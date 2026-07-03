What streets will be closed for the 2026 Peachtree Road Race?

Atlanta police officers man a barricade at 10th Street and Monroe Drive NE as roads are shut down for the 2019 Peachtree Road Race. (AJC FILE)

July Fourth is almost here, and that means tens of thousands of runners will be racing in the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race. For all those not taking part in the “world’s largest 10K,” that means road closures.

From the race’s start near Lenox Square, along its route down Peachtree, to the finish line on 10th Street just east of Piedmont, there will be closures on some of the busiest streets in Buckhead and Midtown.

Here’s what you need to know about road closures on race day, courtesy of the Atlanta Track Club.

Starting area closures

Already, Peachtree Road between Lenox Road and Lenox Parkway has been closed for the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo.