey - - - 7,965 992,035 - 4-AA Glenn Hills - - - 2,810 997,190 - 8-AA Banks County - - - - 1,000,000 - Class A AAAAAAA

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Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Bowdon Lincoln County Bowdon Wilcox County Clinch County Lincoln County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Bowdon Wheeler County Johnson County Wilcox County Bowdon Emanuel County Institute Schley County Wheeler County Johnson County Warren County Charlton County Wilcox County #1 1 69.88 0-0 Bowdon #32 41 26.38 0-0 Hancock Central #17 13 48.52 0-0 Jenkins County #16 8 50.57 0-0 Emanuel County Institute #9 14 46.41 0-0 Schley County #24 22 43.06 0-0 Greene County #25 31 36.25 0-0 Wilkinson County #8 11 48.86 0-0 Wheeler County #5 6 51.35 0-0 Johnson County #28 32 35.91 0-0 Pelham #21 16 44.15 0-0 Warren County #12 15 45.35 0-0 Telfair County #13 12 48.68 0-0 Charlton County #20 26 39.18 0-0 Miller County #29 43 23.65 0-0 B.E.S.T. Academy #4 7 50.64 0-0 Wilcox County Clinch County Early County Trion Lincoln County Clinch County Hawkinsville Early County Manchester Irwin County Trion Seminole County Lincoln County #3 3 60.24 0-0 Clinch County #30 29 37.83 0-0 Atkinson County #19 23 43.01 0-0 Mitchell County #14 17 44.08 0-0 Hawkinsville #11 4 55.75 0-0 Early County #22 21 43.76 0-0 Washington-Wilkes #27 25 39.96 0-0 Turner County #6 5 55.04 0-0 Manchester #7 9 50.16 0-0 Irwin County #26 24 40.69 0-0 Taylor County #23 35 30.56 0-0 Greenville #10 10 49.23 0-0 Trion #15 19 43.91 0-0 Seminole County #18 20 43.78 0-0 Macon County #31 28 37.86 0-0 Treutlen #2 2 65.06 0-0 Lincoln County Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Bowdon 7-A 0-0 69.88 1,000,000 928,770 843,971 718,689 545,475 0.83 Lincoln County 8-A 0-0 65.06 999,976 865,122 714,483 505,154 257,045 2.89 Clinch County 2-A 0-0 60.24 999,709 757,719 521,096 264,013 97,626 9.24 Manchester 7-A 0-0 55.04 999,523 598,340 316,566 114,500 28,152 34.52 Early County 1-A 0-0 55.75 996,371 533,722 271,042 102,763 27,493 35.37 Johnson County 5-A 0-0 51.35 998,014 443,055 179,822 49,627 8,955 110.67 Wilcox County 4-A 0-0 50.64 995,438 434,201 177,907 47,102 7,927 125.15 Irwin County 2-A 0-0 50.16 959,620 302,829 108,759 27,126 4,546 218.97 Emanuel County Institute 3-A 0-0 50.57 936,168 219,799 85,125 22,981 4,089 243.56 Wheeler County 4-A 0-0 48.86 991,080 343,845 119,385 27,474 4,006 248.63 Trion 7-A 0-0 49.23 992,224 329,758 111,853 25,951 3,927 253.65 Jenkins County 5-A 0-0 48.52 993,768 309,109 100,907 22,360 3,155 315.96 Charlton County 2-A 0-0 48.68 936,561 237,388 76,775 17,073 2,437 409.34 Schley County 6-A 0-0 46.41 991,959 259,143 74,073 13,913 1,562 639.20 Telfair County 4-A 0-0 45.35 949,419 179,690 46,032 7,662 796 1,255.28 Macon County 6-A 0-0 43.78 977,201 155,998 35,106 5,130 464 2,154.17 Hawkinsville 4-A 0-0 44.08 945,455 152,247 35,307 5,180 451 2,216.29 Warren County 8-A 0-0 44.15 919,869 125,724 28,724 4,122 369 2,709.03 Seminole County 1-A 0-0 43.91 931,111 120,547 27,045 4,003 356 2,807.99 Washington-Wilkes 8-A 0-0 43.76 893,295 111,263 24,228 3,438 301 3,321.26 McIntosh County Academy 3-A 0-0 44.06 732,077 69,110 16,404 2,564 247 4,047.58 Mitchell County 2-A 0-0 43.01 890,508 106,795 22,243 2,911 217 4,607.29 Greene County 8-A 0-0 43.06 796,095 82,608 16,910 2,172 177 5,648.72 Taylor County 6-A 0-0 40.69 924,272 77,721 13,368 1,409 74 13,512.51 Turner County 4-A 0-0 39.96 767,337 50,143 8,094 768 52 19,229.77 Miller County 1-A 0-0 39.18 858,443 49,085 7,375 685 46 21,738.13 Treutlen 4-A 0-0 37.86 540,831 21,158 2,748 226 16 62,499.00 Portal 3-A 0-0 37.70 527,831 18,453 2,448 196 12 83,332.33 Lanier County 2-A 0-0 38.14 471,635 18,409 2,393 217 8 124,999.00 Atkinson County 2-A 0-0 37.83 620,438 24,112 2,979 233 6 166,665.67 Wilkinson County 5-A 0-0 36.25 697,304 20,388 2,233 125 5 199,999.00 Dooly County 4-A 0-0 34.93 327,101 6,381 593 40 4 249,999.00 Pelham 1-A 0-0 35.91 757,004 22,709 2,451 132 3 333,332.33 Randolph-Clay 1-A 0-0 33.52 535,953 8,658 749 35 1 999,999.00 Greenville 7-A 0-0 30.56 656,332 5,742 340 11 - - Lake Oconee Academy 8-A 0-0 30.48 371,072 2,986 176 6 - - Chattahoochee County 6-A 0-0 28.31 498,182 2,639 117 5 - - Marion County 6-A 0-0 28.18 289,985 1,291 53 2 - - Crawford County 6-A 0-0 28.21 319,945 1,517 65 1 - - Hancock Central 5-A 0-0 26.38 230,083 642 26 1 - - B.E.S.T. Academy 7-A 0-0 23.65 344,021 568 14 - - - Montgomery County 3-A 0-0 28.25 60,568 217 6 - - - Georgia Military Prep 5-A 0-0 22.67 112,285 147 5 - - - Glascock County 5-A 0-0 23.28 138,805 165 3 - - - Terrell County 1-A 0-0 21.21 105,319 65 1 - - - Claxton 3-A 0-0 22.54 17,625 21 - - - - Twiggs County 5-A 0-0 9.65 2,106 1 - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-A 0-0 -4.34 82 - - - - - Towns County 8-A 0-0 25.97 - - - - - - Baconton Charter 1-A 0-0 18.26 - - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-A 0-0 10.56 - - - - - - Calhoun County 1-A 0-0 6.36 - - - - - - Southwest Georgia STEM 1-A 0-0 -7.03 - - - - - - Scintilla Charter Academy 2-A 0-0 -11.03 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.