Peachtree Road Race 2026: MARTA, ride-hailing on July Fourth

What you need to know to get to your starting point Saturday.

What you need to know to get to your starting point Saturday.

We’re just days away from the 57th running of Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race, and more than 50,000 runners are expected to make their way down Peachtree to Piedmont Park on July 4 in the “world’s largest 10K.”

Runners headed to the race’s Lenox Square start should be aware: There is not parking for participants, so your best bets are MARTA or ride-hailing services such as Uber or Lyft.

If taking MARTA

Atlanta Track Club strongly encourages participants and spectators to take MARTA. The Lenox Square starting line is easily accessible from Lenox Station on the gold line.

You can save time by getting a Breeze ticket early at the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix. MARTA has created a special wristband pass for Peachtree participants, so you won’t need to carry anything. The wristband passes are available to purchase at the expo, or, if you bought a pass alongside with UPS number mailing, you ought to have received it with your race bib.